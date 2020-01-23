Highlights

  • Net income of $12.8 million, or $0.51 diluted earnings per share

  • Adjusted earnings of $16.1 million, or $0.64 diluted earnings per share, primarily reflects the exclusion of $3.3 million in integration and acquisition expenses and a $1.8 million loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt

  • Total loans increased $72.6 million from the end of the prior quarter, or 6.7% annualized

  • Total deposits increased $99.1 million from the end of the prior quarter, or 8.8% annualized

  • Efficiency ratio improved to 59.5% from 60.6% in the prior quarter

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) (the “Company”) today reported net income of $12.8 million, or $0.51 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, which included $3.3 million in integration and acquisition expenses and a $1.8 million loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt.  This compares to net income of $12.7 million, or $0.51 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2019, which included $5.3 million in integration and acquisition expenses, and net income of $16.3 million, or $0.67 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “We completed 2019 with a strong quarter of business development highlighted by growth in both loans and deposits.  Our focus on developing new depository products for commercial customers is having a positive impact on our core deposit gathering, resulting in steady improvement in our deposit mix.  We believe we are well positioned to create additional value for shareholders in 2020.  Through a combination of modest balance sheet growth, realizing the full synergies from our acquisition of HomeStar Financial Group, driving additional efficiencies throughout our organization, and expanding our net interest margin through a reduction in our funding costs, we believe we can deliver solid earnings growth and an improvement in our return on assets and equity.”

Adjustment in Staffing Levels

In January 2020, the Company reduced its staffing by approximately 50 full-time employee positions, representing approximately 5% of the Company’s workforce.  The Company expects to record $0.7 - $0.8 million in one-time charges related to the staffing level adjustments in the first quarter of 2020.  The staffing level adjustments are expected to result in approximately $3.9 million in annualized cost savings, beginning in the second quarter of 2020. 

Approximately 30% of the staffing adjustments are within the Company’s retail branches, with the remaining adjustments primarily occurring within back office support and non-revenue generating positions.

Factors Affecting Comparability

The Company acquired HomeStar Financial Group, Inc. (“HomeStar”) in July 2019, with the core system conversion completed in October 2019. The financial position and results of operations of HomeStar prior to its acquisition date are not included in the Company’s financial results.

Adjusted Earnings

Financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 included $3.3 million in integration and acquisition expenses, a $1.8 million loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt, and a $0.6 million gain on the sale of investment securities.  Excluding these amounts and certain other expenses and income, adjusted earnings were $16.1 million, or $0.64 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. 

Financial results for the third quarter of 2019 included $5.3 million in integration and acquisition expenses.  Excluding these amounts and certain other expenses and income, adjusted earnings were $16.4 million, or $0.66 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2019. 

A reconciliation of adjusted earnings to net income according to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”) is provided in the financial tables at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 3.56%, compared to 3.70% for the third quarter of 2019.  The Company’s net interest margin benefits from accretion income on purchased loan portfolios, which contributed 23 and 20 basis points to net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2019 and third quarter of 2019, respectively.  Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest margin decreased 17 basis points from the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to the impact of new subordinated debt issued in September 2019 and a decline in the yield on earning assets.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2018, net interest margin decreased from 3.85%.  Accretion income on purchased loan portfolios contributed 31 basis points to net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2018.  Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest margin decreased 21 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily due to the impact of new subordinated debt issued in September 2019, a decline in the yield on earning assets and an increase in the costs of interest-bearing deposits. 

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $48.7 million, a decrease of 1.5% from $49.5 million for the third quarter of 2019.  Excluding accretion income, net interest income decreased $1.3 million from the prior quarter.  Accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios totaled $3.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $3.1 million for the third quarter of 2019. 

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2018, net interest income increased $0.2 million, or 0.3%.  Accretion income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $4.3 million.  Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest income increased primarily due to the contribution of HomeStar.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $19.0 million, a decrease of 3.0% from $19.6 million for the third quarter of 2019.  The decrease was primarily attributable to declines in most major noninterest income items, partially offset by a $0.6 million gain on sale of investment securities.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2018, noninterest income decreased 10.2% from $21.2 million.  The decrease was primarily attributable to lower commercial FHA, wealth management and residential mortgage banking revenue.

Wealth management revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $5.4 million, a decrease of 10.4% from $6.0 million in the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to a decline in estate fees.  Compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, wealth management revenue decreased 4.8%.

