For the quarter For the year For the year - adjusted (1) 4Q19 3Q19 4Q18 2019

2018

2019

2018

Net income ($000's) $ 19,519 $ 21,642 $ 17,235 $ 80,365 $ 61,451 $ 80,365 $ 67,772 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.62 $ 0.69 $ 0.55 $ 2.55 $ 1.95 $ 2.55 $ 2.16 Return on average tangible assets(2) 1.35 % 1.51 % 1.26 % 1.42 % 1.15 % 1.42 % 1.26 % Return on average tangible common equity(2) 12.07 % 13.68 % 12.29 % 13.07 % 11.60 % 13.07 % 12.76 %

(1) See non-GAAP reconciliations below.

(2) Quarterly ratios are annualized.

Full Year 2019 Highlights

Record full year earnings of $2.55 per diluted share, 18.1% growth over 2018.

Fourth quarter 2019 average earning assets increased 5.5% over the fourth quarter 2018.

Grew loan balances 8.5% driven by $1.2 billion in new loan originations.

Grew fourth quarter average non-interest bearing deposits 6.7% compared to the prior year.

Increased non-interest income $12.0 million, or 16.9%, over last year.

In announcing these results, Chief Executive Officer Tim Laney shared, “We are proud to finish 2019 with record full-year earnings of $2.55 per share. Our teams delivered record-breaking fee income and full year loan growth of 8.5%, fueled by a second consecutive year of $1.2 billion of new loan originations. We built upon our relationship-based banking model with fourth quarter average non-interest bearing deposit growth of 6.7% compared to the prior year. We remain very focused on strong credit quality and expense management.”

Mr. Laney added, “Completing 2019 marks the 10th year in our Company’s exciting history. During our first decade, we completed six acquisitions and built a bank with a balance sheet and capital position that we believe will withstand any economic environment. We are proud of our industry-leading credit quality metrics and our high-quality client relationships. We have positioned ourselves in strong markets and created meaningful value for our clients, associates, communities and shareholders. We begin the next decade with a solid foundation, strong capital and momentum for future growth.”

Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

(All comparisons refer to the third quarter of 2019, except as noted)

Net income totaled $19.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, or $0.62 per diluted share, compared to $21.6 million during the last quarter, or $0.69 per diluted share. The decrease from the prior quarter is primarily driven by $6.5 million of OREO gains recorded during the third quarter of 2019. The return on average tangible assets was 1.35% compared to 1.51% last quarter and the return on average tangible common equity was 12.07% compared to 13.68% last quarter.

Net Interest Income

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income totaled $51.7 million and decreased $1.4 million, or 10.3% annualized, driven by lower earning asset yields. Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin narrowed 14 basis points from the prior quarter to 3.77%, entirely driven by the two 25 basis point fed funds rate cuts in September and October. The yield on earnings assets decreased 17 basis points and was partially offset by a five basis point decrease in the cost of funds.

Loans

Originated loans and acquired loans not accounted for under 310-30 (“acquired loans”) ended the quarter at $4.4 billion, increasing $16.6 million, or 1.5% annualized, led by originated and acquired commercial loan growth of $44.8 million, or 6.1% annualized. Total fourth quarter loan originations were $269.5 million, led by commercial loan originations of $182.5 million.

Acquired loans accounted for under 310-30 totaled $54.1 million at December 31, 2019 and decreased $3.1 million from the third quarter of 2019.

Asset Quality and Provision for Loan Losses

Provision for loan losses of $1.2 million was recorded during the quarter to support originated loan growth and net charge-offs. Annualized net charge-offs on originated and acquired loans totaled 0.08%, decreasing 58 basis points from the prior quarter. Non-performing originated and acquired loans (comprised of non-accrual loans and non-accrual TDRs) improved to 0.50% of total originated and acquired loans, compared to 0.58% at September 30, 2019. The originated and acquired allowance for loan losses remained consistent with the prior quarter at 0.89%.

Deposits

Average non-interest bearing demand deposits decreased $15.4 million, or 5.1% annualized. Average transaction deposits (defined as total deposits less time deposits) decreased $24.4 million, or 2.7% annualized, and average total deposits decreased $35.0 million to $4.7 billion, or 3.0% annualized. Spot transaction deposits increased $12.4 million to $3.7 billion at December 31, 2019, improving the mix of transaction deposits to total deposits to 77.7% compared to 77.5% at September 30, 2019.

The cost of transaction deposits decreased five basis points from the prior quarter to 0.34%. The cost of total deposits decreased three basis points from the prior quarter to 0.64%.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income totaled $20.3 million and decreased $4.5 million primarily due to seasonally lower mortgage banking income of $4.4 million. Service charges and bank card fees decreased a combined $0.3 million, and OREO-related income increased $0.1 million.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense totaled $46.1 million and increased $2.3 million from the prior quarter due to gains on the sale of OREO properties totaling $6.5 million during the prior quarter. Salaries and benefits decreased $2.9 million primarily due to lower mortgage banking commissions. Other non-interest expense decreased $1.5 million due to positive swap fair value adjustments of $1.1 million and a $0.9 million fair value impairment charge recorded in the third quarter of 2019, related to the consolidation of four banking centers in our Colorado and Kansas City markets.

