VANCOUVER, Wash., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq GSM: RVSB) (“Riverview” or the “Company”) today reported earnings of $4.1 million, or $0.18 per diluted share for the third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to $4.5 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter, and $4.4 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, in the third fiscal quarter a year ago. For the first nine months of fiscal 2020, earnings were $12.9 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, compared to $13.1 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, in the first nine months of fiscal 2019.



“We continue to build our momentum, delivering strong financial results for the quarter,” said Kevin Lycklama, president and chief executive officer. “Our reputation for excellent customer service, established by our team of dedicated bankers, continues to drive growth and our ability to attract new clients. We recently announced plans for three new locations in Clark County, Washington, which will be a terrific complement to our existing branch network. In addition to the fall opening of our new location in Ridgefield, we have two new branches opening this summer in downtown Camas and in the Cascade Park neighborhood of Vancouver.”

Third Quarter Highlights (at or for the period ended December 31, 2019)

Net income was $4.1 million, or $0.18 per diluted share.

Net interest margin (NIM) remained healthy at 4.23% for the quarter.

Return on average assets was 1.40% and return on average equity was 11.24% for the third quarter.

Total deposits increased $8.2 million during the quarter to $990.5 million.

Total loans increased $5.2 million during the quarter to $886.5 million.

Asset quality remains strong, with non-performing assets at 0.13% of total assets.

Total risk-based capital ratio was 17.66% and Tier 1 leverage ratio was 12.05%.

Increased its quarterly cash dividend to $0.05 per share, generating a current dividend yield of 2.66% based on the share price at close of market on January 14, 2020.

Income Statement

“We continue to strengthen our franchise, while remaining focused on containing operating expenses and maintaining high credit quality standards,” said Lycklama. Riverview’s return on average assets remained strong at 1.40% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 compared to 1.53% in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Return on average equity and average tangible equity (non-GAAP) remained healthy at 11.24% and 13.89%, respectively, compared to 13.90% and 17.91% for the third fiscal quarter a year ago.

Total net revenues were $14.7 million during the quarter compared to $14.9 million in the prior quarter and $14.5 million in the year ago quarter. Year-to-date, total net revenues increased to $44.1 million from $43.6 million in the same period a year ago.

Net interest income for the quarter was $11.5 million compared to $11.7 million in both the preceding quarter and the third fiscal quarter a year ago. In the first nine months of fiscal 2020, net interest income was $34.7 million compared to $35.2 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2019. The decrease in net interest income for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 was primarily attributable to an increase in funding costs compared to the same prior year period in addition to $585,000 of non-accrual interest from a prior charged off loan that was collected during the nine months ended December 31, 2018.

Riverview’s third fiscal quarter NIM was 4.23% compared to 4.36% in the prior quarter and 4.41% in the third fiscal quarter a year ago. The accretion on purchased loans totaled $219,000 during the current quarter compared to $78,000 during the preceding quarter and $172,000 in the same period a year ago, resulting in an eight basis point increase in the NIM for the current period compared to a two basis point increase for the preceding quarter and a seven basis point increase for the same period a year ago. Net fees on loan prepayments were $211,000 for the third fiscal quarter of 2020, which added eight basis points to the NIM compared to $112,000 adding four basis point to the NIM in the preceding quarter, and $15,000 adding one basis point to the NIM in the third fiscal quarter a year ago. In the first nine months of fiscal 2020, Riverview’s NIM was 4.31% compared to 4.42% in the same period a year earlier. Net fees on loan prepayments were $355,000 for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2019, which added four basis points to the NIM compared to $297,000 adding three basis points to the NIM in the same nine-month period a year ago.

“Net interest margin remains healthy despite funding costs increasing by ten basis points during the quarter as a result of increased rates on certain deposit products to remain competitive in our market,” said David Lam, executive vice president and chief financial officer. “We anticipate that the three recent decreases in the fed funds rate along with the heightened competition in our market will continue to put pressure on our loan and deposit pricing, as well as the rest of the banking industry.”

Non-interest income was $3.2 million in the both the third and second fiscal quarters compared to $2.7 million in the third fiscal quarter a year ago. In the first nine months of fiscal 2020, non-interest income increased 12.2% to $9.5 million compared to $8.4 million in the same period a year ago. The improvement in non-interest income was primarily driven by service charges and asset management fees.

