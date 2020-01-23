OTTAWA, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAV CANADA is pleased with the decision issued today by the Canadian Transportation Agency upholding the company’s revised service charges.
The CTA’s decision relates to an appeal by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), filed in September 2019.
As a not for profit, NAV CANADA’s rates may not be set at a level exceeding what is required to meet the cost of providing civil air navigation services. Any profits NAV CANADA generates are re-invested in the air navigation service to ensure that the company continues to provide Canada with the safest, most-efficient and cost-effective air navigation services.
Quick Facts
Associated Links
Canadian Transportation Agency – Decisions and determinations
NAV CANADA: Space Based ADS-B
About NAV CANADA
NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.
The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record, and technology innovation. Air traffic management systems developed by NAV CANADA are used by air navigation service providers in countries worldwide.
For further information, please contact:
Brian Boudreau
Manager, Media Relations
613-563-7303
Media Information Line: 1-888-562-8226
NAV Canada
Ottawa, Ontario, CANADA
NAV_CANADA_logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: