MONDOVI, Wis., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marten Transport, Ltd. (Nasdaq/GS:MRTN) today reported the highest operating revenue and operating income for any year in its history. For each of the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, net income was $15.7 million, or 29 cents per diluted share. For the year ended December 31, 2019, net income improved 11.0% to $61.1 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, from $55.0 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, for 2018.



Operating Results Comparison Net income used to calculate the percentage increase from 2017 to 2018 below excludes a $56.5 million deferred income tax benefit in the fourth quarter of 2017. Percentage Percentage Percentage Change Change Change Year Year Three Months Ended Ended Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 vs. 2018 2018 vs. 2017 2019 vs. 2018 Operating revenue 7.1 % 12.8 % 6.5 % Operating income 8.7 % 23.7 % (3.8 )% Net income 11.0 % 62.7 % 0.1 %

Operating revenue improved 6.5% to $217.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 from $204.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, and improved 7.1% to a record $843.3 million for 2019 from $787.6 million for 2018. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue improved 7.7% to $190.2 million for the 2019 quarter from $176.5 million for the 2018 quarter, and improved 8.6% to $739.9 million for 2019 from $681.4 million for 2018. Fuel surcharge revenue decreased slightly to $27.0 million for the 2019 quarter from $27.4 million for the 2018 quarter, and decreased to $103.4 million for 2019 from $106.2 million for 2018.

Operating income was $18.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $19.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, and improved 8.7% to a record $76.5 million for 2019 from $70.3 million for 2018.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 91.3% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with 90.4% for the fourth quarter of 2018. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, were 90.1% for the 2019 quarter, compared with 88.9% for the 2018 quarter.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue improved to 90.9% for 2019 from 91.1% for 2018. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, were 89.7% for each year.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Randolph L. Marten said, “Our talented people earned the highest operating revenue and operating income for any year in our history, exceeding the previous records set for each in 2018 by 7.1% and 8.7%, respectively. We overcame a softer freight environment to deliver our best operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges, over the last 14 years through the disciplined execution of our unique multifaceted business model across our diverse customer base. We added 329 Dedicated and 101 Truckload tractors throughout 2019, profitably growing the size of our fleet by 16.1% since the beginning of the year – and expect to continue to expand our capacity in 2020. We’re off to a strong start with recent awards of new dedicated business with several customers for over 185 additional tractors starting in 2019’s fourth and 2020’s first quarters.”

Marten Transport, with headquarters in Mondovi, Wis., is a multifaceted business offering a network of truck-based transportation capabilities across the Company’s five distinct business platforms - Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, Brokerage and MRTN de Mexico. Marten is one of the leading temperature-sensitive truckload carriers in the United States, specializing in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten’s dry freight services are expanding, with 1,650 dry vans operating as of December 31, 2019. The Company offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN.

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, December 31, (In thousands, except share information) 2019 2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,461 $ 56,763 Receivables: Trade, net 90,712 83,033 Other 11,055 3,808 Prepaid expenses and other 20,938 19,924 ﻿Total current assets﻿ 154,166 163,528 Property and equipment: Revenue equipment, buildings and land, office equipment and other 904,237 816,430 Accumulated depreciation (263,843 ) (228,200 ) Net property and equipment 640,394 588,230 Other noncurrent assets 2,026 2,146 Total assets $ 796,586 $ 753,904 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 22,917 $ 15,704 Insurance and claims accruals 31,729 28,103 Accrued and other current liabilities 21,680 28,166 Total current liabilities 76,326 71,973 Deferred income taxes 122,022 105,977 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 649 - Total liabilities 198,997 177,950 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value per share; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 192,000,000 shares authorized; 54,703,466 shares at December 31, 2019, and 54,466,691 shares at December 31, 2018, issued and outstanding 547 545 Additional paid-in capital 79,465 76,814 Retained earnings 517,577 498,595 Total stockholders’ equity 597,589 575,954 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 796,586 $ 753,904

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Year Ended December 31, Ended December 31, (In thousands, except per share information) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating revenue $ 217,185 $ 203,961 $ 843,271 $ 787,594 Operating expenses (income): Salaries, wages and benefits 72,707 65,924 274,156 252,047 Purchased transportation 41,596 38,670 158,948 144,611 Fuel and fuel taxes 31,437 29,189 121,341 121,633 Supplies and maintenance 11,998 9,592 46,737 40,853 Depreciation 24,842 22,305 95,137 88,585 Operating taxes and licenses 2,678 2,418 10,100 9,473 Insurance and claims 8,846 10,859 38,201 38,657 Communications and utilities 1,908 1,641 7,709 6,634 Gain on disposition of revenue equipment (3,343 ) (2,038 ) (8,680 ) (7,244 ) Other 5,729 5,863 23,124 21,997 Total operating expenses 198,398 184,423 766,773 717,246 Operating income 18,787 19,538 76,498 70,348 Other (262 ) (234 ) (1,190 ) (681 ) Income before income taxes 19,049 19,772 77,688 71,029 Income taxes expense 3,301 4,035 16,617 16,002 Net income $ 15,748 $ 15,737 $ 61,071 $ 55,027 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.29 $ 0.29 $ 1.12 $ 1.01 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.29 $ 0.29 $ 1.11 $ 1.00 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.03 $ 0.025 $ 0.77 $ 0.10



MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Unaudited)



Dollar Percentage Change Change Three Months Three Months Three Months Ended Ended Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 Operating revenue: Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue $ 82,991 $ 81,020 $ 1,971 2.4 % Truckload fuel surcharge revenue 12,278 12,979 (701 ) (5.4 ) Total Truckload revenue 95,269 93,999 1,270 1.4 Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 59,570 49,041 10,529 21.5 Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue 11,345 10,216 1,129 11.1 Total Dedicated revenue 70,915 59,257 11,658 19.7 Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 21,132 21,738 (606 ) (2.8 ) Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue 3,391 4,226 (835 ) (19.8 ) Total Intermodal revenue 24,523 25,964 (1,441 ) (5.5 ) Brokerage revenue 26,478 24,741 1,737 7.0 Total operating revenue $ 217,185 $ 203,961 $ 13,224 6.5 % Operating income: Truckload $ 7,110 $ 9,537 $ (2,427 ) (25.4 )% Dedicated 8,110 5,268 2,842 53.9 Intermodal 1,472 3,153 (1,681 ) (53.3 ) Brokerage 2,095 1,580 515 32.6 Total operating income $ 18,787 $ 19,538 $ (751 ) (3.8 )% Operating ratio: Truckload 92.5 % 89.9 % Dedicated 88.6 91.1 Intermodal 94.0 87.9 Brokerage 92.1 93.6 Consolidated operating ratio 91.3 % 90.4 %

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

Dollar Percentage Change Change Year Year Year Ended Ended Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 Operating revenue: Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue $ 329,304 $ 322,324 $ 6,980 2.2 % Truckload fuel surcharge revenue 48,696 53,016 (4,320 ) (8.1 ) Total Truckload revenue 378,000 375,340 2,660 0.7 Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 223,935 187,137 36,798 19.7 Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue 42,049 36,715 5,334 14.5 Total Dedicated revenue 265,984 223,852 42,132 18.8 Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 77,750 85,572 (7,822 ) (9.1 ) Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue 12,644 16,453 (3,809 ) (23.2 ) Total Intermodal revenue 90,394 102,025 (11,631 ) (11.4 ) Brokerage revenue 108,893 86,377 22,516 26.1 Total operating revenue $ 843,271 $ 787,594 $ 55,677 7.1 % Operating income: Truckload $ 29,666 $ 35,067 $ (5,401 ) (15.4 )% Dedicated 31,245 18,589 12,656 68.1 Intermodal 6,612 11,150 (4,538 ) (40.7 ) Brokerage 8,975 5,542 3,433 61.9 Total operating income $ 76,498 $ 70,348 $ 6,150 8.7 % Operating ratio: Truckload 92.2 % 90.7 % Dedicated 88.3 91.7 Intermodal 92.7 89.1 Brokerage 91.8 93.6 Consolidated operating ratio 90.9 % 91.1 %

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.

OPERATING STATISTICS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Year Ended December 31, Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Truckload Segment: Revenue (in thousands) $ 95,269 $ 93,999 $ 378,000 $ 375,340 Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1) $ 3,736 $ 3,941 $ 3,797 $ 3,833 Average tractors(1) 1,690 1,564 1,663 1,613 Average miles per trip 554 558 548 573 Non-revenue miles percentage(2) 12.0 % 11.4 % 11.6 % 9.5 % Total miles (in thousands) 39,538 36,171 155,177 153,514 Dedicated Segment: Revenue (in thousands) $ 70,915 $ 59,257 $ 265,984 $ 223,852 Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1) $ 3,286 $ 3,360 $ 3,378 $ 3,300 Average tractors(1) 1,380 1,111 1,272 1,088 Average miles per trip 313 321 315 309 Non-revenue miles percentage(2) 0.6 % 0.5 % 0.7 % 0.7 % Total miles (in thousands) 29,114 24,025 108,814 93,269 Intermodal Segment: Revenue (in thousands) $ 24,523 $ 25,964 $ 90,394 $ 102,025 Loads 9,731 10,493 36,309 42,425 Average tractors 107 91 91 88 Brokerage Segment: Revenue (in thousands) $ 26,478 $ 24,741 $ 108,893 $ 86,377 Loads 15,690 14,314 63,200 51,104 At December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018: Total tractors(1) 3,212 2,755 Average age of company tractors (in years) 1.8 1.7 Total trailers 5,464 5,347 Average age of company trailers (in years) 2.4 2.5 Ratio of trailers to tractors(1) 1.7 1.9

Three Months Year Ended December 31, Ended December 31, (In thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 33,570 $ 38,526 $ 153,180 $ 150,623 Net cash (used for) investing activities (41,151 ) (12,428 ) (137,229 ) (101,270 ) Net cash (used for) financing activities (1,438 ) (5,074 ) (41,253 ) (8,381 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 54,695 54,514 54,630 54,590 Diluted 55,216 55,014 55,113 55,149

(1 ) Includes tractors driven by both company-employed drivers and independent contractors. Independent contractors provided 92 and 46 tractors as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (2 ) Represents the percentage of miles for which the company is not compensated.