Asset management fees increased 21.5% compared to the same quarter a year ago. Asset management fees were $1.1 million during the third fiscal quarter compared to $935,000 in the third fiscal quarter a year ago. In the first nine months of fiscal 2020, asset management fees increased 20.1% to $3.4 million compared to $2.8 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2019. Riverview Trust Company’s assets under management increased substantially to $1.2 billion at December 31, 2019 compared to $690.5 million three months earlier, due primarily to a single large client added during the quarter.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2020, non-interest expense increased to $9.2 million compared to $9.0 million in the preceding quarter. Year-to-date, non-interest expense was $27.4 million compared to $26.7 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2019. The increase is attributable to strategic growth initiatives that included investments in our digital product offerings, as well as the addition of several key hires during the current fiscal year. Additionally, the preceding quarter included an $81,000 gain on the disposal of an asset that was recorded in other non-interest expense and decreased overall expense in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. The efficiency ratio was 63.10% for the third fiscal quarter compared to 60.47% in the preceding quarter and 60.87% in the third fiscal quarter a year ago.

For the third fiscal quarter of 2020, income tax expense totaled $1.3 million, for an effective tax rate of 23.7% compared to 23.0% in the second fiscal quarter of 2020 and 22.5% in the third fiscal quarter of 2019.

Balance Sheet Review

Total deposits increased $8.2 million during the quarter to $990.5 million compared to $982.3 million three months earlier, and increased $46.9 million compared to $943.6 million a year earlier. Deposit costs increased to 0.38% during the third quarter compared to 0.28% in the preceding quarter, reflecting Riverview’s efforts to remain competitive in its Northwest markets by increasing selective deposit rates.

“Deposit growth was strong compared to a year ago, which helped keep our FHLB borrowings at zero throughout the quarter,” said Lam. “As a result, our loan to deposit ratio is at 89.5% at December 31, 2019 compared to 92.1% a year ago.” A year ago outstanding FHLB advances were $34.5 million.

Riverview’s total loans increased $5.2 million during the quarter to $886.5 million compared to $881.3 million three months earlier and increased $17.9 million compared to $868.6 million a year ago. Total loans continue to be impacted by an elevated level of paydowns on existing loans, however, the loan pipeline remained healthy at $64.5 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $43.8 million at the end of the prior quarter. Undisbursed construction loans totaled $36.0 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $53.3 million three months earlier, with the majority of the undisbursed construction loans expected to fund over the next several quarters.

Shareholders’ equity increased to $145.8 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $143.1 million three months earlier and $128.1 million a year earlier. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased to $5.18 at December 31, 2019 compared to $5.06 at September 30, 2019 and $4.43 at December 31, 2018. Riverview paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share on January 21, 2020 to shareholders of record on January 9, 2020.

Credit Quality

“Our asset quality remains excellent, with non-performing loans, non-performing assets and classified assets continuing to decrease compared to a year ago,” said Lycklama. “Additionally, we continue to have no real estate owned and minimal charge-offs.” As a result of the continued improvement in asset quality, Riverview recorded no provision for loan losses during the past five quarters. Non-performing loans totaled $1.5 million, or 0.17% of total loans, at December 31, 2019, which was unchanged compared to September 30, 2019. Non-performing loans totaled $1.6 million, or 0.19% of total loans at December 31, 2018.

Net loan charge offs were $3,000 during the third fiscal quarter of 2020 compared to $6,000 in the preceding quarter and $11,000 in the third fiscal quarter a year ago.

Classified assets decreased to $3.1 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $4.3 million at September 30, 2019 and $6.0 million at December 31, 2018. The classified asset to total capital ratio was 2.1% at December 31, 2019 compared to 3.0% three months earlier and 4.4% a year earlier.

At December 31, 2019, the allowance for loan losses totaled $11.4 million, which was unchanged compared to three months earlier. The allowance for loan losses represented 1.29% of total loans at December 31, 2019 compared to 1.30% three months earlier. Included in the carrying value of loans are net discounts on the MBank purchased loans, which may reduce the need for an allowance for loan losses on these loans because they are carried at an amount below the outstanding principal balance. The remaining net discount on these purchased loans was $1.1 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $1.3 million at September 30, 2019 and $1.7 million at December 31, 2018.

Capital

Riverview continues to maintain capital levels well in excess of the regulatory requirements to be categorized as “well capitalized” with a total risk-based capital ratio of 17.66% and a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 12.05% at December 31, 2019. Tangible common equity to average tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) increased to 10.20% at December 31, 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company’s financial performance; however, readers of this report are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with GAAP results as reported.

