LEAWOOD, Kan., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB), the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank, reported its results for the fourth quarter and full-year of 2019, including record net income of $11.4 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, and full-year 2019 net income of $40.6 million, or $0.83 per diluted share. CrossFirst continued to deliver growth in operating revenue and earnings while managing through a declining interest rate environment.

"We are pleased to announce our 23rd consecutive quarter of record operating revenue performance," said CrossFirst CEO and President George F. Jones, Jr. “Despite the headwinds of a declining rate environment, we were able to deliver quarterly operating revenue growth through strong balance sheet growth and by maintaining our net interest margin. Doubling our net income year over year is a tremendous success for our Company. We have built a great organization and I am proud of what we have accomplished during the year.”

2019 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Highlights:

  • Approaching $5 billion of assets with 30% operating revenue growth compared to full-year 2018

  • Record quarterly net income of $11.4 million, an increase of 10% from the fourth quarter of 2018

  • Record full-year net income of $40.6 million, a year-over-year increase of 107%

  • Diluted EPS of $0.83 for full-year 2019, a year-over-year increase of 77%

  • Achieved efficiency ratios of 55.6% for the quarter and 58.4% for the year

  • Grew loans by $223 million from the previous quarter and $793 million or 26% since year-end December 31, 2018

  • Grew deposits by $266 million from the previous quarter and $716 million or 22% since year-end December 31, 2018

  • Book value per share of $11.80 at December 31, 2019 compared to $10.21 at December 31, 2018
       
 Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date 
 December 31,  December 31,
 2018 201920182019
 (Dollars in millions except per share data)
Operating revenue(1)$33.5 $39.4 $116.5 $150.2 
Net income$10.3 $11.4 $19.6 $40.6 
Diluted EPS$0.22 $0.22 $0.47 $0.83 
             
Return on average assets 1.06% 0.94% 0.56% 0.90%
Non-GAAP core operating return on average assets(2) 0.67% 0.94% 0.57% 0.88%
Return on average common equity 9.03% 7.45% 5.34% 7.67%
Non-GAAP return on average tangible common equity(2) 9.20% 7.55% 5.47% 7.79%
Net interest margin 3.44% 3.17% 3.29% 3.26%
Net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent(3) 3.51% 3.23% 3.39% 3.31%
Efficiency ratio 60.2% 55.6% 73.6% 58.4%
Non-GAAP core operating efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent(2)(3) 61.4% 54.7% 67.7% 57.2%

(1) Net interest income plus non-interest income.
(2) Represents a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 6. Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of this measure.
(3) Tax exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. Tax-free municipal securities are exempt from Federal taxes. The incremental federal tax rate used is 21.0%.

Income from Operations

Net Interest Income

The Company produced interest income of $55.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 17% from the fourth quarter of 2018 and remained flat from the previous quarter due to the declining interest rate environment. Full-year interest income is up 38% year-over- year primarily as a result of continued strong growth in average earning assets. The tax-equivalent yield on earning assets declined from 5.00% to 4.76% during the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily due to the movement of variable rate assets indexed to market rates.

Interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $18.0 million, or 22% higher than the fourth quarter of 2018 and 9% lower than the third quarter of 2019. Average interest-bearing deposits in the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $3.3 billion, an increase of $806 million or 33% from the same quarter in 2018. Compared to the third quarter of 2019, interest-bearing deposit mix changes during the quarter were a result of responding to declining rates to lower margin exposure, therefore most of the new deposit growth came from variable rate accounts. Non- deposit funding costs decreased to 1.86% from 1.95% in the third quarter of 2019 while overall cost of funds for the quarter was 1.71%, compared to 1.94% for the third quarter of 2019.

