Net income of $57.4 million for the current quarter, an increase of $7.8 million, or 16 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter net income of $49.6 million.

Current quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.62, an increase of 5 percent from the prior year fourth quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.59.

Net interest margin of 4.45 percent increased 3 basis points compared to 4.42 percent in the prior quarter and increased 15 basis points over the prior year fourth quarter net interest margin of 4.30 percent.

Interest bearing deposits increased $65 million, or 4 percent annualized, during the current quarter.

Non-performing assets of $37.4 million, decreased $17.7 million, or 32 percent, from the prior quarter non-performing assets of $55.1 million.

Declared a special dividend of $0.20 per share. This was the 16th special dividend the Company has declared.

Declared and paid a regular dividend of $0.29 per share. The Company has declared 139 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 45 times.

Year 2019 Highlights:

Net income of $211 million for 2019, an increase of $28.7 million, or 16 percent, over the prior year net income of $182 million.

Diluted earnings per share of $2.38, an increase of 10 percent from the prior year diluted earnings per share of $2.17.

Net interest margin of 4.39 percent for 2019, an increase of 18 basis points from the net interest margin of 4.21 percent in 2018.

Core deposits organically grew $401 million, or 4 percent, during 2019, including non-interest bearing deposit growth of $305 million, or 10 percent.

Organic loan growth was $364 million, or 4 percent for 2019.

Regular quarterly dividends declared of $1.11 per share, an increase of $0.10 per share, or 10 percent, over the prior year regular quarterly dividends of $1.01.

The Company announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire State Bank Corp., the parent company of State Bank of Arizona, a community bank based in Lake Havasu City, Arizona with total assets of $678 million at December 31, 2019 which will significantly enhance its Arizona franchise.

The Company entered Nevada by completing the acquisition of Heritage Bancorp, the parent company of Heritage Bank of Nevada (collectively, "Heritage"), a community bank based in Reno, Nevada, with total assets of $978 million.

The Company completed the acquisition of FNB Bancorp, the holding company for The First National Bank of Layton (collectively, "FNB"), a community bank based in Layton, Utah, with total assets of $379 million.

Financial Highlights

At or for the Three Months ended At or for the Year ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data) Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Operating results Net income $ 57,410 51,610 52,392 49,132 49,599 210,544 181,878 Basic earnings per share $ 0.62 0.57 0.61 0.58 0.59 2.39 2.18 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.62 0.57 0.61 0.58 0.59 2.38 2.17 Dividends declared per share $ 0.49 0.29 0.27 0.26 0.56 1.31 1.31 Market value per share Closing $ 45.99 40.46 40.55 40.07 39.62 45.99 39.62 High $ 46.51 42.61 43.44 45.47 47.67 46.51 47.67 Low $ 38.99 37.70 38.65 37.58 36.84 37.58 35.77 Selected ratios and other data Number of common stock shares outstanding 92,289,750 92,180,618 86,637,394 84,588,199 84,521,692 92,289,750 84,521,692 Average outstanding shares - basic 92,243,133 90,294,811 85,826,290 84,549,974 84,521,640 88,255,290 83,603,515 Average outstanding shares - diluted 92,365,021 90,449,195 85,858,286 84,614,248 84,610,018 88,385,775 83,677,185 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.67 % 1.55 % 1.69 % 1.67 % 1.66 % 1.64 % 1.59 % Return on average equity (annualized) 11.61 % 10.92 % 12.82 % 13.02 % 13.08 % 12.01 % 12.56 % Efficiency ratio 54.90 % 65.95 % 54.50 % 55.37 % 53.93 % 57.78 % 54.73 % Dividend payout ratio 79.03 % 50.88 % 44.26 % 44.83 % 94.92 % 54.81 % 60.09 % Loan to deposit ratio 88.92 % 88.71 % 90.27 % 87.14 % 87.64 % 88.92 % 87.64 % Number of full time equivalent employees 2,826 2,802 2,703 2,634 2,623 2,826 2,623 Number of locations 181 182 175 169 167 181 167 Number of ATMs 248 238 228 222 216 248 216

______________________________

1 Includes a special dividend declared of $0.20 and $0.30 per share for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 and for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