Financial measures that exclude intangible assets are non-GAAP measures. To provide investors with a broader understanding of capital adequacy, Riverview provides non-GAAP financial measures for tangible common equity, along with the GAAP measure. Tangible shareholders’ equity is calculated as shareholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets. In addition, tangible assets are total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets. We calculate tangible book value per share by dividing tangible shareholders’ equity by the number of common shares outstanding. This non-GAAP financial measure has inherent limitations, is not required to be uniformly applied and is not audited. Further, the non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for book value per share or total shareholders' equity determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are presented below.

(Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 March 31, 2019 Shareholders' equity $ 145,806 $ 143,119 $ 128,094 $ 133,122 Goodwill 27,076 27,076 27,076 27,076 Core deposit intangible, net 799 839 966 920 Tangible shareholders' equity $ 117,931 $ 115,204 $ 100,052 $ 105,126 Total assets $ 1,184,100 $ 1,173,019 $ 1,151,225 $ 1,156,921 Goodwill 27,076 27,076 27,076 27,076 Core deposit intangible, net 799 839 966 920 Tangible assets $ 1,156,225 $ 1,145,104 $ 1,123,183 $ 1,128,925

About Riverview

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (www.riverviewbank.com) is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington – just north of Portland, Oregon, on the I-5 corridor. With assets of $1.18 billion at December 31, 2019, it is the parent company of the 96-year-old Riverview Community Bank, as well as Riverview Trust Company. The Bank offers true community banking services, focusing on providing the highest quality service and financial products to commercial and retail clients through 18 branches, including 14 in the Portland-Vancouver area, and 3 lending centers. For the past 6 years, Riverview has been named Best Bank by the readers of The Vancouver Business Journal, and The Columbian.

RIVERVIEW BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 March 31, 2019 ASSETS Cash (including interest-earning accounts of $48,781, $32,632, $ 62,123 $ 48,888 $ 23,394 $ 22,950 $4,641 and $5,844) Certificate of deposits held for investment 249 249 747 747 Loans held for sale - 310 - 909 Investment securities: Available for sale, at estimated fair value 155,757 163,682 182,280 178,226 Held to maturity, at amortized cost 29 31 36 35 Loans receivable (net of allowance for loan losses of $11,433, $11,436, $11,502, and $11,457) 875,100 869,880 857,134 864,659 Prepaid expenses and other assets 8,330 8,136 4,021 4,596 Accrued interest receivable 3,729 3,827 3,789 3,919 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,380 1,380 2,735 3,644 Premises and equipment, net 16,021 15,490 14,940 15,458 Deferred income taxes, net 3,416 3,296 4,680 4,195 Mortgage servicing rights, net 215 247 325 296 Goodwill 27,076 27,076 27,076 27,076 Core deposit intangible, net 799 839 966 920 Bank owned life insurance 29,876 29,688 29,102 29,291 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,184,100 $ 1,173,019 $ 1,151,225 $ 1,156,921 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES: Deposits $ 990,464 $ 982,275 $ 943,578 $ 925,068 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 18,483 17,502 15,855 12,536 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 329 1,117 192 631 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - - 34,543 56,586 Junior subordinated debentures 26,640 26,619 26,553 26,575 Capital lease obligations 2,378 2,387 2,410 2,403 Total liabilities 1,038,294 1,029,900 1,023,131 1,023,799 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Serial preferred stock, $.01 par value; 250,000 authorized, issued and outstanding, none - - - - Common stock, $.01 par value; 50,000,000 authorized, December 31, 2019 - 22,748,385 issued and outstanding; September 30, 2019 - 22,748,385 issued and outstanding; 227 227 226 226 December 31, 2018 - 22,598,712 issued and outstanding; March 31, 2019 – 22,607,712 issued and outstanding; Additional paid-in capital 65,637 65,559 65,056 65,094 Retained earnings 80,103 77,112 67,126 70,428 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (161 ) 221 (4,314 ) (2,626 ) Total shareholders’ equity 145,806 143,119 128,094 133,122 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,184,100 $ 1,173,019 $ 1,151,225 $ 1,156,921