Tax-equivalent net interest margin declined to 3.23% for the quarter compared to 3.51% for the same quarter in 2018, reflecting the impact of the declining rate environment. For full-year 2019, the Company reported a tax equivalent net interest margin of 3.31%, slightly lower than full-year 2018 results. The tax-equivalent adjustment, which accounts for income taxes saved on the interest earned on nontaxable securities and loans, was $0.7 million for the fourth quarter of both 2019 and 2018, and $0.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. Net interest income totaled $37.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 or 4% greater than the third quarter of 2019. Full-year 2019 net interest income totaled $141.4 million or 28% higher than the same period of 2018 reflecting the Company's strong balance sheet growth and maintenance of net interest margin.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income increased $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 or 83% compared to the same quarter of 2018 and decreased $1.0 million or 32% lower compared to the third quarter of 2019. While the Company continues to increase fee income commensurate with its growth, during the quarter the Company recorded $0.5 million of bond gains as well as more income from the back to back swap program than in the fourth quarter in 2018. The reduction in non-interest income from the prior quarter was due to increased activity for swap fees and a one-time $0.8 million gain related to a change in derivative valuation in the third quarter of 2019. For full-year 2019, non-interest income increased $2.6 million compared to full-year 2018 primarily due to the increased swap activity, the revaluation of the swap program, and the additional activity derived from additional balance sheet and customer growth.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $1.7 million, or 9%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 and increased $0.7 million, or 3%, from the third quarter of 2019. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, salary and employment-related expenses increased $1.4 million for additional employee headcount required to support growth and data processing costs were higher from the Company's increased volumes of activity from balance sheet growth and a larger customer base. As compared to the third quarter of 2019, salary and employment-related expenses decreased $0.4 million as a result of continuing to manage resource allocation and hiring, FDIC insurance expense increased as a result of a one-time small bank credit in the third quarter and professional fees increased $0.6 million. For full-year 2019, non-interest expense increased 2% or $1.9 million compared to full-year 2018 primarily due to salary and employment expenses to support growth and higher data processing costs.

CrossFirst’s effective tax rate for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was 16.6% as compared to (13.9)% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. The year-over-year change was due to higher earnings, state tax credits related to our new headquarters, a reduction in tax-exempt income due to average yields on tax exempt securities decreasing, and permanent tax benefits from stock-based compensation awards vested and exercised in 2018 as compared to 2019. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 19.4% compared to (16.8)% for the fourth quarter of 2018. For both of the comparable periods, the Company continued to benefit from the tax- exempt municipal bond portfolio creating an effective tax rate lower than the statutory tax rates.

Balance Sheet Performance & Analysis

During the fourth quarter of 2019, total assets increased by $292 million or 6% compared to September 30, 2019 with both strong loan and deposit growth. Asset growth for CrossFirst was $836 million or 20% year-over-year. During the fourth quarter of 2019, total available for sale investment securities increased $9 million to $742 million, while the overall average for the quarter was $745 million. Tax-exempt municipal securities on average increased $35 million and mortgage-backed securities decreased $19 million. Overall, the Company increased the size of the bond portfolio during 2019 by $78 million, or 12% compared to year-end 2018. The increase in investment securities was part of management's strategy to manage liquidity and optimize income.

Loan Growth Results

The Company continued to maintain a diversified loan portfolio while experiencing strong loan growth of 6% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 26% since December 31, 2018. Loan yields declined 32 basis points in the overall portfolio commensurate with the adjustable rate loan movements in LIBOR and Prime during the quarter. The Company experienced $174 million in payoffs for the quarter, but funded $255 million in loans to new borrowers to replace and grow the overall portfolio.

                                    
                                    
                                    
                                    
                                    
                                    
                                    
                                    
                                    
           
                    
                    
                    
                    
(Dollars in millions)4Q18 1Q19
 2Q19
 3Q19
 4Q19
 % of
Total
 QoQ
Growth
($)
 QoQ
Growth
(%)(1)
 YoY
Growth
($)
 YoY
Growth
(%)(1)
                    
                    
                    
                    
                    
                                    
                                    
                                    
                                    
Average loans (gross)                                   
                                    
                                    
Commercial and industrial$1,021  $1,145  $1,224  $1,284  $1,315  35% $31 2% $294  29%
Energy 349   367   383   389   400  11   11 3   51  15 
Commercial real estate 810   866   946   974   1,007  27   33 3   197  24 
Construction and land development 449   444   457   487   599  16   112 23   150  33 
Residential real estate 240   310   342   362   384  10   22 6   144  60 
Consumer & Equity Lines 42   44   46   45   45  1    (1)
  3  5 
Total$2,911  $3,176  3,398  $3,541  3,750  100%  $209  6%  $839   29%
                                    
                          
Yield on loans for the period ending 5.56%  5.75%  5.66%  5.53%  5.21%      

(1) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported percent disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in millions as disclosed in this release may not produce the same amounts.

Deposit Growth Results

The Company continues to maintain a traditional deposit mix, with the goal of keeping pace with growth in the loan portfolio. Deposit growth was primarily funded with money market accounts during the fourth quarter, which have historically adjusted with movements in Federal Funds rates. During the fourth quarter, the Company added short term wholesale funding and $62 million of brokered deposits to replace the brokered funding that previously rolled off in the third quarter of 2019.


