LOWELL, Mass., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBTC), parent of Enterprise Bank, announced net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 of $34.2 million, or $2.89 per diluted share, compared to $28.9 million, or $2.46 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2018. Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 amounted to $8.7 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, compared to $6.5 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for the same three-month period in 2018.



As previously announced on January 21, 2020, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.175 per share to be paid on March 2, 2020 to shareholders of record as of February 10, 2020. The dividend rate for the first quarter of 2020 represents a 9.4% increase over the dividend rate for the same period in 2019.

Chief Executive Officer Jack Clancy commented, "The increase in our 2019 earnings compared to 2018 is largely attributable to solid loan and customer deposit growth and the continuation of positive credit metrics. For 2019, total assets, total loans and total customer deposits increased 9%, 7% and 11%, respectively, compared to December 31, 2018."

Mr. Clancy continued, "We operate with a long-term mindset that is focused on growing organically and supporting growth by continually investing in our people, products, services, technology, digital transformation, and both new and existing branches. We are especially excited to be opening our Lexington, MA branch this February and this coming summer our 26th branch will open in North Andover, MA."

On November 14, 2019, the Company was named #1 on the Boston Globe's Top Places to Work list among large-sized companies in Massachusetts. Founder and Chairman of the Board George Duncan commented, "This is our eighth consecutive year on the list, and we are very proud to be ranked #1 in 2019. I want to personally thank and commend our entire dedicated team for their continual efforts to foster an employee-centric culture whose foundation is based on respect, trust, caring, personal accountability and excellence. We believe these values and behaviors lead to positive morale, lower turnover and recruiting advantages and ultimately translate to memorable customer experiences, active community involvement, strong growth and strong shareholder returns."

Results of Operations

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2019 amounted to $115.9 million, an increase of $7.0 million, or 6%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2018. Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 amounted to $29.6 million, an increase of $1.4 million, or 5%, compared to the same three-month period in 2018. The increase in net interest income was due largely to interest-earning asset growth, primarily in loans. Average loan balances increased $128.4 million, or 6%, for the year ended December 31, 2019, and $181.8 million, or 8%, for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to the same respective 2018 period averages.

Tax equivalent net interest margin ("Margin") was 3.95% for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to 3.97% for the year ended December 31, 2018. The decrease resulted from the cost of funds increasing more than interest earning asset yields. Margin was 3.93% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to 4.03% for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The decrease resulted from a decrease in interest earning yields and an increase in the cost of funds.

The allowance for loan losses to total loans ratio was 1.31% at December 31, 2019, compared to 1.42% at December 31, 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the provision for loan losses was $1.2 million, compared to $2.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. For both of the three-month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, the provision for loan losses was a credit of $400 thousand.

The decrease in the provision for loan losses for 2019 compared to the prior year was due primarily to generally positive credit metrics, partially offset by the impact of loan growth in 2019. Affecting the provision for loan losses for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to the prior year were:

The ratio of impaired and classified loans to total loans amounted to 2.25% at December 31, 2019, compared to 2.41% at December 31, 2018.



The provision for loan loss related to impaired and classified loans was lower in 2019 than in 2018, contributing to a decrease in the overall provision.



Loan growth for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $178.0 million, compared to $117.6 million during the year ended December 31, 2018.



The allowance allocated to non-classified loans was relatively flat for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to 2018, as provisions necessary for loan growth were largely offset by continued positive credit and economic metrics.