KALISPELL, Mont., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) reported net income of $57.4 million for the current quarter, an increase of $7.8 million, or 16 percent, from the $49.6 million of net income for the prior year fourth quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.62 per share, an increase of 5 percent from the prior year fourth quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.59. Included in the current quarter was acquisition-related expenses of $4.4 million and a $1.3 million reduction in regulatory assessment and insurance expense from Small Bank Assessment credits applied by the FDIC. “These results represent a strong close to a great year. We are especially pleased to see the substantial improvement in credit this quarter and a business that continues to withstand market headwinds. The Company's growth and performance for the quarter and the full year was well balanced across all of our key operating metrics,” said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our Company has grown stronger during 2019, both organically and with the addition of Heritage Bank in Nevada and First Community Bank in Utah. With this foundation, we believe the Glacier team is set to have another strong year in 2020.”

Net income for 2019 was $211 million, an increase of $28.7 million, or 16 percent, from the $182 million of net income for the prior year. Diluted earnings per share for the current year was $2.38 per share, an increase of $0.21, or 10 percent, from the diluted earnings per share of $2.17 for the same period in the prior year.

In September of 2019, the Company announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire State Bank Corp., the parent company of State Bank of Arizona, a community bank based in Lake Havasu City, Arizona (collectively, "SBAZ"). SBAZ provides banking services to individuals and businesses in Arizona with ten banking offices located in Bullhead City, Cottonwood, Kingman, Lake Havasu City, Phoenix, Prescott Valley and Prescott. As of December 31, 2019, SBAZ had total assets of $678 million, gross loans of $439 million and total deposits of $587 million. The acquisition has received regulatory approvals, is subject to other customary conditions of closing and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2020. Upon closing of the transaction, SBAZ will merge into the Company's Foothills Bank division and will expand the Company's footprint in Arizona to cover all major markets in the state and be a leading community bank in Arizona.

On July 31, 2019, the Company completed the acquisition of Heritage Bancorp, the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Nevada, a community bank based in Reno, Nevada (collectively, “Heritage”). Upon closing of the transaction, Heritage became the Company’s sixteenth Bank division. This acquisition also marks the Company's first entrance into the state of Nevada.

On April 30, 2019, the Company completed the acquisition of FNB Bancorp, the holding company for The First National Bank of Layton, a community bank based in Layton, Utah (“FNB”). Upon closing of the transaction, FNB became First Community Bank Utah, the Company’s first division in Utah and the fifteenth Bank division. In October, the Company combined its four existing Utah-based branches into First Community Bank Utah, enhancing the Company's growth prospects in one of the fastest growing markets in the United States.

The Company’s results of operations and financial condition include both acquisitions beginning on the acquisition dates and the following table discloses the preliminary fair value estimates of selected classifications of assets and liabilities acquired:

Heritage FNB (Dollars in thousands) July 31,

2019 April 30,

2019 Total Total assets 977,944 $ 379,155 1,357,099 Debt securities 103,231 47,247 150,478 Loans receivable 615,279 245,485 860,764 Non-interest bearing deposits 296,393 93,647 390,040 Interest bearing deposits 425,827 180,999 606,826 Borrowings — 7,273 7,273

Asset Summary



$ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 330,961 406,384 203,790 (75,423 ) 127,171 Debt securities, available-for-sale 2,575,252 2,459,036 2,571,663 116,216 3,589 Debt securities, held-to-maturity 224,611 234,992 297,915 (10,381 ) (73,304 ) Total debt securities 2,799,863 2,694,028 2,869,578 105,835 (69,715 ) Loans receivable Residential real estate 926,388 936,877 887,742 (10,489 ) 38,646 Commercial real estate 5,579,307 5,548,174 4,657,561 31,133 921,746 Other commercial 2,094,254 2,145,257 1,911,171 (51,003 ) 183,083 Home equity 617,201 615,781 544,688 1,420 72,513 Other consumer 295,660 294,999 286,387 661 9,273 Loans receivable 9,512,810 9,541,088 8,287,549 (28,278 ) 1,225,261 Allowance for loan and lease losses (124,490 ) (125,535 ) (131,239 ) 1,045 6,749 Loans receivable, net 9,388,320 9,415,553 8,156,310 (27,233 ) 1,232,010 Other assets 1,164,855 1,202,827 885,806 (37,972 ) 279,049 Total assets $ 13,683,999 13,718,792 12,115,484 (34,793 ) 1,568,515

Total debt securities of $2.800 billion at December 31, 2019 increased $106 million, or 4 percent, during the current quarter and decreased $69.7 million, or 2 percent, from the prior year. Debt securities represented 20 percent of total assets at December 31, 2019 compared to 24 percent of total assets at December 31, 2018. The level of debt securities will continue to fluctuate as necessary to supplement liquidity needs of the Company.