(Dollars in millions) 4Q18  1Q19  2Q19  3Q19  4Q19 % of
Total		 QoQ
Growth
($)		 QoQ 
Growth (%)(1)		 YoY
Growth
($)		 YoY
Growth
(%)(1)
Average deposits                                   
Non-interest bearing deposits$492  $477  $513  $535  $522  14% $(13) (3)% $30 6%
Transaction deposits 63   104   144   135   200  5%  65  49   137 217 
Savings and money market deposits 1,498   1,544   1,560   1,744   1,854  49%  110  6   356 24 
Time deposits 913   1,165   1,305   1,277   1,226  32%  (51) (4)  313 34 
Total$2,966  $3,290  $3,522  $3,691  $3,802  100% $111  3% $836 28%
                                    
Cost of deposits for the period ending 1.70%  1.96%  1.99%  1.94%  1.70%                
Cost of interest-bearing deposits for the period ending 2.04%  2.30%  2.33%  2.26%  1.97%                

(1) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported percent disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in millions as disclosed in this release may not produce the same amounts.

Asset Quality Position

The Company continued to add to the allowance for loan loss in order to support loan growth and changes in relative risk for the overall portfolio, recording a provision expense of $3.4 million for the fourth quarter. Net charge-offs were $5.5 million for the quarter as a result of a partial charge-off of a previously identified non-performing commercial and industrial loan, as compared to charge-offs of $0.2 million for the fourth quarter in 2018. During the quarter, non-performing assets to total assets and overall asset quality remained consistent with the previous quarters asset quality metrics.

                    
Asset quality (Dollars in millions)4Q18  1Q19  2Q19  3Q19  4Q19 
Non-accrual loans$17.8  $13.0  $50.0  $43.6  $39.7 
Other real estate owned    2.5   2.5   2.5   3.6 
Non-performing assets 17.8   15.5   52.8   46.7   47.9 
Loans 90+ days past due and still accruing       0.2   0.6   4.6 
Loans 30 - 89 days past due 3.7   31.1   23.6   64.7   4.5 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) 0.2   0.7      4.7   5.5 
                    
Asset quality metrics (%)4Q18  1Q19  2Q19  3Q19  4Q19 
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.43%  0.36%  1.18%  1.00%  0.97%
Allowance for loan loss to total loans 1.23   1.22   1.24   1.18   1.06 
Allowance for loan loss to non-performing loans 212   307   85   97   92 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans(1) 0.03   0.09      0.53   0.58 
Provision to average loans(1) 0.61   0.36   0.34   0.54   0.09 
(1) Interim periods annualized.          

Capital Position

At December 31, 2019, stockholders’ equity totaled $613 million, or $11.80 per share, compared to $602 million, or $11.59 per share, at September 30, 2019. Tangible common stockholders' equity was $606 million and tangible book value per share was $11.66 at December 31, 2019. The increase in stockholders' equity for the fourth quarter was primarily a result of quarterly earnings and modest movement in accumulated other comprehensive income for unrealized bond gains.

Period-end (Dollars in millions, except per share data)4Q18
 1Q19
 2Q19
 3Q19
 4Q19
Total Stockholders' Equity$490  $481  $499  $602  $613 
                    
Book value per share$10.21  $10.63  $11.00  $11.59  $11.80 
Tangible book value per share(1)$10.04  $10.46  $10.83  $11.44  $11.66 
                    
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.75%  11.23%  11.02%  12.91%  12.19%
Tier 1 capital ratio 12.53   11.23   11.04   12.93   12.21 
Total capital ratio 13.51   12.20   12.04   13.90   13.08 
Leverage ratio 12.43   11.15   10.87   12.57   12.08 

(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 6. Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of this measure.

During the third quarter of 2019, the Company issued 6,594,362 new shares in its initial public offering, including the over-allotment, bringing its total net proceeds from the offering to approximately $87.0 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to support growth, organically or through mergers and acquisitions, and for general corporate purposes. As previously disclosed, the Company is currently considering using a portion of the net proceeds for the opening of a second smaller full-service branch in the Dallas MSA, in addition to consistently evaluating other strategic opportunities.

Cautionary Notice about Forward-Looking Statements

The financial results in this press release reflect preliminary, unaudited results, which are not final until the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K is filed. This earnings release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and its financial performance. Any statements about management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this earnings release may turn out to be inaccurate.

The inclusion of forward-looking information in this earnings release should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements.

Accordingly, the Company cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. Such factors include, without limitation, those listed from time to time in reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and the Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by law.

About CrossFirst

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc., is a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, which is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. CrossFirst Bank has seven full-service banking offices primarily along the I-35 corridor in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.

