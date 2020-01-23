LOWELL, Mass., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBTC), parent of Enterprise Bank, announced net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 of $34.2 million, or $2.89 per diluted share, compared to $28.9 million, or $2.46 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2018. Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 amounted to $8.7 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, compared to $6.5 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for the same three-month period in 2018.
As previously announced on January 21, 2020, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.175 per share to be paid on March 2, 2020 to shareholders of record as of February 10, 2020. The dividend rate for the first quarter of 2020 represents a 9.4% increase over the dividend rate for the same period in 2019.
Chief Executive Officer Jack Clancy commented, "The increase in our 2019 earnings compared to 2018 is largely attributable to solid loan and customer deposit growth and the continuation of positive credit metrics. For 2019, total assets, total loans and total customer deposits increased 9%, 7% and 11%, respectively, compared to December 31, 2018."
Mr. Clancy continued, "We operate with a long-term mindset that is focused on growing organically and supporting growth by continually investing in our people, products, services, technology, digital transformation, and both new and existing branches. We are especially excited to be opening our Lexington, MA branch this February and this coming summer our 26th branch will open in North Andover, MA."
On November 14, 2019, the Company was named #1 on the Boston Globe's Top Places to Work list among large-sized companies in Massachusetts. Founder and Chairman of the Board George Duncan commented, "This is our eighth consecutive year on the list, and we are very proud to be ranked #1 in 2019. I want to personally thank and commend our entire dedicated team for their continual efforts to foster an employee-centric culture whose foundation is based on respect, trust, caring, personal accountability and excellence. We believe these values and behaviors lead to positive morale, lower turnover and recruiting advantages and ultimately translate to memorable customer experiences, active community involvement, strong growth and strong shareholder returns."
Results of Operations
Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2019 amounted to $115.9 million, an increase of $7.0 million, or 6%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2018. Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 amounted to $29.6 million, an increase of $1.4 million, or 5%, compared to the same three-month period in 2018. The increase in net interest income was due largely to interest-earning asset growth, primarily in loans. Average loan balances increased $128.4 million, or 6%, for the year ended December 31, 2019, and $181.8 million, or 8%, for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to the same respective 2018 period averages.
Tax equivalent net interest margin ("Margin") was 3.95% for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to 3.97% for the year ended December 31, 2018. The decrease resulted from the cost of funds increasing more than interest earning asset yields. Margin was 3.93% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to 4.03% for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The decrease resulted from a decrease in interest earning yields and an increase in the cost of funds.
The allowance for loan losses to total loans ratio was 1.31% at December 31, 2019, compared to 1.42% at December 31, 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the provision for loan losses was $1.2 million, compared to $2.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. For both of the three-month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, the provision for loan losses was a credit of $400 thousand.
The decrease in the provision for loan losses for 2019 compared to the prior year was due primarily to generally positive credit metrics, partially offset by the impact of loan growth in 2019. Affecting the provision for loan losses for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to the prior year were:
Non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2019 amounted to $16.3 million, an increase of $4.3 million, or 36%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2018. Non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 amounted to $4.3 million, an increase of $3.6 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018. Non-interest income increased in both the three month and year ended December 31, 2019 periods compared to the same prior year periods, due primarily to $2.9 million in realized losses on a discretionary partial restructure of the bond portfolio in 2018. Other changes included increases in deposit and interchange fees in the 2019 periods, as well as net gains on equity securities, which are included in other income, compared with net losses on equity securities in the comparable 2018 periods, due primarily to fair value adjustments.
For the year ended December 31, 2019, non-interest expense amounted to $86.4 million, an increase of $5.5 million, or 7%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2018. Non-interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2019 amounted to $22.7 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 10%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018. Increases in non-interest expense in the three month and year ended December 31, 2019 periods primarily related to the Company's strategic growth initiatives, particularly salaries and employee benefits and technology and telecommunications expenses. Technology initiatives include the Company's multi-year digital transformation strategy to enhance operating efficiency and the customer experience. Partially offsetting these expenses, were reductions in deposit insurance premiums primarily resulting from a Small Bank Assessment Credit from the FDIC Deposit Insurance Fund of $307 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and $683 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Key Financial Highlights
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. is a Massachusetts corporation that conducts substantially all of its operations through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, commonly referred to as Enterprise Bank, and has reported 121 consecutive profitable quarters. Enterprise Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities. Through Enterprise Bank and its subsidiaries, the Company offers a range of commercial, residential and consumer loan products, deposit products and cash management services, digital banking options, and insurance services. Enterprise Bank also provides a range of wealth management, wealth services and trust services delivered via two channels, Enterprise Wealth Management and Enterprise Wealth Services. The Company's headquarters and Enterprise Bank's main office are located at 222 Merrimack Street in Lowell, Massachusetts. The Company's primary market area is the Greater Merrimack Valley, Nashoba Valley, and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire (Southern Hillsborough and Rockingham counties). Enterprise Bank has 24 full-service branches located in the Massachusetts communities of Lowell (2), Acton, Andover, Billerica (2), Chelmsford (2), Dracut, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Leominster, Methuen, Tewksbury (2), Tyngsborough and Westford and in the New Hampshire communities of Derry, Hudson, Nashua (2), Pelham, Salem and Windham. The Company is also in the process of establishing branch offices in the Massachusetts communities of Lexington and North Andover and anticipates that these offices will open in February 2020 and summer 2020, respectively.
|ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents:
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|39,927
|$
|43,865
|Interest-earning deposits
|23,867
|19,255
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|63,794
|63,120
|Investments:
|Debt securities at fair value
|504,788
|431,473
|Equity securities at fair value
|467
|1,448
|Total investment securities at fair value
|505,255
|432,921
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|4,484
|5,357
|Loans held for sale
|601
|701
|Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $33,614 at December 31, 2019 and $33,849 at December 31, 2018
|2,531,845
|2,353,657
|Premises and equipment, net
|45,419
|37,588
|Lease right-of-use asset
|19,048
|—
|Accrued interest receivable
|12,295
|11,462
|Deferred income taxes, net
|8,732
|11,747
|Bank-owned life insurance
|30,776
|30,138
|Prepaid income taxes
|572
|732
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|6,572
|11,279
|Goodwill
|5,656
|5,656
|Total assets
|$
|3,235,049
|$
|2,964,358
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Customer deposits
|$
|2,786,730
|$
|2,507,999
|Brokered deposits
|—
|56,783
|Total deposits
|2,786,730
|2,564,782
|Borrowed funds
|96,173
|100,492
|Subordinated debt
|14,872
|14,860
|Lease liability
|18,104
|—
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|21,683
|27,948
|Accrued interest payable
|846
|979
|Total liabilities
|2,938,408
|2,709,061
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Stockholders' Equity
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued
|—
|—
|Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 11,825,331 shares issued
and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 11,708,218 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018
|118
|117
|Additional paid-in capital
|94,170
|91,281
|Retained earnings
|191,843
|165,183
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|10,510
|(1,284
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|296,641
|255,297
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|3,235,049
|$
|2,964,358
|ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(unaudited)
|Three months ended
|Year ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Interest and dividend income:
|Loans and loans held for sale
|$
|31,109
|$
|29,304
|$
|122,082
|$
|111,090
|Investment securities
|3,350
|2,893
|13,135
|10,728
|Other interest-earning assets
|203
|267
|1,891
|1,085
|Total interest and dividend income
|34,662
|32,464
|137,108
|122,903
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|4,785
|3,990
|19,941
|12,760
|Borrowed funds
|70
|51
|385
|383
|Subordinated debt
|233
|233
|925
|925
|Total interest expense
|5,088
|4,274
|21,251
|14,068
|Net interest income
|29,574
|28,190
|115,857
|108,835
|Provision for loan losses
|(400
|)
|(400
|)
|1,180
|2,250
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|29,974
|28,590
|114,677
|106,585
|Non-interest income:
|Wealth management fees
|1,417
|1,410
|5,494
|5,624
|Deposit and interchange fees
|1,829
|1,626
|6,870
|6,234
|Income on bank-owned life insurance, net
|156
|167
|638
|672
|Net gains (losses) on sales of available for sale securities
|—
|(2,917
|)
|146
|(2,950
|)
|Net gains on sales of loans
|225
|81
|469
|260
|Other income
|667
|375
|2,702
|2,150
|Total non-interest income
|4,294
|742
|16,319
|11,990
|Non-interest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|14,077
|12,963
|56,059
|51,442
|Occupancy and equipment expenses
|2,075
|2,222
|8,417
|8,526
|Technology and telecommunications expenses
|2,300
|1,622
|7,590
|6,382
|Advertising and public relations expenses
|1,035
|898
|2,962
|3,182
|Audit, legal and other professional fees
|650
|364
|2,039
|1,725
|Deposit insurance premiums
|143
|433
|876
|1,697
|Supplies and postage expenses
|253
|255
|971
|989
|Other operating expenses
|2,181
|1,891
|7,501
|6,935
|Total non-interest expense
|22,714
|20,648
|86,415
|80,878
|Income before income taxes
|11,554
|8,684
|44,581
|37,697
|Provision for income taxes
|2,815
|2,184
|10,381
|8,816
|Net income
|$
|8,739
|$
|6,500
|$
|34,200
|$
|28,881
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.74
|$
|0.56
|$
|2.90
|$
|2.47
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.74
|$
|0.55
|$
|2.89
|$
|2.46
|Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
|11,819,070
|11,703,337
|11,789,570
|11,679,520
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|11,857,771
|11,763,444
|11,829,818
|11,750,462
|ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data and Ratios
(unaudited)
|At or for the
year ended
|At or for the
year ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|BALANCE SHEET AND OTHER DATA
|Total assets
|$
|3,235,049
|$
|2,964,358
|Loans serviced for others
|95,905
|89,232
|Investment assets under management
|916,623
|800,751
|Total assets under management
|$
|4,247,577
|$
|3,854,341
|Book value per share
|$
|25.09
|$
|21.80
|Dividends paid per common share
|$
|0.64
|$
|0.58
|Total capital to risk weighted assets
|11.88
|%
|11.77
|%
|Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets
|10.13
|%
|9.93
|%
|Tier 1 capital to average assets
|8.86
|%
|8.56
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets
|10.13
|%
|9.93
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|1.31
|%
|1.42
|%
|Non-performing assets
|$
|14,771
|$
|11,784
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|0.46
|%
|0.40
|%
|INCOME STATEMENT DATA
|Return on average total assets
|1.10
|%
|1.00
|%
|Return on average stockholders' equity
|12.31
|%
|12.15
|%
|Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(1)
|3.95
|%
|3.97
|%
(1) Tax equivalent net interest margin is net interest income adjusted for the tax equivalent effect associated with tax exempt loan and investment income, expressed as a percentage of average interest earning assets.