The loan portfolio of $9.513 billion decreased $28.3 million, or 30 basis points, during the current quarter primarily as a result of seasonality and a few isolated loan payoffs. Excluding the FNB and Heritage acquisitions, the loan portfolio increased $364 million, or 4 percent, since December 31, 2018, with the largest increase in commercial real estate loans, which increased $195 million, or 4 percent.

Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company’s loan portfolio based on regulatory classification is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company’s loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.

Credit Quality Summary

At or for the Year

ended At or for the Nine

Months ended At or for the

Year ended (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Allowance for loan and lease losses Balance at beginning of period $ 131,239 131,239 129,568 Provision for loan losses 57 57 9,953 Charge-offs (15,178 ) (12,090 ) (17,807 ) Recoveries 8,372 6,329 9,525 Balance at end of period $ 124,490 125,535 131,239 Other real estate owned $ 5,142 7,148 7,480 Accruing loans 90 days or more past due 1,412 7,912 2,018 Non-accrual loans 30,883 40,017 47,252 Total non-performing assets $ 37,437 55,077 56,750 Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets 0.27 % 0.40 % 0.47 % Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of non-performing loans 385 % 262 % 266 % Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans 1.31 % 1.32 % 1.58 % Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans 0.07 % 0.06 % 0.10 % Accruing loans 30-89 days past due $ 23,192 29,954 33,567 Accruing troubled debt restructurings $ 34,055 32,949 25,833 Non-accrual troubled debt restructurings $ 3,346 6,723 10,660 U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets $ 1,786 3,000 4,811

The Company experienced another successful quarter in reducing non-performing assets as the Bank divisions continued to focus on resolving outstanding credit issues. Non-performing assets of $37.4 million at December 31, 2019 decreased $17.6 million, or 32 percent, over the prior quarter and decreased $19.3 million, or 34 percent, over the prior year end. Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at December 31, 2019 was 0.27 percent, a decrease of 13 basis point from the prior quarter, and a decrease of 20 basis points from the prior year fourth quarter. Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) of $23.2 million at December 31, 2019 decreased $6.8 million from the prior quarter and decreased $10.4 million from the prior year end. Early stage delinquencies as a percentage of loans at December 31, 2019 was 0.24 percent, which was a decrease of 7 basis points from prior quarter and a 17 basis points decrease from prior year end.

The allowance for loan and lease losses (“allowance”) as a percent of total loans outstanding at December 31, 2019 was 1.31 percent, which was a 1 basis point decrease compared to the prior quarter and a decrease of 27 basis points from a year ago. The decrease from prior year end was attributable to stabilizing credit quality and the addition of loans from the acquisitions which were added to the portfolio on a fair value basis and as a result did not require an allowance at acquisition date.

Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Loan Losses

(Dollars in thousands) Provision

for Loan

Losses Net

Charge-Offs ALLL

as a Percent

of Loans Accruing

Loans 30-89

Days Past Due

as a Percent of

Loans Non-Performing

Assets to

Total Subsidiary

Assets Fourth quarter 2019 $ — $ 1,045 1.31 % 0.24 % 0.27 % Third quarter 2019 — 3,519 1.32 % 0.31 % 0.40 % Second quarter 2019 — 732 1.46 % 0.43 % 0.41 % First quarter 2019 57 1,510 1.56 % 0.44 % 0.42 % Fourth quarter 2018 1,246 2,542 1.58 % 0.41 % 0.47 % Third quarter 2018 3,194 2,223 1.63 % 0.31 % 0.61 % Second quarter 2018 4,718 762 1.66 % 0.50 % 0.71 % First quarter 2018 795 2,755 1.66 % 0.59 % 0.64 %

Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $1.0 million compared to $3.5 million for the prior quarter and $2.5 million from the same quarter last year. There was no current or prior quarter provision for loan losses compared to $1.2 million in the prior year fourth quarter. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the loan loss provision.