TABLE 1. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 As of December 31,
       
 2018   2019
(unaudited)
 
  
 (Dollars in thousands)
Assets       
Cash and cash equivalents$216,541  $187,320 
Available for sale securities - taxable 296,133   298,208 
Available for sale securities - tax-exempt 367,545   443,426 
Premises and equipment, held for sale 3,444    
      Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $40,896 and $37,826 at December 31,    
  2019 and 2018, respectively 3,022,921   3,811,348 
Premises and equipment, net 74,945   70,210 
Restricted equity securities 14,525   17,278 
Interest receivable 14,092   15,716 
Foreclosed assets held for sale    3,619 
Deferred tax asset 16,316   9,560 
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 7,796   7,694 
Bank-owned life insurance 63,811   65,689 
Other 9,146   12,943 
Total assets$4,107,215  $4,943,011 
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
      
Deposits      
Non-interest bearing$484,284  $521,826 
Savings, NOW and money market 1,714,136   2,162,187 
Time 1,009,677   1,239,746 
Total deposits 3,208,097   3,923,759 
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 75,406   14,921 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 312,985   358,743 
Other borrowings 884   921 
Interest payable and other liabilities 19,507   31,245 
Total liabilities 3,616,879   4,329,589 
Stockholders’ equity       
Redeemable preferred stock, $0.01 par value, $25 liquidation value:  
          authorized - 5,000,000 shares, issued - 0 and 1,200,000 shares at December 31,  
   2019 and 2018, respectively 12    
Common stock, $0.01 par value:  
authorized - 200,000,000 shares, issued - 51,969,203 and 45,074,322 shares at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 451   520 
Additional paid-in capital 454,512   519,870 
Retained earnings 38,567   76,666 
Other (196)  (85)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (3,010)  16,451 
Total stockholders’ equity 490,336   613,422 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$4,107,215  $4,943,011 
        


 
TABLE 2. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
 
 Three Months Ended
December 31,
 Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
 2018 2019 2018 2019
        
 (Dollars in thousands except per share data)
Interest Income              
Loans, including fees
Available for sale securities		$40,813  $49,208 $130,075  $191,527 
Available for sale securities - Taxable 2,243   1,894  7,972   8,540 
Available for sale securities - Tax-exempt 3,135   3,191  14,757   12,011 
Deposits with financial institutions 615   601  3,096   3,053 
Dividends on bank stocks 262   286  980   1,087 
   Total interest income 47,068   55,180  156,880   216,218 
Interest Expense    
Deposits 12,733   16,247  39,372   67,668 
Fed funds purchased and repurchase agreements 440   91  1,068   592 
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 1,533   1,628  5,841   6,367 
Other borrowings 47   35  231   147 
   Total interest expense 14,753   18,001  46,512   74,774 
Net Interest Income 32,315   37,179  110,368   141,444 
Provision for Loan Losses 4,500   3,350  13,500   13,900 
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 27,815   33,829  96,868   127,544 
Non-Interest Income              
Service charges and fees (rebates) on customer accounts (62)  163  444   604 
Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities (70)  520  538   987 
Impairment of premises and equipment held for sale      (171)  (424)
Gain on sale of loans 209     827   207 
Income from bank-owned life insurance 458   462  1,969   1,878 
Swap fee income, net (14)  338  285   2,753 
Other non-interest income 674   703  2,191   2,710 
   Total non-interest income 1,195   2,186  6,083   8,715 
Non-Interest Expense              
Salaries and employee benefits 12,429   13,818  56,118   57,114 
Occupancy 2,015   2,048  8,214   8,349 
Professional fees 899   1,041  3,320   2,964 
Deposit insurance premiums 775   767  3,186   2,787 
Data processing 525   676  1,995   2,544 
Advertising 709   685  2,691   2,455 
Software and communication 672   910  2,630   3,317 
Depreciation and amortization 482   414  1,788   1,734 
Other non-interest expense 1,660   1,526  5,813   6,384 
   Total non-interest expense 20,166   21,885  85,755   87,648 
Net Income Before Taxes 8,844   14,130  17,196   48,611 
Income tax expense (benefit) (1,490)  2,746  (2,394)  8,054 
Net Income$10,334  $11,384 $19,590  $40,557 
Basic Earnings Per Share$0.22  $0.22 $0.48  $0.85 
Diluted Earnings Per Share$0.22  $0.22 $0.47  $0.83 
               


 
TABLE 3. YEAR-TO-DATE ANALYSIS OF CHANGES IN NET INTEREST INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
 
 Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
 2018 2019
 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income /
Expense		 Average
Yield /
Rate(3)		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income /
Expense		 Average
Yield /
Rate(3)
            
Interest-earning assets:(Dollars in thousands)
                    
