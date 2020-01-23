BETHLEHEM, Pa., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley Networks , the leading technology solution provider in the Lehigh Valley, is proud to announce it has named marketing veteran and IT industry consultant Matt McKernan as its new Director of Business Development. McKernan has a broad-based history of driving effective marketing campaigns, including as a founding associate at Mosaic Advertising, a successful digital advertising company serving both national and regional accounts. Clients marketed under McKernan’s leadership at Mosaic included Lehigh Carbon Community College (LCCC), Penn State University, The Jaindl Corporation, and The Devereux Foundation. McKernan’s work for LCCC increased enrollment by 10% during an industry-wide flat year for higher education.



McKernan brings close to 20 years of marketing and IT industry expertise to his position, including digital communications and technology-related positions with prominent organizations including Kutztown University of Pennsylvania. He will be in charge of driving new marketing strategies for Valley Networks. This includes business development and sales programs designed to expand the company’s work in key verticals such as healthcare and manufacturing, while increasing the capabilities of existing clientele through augmented technology projects. Matt will also lead Valley Networks’ digital and interactive marketing activities, including its social media and online assets.

“I’ve been following Matt’s career for many years now, and am impressed with his command of the marketing process and his deep breadth of contacts within the high tech Lehigh Valley business community,” said John Mattaboni, president and founder at Valley Networks. Mattaboni led the team that redesigned the New York City Transit Authority’s emergency communications network before relocating to the Lehigh Valley early in the Millennium. “Matt’s skills in driving marketing-based initiatives and his knowledge of the IT infrastructures make him an invaluable asset to the company.”

“I look forward to executing a proactive, dynamic plan to enhance Valley Networks’ reach and effectiveness. The company’s uniquely responsive, customized approach to IT service delivery is sorely needed throughout this business marketplace,” said McKernan. “Valley Networks’ ongoing work with historic Bethlehem institutions in addition to a growing base of regional practitioners shows a commitment to both its customers’ needs and the technological viability of this region’s business community.”