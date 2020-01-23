IOWA CITY, Iowa, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq - MOFG) (“we”, “our”, or the "Company”) today reported net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $13.4 million, or $0.83 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $12.3 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2019 (the “linked quarter”). Net income for the full year 2019 was $43.6 million, or $2.93 per diluted common share, compared to net income for the full year 2018 of $30.4 million, or $2.48 per diluted common share. Pre-tax merger-related expenses were $3.3 million and $9.1 million for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019, respectively. Such expenses reduced diluted earnings per common share by $0.15 and $0.47 for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019, respectively.

Charles Funk, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “It was another very good quarter for MidWestOne and also the best full year earnings in our history. We continue to see the benefits of a relatively stable core net interest margin and good expense control. Our fourth quarter results produced a return on average assets of 1.14%, a return on average equity of 10.55%, and a return on average tangible equity of 15.60%.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

 As of or For the Three Months Ended As of or For the Year Ended
 December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31,
 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net income$13,371  $12,300  $7,624  $43,630  $30,351 
Earnings per common share, diluted$0.83  $0.76  $0.62  $2.93  $2.48 
Return on average assets1.14% 1.06% 0.92% 1.04% 0.93%
Return on average equity10.55% 9.92% 8.61% 9.65% 8.78%
Return on average tangible equity (1)15.60% 15.57% 11.47% 13.98% 11.87%
          
Net interest margin, tax equivalent(1)3.79% 4.15% 3.59% 3.82% 3.60%
Yield on loans, tax equivalent(1)5.16% 5.59% 4.85% 5.22% 4.77%
Cost of total deposits0.88% 0.89% 0.78% 0.89% 0.66%
Efficiency ratio(1)63.05% 50.46% 57.81% 57.56% 61.23%
          
Total assets$4,653,573  $4,648,287  $3,291,480  $4,653,573  $3,291,480 
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income$3,451,266  $3,524,728  $2,398,779  $3,451,266  $2,398,779 
Total deposits$3,728,655  $3,709,712  $2,612,929  $3,728,655  $2,612,929 
          
Equity to assets ratio10.94% 10.71% 10.85% 10.94% 10.85%
Tangible common equity ratio(1)8.48% 8.21% 8.78% 8.48% 8.78%
Book value per share$31.49  $30.77  $29.32  $31.49  $29.32 
Tangible book value per share(1)$23.77  $22.93  $23.20  $23.77  $23.20 
Gross loans held for investment to deposit ratio93.04% 95.59% 91.80% 93.04% 91.80%
          
(1) Non-GAAP measure. See pages 14-15 for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
 

Acquisition of ATBancorp

Our results of operations for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019 and our financial condition at December 31, 2019 were significantly impacted by the May 1, 2019 acquisition of ATBancorp. The table below summarizes the amounts recognized at the acquisition date for each major class of assets acquired and liabilities assumed:

 May 1, 2019
 (in thousands)
Merger consideration   $148,443 
Identifiable net assets acquired, at fair value      
Assets acquired      
Cash and due from banks$71,820    
Debt securities available for sale 99,056    
Loans 1,138,928    
Premises and equipment 18,327    
Core deposit intangible 23,539    
Customer relationship intangible 4,285    
Bank-owned life insurance 18,759    
Foreclosed assets 3,091    
Other assets 22,857    
Total assets acquired    1,400,662 
Liabilities assumed      
Deposits 1,079,094    
Short-term borrowings 100,761    
Long-term debt 71,234    
Other liabilities 29,544    
Total liabilities assumed    1,280,633 
Total identifiable net assets acquired, at fair value   $120,029 
Goodwill   $28,414 
       

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income

Net interest income decreased in the fourth quarter of 2019 to $39.6 million from $43.3 million in the linked quarter due primarily to lower loan purchase discount accretion in the current period. Discount accretion from acquired loans added $3.9 million to net interest income in the fourth quarter compared to $7.2 million in the linked quarter. Average earning assets were up slightly and reflected a mix shift between investment securities and loans.

The tax equivalent net interest margin decreased to 3.79% for the fourth quarter of 2019 from 4.15% in the linked quarter as lower loan yields, driven by lower loan purchase discount accretion, were only partially offset by lower  funding costs. The Company's core net interest margin, which excludes loan purchase discount accretion, compressed 6 basis points ("bps") from the linked quarter. Such compression reflected the negative impact to the Company's variable rate asset yields from the three cuts to the federal funds target rate in the latter half of 2019 coupled with the continued challenges posed by the shape of the yield curve. In addition, interest reversals related to nonaccrual loans accounted for 2 bps of the sequential decline in earning asset yields. Partially offsetting those factors was a 5 bps sequential decline in funding costs.