Commercial FHA revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $2.1 million, compared to $2.9 million in the third quarter of 2019.  Commercial FHA revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 included a $1.6 million mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) impairment, compared to a $1.1 million MSR impairment recorded in the third quarter of 2019.  The Company originated $84.9 million in rate lock commitments during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $112.8 million in the prior quarter.  Compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, commercial FHA revenue decreased $2.1 million.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $46.3 million, which included $3.3 million in integration and acquisition expenses, a $1.8 million loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt, and a $0.1 million loss on MSR held for sale, compared with $48.0 million for the third quarter of 2019, which included $5.3 million in integration and acquisition expenses and a $0.1 million gain on MSR held for sale.  Excluding integration and acquisition expenses, the loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt, and gain/loss on MSR held for sale, the $1.7 million decrease in noninterest expense primarily reflects additional cost savings realized after the core system conversion of HomeStar in October 2019.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2018, noninterest expense increased 2.1% from $45.4 million, which included $0.6 million in integration and acquisition expenses.  Excluding integration and acquisition expenses, the loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt, and loss on MSR held for sale, noninterest expense decreased 8.3% from $44.8 million, primarily due to cost reduction initiatives implemented across the organization.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding were $4.40 billion at December 31, 2019, compared with $4.33 billion at September 30, 2019 and $4.14 billion at December 31, 2018.  The increase in total loans from September 30, 2019 was attributable to growth in the commercial loans and leases and consumer loan portfolios, partially offset by a decline in the commercial real estate loan portfolio.  Equipment finance balances increased $66.8 million from September 30, 2019, which are booked within the commercial loans and leases portfolio, reflecting management’s efforts to grow the equipment finance business.  The increase in total loans from December 31, 2018 was primarily attributable to the addition of HomeStar’s loan portfolio.

Deposits

Total deposits were $4.54 billion at December 31, 2019, compared with $4.45 billion at September 30, 2019, and $4.07 billion at December 31, 2018.  The increase in total deposits from September 30, 2019 was primarily attributable to growth in the Company’s lower-cost deposit categories, while the increase from December 31, 2018 was primarily attributable to the addition of HomeStar’s deposits. 

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $42.1 million, or 0.96% of total loans, at December 31, 2019, compared with $45.2 million, or 1.04% of total loans, at September 30, 2019, and $42.9 million, or 1.04% of total loans, at December 31, 2018.  

Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $2.2 million, or 0.20% of average loans on an annualized basis. 

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $5.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, which included a $1.4 million specific reserve established for an existing nonperforming loan.  The Company’s allowance for loan losses was 0.64% of total loans and 66.6% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2019, compared with 0.58% of total loans and 55.3% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2019.  Fair market value discounts recorded in connection with acquired loan portfolios represented 0.39% of total loans at December 31, 2019, compared with 0.51% of total loans at September 30, 2019.

Capital

At December 31, 2019, the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III and was considered to be a ‘‘well-capitalized’’ financial institution, as summarized in the following table:

   
 December 31,
2019		Fully Phased-In Regulatory
Guidelines Minimum (2)
Total capital to risk-weighted assets14.72%10.50%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets10.52%8.50%
Tier 1 leverage ratio8.74%4.00%
Common equity Tier 1 capital9.20%7.00%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)7.74%NA
  1. A non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to page 14 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.
  2. As of January 1, 2019, the capital conservation buffer was fully phased in at 2.5%.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 85,146 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $25.69 under its stock repurchase program, which authorized the repurchase of up to $25 million of its common stock.  As of December 31, 2019, the Company had $21.0 million remaining under the current stock repurchase authorization.

About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of December 31, 2019, the Company had total assets of approximately $6.08 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.41 billion. Midland provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services, business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, and insurance and financial planning services. In addition, multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiary. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or follow Midland on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP.  These non-GAAP financial measures include “Adjusted Earnings,” “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share,” “Adjusted Return on Average Assets,” “Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity,” “Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets,” “Tangible Book Value Per Share” and “Return on Average Tangible Common Equity.”  The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s funding profile and profitability.  These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures.  Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals and future earnings levels.  These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks relating to acquisitions; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," or similar terminology.  Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)
 