RIVERVIEW BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 11,699 $ 11,893 $ 11,182 $ 35,146 $ 33,261 Interest on investment securities - taxable 851 860 1,110 2,589 3,424 Interest on investment securities - nontaxable 27 36 37 100 110 Other interest and dividends 189 93 60 369 271 Total interest and dividend income 12,766 12,882 12,389 38,204 37,066 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 942 660 240 1,953 759 Interest on borrowings 332 503 416 1,570 1,126 Total interest expense 1,274 1,163 656 3,523 1,885 Net interest income 11,492 11,719 11,733 34,681 35,181 Provision for loan losses - - - - 50 Net interest income after provision for, recapture of, loan losses 11,492 11,719 11,733 34,681 35,131 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Fees and service charges 1,661 1,752 1,458 5,050 4,544 Asset management fees 1,136 1,090 935 3,369 2,804 Net gain on sale of loans held for sale 68 46 82 210 278 Bank owned life insurance 188 204 192 585 545 Other, net 110 77 62 254 267 Total non-interest income, net 3,163 3,169 2,729 9,468 8,438 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 5,941 5,697 5,794 17,353 16,655 Occupancy and depreciation 1,461 1,277 1,306 4,058 4,016 Data processing 637 669 621 1,986 1,874 Amortization of core deposit intangible 40 41 45 121 137 Advertising and marketing 181 298 151 689 609 FDIC insurance premium - - 85 81 246 State and local taxes 126 174 125 495 475 Telecommunications 84 76 85 246 266 Professional fees 267 263 449 855 1,120 Other 511 508 142 1,561 1,339 Total non-interest expense 9,248 9,003 8,803 27,445 26,737 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 5,407 5,885 5,659 16,704 16,832 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 1,279 1,351 1,271 3,850 3,773 NET INCOME $ 4,128 $ 4,534 $ 4,388 $ 12,854 $ 13,059 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.20 $ 0.19 $ 0.57 $ 0.58 Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.20 $ 0.19 $ 0.57 $ 0.58 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 22,665,712 22,643,103 22,598,712 22,642,883 22,582,956 Diluted 22,718,255 22,702,696 22,663,919 22,701,415 22,658,153









(Dollars in thousands) At or for the three months ended

At or for the nine months ended

Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 AVERAGE BALANCES Average interest–earning assets $ 1,082,229 $ 1,069,209 $ 1,057,199 $ 1,072,584 $ 1,056,750 Average interest-bearing liabilities 726,294 708,846 707,618 721,345 716,890 Net average earning assets 355,935 360,363 349,581 351,239 339,860 Average loans 878,656 889,208 854,368 881,779 835,697 Average deposits 987,056 952,283 967,246 953,418 975,295 Average equity 146,090 142,195 125,252 141,644 122,298 Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 118,192 114,256 97,182 113,706 94,182 ASSET QUALITY Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Non-performing loans $ 1,517 $ 1,485 $ 1,612 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.17% 0.17% 0.19% Real estate/repossessed assets owned $ - $ - $ - Non-performing assets $ 1,517 $ 1,485 $ 1,612 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.13% 0.13% 0.14% Net loan charge-offs in the quarter $ 3 $ 6 $ 11 Net charge-offs in the quarter/average net loans 0.00% 0.00% 0.01% Allowance for loan losses $ 11,433 $ 11,436 $ 11,502 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 149.01% 150.84% 149.40% Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 753.66% 770.10% 713.52% Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.29% 1.30% 1.32% Shareholders’ equity to assets 12.31% 12.20% 11.13% CAPITAL RATIOS Total capital (to risk weighted assets) 17.66% 17.27% 16.35% Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) 16.41% 16.02% 15.10% Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted assets) 16.41% 16.02% 15.10% Tier 1 capital (to average tangible assets) 12.05% 11.79% 11.22% Tangible common equity (to average tangible assets) (non-GAAP) 10.20% 10.06% 8.91% DEPOSIT MIX Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 March 31, 2019 Interest checking $ 179,447 $ 178,854 $ 183,426 $ 183,388 Regular savings 217,004 196,340 137,323 137,503 Money market deposit accounts 183,076 186,842 242,081 233,317 Non-interest checking 279,564 299,062 284,939 284,854 Certificates of deposit 131,373 121,177 95,809 86,006 Total deposits $ 990,464 $ 982,275 $ 943,578 $ 925,068





