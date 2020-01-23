PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Who: Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) helps make complex business payments simple, smart, and secure. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and state of the art fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit https://investors.bottomline.com/overview/default.aspx . What: Announcement of Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results When: On Thursday, January 30, 2020, a press release summarizing the company’s financial results will be issued at 4:00 p.m. EST. An investor conference call will follow at 5:00 p.m. EST. NOTE: To access the call, please use the dial-in information below, including the access code.

Conference Call Details:

Dial-In Number: U.S. (877) 692-8955 International (234) 720-6979 Access Code: 3661196

A digital replay of the conference call will be available from 8:00 p.m. on January 30, 2020 through midnight on February 13, 2020. The replay can be accessed by dialing U.S. (866) 207-1041 or International dial in:(402) 970-0847, Access Code 9574738. The conference call will also be available live at https://investors.bottomline.com/overview/default.aspx. Following the call, a replay will be available on the website and will remain accessible for a period of 12 months.

Contact: Rick Booth Bottomline 603-501-6270 rbooth@bottomline.com

Bottomline and the BT logo are trademarks of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. which may be registered in certain jurisdictions. All other brand/product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.