Income tax expense totaled $3.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $5.4 million during the prior quarter. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 16.5%, compared to 20.0% during the third quarter of 2019.

Capital

Capital ratios continue to be strong and in excess of federal bank regulatory agency “well capitalized” thresholds. The leverage ratio at December 31, 2019 for the consolidated company and NBH Bank was 11.04% and 9.12%, respectively. Shareholders’ equity totaled $766.9 million at December 31, 2019 and increased $13.6 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to higher retained earnings.

Common book value per share increased $0.43 to $24.60 at December 31, 2019. The tangible common book value per share was $20.89 at December 31, 2019 and increased $0.44 due to higher retained earnings. Excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, the tangible book value was $20.83.

Year-Over-Year Review

(All comparisons refer to the full year 2018, except as noted)

Net income totaled a record $80.4 million during 2019, or $2.55 per diluted share, compared to $61.5 million during 2018, or $1.95 per diluted share. Adjusting for the Peoples acquisition, net income totaled $67.8 million, or $2.16 per diluted share during 2018. The return on average tangible assets was 1.42% compared to 1.15% last year, and the return on average tangible common equity was 13.07% compared to 11.60% last year. Adjusting for the Peoples acquisition, the return on average tangible assets was 1.26% and the return on average tangible common equity was 12.76% last year.

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income totaled $210.9 million and increased $9.0 million, or 4.4%. Average earning assets increased $236.4 million, or 4.6%, primarily driven by average originated and acquired loan growth of $492.2 million, partially offset by a decrease in average investment securities of $221.1 million. The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin remained consistent at 3.93% as the increase in average earning assets and earning asset yields were offset by an increase in the cost of funds. The yield on earning assets increased 21 basis points, led by a 28 basis point increase in the originated loan portfolio yields due to higher new loan yields. The cost of funds increased 33 basis points to 0.96% for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Originated and acquired loans outstanding totaled $4.4 billion and increased $339.9 million, or 8.5%, led by originated and acquired commercial loan growth of $352.8 million, or 13.4%. New loan originations for the year totaled $1.2 billion, led by commercial loan originations of $781.7 million. The 310-30 loan portfolio declined $16.8 million, or 23.7%, to $54.1 million at December 31, 2019.

Average non-interest bearing demand deposits increased $76.9 million, or 7.1%. Average transaction deposits increased $85.6 million, or 2.4%, and average total deposits increased $27.3 million, or 0.6%, to $4.7 billion. Spot transaction deposits increased $223.9 million to $3.7 billion at December 31, 2019, improving the mix of transaction deposits to total deposits to 77.7% from 76.2% at December 31, 2018. The mix of non-interest bearing demand deposits to total deposits improved to 25.0% from 23.6% at December 31, 2018.

Provision for loan loss expense was $11.6 million, compared to $5.2 million during 2018. Provision for loan loss expense during 2019 included $6.6 million related to the charge-off of one previously acquired commercial loan. Net charge-offs on originated and acquired loans totaled 0.20%, compared to 0.02% during 2018, increasing primarily due to the one acquired commercial loan charge-off. Non-performing originated and acquired loans decreased to 0.50% from 0.61% at December 31, 2018. The originated and acquired allowance for loan losses totaled 0.89% of originated and acquired loans compared to 0.88% at December 31, 2018.

Non-interest income totaled $82.8 million during 2019, representing an increase of $12.0 million, or 16.9%, from last year. Mortgage banking income increased $12.2 million, or 40.7%, other non-interest income increased $0.4 million, and service charges and bank card fees remained consistent with last year. Income on OREO properties decreased $0.6 million during the year.

Non-interest expense totaled $180.7 million during 2019, representing a decrease of $8.6 million, or 4.5%, driven by a $6.7 million increase in net gains on the sale of OREO properties and efficiencies gained from the integration of the Peoples acquisition. Salaries and benefits increased $7.8 million primarily due to higher mortgage banking commissions. Other non-interest expense included banking center consolidation expenses of $0.9 million recorded during 2019. Additionally, included in the prior year were $8.0 million of non-recurring acquisition costs.

Income tax expense totaled $15.8 million during 2019, compared to $12.2 million last year, an increase of $3.6 million. Included in income tax expense was $2.2 million and $1.3 million of tax benefit from stock compensation activity during 2019 and 2018, respectively. Adjusting for the stock compensation activity, the effective tax rate for 2019 was 18.7%, compared to 18.3% in the prior year. The lower rate compared to the statutory rate reflects the continued success of our tax strategies and tax exempt income.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of the financial measures and ratios we present, including “tangible assets,” “return on average tangible assets,” “tangible common equity,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “tangible common book value per share,” “tangible common book value, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax,” “tangible common book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax,” “tangible common equity to tangible assets,” “adjusted efficiency ratio,” “adjusted non-interest expense,” “adjusted non-interest expense to average assets,” “adjusted net income,” “adjusted earnings per share - diluted,” “adjusted return on average tangible assets,” “adjusted return on average tangible common equity,” and “fully taxable equivalent” metrics, are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We refer to these financial measures and ratios as “non-GAAP financial measures.” We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results or by presenting certain metrics on a fully taxable equivalent basis. We believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and you should not rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures we present may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by our peers or other companies. We compensate for these limitations by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever we present the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