  For the Quarter Ended 
  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31, 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018
Earnings Summary                    
Net interest income $48,687  $49,450  $46,077  $45,601  $48,535 
Provision for loan losses  5,305   4,361   4,076   3,243   3,467 
Noninterest income  19,014   19,606   19,587   17,075   21,170 
Noninterest expense  46,325   48,025   40,194   41,097   45,375 
Income before income taxes  16,071   16,670   21,394   18,336   20,863 
Income taxes  3,279   4,015   5,039   4,354   4,527 
Net income  12,792   12,655   16,355   13,982   16,336 
Preferred stock dividends, net  -   (22)   34   34   34 
Net income available to common shareholders $12,792  $12,677  $16,321  $13,948  $16,302 
                     
Diluted earnings per common share $0.51  $0.51  $0.67  $0.57  $0.67 
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted  24,761,960   24,684,529   24,303,211   24,204,661   24,200,346 
Return on average assets  0.83%  0.84%  1.17%  1.01%  1.14%
Return on average shareholders' equity  7.71%  7.71%  10.43%  9.23%  10.81%
Return on average tangible common equity (1)  11.24%  11.19%  15.34%  13.79%  16.40%
Net interest margin  3.56%  3.70%  3.76%  3.73%  3.85%
Efficiency ratio (1)  59.46%  60.63%  61.58%  64.73%  65.50%
                     
Adjusted Earnings Performance Summary                    
Adjusted earnings (1) $16,110  $16,422  $16,196  $14,098  $16,397 
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share (1) $0.64  $0.66  $0.66  $0.58  $0.67 
Adjusted return on average assets (1)  1.04%  1.09%  1.16%  1.02%  1.14%
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1)  9.71%  10.01%  10.33%  9.31%  10.85%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (1)  14.15%  14.52%  15.19%  13.90%  16.46%
                     
(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 13 - 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.  



                     
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
  
  For the Quarter Ended 
  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31, 
(in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018
Net interest income:                    
Interest income $64,444  $65,006   $60,636   $59,432  $61,592 
Interest expense  15,757   15,556    14,559    13,831   13,057 
Net interest income  48,687   49,450    46,077    45,601   48,535 
Provision for loan losses  5,305   4,361    4,076    3,243   3,467 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  43,382   45,089    42,001    42,358   45,068 
Noninterest income:                    
Wealth management revenue  5,377   5,998    5,504    4,953   5,651 
Commercial FHA revenue  2,089   2,894    4,917    3,270   4,194 
Residential mortgage banking revenue  763   720    611    834   1,041 
Service charges on deposit accounts  2,860   3,008    2,639    2,520   2,976 
Interchange revenue  3,053   3,249    3,010    2,680   2,941 
Gain on sales of investment securities, net  635   25    14    -   469 
Other income  4,237   3,712    2,892    2,818   3,898 
Total noninterest income  19,014   19,606    19,587    17,075   21,170 
Noninterest expense:                    
Salaries and employee benefits  23,650   25,083    21,134    22,039   23,020 
Occupancy and equipment  4,637   4,793    4,500    4,832   4,914 
Data processing  6,261   5,443    4,987    4,891   5,660 
Professional  1,952   2,348    2,410    2,073   2,752 
Amortization of intangible assets  1,804   1,803    1,673    1,810   1,852 
Loss (gain) on mortgage servicing rights held for sale  95   (70)   (515)   -   - 
Other expense  7,926   8,625    6,005    5,452   7,177 
Total noninterest expense  46,325   48,025    40,194    41,097   45,375 
Income before income taxes  16,071   16,670    21,394    18,336   20,863 
Income taxes  3,279   4,015    5,039    4,354   4,527 
Net income  12,792   12,655    16,355    13,982   16,336 
Preferred stock dividends, net  -   (22)   34    34   34 
Net income available to common shareholders $12,792  $12,677   $16,321   $13,948  $16,302 
                     
Basic earnings per common share $0.52  $0.51   $0.67   $0.58  $0.68 
Diluted earnings per common share $0.51  $0.51   $0.67   $0.57  $0.67 