Liability Summary

$ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Deposits Non-interest bearing deposits $ 3,696,627 3,772,766 3,001,178 (76,139 ) 695,449 NOW and DDA accounts 2,645,404 2,592,483 2,391,307 52,921 254,097 Savings accounts 1,485,487 1,472,465 1,346,790 13,022 138,697 Money market deposit accounts 1,937,141 1,940,517 1,684,284 (3,376 ) 252,857 Certificate accounts 958,501 955,765 901,484 2,736 57,017 Core deposits, total 10,723,160 10,733,996 9,325,043 (10,836 ) 1,398,117 Wholesale deposits 53,297 134,629 168,724 (81,332 ) (115,427 ) Deposits, total 10,776,457 10,868,625 9,493,767 (92,168 ) 1,282,690 Repurchase agreements 569,824 558,752 396,151 11,072 173,673 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 38,611 8,707 440,175 29,904 (401,564 ) Other borrowed funds 28,820 14,808 14,708 14,012 14,112 Subordinated debentures 139,914 139,913 134,051 1 5,863 Other liabilities 169,640 174,586 120,778 (4,946 ) 48,862 Total liabilities $ 11,723,266 11,765,391 10,599,630 (42,125 ) 1,123,636

Core deposits of $10.723 billion as of December 31, 2019 decreased $10.8 million or 10 basis points, from the prior quarter with the decrease primarily attributable to the $76 million, or 2 percent, seasonal reduction in non-interest bearing deposits. Excluding acquisitions, core deposits increased $401 million, or 4 percent, from prior year end with non-interest bearing deposits increasing $305 million, or 10 percent. Non-interest bearing deposits were 34 percent of total core deposits at current year end, an increase of 2 percent from 32 percent of total core deposits at the prior year end.

Wholesale deposits of $53.3 million at December 31, 2019 decreased $81.3 million from prior quarter and decreased $115 million from the prior year end. FHLB advances of $38.6 million at December 31, 2019 increased $29.9 million from prior quarter and decreased $402 million from the prior year end. As a result of the prior quarter's balance sheet strategy, the Company reduced its overall wholesale funding during 2019. The balance sheet strategy included early termination of the Company's $260 million notional pay-fixed interest rate swaps and corresponding debt. Wholesale deposits and FHLB advances will continue to fluctuate as necessary for balance sheet growth and to supplement liquidity needs of the Company.

Stockholders’ Equity Summary

$ Change from (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Common equity $ 1,920,507 1,905,306 1,525,281 15,201 395,226 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 40,226 48,095 (9,427 ) (7,869 ) 49,653 Total stockholders’ equity 1,960,733 1,953,401 1,515,854 7,332 444,879 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net (519,704 ) (522,274 ) (338,828 ) 2,570 (180,876 ) Tangible stockholders’ equity $ 1,441,029 1,431,127 1,177,026 9,902 264,003 Stockholders’ equity to total assets 14.33 % 14.24 % 12.51 % Tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets 10.95 % 10.84 % 9.99 ﻿﻿ % Book value per common share $ 21.25 21.19 17.93 0.06 3.32 Tangible book value per common share $ 15.61 15.53 13.93 0.08 1.68

Tangible stockholders’ equity of $1.441 billion at December 31, 2019 increased $9.9 million, or 70 basis points, compared to the prior quarter which was driven by earnings retention. Tangible stockholders’ equity increased $264 million, or 22 percent, over the prior year end which was primarily the result of earnings retention, an increase in other comprehensive income, and the result of $317 million of Company stock issued for current year acquisitions. Tangible book value per common share of $15.61 at current quarter end increased $0.08 per share from the prior quarter and increased $1.68 per share from a year ago.

Cash Dividends

On December 30, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend of $0.20 per share, the 16th special dividend the Company has declared. The special dividend was payable January 16, 2020 to shareholders of record on January 7, 2020. On November 13, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share. The regular quarterly dividend was payable December 19, 2019 to shareholders of record on December 10, 2019. The Company has declared 139 consecutive quarterly dividends. Regular quarterly dividends for 2019 were $1.11 per share, an increase of $0.10 per share, or 10 percent, compared to prior year quarterly dividends of $1.01 per share. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.