About National Bank Holdings Corporation

National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company created to build a leading community bank franchise delivering high quality client service and committed to shareholder results. Through its bank subsidiary, NBH Bank, National Bank Holdings Corporation operates a network of 101 banking centers, serving individual consumers, small, medium and large businesses, and government and non-profit entities. The bank’s core geographic footprint consists of Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, New Mexico, Texas and Utah. NBH Bank operates under the following brand names: Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri and Hillcrest Bank in New Mexico, Texas and Utah. It also operates as Community Banks Mortgage, a division of NBH Bank, in Colorado. Additional information about National Bank Holdings Corporation can be found at www.nationalbankholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “predict,” “seek,” “potential,” “will,” “estimate,” “target,” “plan,” “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expect,” “intend” or similar expressions that relate to the Company’s strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements involve certain important risks, uncertainties and other factors, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the “Risk Factors” referenced in our most recent Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), other risks and uncertainties listed from time to time in our reports and documents filed with the SEC, and the following factors: ability to execute our business strategy; business and economic conditions; effects of a prolonged government shutdown; economic, market, operational, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with the Company’s business; effects of any changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws; changes imposed by regulatory agencies to increase capital standards; effects of inflation, as well as, interest rate, securities market and monetary supply fluctuations; changes in the economy or supply-demand imbalances affecting local real estate values; changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; the Company’s ability to identify potential candidates for, consummate, integrate and realize operating efficiencies from, acquisitions, consolidations and other expansion opportunities; the Company's ability to realize anticipated benefits from enhancements or updates to its core operating systems from time to time without significant change in client service or risk to the Company's control environment; the Company's dependence on information technology and telecommunications systems of third party service providers and the risk of systems failures, interruptions or breaches of security; the Company’s ability to achieve organic loan and deposit growth and the composition of such growth; changes in sources and uses of funds; increased competition in the financial services industry; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices; the share price of the Company’s stock; the Company's ability to realize deferred tax assets or the need for a valuation allowance; continued consolidation in the financial services industry; ability to maintain or increase market share and control expenses; costs and effects of changes in laws and regulations and of other legal and regulatory developments; technological changes; the timely development and acceptance of new products and services; the Company’s continued ability to attract, hire and maintain qualified personnel; ability to implement and/or improve operational management and other internal risk controls and processes and reporting system and procedures; regulatory limitations on dividends from the Company's bank subsidiary; changes in estimates of future loan reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; widespread natural and other disasters, dislocations, political instability, acts of war or terrorist activities, cyberattacks or international hostilities; impact of reputational risk; and success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items. The Company can give no assurance that any goal or plan or expectation set forth in forward-looking statements can be achieved and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) For the three months ended For the years ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019

2018 Total interest and dividend income $ 59,616 $ 61,372 $ 57,780 $ 242,601 $ 221,391 Total interest expense 9,228 9,587 7,148 36,771 23,954 Net interest income 50,388 51,785 50,632 205,830 197,437 Taxable equivalent adjustment 1,290 1,264 1,195 5,065 4,482 Net interest income FTE(1) 51,678 53,049 51,827 210,895 201,919 Provision for loan losses 1,180 5,690 2,476 11,643 5,197 Net interest income after provision for loan losses FTE(1) 50,498 47,359 49,351 199,252 196,722 Non-interest income: Service charges 4,416 4,617 4,619 17,895 18,092 Bank card fees 3,649 3,752 3,769 14,595 14,489 Mortgage banking income 10,309 14,702 5,406 42,346 30,107 Other non-interest income 1,740 1,661 1,519 7,601 7,170 OREO-related income 168 27 4 315 917 Total non-interest income 20,282 24,759 15,317 82,752 70,775 Non-interest expense: Salaries and benefits 30,653 33,522 27,029 122,732 114,939 Occupancy and equipment 6,908 6,825 6,423 27,336 28,493 Professional fees 658 743 1,373 3,256 6,059 Other non-interest expense 6,849 8,320 7,453 30,245 35,612 Problem asset workout 736 602 328 3,186 2,549 Loss (gain) on sale of OREO, net 7 (6,514 ) (102 ) (7,193 ) (488 ) Core deposit intangible asset amortization 296 295 353 1,183 2,170 Total non-interest expense 46,107 43,793 42,857 180,745 189,334 Income before income taxes FTE(1) 24,673 28,325 21,811 101,259 78,163 Taxable equivalent adjustment 1,290 1,264 1,195 5,065 4,482 Income before income taxes 23,383 27,061 20,616 96,194 73,681 Income tax expense 3,864 5,419 3,381 15,829 12,230 Net income $ 19,519 $ 21,642 $ 17,235 $ 80,365 $ 61,451 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.62 $ 0.69 $ 0.56 $ 2.57 $ 2.00 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.62 $ 0.69 $ 0.55 $ 2.55 $ 1.95

(1) Net interest income is presented on a GAAP basis and fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, as the Company believes this non-GAAP measure is the preferred industry measurement for this item. The FTE adjustment is for the tax benefit on certain tax exempt loans using the federal tax rate of 21% for each period presented. See non-GAAP reconciliations below.