                    
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
                    
  As of
  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31, 
(in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018
Assets                   
Cash and cash equivalents $394,505   $409,346   $245,415   $276,480   $213,700 
Investment securities  655,054    668,630    613,026    656,152    660,785 
Loans  4,401,410    4,328,835    4,073,527    4,092,106    4,137,551 
Allowance for loan losses  (28,028)   (24,917)   (25,925)   (23,091)   (20,903)
Total loans, net  4,373,382    4,303,918    4,047,602    4,069,015    4,116,648 
Loans held for sale  16,431    88,322    22,143    16,851    30,401 
Premises and equipment, net  91,055    93,896    94,824    94,514    94,840 
Other real estate owned  6,745    4,890    3,797    2,020    3,483 
Loan servicing rights, at lower of cost or fair value  53,824    54,124    54,191    52,957    53,447 
Mortgage servicing rights held for sale  1,972    1,860    159    257    3,545 
Goodwill  171,758    171,074    164,673    164,673    164,673 
Other intangible assets, net  34,886    36,690    33,893    35,566    37,376 
Cash surrender value of life insurance policies  142,423    141,510    140,593    139,686    138,783 
Other assets  144,982    139,644    125,739    133,609    119,992 
Total assets $6,087,017   $6,113,904   $5,546,055   $5,641,780   $5,637,673 
                    
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 
Noninterest-bearing deposits $1,019,472   $1,015,081   $902,286   $941,344   $972,164 
Interest-bearing deposits  3,524,782    3,430,090    3,108,921    3,094,944    3,102,006 
Total deposits  4,544,254    4,445,171    4,011,207    4,036,288    4,074,170 
Short-term borrowings  82,029    122,294    113,844    115,832    124,235 
FHLB advances and other borrowings  493,311    559,932    582,387    669,009    640,631 
Subordinated debt  176,653    192,689    94,215    94,174    94,134 
Trust preferred debentures  48,288    48,165    48,041    47,918    47,794 
Other liabilities  80,571    90,131    56,473    54,391    48,184 
Total liabilities  5,425,106    5,458,382    4,906,167    5,017,612    5,029,148 
Total shareholders’ equity  661,911    655,522    639,888    624,168    608,525 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $6,087,017   $6,113,904   $5,546,055   $5,641,780   $5,637,673 
                    


                     
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
                     
  As of 
  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31, 
(in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018
Loan Portfolio                    
Commercial loans and leases $1,387,766  $1,292,511  $1,149,370  $1,122,621  $1,074,935 
Commercial real estate  1,526,504   1,622,363   1,524,369   1,560,427   1,639,155 
Construction and land development  208,733   215,978   250,414   239,376   232,229 
Residential real estate  568,291   587,984   552,406   569,051   578,048 
Consumer  710,116   609,999   596,968   600,631   613,184 
Total loans $4,401,410  $4,328,835  $4,073,527  $4,092,106  $4,137,551 
                     
Deposit Portfolio                    
Noninterest-bearing demand $1,019,472  $1,015,081  $902,286  $941,344  $972,164 
Interest-bearing:                    
Checking  1,342,788   1,222,599   1,009,023   968,844   1,002,275 
Money market  787,662   753,869   732,573   802,036   862,171 
Savings  522,456   526,938   442,017   457,176   442,132 
Time  822,160   833,038   785,337   685,700   633,787 
Brokered time  49,716   93,646   139,971   181,188   161,641 
Total deposits $4,544,254  $4,445,171  $4,011,207  $4,036,288  $4,074,170 


                     
                     
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
                     
  For the Quarter Ended 
  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31, 
(dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018
Average Balance Sheets                    
Cash and cash equivalents $406,526  $259,427  $162,110  $152,078  $155,280 
Investment securities  631,294   666,157   636,946   654,764   676,483 
Loans  4,359,144   4,352,635   4,086,720   4,128,893   4,139,831 
Loans held for sale  36,974   31,664   40,177   30,793   51,981 
Nonmarketable equity securities  43,745   44,010   44,217   44,279   42,708 
Total interest-earning assets  5,477,683   5,353,893   4,970,170   5,010,807   5,066,283 
Non-earning assets  649,169   636,028   618,023   618,996   624,378 
Total assets $6,126,852  $5,989,921  $5,588,193  $5,629,803  $5,690,661 
                     