Operating Results for Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

Compared to September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018

Income Summary

Three Months ended (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Net interest income Interest income $ 145,281 142,395 132,385 126,116 125,310 Interest expense 8,833 10,947 12,089 10,904 9,436 Total net interest income 136,448 131,448 120,296 115,212 115,874 Non-interest income Service charges and other fees 14,756 15,138 20,025 18,015 19,708 Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 1,379 1,775 1,192 967 1,278 Gain on sale of loans 10,135 10,369 7,762 5,798 5,639 Gain (loss) on sale of investments 257 13,811 134 213 (357 ) Other income 1,890 1,956 1,721 3,481 2,226 Total non-interest income 28,417 43,049 30,834 28,474 28,494 Total income $ 164,865 174,497 151,130 143,686 144,368 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 4.45 % 4.42 % 4.33 % 4.34 % 4.30 % $ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Net interest income Interest income $ 2,886 12,896 19,165 19,971 Interest expense (2,114 ) (3,256 ) (2,071 ) (603 ) Total net interest income 5,000 16,152 21,236 20,574 Non-interest income Service charges and other fees (382 ) (5,269 ) (3,259 ) (4,952 ) Miscellaneous loan fees and charges (396 ) 187 412 101 Gain on sale of loans (234 ) 2,373 4,337 4,496 Gain (loss) on sale of investments (13,554 ) 123 44 614 Other income (66 ) 169 (1,591 ) (336 ) Total non-interest income (14,632 ) (2,417 ) (57 ) (77 ) Total income $ (9,632 ) 13,735 21,179 20,497

Net Interest Income

The current quarter net interest income of $136 million increased $5.0 million, or 4 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $20.6 million, or 18 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter. The current quarter interest income of $145 million increased $2.9 million, or 2 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $20.0 million, or 16 percent, over prior year fourth quarter and was primarily driven by an increase in interest income on commercial loans. Interest income on commercial loans increased $3.1 million, or 3 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $18.1 million, or 22 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter.

The current quarter interest expense of $8.8 million decreased $2.1 million, or 19 percent, over the prior quarter and decreased $603 thousand, or 6 percent, over prior year fourth quarter which was driven by the decrease in higher cost FHLB advances and wholesale deposits. During the current quarter, the total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) declined 9 basis points to 30 basis points compared to 39 basis points for the prior quarter and 36 basis points for the prior year fourth quarter.

The Company’s net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 4.45 percent compared to 4.42 percent in the prior quarter. The core net interest margin, excluding $2.1 million, or 6 basis points, of discount accretion and $2.0 million, or 6 basis points, of non-accrual interest recoveries, was 4.33 percent compared to 4.35 in the prior quarter and 4.25 percent in the prior year fourth quarter. The Company experienced a 2 basis points decrease in the core net interest margin during the current quarter from decreased yields on loans and investments that more than offset the decrease in the cost of funding from the reduction of FHLB borrowings. The core net interest margin increased 8 basis points from the prior year fourth quarter primarily the result of increased yields on the loan portfolio and a decrease in funding cost. “The stable net margin reflects the full quarter benefits of September's balance sheet strategy to improve net interest income by reducing high cost funding and low yield securities,” said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer. “In addition, the average balance of non-interest bearing deposits increased in the current quarter and over the entire year.”

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $28.4 million which was a decrease of $14.6 million, or 34 percent, over the prior quarter and a decrease of $77 thousand, or 27 basis points, over the same quarter last year. In the prior quarter as part of the balance sheet strategy, the Company sold $308 million of securities and recognized gain of $13.8 million. Service charges and other fees of $14.8 million for the current quarter decreased $5.0 million, or 25 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter due to the Company's decrease in interchange fees as a result of the Durbin Amendment. As of July 1, 2019, the Company became subject to the Durbin Amendment which established limits on the amount of interchange fees that can be charged to merchants for debit card processing. Gain on the sale of loans of $10.1 million for the current quarter increased $4.5 million, or 80 percent, compared to the prior year fourth quarter as a result of increased purchase and refinance activity.