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 110,190 $ 116,919 $ 109,556 Investment securities available-for-sale 638,249 661,129 791,102 Investment securities held-to-maturity 182,884 189,982 235,398 Non-marketable securities 29,751 27,277 27,555 Loans 4,415,406 4,401,917 4,092,308 Allowance for loan losses (39,064 ) (38,710 ) (35,692 ) Loans, net 4,376,342 4,363,207 4,056,616 Loans held for sale 117,444 204,602 48,120 Other real estate owned 7,300 7,904 10,596 Premises and equipment, net 112,151 110,692 109,986 Goodwill 115,027 115,027 115,027 Intangible assets, net 11,361 11,578 13,470 Other assets 194,813 181,733 159,240 Total assets $ 5,895,512 $ 5,990,050 $ 5,676,666 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 1,184,945 $ 1,237,189 $ 1,072,029 Interest bearing demand deposits 738,496 681,113 688,255 Savings and money market 1,755,538 1,748,257 1,694,808 Total transaction deposits 3,678,979 3,666,559 3,455,092 Time deposits 1,058,153 1,067,301 1,080,529 Total deposits 4,737,132 4,733,860 4,535,621 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 56,935 62,735 66,047 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 207,675 303,897 301,660 Other liabilities 126,850 136,232 78,332 Total liabilities 5,128,592 5,236,724 4,981,660 Shareholders' equity: Common stock 515 515 515 Additional paid in capital 1,009,223 1,007,628 1,014,399 Retained earnings 164,082 150,866 106,990 Treasury stock (408,962 ) (408,770 ) (415,623 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 2,062 3,087 (11,275 ) Total shareholders' equity 766,920 753,326 695,006 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,895,512 $ 5,990,050 $ 5,676,666 SHARE DATA Average basic shares outstanding 31,299,989 31,281,970 30,888,238 Average diluted shares outstanding 31,525,911 31,508,999 31,492,342 Ending shares outstanding 31,176,627 31,169,086 30,769,063 Common book value per share $ 24.60 $ 24.17 $ 22.59 Tangible common book value per share(1) (non-GAAP) $ 20.89 $ 20.45 $ 18.77 Tangible common book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)(1) (non-GAAP) $ 20.83 $ 20.35 $ 19.13 CAPITAL RATIOS Average equity to average assets 12.91 % 12.79 % 12.15 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 11.27 % 10.85 % 10.39 % Leverage ratio 11.04 % 10.89 % 10.51 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.21 % 12.93 % 12.91 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.08 % 13.79 % 13.79 %

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See non-GAAP reconciliations below.

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands) Period End Loan Balances by Type December 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 vs. September 30, 2019 vs. December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 % Change December 31, 2018 % Change Originated: Commercial: Commercial and industrial $ 2,171,436 $ 2,167,076 0.2 % $ 1,877,221 15.7 % Owner-occupied commercial real estate 414,477 378,956 9.4 % 337,258 22.9 % Food and agriculture 245,320 230,869 6.3 % 217,294 12.9 % Energy 42,519 46,302 (8.2 )% 49,204 (13.6 )% Total commercial 2,873,752 2,823,203 1.8 % 2,480,977 15.8 % Commercial real estate non-owner occupied 505,479 501,771 0.7 % 407,431 24.1 % Residential real estate 651,656 659,246 (1.2 )% 657,633 (0.9 )% Consumer 21,030 21,378 (1.6 )% 22,895 (8.1 )% Total originated 4,051,917 4,005,598 1.2 % 3,568,936 13.5 % Acquired: Commercial: Commercial and industrial 34,561 37,613 (8.1 )% 53,926 (35.9 )% Owner-occupied commercial real estate 65,429 67,673 (3.3 )% 84,408 (22.5 )% Food and agriculture 3,265 3,716 (12.1 )% 4,862 (32.8 )% Total commercial 103,255 109,002 (5.3 )% 143,196 (27.9 )% Commercial real estate non-owner occupied 92,639 104,949 (11.7 )% 144,388 (35.8 )% Residential real estate 112,755 124,354 (9.3 )% 163,187 (30.9 )% Consumer 746 815 (8.5 )% 1,722 (56.7 )% Total acquired 309,395 339,120 (8.8 )% 452,493 (31.6 )% ASC 310-30 loans 54,094 57,199 (5.4 )% 70,879 (23.7 )% Total loans $ 4,415,406 $ 4,401,917 0.3 % $ 4,092,308 7.9 %





Originated and Acquired Loan Balances by Loan Segment December 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 vs. September 30, 2019 vs. December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 % Change December 31, 2018 % Change Commercial $ 2,977,007 $ 2,932,205 1.5 % $ 2,624,173 13.4 % Commercial real estate non-owner occupied 598,118 606,720 (1.4 )% 551,819 8.4 % Residential real estate 764,411 783,600 (2.4 )% 820,820 (6.9 )% Consumer 21,776 22,193 (1.9 )% 24,617 (11.5 )% Total originated and acquired loans $ 4,361,312 $ 4,344,718 0.4 % $ 4,021,429 8.5 %