Securities - taxable$281,709  $8,952 3.18% $330,051  $9,627 2.92%
Securities - tax-exempt(1) 459,231   17,856 3.89   390,908   14,533 3.72 
Federal funds sold 16,377   339 2.07   15,195   364 2.40 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 159,279   2,757 1.73   139,538   2,689 1.93 
Gross loans, net of unearned income(2) 2,435,424   130,075 5.34   3,468,079   191,527 5.52 
Total interest-earning assets(1) 3,352,020  $159,979 4.77%  4,343,771  $218,740 5.04%
Allowance for loan losses (30,921)      (41,971)    
Other non-interest-earning assets 173,556       197,963     
Total assets$3,494,655      $4,499,763     
Interest-bearing liabilities           
Transaction deposits$56,321  $175 0.31% $146,109  $1,742 1.19%
Savings and money market deposits 1,410,727   23,405 1.66   1,676,417   35,385 2.11 
Time deposits 835,595   15,792 1.89   1,243,304   30,541 2.46 
Total interest-bearing deposits 2,302,643   39,372 1.71   3,065,830   67,668 2.21 
FHLB and short-term borrowings 395,825   7,004 1.77   366,577   6,959 1.90 
Trust preferred securities, net of fair value adjustments 864   136 15.69   899   147 16.34 
Non-interest-bearing deposits 425,243       512,142     
Cost of funds 3,124,575  $46,512 1.49%  3,945,448  $74,774 1.90%
Other liabilities 12,634       25,708     
Stockholders’ equity 357,446       528,607     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$3,494,655      $4,499,763     
Net interest income(1)  $113,467     $143,966  
Net interest spread(1)    3.28%     3.14%
Net interest margin(1)    3.39%     3.31%

(1) Tax exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. Tax-free municipal securities are exempt from Federal taxes. The incremental tax rate used is 21.0%. 
(2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.
(3) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this release may not produce the same amounts.

 
YEAR-TO-DATE VOLUME & RATE VARIANCE TO NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)
 
 Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2019 over 2018
 Average Volume   Yield/Rate  Net Change(2)
      
Interest Income(Dollars in thousands)
Securities - taxable$1,449  $(774) $675 
Securities - tax-exempt(1) (2,568)  (755)  (3,323)
Federal funds sold (26)  51   25 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks (365)  297   (68)
Gross loans, net of unearned income 56,927   4,525   61,452 
Total interest income(1) 55,417   3,344   58,761 
Interest Expense           
Transaction deposits  564   1,003   1,567 
Savings and money market deposits 4,911   7,069   11,980 
Time deposits 9,115   5,634   14,749 
Total interest-bearing deposits 14,590   13,706   28,296 
FHLB and short-term borrowings (538)  493   (45)
Trust preferred securities, net of fair value adjustments 5   6   11 
Total interest expense 14,057   14,205   28,262 
Net interest income(1)$41,360  $(10,861) $30,499 
            

(1) Tax exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. Tax-free municipal securities are exempt from Federal taxes. The incremental tax rate used is 21.0%.
(2) The change in interest not due solely to volume or rate has been allocated in proportion to the respective absolute dollar amounts of the change in volume or rate. 

 
TABLE 4. 2018 - 2019 QUARTERLY ANALYSIS OF CHANGES IN NET INTEREST INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
 
 Three Months Ended
December 31,
 2018 2019
 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income /
Expense		 Average
Yield /
Rate(3)		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income /
Expense
 Average
Yield /
Rate(3)
            
 (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets: 
Securities - taxable$305,995  $2,505 3.25% $317,524  $2,180 2.72%
Securities - tax-exempt(1) 385,463   3,793 3.90   427,280   3,861 3.59 
Federal funds sold 9,239   58 2.49   4,750   19 1.61 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 113,403   558 1.95   152,917   582 1.51 
Gross loans, net of unearned income(2) (3) 2,911,350   40,812 5.56   3,749,865   49,208 5.21 
Total interest-earning assets(1) 3,725,450  $47,726 5.08%  4,652,336  $55,850 4.76%
Allowance for loan losses (34,818)      (43,877)    
Other non-interest-earning assets 194,010       201,117     
Total assets$3,884,642      $4,809,576     
Interest-bearing liabilities           
Transaction deposits$63,223  $74 0.46% $200,480  $603 1.19%
Savings and money market deposits 1,498,075   7,747 2.05   1,854,042   8,059 1.72 
Time deposits 912,882   4,912 2.13   1,225,752   7,585 2.46 
Total interest-bearing deposits 2,474,180   12,733 2.04   3,280,274   16,247 1.97 
FHLB and short-term borrowings 439,322   1,984 1.79   366,190   1,719 1.86 
Trust preferred securities, net of fair value adjustments 876   36 16.34   913   35 15.18 
Non-interest-bearing deposits 491,689       521,799     
Cost of funds 3,406,067  $14,753 1.72%  4,169,176  $18,001 1.71%
Other liabilities 17,694       34,443     
Total stockholders' equity 460,881       605,957     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$3,884,642      $4,809,576     
Net interest income(1)  $32,973     $37,849  
Net interest spread(1)    3.36%     3.05%
Net interest margin(1)    3.51%     3.23%
              

(1) Tax exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. Tax-free municipal securities are exempt from Federal taxes. The incremental tax rate used is 21.0%. 
(2) Average loan balances include non-accrual loans.
(3) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this release may not produce the same amounts.