Non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2019 amounted to $16.3 million, an increase of $4.3 million, or 36%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2018. Non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 amounted to $4.3 million, an increase of $3.6 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018. Non-interest income increased in both the three month and year ended December 31, 2019 periods compared to the same prior year periods, due primarily to $2.9 million in realized losses on a discretionary partial restructure of the bond portfolio in 2018. Other changes included increases in deposit and interchange fees in the 2019 periods, as well as net gains on equity securities, which are included in other income, compared with net losses on equity securities in the comparable 2018 periods, due primarily to fair value adjustments.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, non-interest expense amounted to $86.4 million, an increase of $5.5 million, or 7%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2018. Non-interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2019 amounted to $22.7 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 10%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018. Increases in non-interest expense in the three month and year ended December 31, 2019 periods primarily related to the Company's strategic growth initiatives, particularly salaries and employee benefits and technology and telecommunications expenses. Technology initiatives include the Company's multi-year digital transformation strategy to enhance operating efficiency and the customer experience. Partially offsetting these expenses, were reductions in deposit insurance premiums primarily resulting from a Small Bank Assessment Credit from the FDIC Deposit Insurance Fund of $307 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and $683 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Key Financial Highlights

Total assets amounted to $3.24 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $2.96 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of $270.7 million, or 9%. Since September 30, 2019, total assets increased $96.3 million, or 3%.



Total loans amounted to $2.57 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $2.39 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of $178.0 million, or 7%. Since September 30, 2019, total loans increased $93.3 million, or 4%.



Customer deposits were $2.79 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $2.51 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of $278.7 million, or 11%. Customer deposits at December 31, 2019 remained consistent with balances at September 30, 2019.



Investment assets under management amounted to $916.6 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $800.8 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of $115.9 million, or 14%. Since September 30, 2019, investment assets under management increased $41.6 million, or 5%.



Total assets under management amounted to $4.25 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $3.85 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of $393.2 million, or 10%. Since September 30, 2019, total assets under management increased $140.1 million, or 3%.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. is a Massachusetts corporation that conducts substantially all of its operations through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, commonly referred to as Enterprise Bank, and has reported 121 consecutive profitable quarters. Enterprise Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities. Through Enterprise Bank and its subsidiaries, the Company offers a range of commercial, residential and consumer loan products, deposit products and cash management services, digital banking options, and insurance services. Enterprise Bank also provides a range of wealth management, wealth services and trust services delivered via two channels, Enterprise Wealth Management and Enterprise Wealth Services. The Company's headquarters and Enterprise Bank's main office are located at 222 Merrimack Street in Lowell, Massachusetts. The Company's primary market area is the Greater Merrimack Valley, Nashoba Valley, and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire (Southern Hillsborough and Rockingham counties). Enterprise Bank has 24 full-service branches located in the Massachusetts communities of Lowell (2), Acton, Andover, Billerica (2), Chelmsford (2), Dracut, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Leominster, Methuen, Tewksbury (2), Tyngsborough and Westford and in the New Hampshire communities of Derry, Hudson, Nashua (2), Pelham, Salem and Windham. The Company is also in the process of establishing branch offices in the Massachusetts communities of Lexington and North Andover and anticipates that these offices will open in February 2020 and summer 2020, respectively.

This earnings release contains statements about future events that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by references to a future period or periods or by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” and other similar terms or expressions. Forward-looking statements should not be relied on because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company. These risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results, performance, and achievements of the Company to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, regulatory considerations, competition and market expansion opportunities, changes in non-interest expenditures or in the anticipated benefits of such expenditures, the receipt of required regulatory approvals, and changes in tax laws. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. For more information about these factors, please see our reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K on file with the SEC, including the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.” Any forward-looking statements contained in this earnings release are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty, and specifically disclaim any duty, to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and due from banks $ 39,927 $ 43,865 Interest-earning deposits 23,867 19,255 Total cash and cash equivalents 63,794 63,120 Investments: Debt securities at fair value 504,788 431,473 Equity securities at fair value 467 1,448 Total investment securities at fair value 505,255 432,921 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 4,484 5,357 Loans held for sale 601 701 Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $33,614 at December 31, 2019 and $33,849 at December 31, 2018 2,531,845 2,353,657 Premises and equipment, net 45,419 37,588 Lease right-of-use asset 19,048 — Accrued interest receivable 12,295 11,462 Deferred income taxes, net 8,732 11,747 Bank-owned life insurance 30,776 30,138 Prepaid income taxes 572 732 Prepaid expenses and other assets 6,572 11,279 Goodwill 5,656 5,656 Total assets $ 3,235,049 $ 2,964,358 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Customer deposits $ 2,786,730 $ 2,507,999 Brokered deposits — 56,783 Total deposits 2,786,730 2,564,782 Borrowed funds 96,173 100,492 Subordinated debt 14,872 14,860 Lease liability 18,104 — Accrued expenses and other liabilities 21,683 27,948 Accrued interest payable 846 979 Total liabilities 2,938,408 2,709,061 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued — — Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 11,825,331 shares issued