Mr. Funk continued, “Our 'core margin' this quarter was impacted by market rates, nonaccrual loan interest reversals and a shift in mix of loans and investment securities. We continue to be diligent in managing our funding costs consistent with changes in market rates to maintain our margin.”

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $1.0 million, or 13%, from the linked quarter. The increase was due primarily to increases in the 'Loan revenue' and ‘Other’ income line items. ‘Loan revenue’ in the linked quarter included a $657 thousand negative valuation adjustment to the Company’s mortgage servicing right whereas the fourth quarter adjustment was a favorable $272 thousand, a $929 thousand period-to-period change. The 'Other' line item reflected increased income from our commercial loan swap program. Partially offsetting these increases, ‘Card revenue’ declined $513 thousand due primarily to the recognition of rewards costs related to our credit card program.

“Both our trust and investment services groups recorded their best years ever in 2019 which was reflected in our financial results. Our mortgage group also finished the year strong and, finally, we were pleased by the success of our commercial bankers in selling our loan swap products,” said Mr. Funk.

The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

 Three Months Ended
 December 31, September 30, December 31,
Noninterest Income2019 2019 2018
 (In thousands)
Investment services and trust activities$2,421   $2,339  $1,274 
Service charges and fees2,072   2,068  1,556 
Card revenue1,142   1,655  1,095 
Loan revenue1,757   991  884 
Bank-owned life insurance501   514  381 
Insurance commissions—     260 
Investment securities gains (losses), net18   23  (4)
Other1,125   414  350 
Total noninterest income$9,036   $8,004  $5,796 
            

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $5.0 million, or 16%, from the linked quarter due primarily to accounting for certain flow-through tax credit partnerships. Specifically, 'Other' noninterest expense in the fourth quarter reflected a write-down of approximately $3.9 million to the Company's investment in such partnerships. This write-down was wholly offset, however, by a benefit in income tax expense.

The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

 Three Months Ended
 December 31, September 30, December 31,
Noninterest Expense2019 2019 2018
 (In thousands)
Compensation and employee benefits$19,246  $17,426  $12,111 
Occupancy expense of premises, net2,347  2,294  1,166 
Equipment2,251  2,181  1,433 
Legal and professional1,797  1,996  1,027 
Data processing1,492  1,234  875 
Marketing1,147  1,167  678 
Amortization of intangibles1,941  2,583  503 
FDIC insurance(72) (42) 429 
Communications493  489  342 
Foreclosed assets, net173  265  46 
Other5,621  1,849  1,169 
Total noninterest expense$36,436  $31,442  $19,779 
            

The following table presents details of merger-related costs for the periods indicated:

 Three Months Ended
 December 31, September 30, December 31,
Merger-related Expenses2019 2019 2018
 (In thousands)
Compensation and employee benefits$2,854   $1,576  $ 
Occupancy expense of premises, net73   44   
Equipment43   204  2 
Legal and professional201   471  89 
Data processing51   39  100 
Marketing  6   
Other58   207  15 
Total merger-related costs$3,282   $2,547  $206 
            

Income Taxes

The Company recognized a net income tax benefit of $1.8 million in the fourth quarter compared to an expense of $3.3 million in the linked quarter due primarily to the recognition of $4.0 million in renewable energy and historic tax credits in the fourth quarter. These credits reduced the Company's annual effective income tax rate for 2019 to 13.1%. Partially offsetting the earnings benefit from those tax credits was the aforementioned $3.9 million write-down of the related tax credit partnership investment during the fourth quarter.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

Loans Held for Investment

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, increased $1.05 billion, or 44%, to $3.45 billion from December 31, 2018, primarily due to the merger. Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, decreased $73.5 million, or 2%, from September 30, 2019. At December 31, 2019, commercial real estate loans comprised approximately 53% of the loan portfolio. Commercial and industrial loans was the next largest category at 24% of total loans, followed by residential real estate loans at 17%, agricultural loans at 4%, and consumer loans at 2% of total loans.