COMPOSITION OF COMMERCIAL AND CONSTRUCTION LOANS Other Commercial Commercial Real Estate Real Estate & Construction Business Mortgage Construction Total December 31, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Commercial business $ 165,526 $ - $ - $ 165,526 Commercial construction - - 79,034 79,034 Office buildings - 109,517 - 109,517 Warehouse/industrial - 99,167 - 99,167 Retail/shopping centers/strip malls - 67,874 - 67,874 Assisted living facilities - 1,075 - 1,075 Single purpose facilities - 192,530 - 192,530 Land - 15,163 - 15,163 Multi-family - 57,792 - 57,792 One-to-four family construction - - 9,838 9,838 Total $ 165,526 $ 543,118 $ 88,872 $ 797,516 March 31, 2019 Commercial business $ 162,796 $ - $ - $ 162,796 Commercial construction - - 70,533 70,533 Office buildings - 118,722 - 118,722 Warehouse/industrial - 91,787 - 91,787 Retail/shopping centers/strip malls - 64,934 - 64,934 Assisted living facilities - 2,740 - 2,740 Single purpose facilities - 183,249 - 183,249 Land - 17,027 - 17,027 Multi-family - 51,570 - 51,570 One-to-four family construction - - 20,349 20,349 Total $ 162,796 $ 530,029 $ 90,882 $ 783,707 LOAN MIX Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 March 31, 2019 Commercial and construction Commercial business $ 165,526 $ 167,782 $ 154,360 $ 162,796 Other real estate mortgage 543,118 541,715 541,797 530,029 Real estate construction 88,872 83,174 76,518 90,882 Total commercial and construction 797,516 792,671 772,675 783,707 Consumer Real estate one-to-four family 83,978 82,578 86,240 84,053 Other installment 5,039 6,067 9,721 8,356 Total consumer 89,017 88,645 95,961 92,409 Total loans 886,533 881,316 868,636 876,116 Less: Allowance for loan losses 11,433 11,436 11,502 11,457 Loans receivable, net $ 875,100 $ 869,880 $ 857,134 $ 864,659





DETAIL OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Other Southwest Oregon Washington Other Total December 31, 2019 Commercial business $ - $ 299 $ - $ 299 Commercial real estate 851 168 - 1,019 Consumer - 179 20 199 Total non-performing assets $ 851 $ 646 $ 20 $ 1,517 DETAIL OF LAND DEVELOPMENT AND SPECULATIVE CONSTRUCTION LOANS

Northwest Other Southwest Oregon Oregon Washington Total December 31, 2019 (dollars in thousands) Land development $ 2,175 $ 1,852 $ 11,136 $ 15,163 Speculative construction 278 - 9,496 9,774 Total land development and speculative construction $ 2,453 $ 1,852 $ 20,632 $ 24,937





At or for the three months ended At or for the nine months ended SELECTED OPERATING DATA Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Efficiency ratio (4) 63.10% 60.47% 60.87% 62.16% 61.30% Coverage ratio (6) 124.26% 130.17% 133.28% 126.37% 131.58% Return on average assets (1) 1.40% 1.55% 1.53% 1.47% 1.52% Return on average equity (1) 11.24% 12.68% 13.90% 12.08% 14.17% Return on average tangible equity (1) (non-GAAP) 13.89% 15.79% 17.91% 15.05% 18.40% NET INTEREST SPREAD Yield on loans 5.30% 5.32% 5.19% 5.30% 5.28% Yield on investment securities 2.21% 2.15% 2.38% 2.15% 2.32% Total yield on interest-earning assets 4.70% 4.80% 4.65% 4.74% 4.66% Cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.54% 0.40% 0.14% 0.39% 0.15% Cost of FHLB advances and other borrowings 4.55% 3.72% 4.35% 3.71% 4.49% Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.70% 0.65% 0.37% 0.65% 0.35% Spread (7) 4.00% 4.15% 4.28% 4.09% 4.31% Net interest margin 4.23% 4.36% 4.41% 4.31% 4.42% PER SHARE DATA Basic earnings per share (2) $ 0.18 $ 0.20 $ 0.19 $ 0.57 $ 0.58 Diluted earnings per share (3) 0.18 0.20 0.19 0.57 0.58 Book value per share (5) 6.41 6.29 5.67 6.41 5.67 Tangible book value per share (5) (non-GAAP) 5.18 5.06 4.43 5.18 4.43 Market price per share: High for the period $ 8.45 $ 8.55 $ 8.75 $ 8.55 $ 9.91 Low for the period 6.94 6.87 7.03 6.87 7.03 Close for period end 8.21 7.38 7.28 8.21 7.28 Cash dividends declared per share 0.0500 0.0450 0.0400 0.1400 0.1100 Average number of shares outstanding: Basic (2) 22,665,712 22,643,103 22,598,712 22,642,883 22,582,956 Diluted (3) 22,718,255 22,702,696 22,663,919 22,701,415 22,658,153





(1) Amounts for the quarterly periods are annualized. (2) Amounts exclude ESOP shares not committed to be released. (3) Amounts exclude ESOP shares not committed to be released and include common stock equivalents. (4) Non-interest expense divided by net interest income and non-interest income. (5) Amounts calculated based on shareholders’ equity and include ESOP shares not committed to be released. (6) Net interest income divided by non-interest expense. (7) Yield on interest-earning assets less cost of funds on interest-bearing liabilities.

