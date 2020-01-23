MONDOVI, Wis., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marten Transport, Ltd. (Nasdaq/GS:MRTN) today reported the highest operating revenue and operating income for any year in its history. For each of the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, net income was $15.7 million, or 29 cents per diluted share. For the year ended December 31, 2019, net income improved 11.0% to $61.1 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, from $55.0 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, for 2018.

    
 Operating Results Comparison  
    
 Net income used to calculate the percentage increase from 2017 to 2018 below excludes a $56.5 million deferred income tax benefit in the fourth quarter of 2017.   
    
 Operating revenue 7.1 12.8% 6.5% 
            
 Operating income 8.7% 23.7% (3.8)% 
            
 Net income 11.0% 62.7% 0.1% 
   

Operating revenue improved 6.5% to $217.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 from $204.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, and improved 7.1% to a record $843.3 million for 2019 from $787.6 million for 2018. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue improved 7.7% to $190.2 million for the 2019 quarter from $176.5 million for the 2018 quarter, and improved 8.6% to $739.9 million for 2019 from $681.4 million for 2018. Fuel surcharge revenue decreased slightly to $27.0 million for the 2019 quarter from $27.4 million for the 2018 quarter, and decreased to $103.4 million for 2019 from $106.2 million for 2018.

Operating income was $18.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $19.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, and improved 8.7% to a record $76.5 million for 2019 from $70.3 million for 2018.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 91.3% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with 90.4% for the fourth quarter of 2018. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, were 90.1% for the 2019 quarter, compared with 88.9% for the 2018 quarter.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue improved to 90.9% for 2019 from 91.1% for 2018. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, were 89.7% for each year.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Randolph L. Marten said, “Our talented people earned the highest operating revenue and operating income for any year in our history, exceeding the previous records set for each in 2018 by 7.1% and 8.7%, respectively. We overcame a softer freight environment to deliver our best operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges, over the last 14 years through the disciplined execution of our unique multifaceted business model across our diverse customer base. We added 329 Dedicated and 101 Truckload tractors throughout 2019, profitably growing the size of our fleet by 16.1% since the beginning of the year – and expect to continue to expand our capacity in 2020. We’re off to a strong start with recent awards of new dedicated business with several customers for over 185 additional tractors starting in 2019’s fourth and 2020’s first quarters.”

Marten Transport, with headquarters in Mondovi, Wis., is a multifaceted business offering a network of truck-based transportation capabilities across the Company’s five distinct business platforms - Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, Brokerage and MRTN de Mexico. Marten is one of the leading temperature-sensitive truckload carriers in the United States, specializing in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten’s dry freight services are expanding, with 1,650 dry vans operating as of December 31, 2019. The Company offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN.

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include a discussion of the Company’s prospects for future growth and by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors known to the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. The Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Tim Kohl, President, and Jim Hinnendael, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, of Marten Transport, Ltd., 715-926-4216.

                    

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

  December 31,  December 31, 
(In thousands, except share information) 2019  2018 
    (Unaudited)     
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $31,461  $56,763 
Receivables:        
Trade, net  90,712   83,033 
Other  11,055   3,808 
Prepaid expenses and other  20,938   19,924 
﻿Total current assets﻿  154,166   163,528 
         
Property and equipment:        
Revenue equipment, buildings and land, office equipment and other  904,237   816,430 
Accumulated depreciation  (263,843)  (228,200)
Net property and equipment  640,394   588,230 
Other noncurrent assets  2,026   2,146 
Total assets $796,586  $753,904 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $22,917  $15,704 
Insurance and claims accruals  31,729   28,103 
Accrued and other current liabilities  21,680   28,166 
Total current liabilities  76,326   71,973 
Deferred income taxes  122,022   105,977 
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities  649   - 
Total liabilities  198,997   177,950 
         
Stockholders’ equity:        
Preferred stock, $.01 par value per share; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding  -   - 
Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 192,000,000 shares authorized; 54,703,466 shares at December 31, 2019, and 54,466,691 shares at December 31, 2018, issued and outstanding  547   545 
Additional paid-in capital  79,465   76,814 
Retained earnings  517,577   498,595 
Total stockholders’ equity  597,589   575,954 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $796,586  $753,904 
         
         

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

  Three Months  Year 
  Ended December 31,  Ended December 31, 
(In thousands, except per share information)   2019  2018  2019  2018 
                 
Operating revenue $217,185  $203,961  $843,271  $787,594 
                 
Operating expenses (income):                
Salaries, wages and benefits  72,707   65,924   274,156   252,047 
Purchased transportation  41,596   38,670   158,948   144,611 
Fuel and fuel taxes  31,437   29,189   121,341   121,633 
Supplies and maintenance  11,998   9,592   46,737   40,853 
Depreciation  24,842   22,305   95,137   88,585 
Operating taxes and licenses  2,678   2,418   10,100   9,473 
Insurance and claims  8,846   10,859   38,201   38,657 
Communications and utilities  1,908   1,641   7,709   6,634 
Gain on disposition of revenue equipment  (3,343)  (2,038)  (8,680)  (7,244)
Other  5,729   5,863   23,124   21,997 
                 
     Total operating expenses  198,398   184,423   766,773   717,246 
                 
Operating income  18,787   19,538   76,498   70,348 
                 
Other  (262)  (234)  (1,190)  (681)
                 
Income before income taxes  19,049   19,772   77,688   71,029 
                 
Income taxes expense  3,301   4,035   16,617   16,002 
                 
Net income $15,748  $15,737  $61,071  $55,027 
                 
Basic earnings per common share $0.29  $0.29  $1.12  $1.01 
                 
Diluted earnings per common share $0.29  $0.29  $1.11  $1.00 
                 
Dividends declared per common share $0.03  $0.025  $0.77  $0.10 
                 


MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)