The following table presents the composition of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, as of the dates indicated:

 December 31, September 30, December 31,
Loans Held for Investment2019 2019 2018
 (In thousands)
Commercial and industrial$835,236  $871,192 $533,188
Agricultural140,446  151,984 96,956
Commercial real estate     
Construction and development298,077  296,586 217,617
Farmland181,885  188,394 88,807
Multifamily227,407  236,145 134,741
Other1,107,490  1,102,744 826,163
Total commercial real estate1,814,859  1,823,869 1,267,328
Residential real estate     
One-to-four family first liens407,418  416,194 341,830
One-to-four family junior liens170,381  176,162 120,049
Total residential real estate577,799  592,356 461,879
Consumer82,926  85,327 39,428
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income$3,451,266  $3,524,728 $2,398,779
         

“Loan balances fell during the quarter due to several factors. We continued to experience higher than anticipated loan pay-offs. Further, weak loan demand, including line utilization, also contributed to lower loan volumes,” stated Mr. Funk.

Provision and Allowance for Loan Losses

The following table shows the activity in the allowance for loan losses for the periods indicated:

 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31,
Allowance for Loan Losses Roll Forward2019 2019 2018 2019 2018
 (In thousands)
Beginning balance$31,532  $28,691  $31,278  $29,307  $28,059 
Charge-offs(3,212) (1,635) (5,456) (8,390) (7,040)
Recoveries155  212  235  1,004  988 
Net charge-offs(3,057) (1,423) (5,221) (7,386) (6,052)
Provision for loan losses604  4,264  3,250  7,158  7,300 
Ending balance$29,079  $31,532  $29,307  $29,079  $29,307 
                    

As of December 31, 2019, the allowance for loan losses was $29.1 million, or 0.84% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, compared with $29.3 million, or 1.22%, at December 31, 2018. The decline in coverage ratio from year-end 2018 was due primarily to loans acquired in the ATBancorp acquisition. Those loans were measured at fair value upon acquisition and, as a result, initially there was no allowance for loan losses recognized for such loans. 

Deposits

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:

 December 31, September 30, December 31,
Deposit Composition2019 2019 2018
 (In thousands)
Noninterest bearing deposits$662,209  $673,777 $439,133
Interest checking deposits962,830  924,861 683,894
Money market deposits763,028  763,661 555,839
Savings deposits387,142  389,606 210,416
Total non-maturity deposits2,775,209  2,751,905 1,889,282
Time deposits of $250,000 and under682,232  685,409 532,395
Time deposits over $250,000271,214  272,398 191,252
Total time deposits953,446  957,807 723,647
Total deposits$3,728,655  $3,709,712 $2,612,929
         

Mr. Funk noted, “Every region of legacy MidWestOne saw increased deposit balances in 2019 which resulted in one of the best deposit generation years ever for our company. In addition, deposit run-off in the former ATBancorp footprint slowed significantly during the fourth quarter.”

CREDIT QUALITY

The following table presents a roll forward of nonperforming loans for the period indicated:

   90+ Days Past Performing  
   Due & Still Troubled Debt  
Nonperforming LoansNonaccrual Accruing Restructured Total
 (In thousands)
Balance at December 31, 2018$19,924  $365  $5,284  $25,573 
Loans placed on nonaccrual, restructured or 90+ days past due & still accruing29,954  1,369  215  31,538 
Established through acquisition12,116      12,116 
Repayments (including interest applied to principal)(9,993) (18) (573) (10,584)
Loans returned to accrual status or no longer past due(1,824) (962)   (2,786)
Charge-offs(6,924)     (6,924)
Transfers to foreclosed assets(1,770)     (1,770)
Transfers to nonaccrual  (618) (554) (1,172)
Balance at December 31, 2019$41,483  $136  $4,372  $45,991 
                

The following table presents selected loan credit quality metrics as of the dates indicated:

 December 31, September 30, December 31,
Credit Quality Metrics2019 2019 2018
 (dollars in thousands)
Nonaccrual loans held for investment$41,483  $31,968  $19,924 
Performing troubled debt restructured loans held for investment4,372  4,701  5,284 
Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more136  236  365 
Total nonperforming loans45,991  36,905  25,573 
Foreclosed assets, net3,706  4,366  535 
Total nonperforming assets$49,697  $41,271  $26,108 
Allowance for loan losses29,079  31,532  29,307 
Provision for loan losses (for the quarter)604  4,264  3,250 
Net charge-offs (for the quarter)3,057  1,423  5,221 
Net charge-offs to average loans held for investment (for the quarter)0.35% 0.16% 0.86%
Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment, net of unearned income0.84% 0.89% 1.22%
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans held for investment, net of unearned income70.10% 98.64% 147.09%
Nonaccrual loans held for investment to loans held for investment1.20% 0.91% 0.83%
         

“While nonaccrual loans increased by $9.5 million during the quarter, we believe these loans have been properly evaluated in our allowance for loan losses. Further, subsequent to year-end, $2.2 million of these loans were paid-off,” noted Mr. Funk.

