HOUSTON, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX, OTCQB: SXPLW) today announced two new projects in offshore West Africa. The projects are valued at approximately $42 million in the aggregate and are scheduled to occur primarily during the 2nd quarter of 2020 and last approximately 71 days. Services to be provided will include 3D/4D data acquisition utilizing autonomous ROV-deployed nodal recording technology in water depths up to 1,700 meters.



In addition, as previously disclosed in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 13, 2020, SAE recently sold certain Alaska North Slope seismic library datasets to a third party and has used $14.5 million of the net proceeds of the sale to reduce indebtedness under its credit facility.

Michael Faust, Chairman, President and CEO of SAE, commented, “We are very pleased to be awarded these projects, which is further evidence of our customers’ confidence in our ability to deliver high quality datasets in a safe and environmentally friendly manner. A high priority for us is to improve our balance sheet. The sale of non-core assets to reduce debt has been an important tool to deliver on that priority.”

About SAExploration Holdings, Inc.

SAE is an international oilfield services company offering a full range of vertically-integrated seismic data acquisition, data processing and interpretation, and logistical support services throughout North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. In addition to the acquisition of 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones and offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters, SAE offers a full suite of data processing and interpretation services utilizing its proprietary, patent-protected software, and also provides in-house logistical support services, such as program design, planning and permitting, camp services and infrastructure, surveying, drilling, environmental assessment and reclamation, and community relations. SAE operates crews around the world, performing major projects for its blue-chip customer base, which includes major integrated oil companies, national oil companies and large independent oil and gas exploration companies. With its global headquarters in Houston, Texas, SAE supports its operations through a multi-national presence in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Peru, Colombia, Bolivia, Malaysia, and Singapore. For more information, please visit SAE’s website at www.saexploration.com.

The information in SAE’s website is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this press release or incorporated in filings SAE makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward Looking Statements