Interest-bearing deposits $3,490,165  $3,429,063  $3,107,660  $3,093,979  $3,123,134 
Short-term borrowings  104,598   124,183   120,859   135,337   143,869 
FHLB advances and other borrowings  531,419   591,516   607,288   673,250   645,642 
Subordinated debt  182,149   106,090   94,196   94,156   94,115 
Trust preferred debentures  48,229   48,105   47,982   47,848   47,737 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  4,356,560   4,298,957   3,977,985   4,044,570   4,054,497 
Noninterest-bearing deposits  1,028,670   967,192   921,115   919,185   989,954 
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities  83,125   72,610   60,363   51,838   46,487 
Shareholders' equity  658,497   651,162   628,730   614,210   599,723 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $6,126,852  $5,989,921  $5,588,193  $5,629,803  $5,690,661 
                     
Yields  
Earning Assets  
Cash and cash equivalents  1.62%  2.14%  2.43%  2.42%  2.24%
Investment securities  3.10%  3.00%  3.11%  3.07%  3.04%
Loans  5.22%  5.31%  5.32%  5.22%  5.28%
Loans held for sale  4.12%  3.02%  4.50%  3.94%  3.92%
Nonmarketable equity securities  5.31%  5.33%  5.42%  5.69%  5.20%
Total interest-earning assets  4.70%  4.85%  4.94%  4.85%  4.87%
                     
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                    
Interest-bearing deposits  1.03%  1.08%  1.09%  0.97%  0.86%
Short-term borrowings  0.67%  0.68%  0.70%  0.71%  0.67%
FHLB advances and other borrowings 2.26%  2.36%  2.34%  2.32%  2.26%
Subordinated debt  5.94%  6.30%  6.43%  6.43%  6.43%
Trust preferred debentures  6.41%  6.83%  7.17%  7.38%  6.93%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1.43%  1.44%  1.47%  1.39%  1.28%
                     
Cost of Deposits  0.80%  0.84%  0.84%  0.74%  0.65%
                     
Net Interest Margin  3.56%  3.70%  3.76%  3.73%  3.85%
                     



                     
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
                     
  As of and for the Quarter Ended 
  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31, 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018
Asset Quality                    
Loans 30-89 days past due $29,876  $23,118  $21,554  $23,999  $25,213 
Nonperforming loans  42,082   45,168   50,676   49,262   42,899 
Nonperforming assets  50,027   50,058   54,473   51,282   45,899 
Net charge-offs  2,194   5,369   1,242   1,055   2,195 
Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans  0.68%  0.53%  0.53%  0.59%  0.61%
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.96%  1.04%  1.24%  1.20%  1.04%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.82%  0.82%  0.98%  0.91%  0.81%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans  0.64%  0.58%  0.64%  0.56%  0.51%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 66.60%  55.29%  51.16%  46.87%  48.73%
Net charge-offs to average loans  0.20%  0.49%  0.12%  0.10%  0.21%
                     
Wealth Management                    
Trust assets under administration $3,409,959  $3,281,260  $3,125,869  $3,097,091  $2,945,084 
                     
Market Data                    
Book value per share at period end $27.10  $26.93  $26.66  $26.08  $25.50 
Tangible book value per share at period end (1) $18.64  $18.40  $18.36  $17.68  $17.00 
Market price at period end $28.96  $26.05  $26.72  $24.06  $22.34 
Shares outstanding at period end  24,420,345   24,338,748   23,897,038   23,827,438   23,751,798 
                     
Capital                    
Total capital to risk-weighted assets  14.72%  14.82%  13.49%  13.25%  12.79%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  10.52%  10.35%  10.85%  10.65%  10.25%
Tier 1 leverage ratio  8.74%  8.77%  9.27%  8.92%  8.53%
Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets  9.20%  9.02%  9.38%  9.16%  8.76%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)  7.74%  7.58%  8.20%  7.74%  7.43%
                     
(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 13 - 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.  
                     


 
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
                     
Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation                     
                     
  For the Quarter Ended 
  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31, 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018
Income before income taxes - GAAP $16,071   $16,670   $21,394   $18,336  $20,863  
Adjustments to noninterest income:                    
Gain on sales of investment securities, net  635    25    14    -   469  
Other  (6)   -    (23)   -   (1) 
 Total adjustments to noninterest income  629    25    (9)   -   468  
Adjustments to noninterest expense:                    
Loss (gain) on mortgage servicing rights held for sale  95    (70)   (515)   -   -  
Loss on repurchase of subordinated debt  1,778    -    -    -   -  
Integration and acquisition expenses  3,332    5,292    286    160   553  
 Total adjustments to noninterest expense  5,205    5,222    (229)   160   553  
Adjusted earnings pre tax 20,647    21,867    21,174    18,496   20,948  
Adjusted earnings tax  4,537    5,445    4,978    4,398   4,551  
Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP 16,110    16,422    16,196    14,098   16,397  
Preferred stock dividends, net  -    (22)   34    34   34  
Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders - non-GAAP $16,110   $16,444   $16,162   $14,064  $16,363  
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $0.64   $0.66   $0.66   $0.58  $0.67  
Adjusted return on average assets  1.04 %  1.09 %  1.16 %  1.02%  1.14 %
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity  9.71 %  10.01 %  10.33 %  9.31%  10.85 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity  14.15 %  14.52 %  15.19 %  13.90%  16.46 %
                     