CORPORATE UPDATE

Share Repurchase Program

During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 19,102 shares of its common stock at an average price of $29.65 per share and a total cost of $566 thousand. At December 31, 2019, $9.0 million remained available to repurchase shares under the Company’s current share repurchase program.

Cash Dividend Announcement

On January 22, 2020, the Company’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per common share. The dividend is payable March 16, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 2, 2020. "The 9% increase in our dividend reflects good 2019 financial performance and our optimism for the future. We continue to be pleased with our tangible common equity ratio of 8.48%," Mr. Funk concluded.

Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments (CECL)

On January 1, 2020, new accounting and recognition guidance related to credit losses and impairment of certain financial assets became effective for the Company. Our latest estimate of the impact based on December 31, 2019 loan data and economic forecasts indicates that the allowance for credit losses for loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures will increase between 20% and 30%. The current estimate and future calculations are highly dependent on loan composition, macroeconomic conditions and forecasts, and other management assumptions and judgments.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 December 31, September 30, December 31,
 2019 2019 2018
 (In thousands)
ASSETS     
Cash and due from banks$67,174  $79,776  $43,787 
Interest earning deposits in banks6,112  6,413  1,693 
Federal funds sold198  478   
Total cash and cash equivalents73,484  86,667  45,480 
Debt securities available for sale at fair value785,977  503,278  414,101 
Held to maturity securities at amortized cost  190,309  195,822 
Total securities held for investment785,977  693,587  609,923 
Loans held for sale5,400  7,906  666 
Gross loans held for investment3,469,236  3,545,993  2,405,001 
Unearned income, net(17,970) (21,265) (6,222)
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income3,451,266  3,524,728  2,398,779 
Allowance for loan losses(29,079) (31,532) (29,307)
Total loans held for investment, net3,422,187  3,493,196  2,369,472 
Premises and equipment, net90,723  91,190  75,773 
Goodwill93,068  93,258  64,654 
Other intangible assets, net31,693  33,635  9,875 
Foreclosed assets, net3,706  4,366  535 
Other assets147,335  144,482  115,102 
Total assets$4,653,573  $4,648,287  $3,291,480 
LIABILITIES     
Noninterest bearing deposits$662,209  $673,777  $439,133 
Interest bearing deposits3,066,446  3,035,935  2,173,796 
Total deposits3,728,655  3,709,712  2,612,929 
Short-term borrowings139,349  155,101  131,422 
Long-term debt231,660  244,677  168,726 
Other liabilities44,927  40,912  21,336 
Total liabilities4,144,591  4,150,402  2,934,413 
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY     
Common stock16,581  16,581  12,463 
Additional paid-in capital297,390  297,144  187,813 
Retained earnings201,105  191,007  168,951 
Treasury stock(10,466) (9,933) (6,499)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)4,372  3,086  (5,661)
Total shareholders' equity508,982  497,885  357,067 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$4,653,573  $4,648,287  $3,291,480 
            

Certain reclassifications have been made to prior periods’ consolidated financial statements to present them on a basis comparable with the current period’s consolidated financial statements.