Originations(1) Fourth quarter Third quarter Second quarter First quarter Fourth quarter 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Commercial: Commercial and industrial $ 118,969 $ 172,969 $ 163,138 $ 153,547 $ 213,335 Owner occupied commercial real estate 46,965 16,149 41,380 26,405 34,727 Food and agriculture 20,348 (4,894 ) 18,217 15,213 14,046 Energy (3,807 ) 3,067 (12,098 ) 6,138 7,640 Total commercial 182,475 187,291 210,637 201,303 269,748 Commercial real estate non-owner occupied 41,256 79,929 36,632 69,125 41,031 Residential real estate 43,493 49,022 40,012 38,627 51,017 Consumer 2,315 2,986 3,264 1,958 2,592 Total $ 269,539 $ 319,228 $ 290,545 $ 311,013 $ 364,388

(1) Originations are defined as closed end funded loans and net fundings under revolving lines of credit. Net funding under revolving lines of credit were $1,756, $37,062, $48,955, $105,235 and $6,263 as of the fourth quarter 2019, third quarter 2019, second quarter 2019, first quarter 2019 and fourth quarter 2018, respectively.

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Summary of Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended For the three months ended For the three months ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Average Average Average Average Average Average balance Interest rate balance Interest rate balance Interest rate Interest earning assets: Originated loans FTE(1)(2) $ 4,002,813 $ 46,466 4.61 % $ 3,886,503 $ 46,736 4.77 % $ 3,409,996 $ 40,347 4.69 % Acquired loans 321,561 4,716 5.82 % 366,522 5,656 6.12 % 482,774 7,102 5.84 % ASC 310-30 loans 55,769 2,809 20.15 % 58,557 3,251 22.21 % 72,634 4,146 22.83 % Loans held for sale 181,550 1,657 3.62 % 139,281 1,328 3.78 % 56,714 730 5.11 % Investment securities available-for-sale 642,297 3,413 2.13 % 687,989 3,696 2.15 % 826,462 4,396 2.13 % Investment securities held-to-maturity 187,274 1,257 2.68 % 199,519 1,384 2.77 % 243,421 1,724 2.83 % Other securities 29,681 471 6.35 % 27,227 418 6.14 % 21,457 335 6.25 % Interest earning deposits and securities purchased under agreements to resell 17,096 117 2.72 % 19,809 167 3.34 % 39,476 195 1.96 % Total interest earning assets FTE(2) $ 5,438,041 $ 60,906 4.44 % $ 5,385,407 $ 62,636 4.61 % $ 5,152,934 $ 58,975 4.54 % Cash and due from banks $ 76,568 $ 76,866 $ 79,747 Other assets 448,596 443,724 422,136 Allowance for loan losses (38,746 ) (40,212 ) (34,366 ) Total assets $ 5,924,459 $ 5,865,785 $ 5,620,451 Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing demand, savings and money market deposits $ 2,429,417 $ 3,101 0.51 % $ 2,438,399 $ 3,609 0.59 % $ 2,415,627 $ 2,716 0.45 % Time deposits 1,062,511 4,464 1.67 % 1,073,140 4,365 1.61 % 1,099,205 3,375 1.22 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 57,870 149 1.02 % 65,722 204 1.23 % 63,837 158 0.98 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 301,433 1,514 1.99 % 231,926 1,409 2.41 % 160,575 899 2.22 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,851,231 $ 9,228 0.95 % $ 3,809,187 $ 9,587 1.00 % $ 3,739,244 $ 7,148 0.76 % Demand deposits $ 1,177,958 $ 1,193,357 $ 1,104,411 Other liabilities 130,576 112,927 94,070 Total liabilities 5,159,765 5,115,471 4,937,725 Shareholders' equity 764,694 750,314 682,726 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,924,459 $ 5,865,785 $ 5,620,451 Net interest income FTE(2) $ 51,678 $ 53,049 $ 51,827 Interest rate spread FTE(2) 3.49 % 3.61 % 3.78 % Net interest earning assets $ 1,586,810 $ 1,576,220 $ 1,413,690 Net interest margin FTE(2) 3.77 % 3.91 % 3.99 % Average transaction deposits $ 3,607,375 $ 3,631,756 $ 3,520,038 Average total deposits $ 4,669,886 $ 4,704,896 $ 4,619,243 Ratio of average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 141.20 % 141.38 % 137.81 %

(1) Originated loans are net of deferred loan fees, less costs, which are included in interest income over the life of the loan.

