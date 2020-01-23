SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (NASDAQ: SVMK), a leading global survey software company, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and fiscal year financial results for the period ended December 31, 2019, following the close of the market on Thursday, February 13, 2020. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.



What: SurveyMonkey Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call

When: Thursday, February 13, 2020

Time: 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET)

Live Call: (866) 417-2046 or (409) 217-8231

Live Webcast: https://investor.surveymonkey.com

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on SurveyMonkey’s Investor Relations page, https://investor.surveymonkey.com . A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, February 20, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056, or (404) 537-3406 and entering the passcode 2277176#.

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is a leading global survey software company on a mission to power the curious. The company’s People Powered Data platform empowers over 17 million active users to measure and understand feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and the market. SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions and integrations enable 335,000+ organizations to solve daily challenges, from delivering better customer experiences to increasing employee retention. With SurveyMonkey, organizations around the world can transform feedback into business intelligence that drives growth and innovation.