     
MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31,
  2019 2019 2018 (1) 2019 2018 (1)
  (In thousands, except per share data)
Interest income          
Loans, including fees $44,906  $49,169  $29,052  $163,163  $111,193
Taxable investment securities 3,540  3,376  2,774  13,132  11,027
Tax-exempt investment securities 1,465  1,401  1,375  5,696  5,827
Other 115  130  23  450  62
Total interest income 50,026  54,076  33,224  182,441  128,109
Interest expense          
Deposits 8,251  8,238  5,161  29,927  17,331
Short-term borrowings 368  522  374  1,847  1,315
Long-term debt 1,823  2,058  1,136  7,017  4,195
Total interest expense 10,442  10,818  6,671  38,791  22,841
Net interest income 39,584  43,258  26,553  143,650  105,268
Provision for loan losses 604  4,264  3,250  7,158  7,300
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 38,980  38,994  23,303  136,492  97,968
Noninterest income          
Investment services and trust activities 2,421  2,339  1,274  8,040  4,953
Service charges and fees 2,072  2,068  1,556  7,452  6,157
Card revenue 1,142  1,655  1,095  5,594  4,223
Loan revenue 1,757  991  884  3,789  3,622
Bank-owned life insurance 501  514  381  1,877  1,610
Insurance commissions     260  734  1,284
Investment securities gains (losses), net 18  23  (4) 90  193
Other 1,125  414  350  3,670  1,173
Total noninterest income 9,036  8,004  5,796  31,246  23,215
Noninterest expense          
Compensation and employee benefits 19,246  17,426  12,111  65,660  49,758
Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,347  2,294  1,166  8,647  7,597
Equipment 2,251  2,181  1,433  7,717  5,565
Legal and professional 1,797  1,996  1,027  8,049  4,641
Data processing 1,492  1,234  875  4,579  2,951
Marketing 1,147  1,167  678  3,789  2,660
Amortization of intangibles 1,941  2,583  503  5,906  2,296
FDIC insurance (72) (42) 429  690  1,533
Communications 493  489  342  1,701  1,353
Foreclosed assets, net 173  265  46  580  21
Other 5,621  1,849  1,169  10,217  4,840
Total noninterest expense 36,436  31,442  19,779  117,535  83,215
Income before income tax expense 11,580  15,556  9,320  50,203  37,968
Income tax expense (benefit) (1,791) 3,256  1,696  6,573  7,617
Net income $13,371  $12,300  $7,624  $43,630  $30,351
Earnings per common share          
Basic $0.83  $0.76  $0.62  $2.93  $2.48
Diluted $0.83  $0.76  $0.62  $2.93  $2.48
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 16,162  16,201  12,217  14,870  12,220
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 16,193  16,215  12,235  14,885  12,237
Dividends paid per common share $0.2025  $0.2025  $0.1950  $0.81  $0.78

(1) Reclassified to conform to the current period’s presentation.

          
MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 
 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018
 (In thousands)
ASSETS         
Cash and due from banks$67,174  $79,776  $72,801  $40,002  $43,787 
Interest earning deposits in banks6,112  6,413  47,708  2,969  1,693 
Federal funds sold198  478       
Total cash and cash equivalents73,484  86,667  120,509  42,971  45,480 
Debt securities available for sale at fair value785,977  503,278  460,302  432,979  414,101 
Held to maturity securities at amortized cost  190,309  193,173  195,033  195,822 
Total securities held for investment785,977  693,587  653,475  628,012  609,923 
Loans held for sale5,400  7,906  4,306  309  666 
Gross loans held for investment3,469,236  3,545,993  3,569,236  2,409,333  2,405,001 
Unearned income, net(17,970) (21,265) (32,733) (5,574) (6,222)
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income3,451,266  3,524,728  3,536,503  2,403,759  2,398,779 
Allowance for loan losses(29,079) (31,532) (28,691) (29,652) (29,307)
Total loans held for investment, net3,422,187  3,493,196  3,507,812  2,374,107  2,369,472 
Premises and equipment, net90,723  91,190  93,395  75,200  75,773 
Goodwill93,068  93,258  93,376  64,654  64,654 
Other intangible assets, net31,693  33,635  36,624  9,423  9,875 
Foreclosed assets, net3,706  4,366  4,922  336  535 
Other assets147,335  144,482  148,044  113,963  115,102 
Total assets$4,653,573  $4,648,287  $4,662,463  $3,308,975  $3,291,480 
LIABILITIES         
Noninterest bearing deposits$662,209  $673,777  $647,078  $426,729  $439,133 
Interest bearing deposits3,066,446  3,035,935  3,078,394  2,258,098  2,173,796 
Total deposits3,728,655  3,709,712  3,725,472  2,684,827  2,612,929 
Short-term borrowings139,349  155,101  153,829  76,066  131,422 
Long-term debt231,660  244,677  252,673  162,471  168,726 
Other liabilities44,927  40,912  42,138  21,762  21,336 
Total liabilities4,144,591  4,150,402  4,174,112  2,945,126  2,934,413 
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY         
Common stock16,581  16,581  16,581  12,463  12,463 
Additional paid-in capital297,390   297,144  296,879  187,535  187,813 
Retained earnings201,105   191,007  181,984  173,771  168,951 
Treasury stock(10,466) (9,933) (8,716) (7,297) (6,499)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)4,372   3,086  1,623  (2,623) (5,661)
Total shareholders' equity508,982   497,885  488,351  363,849  357,067 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$4,653,573   $4,648,287  $4,662,463  $3,308,975  $3,291,480 
                    

Certain reclassifications have been made to prior periods’ consolidated financial statements to present them on a basis comparable with the current period’s consolidated financial statements.