          Dollar  Percentage 
          Change  Change 
  Three Months  Three Months  Three Months 
  Ended  Ended  Ended 
  December 31,  December 31,  December 31, 
(Dollars in thousands) 2019  2018  2019 vs. 2018  2019 vs. 2018 
Operating revenue:                
Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue $82,991  $81,020  $1,971   2.4%
Truckload fuel surcharge revenue  12,278   12,979   (701)  (5.4)
Total Truckload revenue  95,269   93,999   1,270   1.4 
                 
Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue  59,570   49,041   10,529   21.5 
Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue  11,345   10,216   1,129   11.1 
Total Dedicated revenue  70,915   59,257   11,658   19.7 
                 
Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue  21,132   21,738   (606)  (2.8)
Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue  3,391   4,226   (835)  (19.8)
Total Intermodal revenue  24,523   25,964   (1,441)  (5.5)
                 
Brokerage revenue  26,478   24,741   1,737   7.0 
                 
Total operating revenue $217,185  $203,961  $13,224   6.5%
                 
Operating income:                
Truckload $7,110  $9,537  $(2,427)  (25.4)%
Dedicated  8,110   5,268   2,842   53.9 
Intermodal  1,472   3,153   (1,681)  (53.3)
Brokerage  2,095   1,580   515   32.6 
Total operating income $18,787  $19,538  $(751)  (3.8)%
                 
Operating ratio:                
Truckload  92.5%  89.9%        
Dedicated  88.6   91.1         
Intermodal  94.0   87.9         
Brokerage  92.1   93.6         
Consolidated operating ratio  91.3%  90.4%        
 

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)

          Dollar  Percentage 
          Change  Change 
  Year  Year  Year 
  Ended  Ended  Ended 
  December 31,  December 31,  December 31, 
(Dollars in thousands) 2019  2018  2019 vs. 2018  2019 vs. 2018 
Operating revenue:                
Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue $329,304  $322,324  $6,980   2.2%
Truckload fuel surcharge revenue  48,696   53,016   (4,320)  (8.1)
Total Truckload revenue  378,000   375,340   2,660   0.7 
                 
Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue  223,935   187,137   36,798   19.7 
Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue  42,049   36,715   5,334   14.5 
Total Dedicated revenue  265,984   223,852   42,132   18.8 
                 
Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue  77,750   85,572   (7,822)  (9.1)
Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue  12,644   16,453   (3,809)  (23.2)
Total Intermodal revenue  90,394   102,025   (11,631)  (11.4)
                 
Brokerage revenue  108,893   86,377   22,516   26.1 
                 
Total operating revenue $843,271  $787,594  $55,677   7.1%
                 
Operating income:                
Truckload $29,666  $35,067  $(5,401)  (15.4)%
Dedicated  31,245   18,589   12,656   68.1 
Intermodal  6,612   11,150   (4,538)  (40.7)
Brokerage  8,975   5,542   3,433   61.9 
Total operating income $76,498  $70,348  $6,150   8.7%
                 
Operating ratio:                
Truckload  92.2%  90.7%        
Dedicated  88.3   91.7         
Intermodal  92.7   89.1         
Brokerage  91.8   93.6         
Consolidated operating ratio  90.9%  91.1%        
 

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
OPERATING STATISTICS
(Unaudited)

  Three Months  Year 
  Ended December 31,  Ended December 31, 
  2019  2018  2019  2018 
Truckload Segment:                
Revenue (in thousands) $95,269  $93,999  $378,000  $375,340 
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1) $3,736  $3,941  $3,797  $3,833 
Average tractors(1)  1,690   1,564   1,663   1,613 
Average miles per trip  554   558   548   573 
Non-revenue miles percentage(2)  12.0%  11.4%  11.6%  9.5%
Total miles (in thousands)  39,538   36,171   155,177   153,514 
                 
Dedicated Segment:                
Revenue (in thousands) $70,915  $59,257  $265,984  $223,852 
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1) $3,286  $3,360  $3,378  $3,300 
Average tractors(1)  1,380   1,111   1,272   1,088 
Average miles per trip  313   321   315   309 
Non-revenue miles percentage(2)  0.6%  0.5%  0.7%  0.7%
Total miles (in thousands)  29,114   24,025   108,814   93,269 
                 
Intermodal Segment:                
Revenue (in thousands) $24,523  $25,964  $90,394  $102,025 
Loads  9,731   10,493   36,309   42,425 
Average tractors  107   91   91   88 
                 
Brokerage Segment:                
Revenue (in thousands) $26,478  $24,741  $108,893  $86,377 
Loads  15,690   14,314   63,200   51,104 
                 
At December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018:                
Total tractors(1)  3,212   2,755         
Average age of company tractors (in years)  1.8   1.7         
Total trailers  5,464   5,347         
Average age of company trailers (in years)  2.4   2.5         
Ratio of trailers to tractors(1)  1.7   1.9         

   

  Three Months  Year 
  Ended December 31,  Ended December 31, 
(In thousands) 2019  2018  2019  2018 
                 
Net cash provided by operating activities $33,570  $38,526  $153,180  $150,623 
Net cash (used for) investing activities  (41,151)  (12,428)  (137,229)  (101,270)
Net cash (used for) financing activities  (1,438  (5,074)  (41,253)  (8,381)
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding:                
Basic  54,695   54,514   54,630   54,590 
Diluted  55,216   55,014   55,113   55,149 

       

(1)Includes tractors driven by both company-employed drivers and independent contractors. Independent contractors provided 92 and 46 tractors as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. 
  
(2)Represents the percentage of miles for which the company is not compensated.

 