                     
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
                     
                     
Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation                    
  For the Quarter Ended 
  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31, 
(dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018
Noninterest expense - GAAP $46,325   $48,025   $40,194   $41,097   $45,375  
(Loss) gain on mortgage servicing rights held for sale  (95)   70    515    -    -  
Loss on repurchase of subordinated debt  (1,778)   -    -    -    -  
Integration and acquisition expenses  (3,332)   (5,292)   (286)   (160)   (553) 
Adjusted noninterest expense $41,120   $42,803   $40,423   $40,937   $44,822  
                     
Net interest income - GAAP $48,687   $49,450   $46,077   $45,601   $48,535  
Effect of tax-exempt income  474    502    526    543    574  
Adjusted net interest income  49,161    49,952    46,603    46,144    49,109  
                     
Noninterest income - GAAP $19,014   $19,606   $19,587   $17,075   $21,170  
Loan servicing rights impairment (recapture)  1,613    1,060    (559)   25    (1,380) 
Gain on sales of investment securities, net (635)   (25)   (14)   -    (469) 
Other  6    -    23    -    1  
Adjusted noninterest income  19,998    20,641    19,037    17,100    19,322  
                     
Adjusted total revenue $69,159   $70,593   $65,640   $63,244   $68,431  
                     
Efficiency ratio  59.46 %  60.63 %  61.58 %  64.73 %  65.50 %
                          


 
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
                     
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and Tangible Book Value Per Share             
                     
  As of 
  December 31,  September 30, June 30, March 31,  December 31, 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018
Shareholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity                    
Total shareholders' equity—GAAP $661,911   $655,522   $639,888   $624,168   $608,525  
Adjustments:                    
  Preferred stock  -    -    (2,684)   (2,733)   (2,781) 
  Goodwill  (171,758)   (171,074)   (164,673)   (164,673)   (164,673) 
  Other intangibles, net  (34,886)   (36,690)   (33,893)   (35,566)   (37,376) 
Tangible common equity $455,267   $447,758   $438,638   $421,196   $403,695  
                     
Total Assets to Tangible Assets:                    
Total assets—GAAP $6,087,017   $6,113,904   $5,546,055   $5,641,780   $5,637,673  
Adjustments:                    
  Goodwill  (171,758)   (171,074)   (164,673)   (164,673)   (164,673) 
  Other intangibles, net  (34,886)   (36,690)   (33,893)   (35,566)   (37,376) 
Tangible assets $5,880,373   $5,906,140   $5,347,489   $5,441,541   $5,435,624  
                     
Common Shares Outstanding  24,420,345    24,338,748    23,897,038    23,827,438    23,751,798  
                     
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets  7.74 %  7.58 %  8.20 %  7.74 %  7.43 %
Tangible Book Value Per Share $18.64   $18.40   $18.36   $17.68   $17.00  
                     
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROATCE)                 
                     
  For the Quarter Ended
  December 31,  September 30, June 30, March 31,  December 31, 
(dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018
Net income available to common shareholders $12,792   $12,677   $16,321   $13,948   $16,302  
                     
Average total shareholders' equity—GAAP $658,497   $651,162   $628,730   $614,210   $599,723  
Adjustments:                    
  Preferred stock  -    (814)   (2,708)   (2,759)   (2,812) 
  Goodwill  (171,082)   (166,389)   (164,673)   (164,673)   (164,051) 
  Other intangibles, net  (35,745)   (34,519)   (34,689)   (36,438)   (38,394) 
Average tangible common equity $451,670   $449,440   $426,660   $410,340   $394,466  
ROATCE  11.24 %  11.19 %  15.34 %  13.79 %  16.40 %
                     