  
MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
 Three Months Ended
 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 (1)
 (In thousands, except per share data)
Interest income         
Loans, including fees$44,906  $49,169  $40,053 $29,035 $29,052 
Taxable investment securities3,540  3,376  3,289 2,927 2,774 
Tax-exempt investment securities1,465  1,401  1,424 1,406 1,375 
Other115  130  185 20 23 
Total interest income50,026  54,076  44,951 33,388 33,224 
Interest expense         
Deposits8,251  8,238  7,743 5,695 5,161 
Short-term borrowings368  522  500 457 374 
Long-term debt1,823  2,058  1,876 1,260 1,136 
Total interest expense10,442  10,818  10,119 7,412 6,671 
Net interest income39,584  43,258  34,832 25,976 26,553 
Provision for loan losses604  4,264  696 1,594 3,250 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses38,980  38,994  34,136 24,382 23,303 
Noninterest income         
Investment services and trust activities2,421  2,339  1,890 1,390 1,274 
Service charges and fees2,072  2,068  1,870 1,442 1,556 
Card revenue1,142  1,655  1,799 998 1,095 
Loan revenue1,757  991  648 393 884 
Bank-owned life insurance501  514  470 392 381 
Insurance commissions    314 420 260 
Investment securities gains (losses), net18  23  32 17 (4)
Other1,125  414  1,773 358 350 
Total noninterest income9,036  8,004  8,796 5,410 5,796 
Noninterest expense         
Compensation and employee benefits19,246  17,426  16,409 12,579 12,111 
Occupancy expense of premises, net2,347  2,294  2,127 1,879 1,166 
Equipment2,251  2,181  1,914 1,371 1,433 
Legal and professional1,797  1,996  3,291 965 1,027 
Data processing1,492  1,234  1,008 845 875 
Marketing1,147  1,167  869 606 678 
Amortization of intangibles1,941  2,583  930 452 503 
FDIC insurance(72) (42) 434 370 429 
Communications493  489  377 342 342 
Foreclosed assets, net173  265  84 58 46 
Other5,621  1,849  1,597 1,150 1,169 
Total noninterest expense36,436  31,442  29,040 20,617 19,779 
Income before income tax expense11,580  15,556  13,892 9,175 9,320 
Income tax expense (benefit)(1,791) 3,256  3,218 1,890 1,696 
Net income$13,371  $12,300  $10,674 $7,285 $7,624 
Earnings per common share         
Basic$0.83  $0.76  $0.72 $0.60 $0.62 
Diluted$0.83  $0.76  $0.72 $0.60 $0.62 
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding16,162  16,201  14,894 12,164 12,217 
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding16,193  16,215  14,900 12,177 12,235 
Dividends paid per common share$0.2025  $0.2025  $0.2025 $0.2025 $0.1950 

(1) Reclassified to conform to the current period’s presentation.

  
MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS
 Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018
 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Cost		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Cost		 Average
Balance(6)		 Interest
Income/
Expense(6)		 Average
Yield/
Cost
 (Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS                 
Loans, including fees (1)(2)(3)$3,493,496 $45,429 5.16% $3,526,149 $49,712 5.59% $2,398,859 $29,330 4.85%
Taxable investment securities508,911 3,540 2.76% 471,180 3,376 2.84% 407,506 2,774 2.74%
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)(4)211,695 1,846 3.46% 200,533 1,765 3.49% 198,073 1,732 3.47%
Total securities held for investment(2)720,606 5,386 2.97% 671,713 5,141 3.04% 605,579 4,506 2.98%
Other28,227 115 1.62% 17,609 130 2.93% 4,243 23 2.15%
Total interest earning assets(2)$4,242,329 50,930 4.76% $4,215,471 54,983 5.17% $3,008,681 33,859 44.70%
Other assets392,254     405,060     269,445    
Total assets$4,634,583     $4,620,531     $3,278,126    
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                 
Interest checking deposits$926,155 $1,394 0.60% $877,470 $1,398 0.63% $680,971 $899 0.52%
Money market deposits784,752 1,820 0.92% 809,264 1,904 0.93% 556,522 1,030 0.73%
Savings deposits388,338 389 0.40% 392,298 463 0.47% 210,106 65 0.12%
Time deposits953,804 4,648 1.93% 939,480 4,473 1.89% 724,973 3,167 1.73%
Total interest bearing deposits3,053,049 8,251 1.07% 3,018,512 8,238 1.08% 2,172,572 5,161 0.94%
Short-term borrowings126,508 368 1.15% 139,458 522 1.49% 104,710 374 1.41%
Long-term debt237,788 1,823 3.04% 249,226 2,058 3.28% 171,029 1,136 2.64%
Total borrowed funds364,296 2,191 2.39% 388,684 2,580 2.63% 275,739 1,510 2.17%
Total interest bearing liabilities$3,417,345 $10,442 1.21% $3,407,196 $10,818 1.26% $2,448,311 $6,671 1.08%
Noninterest bearing deposits670,884     674,003     454,185    
Other liabilities43,343     47,582     24,232    
Shareholders’ equity503,011     491,750     351,398    
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$4,634,583     $4,620,531     $3,278,126    
Net interest income(2)  $40,488     $44,165     $27,188  
Net interest spread(2)    3.55%     3.91%     43.62%
Net interest margin(2)    3.79%     4.15%     3.59%
Total deposits(5)$3,723,933 $8,251 0.88% $3,692,515 $8,238 0.89% $2,626,757 $5,161 0.78%