 
QUARTER TO DATE VOLUME & RATE VARIANCE TO NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)
 
 Three Months Ended
December 31, 2019 over 2018
 Average Volume Yield/Rate Net Change(2)
      
 (Dollars in thousands)
Interest Income
           
Securities - taxable$93  $(418) $(325)
Securities - tax-exempt(1) 387   (319)  68 
Federal funds sold (23)  (16)  (39)
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 167   (143)  24 
Gross loans, net of unearned income 11,105   (2,709)  8,396 
Total interest income(1) 11,729   (3,605)  8,124 
Interest Expense
Transaction deposits 305   224   529 
Savings and money market deposits 1,672   (1,360)  312 
Time deposits 1,841   832   2,673 
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,818   (304)  3,514 
FHLB and short-term borrowings (340)  75   (265)
Trust preferred securities, net of fair value adjustments 1   (2)  (1)
Total interest expense 3,479   (231)  3,248 
Net interest income(1)$8,250  $(3,374) $4,876 
            

(1) Tax exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. Tax-free municipal securities are exempt from Federal taxes. The incremental tax rate used is 21.0%
(2) The change in interest not due solely to volume or rate has been allocated in proportion to the respective absolute dollar amounts of the change in volume or rate.

 TABLE 5. LINKED QUARTERLY ANALYSIS OF CHANGES IN NET INTEREST INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
  
 Three Months Ended
 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2019
 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income /
Expense		 Average
Yield /
Rate(3)		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income /
Expense		 Average
Yield /
Rate(3)
            
 (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:                    
Securities - taxable$335,045  $2,263 2.68% $317,524  $2,180 2.72%
Securities - tax-exempt(1) 392,644   3,592 3.63   427,280   3,861 3.59 
Federal funds sold 16,315   89 2.16   4,750   19 1.61 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 171,913   881 2.03   152,917   582 1.51 
Gross loans, net of unearned income(2) (3) 3,540,707   49,327 5.53   3,749,865   49,208 5.21 
Total interest-earning assets(1) 4,456,624  $56,152 5.00%  4,652,336  $55,850 4.76%
Allowance for loan losses (43,327)       (43,877)    
Other non-interest-earning assets 197,661        201,117     
Total assets$4,610,958       $4,809,576     
                 
Interest-bearing liabilities          
Transaction deposits$134,987  $386 1.13% $200,480  $603 1.19%
Savings and money market deposits 1,743,575   9,553 2.17   1,854,042   8,059 1.72 
Time deposits 1,276,571   8,064 2.51   1,225,752   7,585 2.46 
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,155,133   18,003 2.26   3,280,274   16,247 1.97 
FHLB and short-term borrowings 345,794   1,703 1.95   366,190   1,719 1.86 
Trust preferred securities, net of fair value          
adjustments 904    37 16.06   913   35 15.18 
Non-interest-bearing deposits 535,467        521,799     
Cost of funds 4,037,298   $19,743 1.94%  4,169,176  $18,001 1.71%
Other liabilities 29,833         34,443     
Total stockholders' equity 543,827         605,957     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$4,610,958        $4,809,576     
                  
Net interest income(1)  $36,409     $37,849 
Net interest spread(1)    3.06%     3.05%
Net interest margin(1)    3.24%     3.23%

(1) Tax exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. Tax-free municipal securities are exempt from Federal taxes. The incremental tax rate used is 21.0%.
(2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.
(3) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this release may not produce the same amounts.