Non-interest Expense Summary

Three Months ended (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Compensation and employee benefits $ 55,543 62,509 51,973 52,728 50,385 Occupancy and equipment 9,149 8,731 8,180 8,437 7,884 Advertising and promotions 2,747 2,719 2,767 2,388 2,434 Data processing 4,972 4,466 4,062 3,892 3,951 Other real estate owned 609 166 191 139 264 Regulatory assessments and insurance 45 593 1,848 1,285 1,263 Loss on termination of hedging activities — 13,528 — — — Core deposit intangibles amortization 2,566 2,360 1,865 1,694 1,731 Other expenses 19,621 15,603 15,284 12,267 13,964 Total non-interest expense $ 95,252 110,675 86,170 82,830 81,876 $ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Compensation and employee benefits $ (6,966 ) 3,570 2,815 5,158 Occupancy and equipment 418 969 712 1,265 Advertising and promotions 28 (20 ) 359 313 Data processing 506 910 1,080 1,021 Other real estate owned 443 418 470 345 Regulatory assessments and insurance (548 ) (1,803 ) (1,240 ) (1,218 ) Loss on termination of hedging activities (13,528 ) — — — Core deposit intangibles amortization 206 701 872 835 Other expenses 4,018 4,337 7,354 5,657 Total non-interest expense $ (15,423 ) 9,082 12,422 13,376

Total non-interest expense of $95.3 million for the current quarter decreased $15.4 million, or 14 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $13.4 million, or 16 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter. Compensation and employee benefits decreased by $7.0 million, or 11 percent, from the prior quarter primarily due to the $5.4 million of stock compensation expense related to the accelerated vesting of stock options from the Heritage acquisition in the prior quarter. Compensation and employee benefits increased $5.2 million, or 10 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter due to an increased number of employees driven by acquisition and organic growth. Occupancy and equipment expense increased $418 thousand, or 5 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $1.3 million, or 16 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter as a result of the current year acquisitions and general cost increases. Data processing expense increased $506 thousand, or 11 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $1.0 million, or 26 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter primarily as a result of the current year acquisitions. Regulatory assessment and insurance decreased $1.2 million, or 96 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter primarily as a result of $1.3 million of Small Bank Assessment credits applied by the FDIC during the current quarter. The prior quarter loss on termination of hedging activities included a $3.5 million write-off of the remaining unamortized deferred prepayment penalties on FHLB advances and a $10.0 million loss on the termination of pay-fixed interest rate swaps with notional amounts totaling $260 million. Other expenses of $19.6 million, increased $4.0 million, or 26 percent, from the prior quarter and was primarily driven by an increase in acquisition-related expenses. Other expenses included acquisition-related expenses of $4.4 million in the current quarter compared to $2.1 million in the prior quarter and $520 thousand in the prior year fourth quarter.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense

Tax expense during the fourth quarter of 2019 was $12.2 million, which was stable compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $556 thousand, or 5 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter. The effective tax rate in the current quarter was 18 percent which compares to 19 percent in the prior quarter and prior year fourth quarter.

Efficiency Ratio

The current quarter efficiency ratio was 54.90 percent, a 97 basis points increase from the prior year fourth quarter efficiency ratio of 53.93 as a result of increased operating expenses from acquisitions and the Durbin amendment which outpaced the increase in net interest income.

Operating Results for Year Ended December 31, 2019

Compared to December 31, 2018

Income Summary

Year ended (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 $ Change % Change Net interest income Interest income $ 546,177 $ 468,996 $ 77,181 16 % Interest expense 42,773 35,531 7,242 20 % Total net interest income 503,404 433,465 69,939 16 % Non-interest income Service charges and other fees 67,934 74,887 (6,953 ) (9 )% Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 5,313 6,805 (1,492 ) (22 )% Gain on sale of loans 34,064 27,134 6,930 26 % Gain (loss) on sale of investments 14,415 (1,113 ) 15,528 (1,395 )% Other income 9,048 11,111 (2,063 ) (19 )% Total non-interest income 130,774 118,824 11,950 10 % Total Income $ 634,178 $ 552,289 $ 81,889 15 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 4.39 % 4.21 %