(1)  Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.
(2)  Tax equivalent.
(3)  Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $159 thousand, $(178) thousand, and $(67) thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $3.9 million, $7.2 million, and $454 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $523 thousand, $543 thousand, and $278 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $381 thousand, $364 thousand, and $357 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.
(6) Reclassified to conform to the current period’s presentation.

  
MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS
 Year Ended
 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Cost		 Average
Balance(6)		 Interest
Income/
Expense(6)		 Average
Yield/
Cost
 (Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS           
Loans, including fees(1)(2)(3)$3,157,127  $164,948  5.22% $2,354,354  $112,233  4.77%
Taxable investment securities465,484  13,132  2.82% 428,757  11,027  2.57%
Tax-exempt investment securities(2)(4)204,375  7,177  3.51% 207,605  7,342  3.54%
Total securities held for investment (2)669,859  20,309  3.03% 636,362  18,369  2.89%
Other21,289  450  2.11% 3,372  62  1.84%
Total interest earning assets(2)$3,848,275  185,707  4.83% $2,994,088  130,664  4.36%
Other assets352,765      255,630     
Total assets$4,201,040      $3,249,718     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY           
Interest checking deposits$806,624  4,723  0.59% $672,069  2,907  0.43%
Money market deposits766,812  7,549  0.98% 543,359  3,020  0.56%
Savings deposits329,199  1,092  0.33% 214,244  254  0.12%
Time deposits873,978  16,563  1.90% 723,830  11,150  1.54%
Total interest bearing deposits2,776,613  29,927  1.08% 2,153,502  17,331  0.80%
Short-term borrowings124,956  1,847  1.48% 105,094  1,302  1.24%
Long-term debt224,149  7,017  3.13% 169,540  4,208  2.48%
Total borrowed funds349,105  8,864  2.54% 274,634  5,510  2.01%
Total interest bearing liabilities$3,125,718  38,791  1.24% $2,428,136  22,841  0.94%
Noninterest bearing deposits586,100      455,223     
Other liabilities37,204      20,625     
Shareholders’ equity452,018      345,734     
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$4,201,040      $3,249,718     
Net interest income(2)  $146,916      $107,823   
Net interest spread(2)    3.59%     3.42%
Net interest margin(2)    3.82%     3.60%
Total deposits(5)$3,362,713  $29,927  0.89% $2,608,725  $17,331  0.66%

(1)  Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) Tax equivalent.
(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $(316) thousand and $(407) thousand for the year ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $14.0 million and $2.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. Tax-equivalent adjustments were $1.8 million and $1.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $1.5 million and $1.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.  The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest bearing deposits and noninterest bearing demand deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.
(6) Reclassified to conform to the current period’s presentation


Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains non-GAAP measures for tangible book value per share, tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible equity, net interest margin (tax equivalent), loan yield (tax equivalent) and the efficiency ratio. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information regarding the Company’s profitability, financial condition and capital adequacy, consistent with how management evaluates the Company’s financial performance. The following tables provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.

           
Tangible Book Value Per Share/ December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
Tangible Common Equity Ratio 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Total shareholders’ equity $508,982  $497,885  $488,351  $363,849  $357,067 
Intangible assets, net (124,761) (126,893) (130,000) (74,077) (74,529)
Tangible equity $384,221  $370,992  $358,351  $289,772  $282,538 
           
Total assets $4,653,573  $4,648,287  $4,662,463  $3,308,975  $3,291,480 
Intangible assets, net (124,761) (126,893) (130,000) (74,077) (74,529)
Tangible assets $4,528,812  $4,521,394  $4,532,463  $3,234,898  $3,216,951 
           
Book value per share $31.49  $30.77  $30.11  $29.94  $29.32 
Tangible book value per share(1) $23.77  $22.93  $22.09  $23.84  $23.20 
Shares outstanding 16,162,176  16,179,734  16,221,160  12,153,045  12,180,015 
           
Equity to assets ratio 10.94% 10.71% 10.47% 11.00% 10.85%
Tangible common equity ratio(2) 8.48% 8.21% 7.91% 8.96% 8.78%

(1) Tangible equity divided by shares outstanding.
(2) Tangible equity divided by tangible assets.