and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 11,708,218 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 118 117 Additional paid-in capital 94,170 91,281 Retained earnings 191,843 165,183 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 10,510 (1,284 ) Total stockholders' equity 296,641 255,297 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,235,049 $ 2,964,358





ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(unaudited) Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest and dividend income: Loans and loans held for sale $ 31,109 $ 29,304 $ 122,082 $ 111,090 Investment securities 3,350 2,893 13,135 10,728 Other interest-earning assets 203 267 1,891 1,085 Total interest and dividend income 34,662 32,464 137,108 122,903 Interest expense: Deposits 4,785 3,990 19,941 12,760 Borrowed funds 70 51 385 383 Subordinated debt 233 233 925 925 Total interest expense 5,088 4,274 21,251 14,068 Net interest income 29,574 28,190 115,857 108,835 Provision for loan losses (400 ) (400 ) 1,180 2,250 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 29,974 28,590 114,677 106,585 Non-interest income: Wealth management fees 1,417 1,410 5,494 5,624 Deposit and interchange fees 1,829 1,626 6,870 6,234 Income on bank-owned life insurance, net 156 167 638 672 Net gains (losses) on sales of available for sale securities — (2,917 ) 146 (2,950 ) Net gains on sales of loans 225 81 469 260 Other income 667 375 2,702 2,150 Total non-interest income 4,294 742 16,319 11,990 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 14,077 12,963 56,059 51,442 Occupancy and equipment expenses 2,075 2,222 8,417 8,526 Technology and telecommunications expenses 2,300 1,622 7,590 6,382 Advertising and public relations expenses 1,035 898 2,962 3,182 Audit, legal and other professional fees 650 364 2,039 1,725 Deposit insurance premiums 143 433 876 1,697 Supplies and postage expenses 253 255 971 989 Other operating expenses 2,181 1,891 7,501 6,935 Total non-interest expense 22,714 20,648 86,415 80,878 Income before income taxes 11,554 8,684 44,581 37,697 Provision for income taxes 2,815 2,184 10,381 8,816 Net income $ 8,739 $ 6,500 $ 34,200 $ 28,881 Basic earnings per share $ 0.74 $ 0.56 $ 2.90 $ 2.47 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.74 $ 0.55 $ 2.89 $ 2.46 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 11,819,070 11,703,337 11,789,570 11,679,520 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 11,857,771 11,763,444 11,829,818 11,750,462





ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.

Selected Consolidated Financial Data and Ratios

(unaudited) At or for the

year ended



At or for the

year ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 BALANCE SHEET AND OTHER DATA Total assets $ 3,235,049 $ 2,964,358 Loans serviced for others 95,905 89,232 Investment assets under management 916,623 800,751 Total assets under management $ 4,247,577 $ 3,854,341 Book value per share $ 25.09 $ 21.80 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.64 $ 0.58 Total capital to risk weighted assets 11.88 % 11.77 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 10.13 % 9.93 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.86 % 8.56 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 10.13 % 9.93 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.31 % 1.42 % Non-performing assets $ 14,771 $ 11,784 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.46 % 0.40 % INCOME STATEMENT DATA Return on average total assets 1.10 % 1.00 % Return on average stockholders' equity 12.31 % 12.15 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(1) 3.95 % 3.97 %

(1) Tax equivalent net interest margin is net interest income adjusted for the tax equivalent effect associated with tax exempt loan and investment income, expressed as a percentage of average interest earning assets.