LINKED QUARTER VOLUME & RATE VARIANCE TO NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)
 Three Months Ended
December 31, 2019 over September 30, 2019
 Average Volume Yield/Rate Net Change(2)
      
 (Dollars in thousands)
Interest Income           
Securities - taxable$(118) $35  $(83)
Securities - tax-exempt(1) 310   (41)  269 
Federal funds sold (51)  (19)  (70)
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks (90)  (209)  (299)
Gross loans, net of unearned income 2,825   (2,944)  (119)
Total interest income(1) 2,876   (3,178)  (302)
Interest Expense
Transaction deposits 195   22   217 
Savings and money market deposits 576   (2,070)  (1,494)
Time deposits (319)  (160)  (479)
Total interest-bearing deposits 452   (2,208)  (1,756)
FHLB and short-term borrowings 97   (81)  16 
Trust preferred securities, net of FV adjustments    (2)  (2)
Total interest expense 549   (2,291)  (1,742)
Net interest income(1)$2,327  $(887) $1,440 


(1) Tax exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. Tax-free municipal securities are exempt from Federal taxes. The incremental tax rate used is 21.0%.
(2) The change in interest not due solely to volume or rate has been allocated in proportion to the respective absolute dollar amounts of the change in volume or rate.

TABLE 6. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, the Company discloses non-GAAP financial measures in this release. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release reflect industry conventions, or standard measures within the industry, and provide useful information to the Company's management, investors and other parties interested in the Company's operating performance. These measurements should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. We have defined below each of the non-GAAP measures we use in this release, but these measures may not be synonymous to similar measurement terms used by other companies.

CrossFirst provides reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures below. The measures used in this release include the following:

  • We calculate "return on average tangible common equity" as net income available to common stockholders divided by average tangible common equity. Average tangible common equity is calculated as average common equity less average goodwill and intangibles and average preferred equity. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is return on average common equity.

  • We calculate ‘‘non-GAAP core operating income’’ as net income adjusted to remove non-recurring or non-core income and expense items related to:

    • Restructuring charges and adjustments associated with the transition of a former executive - we incurred restructuring charges in the second quarter of 2018 related to the acceleration of certain stock-based compensation and employee costs, some of which were adjusted in the fourth quarter of 2018.

    • Impairment charges associated with two buildings that were held-for-sale - We acquired a new, larger corporate headquarters to accommodate our business needs, which eliminated the need for two smaller support buildings. The two smaller support buildings had been acquired recently and were extensively remodeled, which resulted in a difference between book and market value for those assets. We sold one of the buildings in 2018. The remaining building was sold during the second quarter of 2019.

    • State tax credits as a result of the purchase and improvement of our new corporate headquarters. We acquired a new, larger corporate headquarters to accommodate our business needs. Our purchase and improvement of the new headquarters resulted in state tax credits.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for non-GAAP core operating income is net income.

  • We calculate "Non-GAAP core operating return on average assets" as as non-GAAP core operating income (as defined above) divided by average assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is return on average assets, which is calculated as net income divided by average assets.

  • We calculate ‘‘non-GAAP core operating return on average common equity’’ as non-GAAP core operating income (as defined above) less preferred dividends divided by average common equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is return on average common equity, which is calculated as net income less preferred dividends divided by average common equity.

  • We calculate "tangible common stockholders' equity" as total stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangibles and preferred equity. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is total stockholders' equity.

  • We calculate ‘‘tangible book value per share’’ as tangible common stockholders' equity (as defined above) divided by the total number of shares outstanding. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is book value per share.

  • We calculate "non-GAAP core operating efficiency ratio - fully tax equivalent" as non-interest expense adjusted to remove non-recurring non-interest expenses as defined above under non-GAAP core operating income divided by net interest income on a fully tax-equivalent basis plus non-interest income adjusted to remove non-recurring non-interest income as defined above under non-GAAP core operating income. The most directly comparable financial measure is the efficiency ratio.
    Quarter Ended
Twelve Months Ended
 12/31/201803/31/201906/30/201909/30/2019
12/31/2019
12/31/2018
12/31/2019
 (Dollars in thousands)
Non-GAAP return on average tangible common equity:       
Net income available to common stockholders$9,809 $9,175 $9,439 $10,384 $11,384 $17,490 $40,382 
Average common equity 430,881  466,506  486,880  543,827  605,957  327,446  526,224 
Less: average goodwill and intangibles 7,810  7,784  7,759  7,733  7,708  7,847  7,746 
Average tangible common equity 423,071  458,722  479,121  536,094  598,249  319,599  518,478 
Return on average common equity 9.03% 7.98% 7.78% 7.58% 7.45% 5.34% 7.67%
Non-GAAP Return on average tangible common equity 9.20% 8.11% 7.90% 7.68% 7.55% 5.47% 7.79%
                      


    Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended
 12/31/201803/31/201906/30/201909/30/201912/31/201912/31/201812/31/2019
 (Dollars in thousands) 
Non-GAAP core operating income:
                  