  For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended
Return on Average Tangible Equity December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 December 31,
2018		 December 31,
2019		 December 31,
2018
  (Dollars in thousands)
Net income $13,371  $12,300  $7,624  $43,630  $30,351 
Intangible amortization, net of tax(1) 1,456  1,937  377  4,430  1,722 
Tangible net income $14,827  $14,237  $8,001  $48,060  $32,073 
           
Average shareholders’ equity $503,011  $491,750  $351,398  $452,018  $345,734 
Average intangible assets, net (125,898) (128,963) (74,766) (108,242) (75,531)
Average tangible equity $377,113  $362,787  $276,632  $343,776  $270,203 
           
Return on average equity 10.55% 9.92% 8.61% 9.65% 8.78%
Return on average tangible equity(2) 15.60% 15.57% 11.47% 13.98% 11.87%

(1) The combined income tax rate utilized was 25%.
(2) Annualized tangible net income divided by average tangible equity.

  For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended
Net Interest Margin, Tax Equivalent December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 December 31,
2018		 December 31,
2019		 December 31,
2018
  (Dollars in thousands)
Net interest income $39,584  $43,258  $26,553  $143,650  $105,268 
Tax equivalent adjustments:          
Loans(1) 523  543  278  1,785  1,040 
Securities(1) 381  364  357  1,481  1,515 
Net interest income, tax equivalent $40,488  $44,165  $27,188  $146,916  $107,823 
Loan purchase discount accretion (3,937) (7,207) (454) (13,977) (2,720)
Core net interest income $36,551  $36,958  $26,734  $132,939  $105,103  
           
Net interest margin 3.70% 4.07% 3.50% 3.73% 3.52%
Net interest margin, tax equivalent(2) 3.79% 4.15% 3.59% 3.82% 3.60%
Core net interest margin(3) 3.42% 3.48% 3.53% 3.45% 3.51%
Average interest earning assets $4,242,329  $4,215,471  $3,008,681  $3,848,275  $2,994,088 

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Annualized tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.
(3) Annualized core net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.

  For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended
Loan Yield, Tax Equivalent December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 December 31,
2018		 December 31,
2019		 December 31,
2018
  (Dollars in thousands)
Loan interest income, including fees $44,906  $49,169  $29,052  $163,163  $111,193 
Tax equivalent adjustment(1) 523  543  278  1,785  1,040 
Tax equivalent loan interest income $45,429  $49,712  $29,330  $164,948   $112,233 
Loan purchase discount accretion (3,937) (7,207) (454) (13,977) (2,720)
Core loan interest income $41,492   $42,505  $28,876  $150,971  $109,513 
           
Yield on loans 5.10% 5.53% 4.80% 5.17% 4.72%
Yield on loans, tax equivalent(2) 5.16% 5.59% 4.85% 5.22% 4.77%
Core yield on loans(3) 4.71% 4.78% 4.78% 4.78% 4.65%
Average loans $3,493,496  $3,526,149  $2,398,859  $3,157,127  $2,354,354 

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Annualized tax equivalent loan interest income divided by average loans.
(3) Annualized core loan interest income divided by average loans.

  For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended
Efficiency Ratio December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 December 31,
2018		 December 31,
2019		 December 31,
2018
  (Dollars in thousands)
Total noninterest expense $36,436   $31,442   $19,779   $117,535   $83,215  
Amortization of intangibles (1,941)  (2,583)  (503)  (5,906)  (2,296) 
Merger-related expenses (3,282)  (2,547)  (206)  (9,130)  (797) 
Noninterest expense used for efficiency ratio $31,213   $26,312   $19,070   $102,499   $80,122  
           
Net interest income, tax equivalent(1) $40,488   $44,165   $27,188   $146,916   $107,823  
Noninterest income 9,036   8,004   5,796   31,246   23,215  
Investment securities (gains) losses, net (18)  (23)  4   (90)  (193) 
Net revenues used for efficiency ratio $49,506   $52,146   $32,988   $178,072   $130,845  
           
Efficiency ratio 63.05%  50.46%  57.81%  57.56%  61.23% 

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