(2) Presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate of 21%. The tax equivalent adjustments included above are $1,290, $1,264 and $1,195 for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Summary of Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in thousands) For the year ended December 31, 2019 For the year ended December 31, 2018 Average Average Average Average balance Interest rate balance Interest rate Interest earning assets: Originated loans FTE(1)(2) $ 3,838,229 $ 183,502 4.78 % $ 3,166,374 $ 142,461 4.50 % Acquired loans 382,806 22,951 6.00 % 562,443 32,610 5.80 % ASC 310-30 loans 60,219 13,041 21.66 % 90,786 19,155 21.10 % Loans held for sale 113,183 4,407 3.89 % 73,644 3,380 4.59 % Investment securities available-for-sale 713,686 15,472 2.17 % 883,737 18,493 2.09 % Investment securities held-to-maturity 207,784 5,825 2.80 % 258,809 7,252 2.80 % Other securities 28,060 1,770 6.31 % 18,093 1,096 6.06 % Interest earning deposits and securities purchased under agreements to resell 24,106 698 2.90 % 77,808 1,426 1.83 % Total interest earning assets FTE(2) $ 5,368,073 $ 247,666 4.61 % $ 5,131,694 $ 225,873 4.40 % Cash and due from banks $ 76,788 $ 88,847 Other assets 430,402 419,607 Allowance for loan losses (38,142 ) (32,616 ) Total assets $ 5,837,121 $ 5,607,532 Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing demand, savings and money market deposits $ 2,426,963 $ 13,277 0.55 % $ 2,418,326 $ 8,758 0.36 % Time deposits 1,074,506 16,526 1.54 % 1,132,748 12,283 1.08 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 60,445 668 1.11 % 87,691 295 0.34 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 269,207 6,300 2.34 % 133,932 2,618 1.95 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,831,121 $ 36,771 0.96 % $ 3,772,697 $ 23,954 0.63 % Demand deposits $ 1,159,080 $ 1,082,158 Other liabilities 108,997 90,257 Total liabilities 5,099,198 4,945,112 Shareholders' equity 737,923 662,420 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,837,121 $ 5,607,532 Net interest income FTE(2) $ 210,895 $ 201,919 Interest rate spread FTE(2) 3.65 % 3.77 % Net interest earning assets $ 1,536,952 $ 1,358,997 Net interest margin FTE(2) 3.93 % 3.93 % Average transaction deposits $ 3,586,043 $ 3,500,484 Average total deposits $ 4,660,549 $ 4,633,232 Ratio of average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 140.12 % 136.02 %

(1) Originated loans are net of deferred loan fees, less costs, which are included in interest income over the life of the loan.

(2) Presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate of 21%. The tax equivalent adjustments included above are $5,065 and $4,482 for the years ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Allowance for Loan Losses and Asset Quality

(Dollars in thousands) Allowance for Loan Losses Analysis As of and for the three months ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Originated ASC Originated ASC Originated ASC and acquired 310-30 and acquired 310-30 and acquired 310-30 loans loans Total loans loans Total loans loans Total Beginning allowance for loan losses $ 38,530 $ 180 $ 38,710 $ 39,891 $ 191 $ 40,082 $ 33,606 $ 207 $ 33,813 Charge-offs (937 ) — (937 ) (7,101 ) — (7,101 ) (652 ) — (652 ) Recoveries 111 — 111 39 — 39 55 — 55 Provision (recoupment) 1,180 — 1,180 5,701 (11 ) 5,690 2,452 24 2,476 Ending ALL $ 38,884 $ 180 $ 39,064 $ 38,530 $ 180 $ 38,710 $ 35,461 $ 231 $ 35,692 Ratio of annualized net charge-offs to average total loans during the period, respectively 0.08 % 0.00 % 0.07 % 0.66 % 0.00 % 0.65 % 0.06 % 0.00 % 0.06 % Ratio of ALL to total loans outstanding at period end, respectively 0.89 % 0.33 % 0.88 % 0.89 % 0.31 % 0.88 % 0.88 % 0.33 % 0.87 % Ratio of ALL to total non-performing loans at period end, respectively(1) 178.79 % 0.00 % 179.62 % 151.70 % 0.00 % 152.41 % 145.00 % 0.00 % 145.94 % Total loans $ 4,361,312 $ 54,094 $ 4,415,406 $ 4,344,718 $ 57,199 $ 4,401,917 $ 4,021,429 $ 70,879 $ 4,092,308 Average total loans during the period $ 4,346,034 $ 55,769 $ 4,401,803 $ 4,271,033 $ 58,557 $ 4,329,590 $ 3,892,770 $ 72,634 $ 3,965,404 Total non-performing loans(1) $ 21,748 $ — $ 21,748 $ 25,398 $ — $ 25,398 $ 24,456 $ — $ 24,456

(1) Loans accounted for under ASC 310-30 may be considered performing, regardless of past due status, if the timing and expected cash flows on these loans can be reasonably estimated and if collection of the new carrying value is expected.

Originated and Acquired Loans December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing interest $ 5,772 $ 6,723 $ 4,610 Loans 90 days past due and still accruing interest 958 1,968 895 Non-accrual loans 21,748 25,398 24,456 Total past due and non-accrual loans $ 28,478 $ 34,089 $ 29,961 Total 90 days past due and still accruing interest and non-accrual loans to total originated and acquired loans 0.52 % 0.63 % 0.63 % Total non-accrual loans to total originated and acquired loans 0.50 % 0.58 % 0.61 %





NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Asset Quality

(Dollars in thousands) Asset Quality Data December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Non-performing loans $ 21,748 $ 25,398 $ 24,456 OREO: Originated and acquired 3,367 3,656 4,992 Transferred from 310-30 loans 3,933 4,248 5,604 Total OREO 7,300 7,904 10,596 Total non-performing assets $ 29,048 $ 33,302 $ 35,052 Accruing restructured loans $ 6,885 $ 7,384 $ 5,944 Total non-performing loans to total loans 0.49 % 0.58 % 0.60 % Total non-performing assets to total loans and OREO 0.66 % 0.76 % 0.85 % Total non-performing assets (excluding OREO transferred from 310-30 loans) to total loans and OREO (excluding OREO transferred from 310-30) 0.57 % 0.66 % 0.72 %





NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Key Ratios As of and for the three months ended As of and for the years ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Key Ratios (1) Return on average assets 1.31 % 1.46 % 1.22 % 1.38 % 1.10 % Return on average tangible assets(2) 1.35 % 1.51 % 1.26 % 1.42 % 1.15 % Return on average tangible assets, adjusted(2) 1.35 % 1.51 % 1.26 % 1.42 % 1.26 % Return on average equity 10.13 % 11.44 % 10.02 % 10.89 % 9.28 % Return on average tangible common equity(2) 12.07 % 13.68 % 12.29 % 13.07 % 11.60 % Return on average tangible common equity, adjusted(2) 12.07 % 13.68 % 12.29 % 13.07 % 12.76 % Loan to deposit ratio (end of period) 93.21 % 92.99 % 90.23 % 93.21 % 90.23 % Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits (end of period) 25.01 % 26.13 % 23.64 % 25.01 % 23.64 % Net interest margin(4) 3.68 % 3.81 % 3.90 % 3.83 % 3.85 % Net interest margin FTE(2)(4) 3.77 % 3.91 % 3.99 % 3.93 % 3.93 % Interest rate spread FTE(2)(5) 3.49 % 3.61 % 3.78 % 3.65 % 3.77 % Yield on earning assets(3) 4.35 % 4.52 % 4.45 % 4.52 % 4.31 % Yield on earning assets FTE(2)(3) 4.44 % 4.61 % 4.54 % 4.61 % 4.40 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities(3) 0.95 % 1.00 % 0.76 % 0.96 % 0.63 % Cost of deposits 0.64 % 0.67 % 0.52 % 0.64 % 0.45 % Non-interest income to total revenue FTE(2) 28.19 % 31.82 % 22.81 % 28.18 % 25.95 % Non-interest expense to average assets 3.09 % 2.96 % 3.03 % 3.10 % 3.38 % Non-interest expense to average assets, adjusted(2) 3.09 % 2.96 % 3.03 % 3.10 % 3.23 % Efficiency ratio 64.82 % 56.83 % 64.45 % 62.22 % 69.78 % Efficiency ratio FTE(2) 63.66 % 55.90 % 63.30 % 61.15 % 68.64 % Efficiency ratio FTE, adjusted for acquisition-related costs(2) 63.66 % 55.90 % 63.30 % 61.15 % 65.72 % Originated and Acquired Loans Asset Quality Data (6)(7)(8) Non-performing loans to total originated and acquired loans 0.50 % 0.58 % 0.61 % 0.50 % 0.61 % Allowance for loan losses to total originated and acquired loans 0.89 % 0.89 % 0.88 % 0.89 % 0.88 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 178.79 % 151.70 % 145.00 % 178.79 % 145.00 % Net charge-offs to average loans(1) 0.08 % 0.66 % 0.06 % 0.20 % 0.02 % Total Loans Asset Quality Data (6)(7)(8) Non-performing loans to total loans 0.49 % 0.58 % 0.60 % 0.49 % 0.60 % Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO 0.66 % 0.76 % 0.85 % 0.66 % 0.85 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.88 % 0.88 % 0.87 % 0.88 % 0.87 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 179.62 % 152.41 % 145.94 % 179.62 % 145.94 % Net charge-offs to average loans(1) 0.07 % 0.65 % 0.06 % 0.19 % 0.02 %

(1) Quarter-to-date ratios are annualized.

(2) Ratio represents non-GAAP financial measure. See non-GAAP reconciliations below.

(3) Interest earning assets include assets that earn interest/accretion or dividends. Any market value adjustments on investment securities or loans are excluded from interest earning assets.

(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income, including accretion income on interest earning assets, as a percentage of average interest earning assets.

(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest bearing liabilities.

(6) Non-performing loans consist of non-accruing loans and restructured loans on non-accrual, but exclude any loans accounted for under ASC 310-30 in which the pool is still performing. These ratios may, therefore, not be comparable to similar ratios of our peers.

(7) Non-performing assets include non-performing loans and other real estate owned.

(8) Total loans are net of unearned discounts and fees.

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Tangible Common Book Value Ratios December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Total shareholders' equity $ 766,920 $ 753,326 $ 695,006 Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net (123,758 ) (124,054 ) (124,941 ) Add: deferred tax liability related to goodwill 8,241 8,012 7,327 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 651,403 $ 637,284 $ 577,392 Total assets $ 5,895,512 $ 5,990,050 $ 5,676,666 Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net (123,758 ) (124,054 ) (124,941 ) Add: deferred tax liability related to goodwill 8,241 8,012 7,327 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 5,779,995 $ 5,874,008 $ 5,559,052 Tangible common equity to tangible assets calculations: Total shareholders' equity to total assets 13.01 % 12.58 % 12.24 % Less: impact of goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net (1.74 )% (1.73 )% (1.85 )% Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 11.27 % 10.85 % 10.39 % Tangible common book value per share calculations: Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 651,403 $ 637,284 $ 577,392 Divided by: ending shares outstanding 31,176,627 31,169,086 30,769,063 Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 20.89 $ 20.45 $ 18.77 Tangible common book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive (income) loss calculations: Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 651,403 $ 637,284 $ 577,392 Accumulated other comprehensive (income) loss, net of tax (2,062 ) (3,087 ) 11,275 Tangible common book value, excluding accumulated other comprehensive (income) loss, net of tax (non-GAAP) 649,341 634,197 588,667 Divided by: ending shares outstanding 31,176,627 31,169,086 30,769,063 Tangible common book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive (income) loss, net of tax (non-GAAP) $ 20.83 $ 20.35 $ 19.13





NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Return on Average Tangible Assets and Return on Average Tangible Equity As of and for the three months ended As of and for the years ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019

2019 2018 2019

2018 Net income $ 19,519 $ 21,642 $ 17,235 $ 80,365 $ 61,451 Add: impact of core deposit intangible amortization expense, after tax 225 224 268 899 1,649 Net income adjusted for impact of core deposit intangible amortization expense, after tax $ 19,744 $ 21,866 $ 17,503 $ 81,264 $ 63,100 Average assets $ 5,924,459 $ 5,865,785 $ 5,620,451 $ 5,837,121 $ 5,607,532 Less: average goodwill and core deposit intangible asset, net of deferred tax liability related to goodwill (115,665 ) (116,188 ) (117,760 ) (116,104 ) (118,546 ) Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 5,808,794 $ 5,749,597 $ 5,502,691 $ 5,721,017 $ 5,488,986 Average shareholders' equity $ 764,694 $ 750,314 $ 682,726 $ 737,923 $ 662,420 Less: average goodwill and core deposit intangible asset, net of deferred tax liability related to goodwill (115,665 ) (116,188 ) (117,760 ) (116,104 ) (118,546 ) Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 649,029 $ 634,126 $ 564,966 $ 621,819 $ 543,874 Return on average assets 1.31 % 1.46 % 1.22 % 1.38 % 1.10 % Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.35 % 1.51 % 1.26 % 1.42 % 1.15 % Return on average equity 10.13 % 11.44 % 10.02 % 10.89 % 9.28 % Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 12.07 % 13.68 % 12.29 % 13.07 % 11.60 %





Fully Taxable Equivalent Yield on Earning Assets and Net Interest Margin As of and for the three months ended As of and for the years ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019

2019 2018 2019

2018 Interest income $ 59,616 $ 61,372 $ 57,780 $ 242,601 $ 221,391 Add: impact of taxable equivalent adjustment 1,290 1,264 1,195 5,065 4,482 Interest income FTE (non-GAAP) $ 60,906 $ 62,636 $ 58,975 $ 247,666 $ 225,873 Net interest income $ 50,388 $ 51,785 $ 50,632 $ 205,830 $ 197,437 Add: impact of taxable equivalent adjustment 1,290 1,264 1,195 5,065 4,482 Net interest income FTE (non-GAAP) $ 51,678 $ 53,049 $ 51,827 $ 210,895 $ 201,919 Average earning assets $ 5,438,041 $ 5,385,407 $ 5,152,934 $ 5,368,073 $ 5,131,694 Yield on earning assets 4.35 % 4.52 % 4.45 % 4.52 % 4.31 % Yield on earning assets FTE (non-GAAP) 4.44 % 4.61 % 4.54 % 4.61 % 4.40 % Net interest margin 3.68 % 3.81 % 3.90 % 3.83 % 3.85 % Net interest margin FTE (non-GAAP) 3.77 % 3.91 % 3.99 % 3.93 % 3.93 %





Efficiency Ratio As of and for the three months ended As of and for the years ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019

2019 2018 2019

2018 Net interest income $ 50,388 $ 51,785 $ 50,632 $ 205,830 $ 197,437 Add: impact of taxable equivalent adjustment 1,290 1,264 1,195 5,065 4,482 Net interest income, FTE (non-GAAP) $ 51,678 $ 53,049 $ 51,827 $ 210,895 $ 201,919 Non-interest income $ 20,282 $ 24,759 $ 15,317 $ 82,752 $ 70,775 Non-interest expense $ 46,107 $ 43,793 $ 42,857 $ 180,745 $ 189,334 Less: core deposit intangible asset amortization (296 ) (295 ) (353 ) (1,183 ) (2,170 ) Non-interest expense, adjusted for core deposit intangible asset amortization $ 45,811 $ 43,498 $ 42,504 $ 179,562 $ 187,164 Non-interest expense, adjusted for core deposit intangible asset amortization $ 45,811 $ 43,498 $ 42,504 $ 179,562 $ 187,164 Non-recurring Peoples acquisition-related expenses — — — — (7,957 ) Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 45,811 $ 43,498 $ 42,504 $ 179,562 $ 179,207 Efficiency ratio 64.82 % 56.83 % 64.45 % 62.22 % 69.78 % Efficiency ratio FTE (non-GAAP) 63.66 % 55.90 % 63.30 % 61.15 % 68.64 % Adjusted efficiency ratio FTE (non-GAAP) 63.66 % 55.90 % 63.30 % 61.15 % 65.72 %