Net Income $10,334 $9,350 $9,439$10,384$11,384$19,590 $40,557 
Add: restructuring charges (815)      4,733   
Less: tax effect(1)  (210)      1,381   
Restructuring charges, net of tax (605)      3,352   
Add: fixed asset impairments     424   171  424 
Less: tax effect(1)     109   44  109 
 Fixed asset impairments, net of tax     315   127  315 
 Add: state tax credit(2) (3,129) (1,361)    (3,129) (1,361)
 Non-GAAP core operating income$6,600 $7,989 $9,754$10,384$11,384$19,940 $39,511 
                   

(1) Represents the tax impact of the adjustments above at a tax rate of 25.73%
(2) No tax effect

        
  Quarter Ended
 Twelve Months Ended
 12/31/2018
03/31/201906/30/201909/30/201912/31/201912/31/201812/31/2019
 (Dollars in thousands)
Non-GAAP core operating return on average 
assets:       
Net income10,334 9,350 9,439 10,384 11,384 19,590 40,557 
Non-GAAP core operating income6,600 7,989 9,754 10,384 11,384 19,940 39,511 
Average assets3,884,642 4,168,243 4,402,002 4,610,958 4,809,576 3,494,655 4,499,763 
Return on average assets1.06%0.91%0.86%0.89%0.94%0.56%0.90%
Non-GAAP core operating return on average assets0.67%0.78%0.89%0.89%0.94%0.57%0.88%
               

 

 
  Quarter Ended
 Twelve Months Ended
 12/31/2018
03/31/201906/30/201909/30/201912/31/201912/31/201812/31/2019
 (Dollars in thousands)
Non-GAAP core operating return on common                     
equity:       
Net income$10,334 $9,350 $9,439 $10,384 $11,384 $19,590 $40,557 
Non-GAAP core operating income 6,600  7,989  9,754  10,384  11,384  19,940  39,511 
Less: Preferred stock dividends 525  175        2,100  175 
Net income available to common stockholders 9,809  9,175  9,439  10,384  11,384  17,490  40,382 
Non-GAAP core operating income available to common stockholders 6,075  7,814  9,754  10,384  11,384  17,840  39,336 
Average common equity$430,881 $466,506 $486,880 $543,827 $605,957 $327,446 $526,224 
GAAP return on average common equity 9.03% 7.98% 7.78% 7.58% 7.45% 5.34% 7.67%
Non-GAAP core operating return on common equity 5.59% 6.79% 8.04% 7.58% 7.45% 5.45% 7.48%
                      


 Quarter Ended
 12/31/2018  03/31/2019
 06/30/2019
 09/30/2019 12/31/2019
  
 (Dollars in thousands except per share data)
Tangible common stockholders' equity: 
Total stockholders' equity$490,336 $   480,514 $ 499,195 $ 602,435 613,422 
Less: goodwill and other intangible              
assets 7,796  7,770  7,745  7,7207,694 
Less: preferred stock 30,000       
Tangible common stockholders' equity$452,540 $472,744 $491,450 $594,715 $605,728 
Tangible book value per share:                        
Tangible common stockholders' equity$452,540 $472,744 $491,450 $594,715605,728 
Shares outstanding at end of period 45,074,322  45,202,370  45,367,641  51,969,20351,969,203 
Book value per share$10.21 $10.63 $11.00 $11.5911.80 
Tangible book value per share$10.04 $10.46 $10.83 $11.4411.66 
              

 

    Quarter Ended
  Twelve Months Ended
 12/31/2018
03/31/201906/30/201909/30/201912/31/201912/31/201812/31/2019
 (Dollars in thousands)
Non-GAAP Core Operating Efficiency Ratio -       
Fully Tax Equivalent       
Non-interest expense$20,166 $22,631 $21,960 $21,172 $21,885 $85,755 $87,648 
Less: restructuring charge$(815)$ $ $ $ $4,733 $ 
Non-GAAP non-interest expense       
(numerator) 20,981  22,631  21,960 21,172 $21,885 $81,022 $87,648 
Net interest income 32,315  33,605  34,874 35,786  37,179  110,368  141,444 
Tax equivalent interest income 658  616  612 624  670  3,099  2,522 
Non-interest income 1,195  1,645  1,672 3,212  2,186  6,083  8,715 
Add: fixed asset impairments$ $ $424 $ $ $171 $424 
Total tax-equivalent income (denominator)$34,168 $35,866 $37,582 $39,622 $40,035 $119,721 $153,105 
Efficiency Ratio 60.18% 64.20% 60.09% 54.29% 55.60% 73.64% 58.37%
Non-GAAP Core Operating Efficiency Ratio -       
Fully Tax Equivalent 61.41% 63.10% 58.43% 53.43% 54.66% 67.68% 57.25%
                      