Net Interest Income

Net interest income of $503 million for 2019 increased $69.9 million, or 16 percent, from prior year and was primarily attributable to a $64.9 million increase in interest income from commercial loans. Interest expense of $42.8 million for 2019 increased $7.2 million, or 20 percent over the prior year as a result of an increase in the amount of deposits and interest rate increases on deposits. The total funding cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) for 2019 was 39 basis points compared to 36 basis points for 2018.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for 2019 was 4.39 percent, an 18 basis points increase from the net interest margin of 4.21 percent for 2018. The increase in the margin was principally due to a shift in earning assets to higher yielding loans along with an increase in yields on the loan portfolio and an increase in non-accrual interest recoveries combined with relatively stable cost of funds and an increase low cost deposits. The current year included $4.4 million in non-accrual interest recoveries compared to $187 thousand in the prior year.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income of $131 million for 2019 increased $12.0 million, or 10 percent, over the last year which was driven by the sale of debt securities from the balance sheet strategy implemented during the current year. Service charges and other fees of $67.9 million for 2019 decreased $7.0 million, or 9 percent, from the prior year. Excluding the impact from the Durbin Amendment, there was an increase in fees during the current year from the increased number of deposit accounts from organic growth and acquisitions. Gain on the sale of loans of $34.1 million for 2019, increased $6.9 million, or 26 percent, compared to the prior year as a result of increased purchase and refinance activity. Other income decreased $2.1 million from the prior year and was the result of a gain of $2.3 million on the sale of a former branch building in the prior year third quarter.

Non-interest Expense Summary

Year ended (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 $ Change % Change Compensation and employee benefits $ 222,753 $ 195,056 $ 27,697 14 % Occupancy and equipment 34,497 30,734 3,763 12 % Advertising and promotions 10,621 9,566 1,055 11 % Data processing 17,392 15,911 1,481 9 % Other real estate owned 1,105 3,221 (2,116 ) (66 )% Regulatory assessments and insurance 3,771 5,075 (1,304 ) (26 )% Loss on termination of hedging activities 13,528 — 13,528 n/m﻿﻿ Core deposit intangibles amortization 8,485 6,270 2,215 35 % Other expenses 62,775 54,294 8,481 16 % Total non-interest expense $ 374,927 $ 320,127 $ 54,800 17 %

______________________________

n/m - not measurable

Total non-interest expense of $375 million for 2019 increased $54.8 million, or 17 percent, over the prior year. Compensation and employee benefits for 2019 increased $27.7 million, or 14 percent, from the prior year due to the increased number of employees from acquisitions and organic growth, a $5.4 million of stock compensation expense related to the Heritage acquisition and annual salary increases. Occupancy and equipment expense for 2019 increased $3.8 million, or 12 percent from the prior year as a result of increased cost from acquisitions and general cost increases. Data processing expense increased $1.5 million or 9 percent, over the prior year primarily as a result of increased costs from acquisitions. Regulatory assessment and insurance decreased $1.3 million, or 26 percent, from the prior year and included $2.5 million of Small Bank Assessment credits applied by the FDIC during the current year. Other expenses of $62.8 million in the current year, increased $8.5 million, or 16 percent, from the prior year and was primarily driven an increase in acquisition-related expenses, increased costs from acquisitions and general cost increases. Other expenses included acquisition-related expenses of $8.5 million in 2019 compared to $6.6 million in the prior year.

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses was $57 thousand for 2019, a decrease of $9.9 million from prior year. Net charge-offs during the 2019 were $6.8 million compared to $8.3 million during 2018.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense

Tax expense of $48.7 million in 2019 increased $8.3 million, or 21 percent, over the prior year. The effective tax rate in 2019 was 19 percent compared to 18 percent in the prior year.

Efficiency Ratio

The efficiency ratio for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 57.78 percent. Excluding the $10.0 million loss recognized on the termination of the interest rate swaps, the $3.5 million write-off of the remaining unamortized deferred prepayment penalties on FHLB advances, and the $5.4 million of accelerated stock compensation expense, the efficiency ratio would have been 54.79 percent, which was an increase of 6 basis points from the efficiency ratio of 54.73 percent for 2018. The increase in the efficiency ratio was driven by the decrease in interchange fees from the Durbin Amendment that outpaced the increase in net interest income.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about management’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “should,” “projects,” “seeks,” “estimates” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth in this news release:

the risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes of the credit quality of loans in the Company’s portfolio;

changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System or the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company’s net interest income and profitability;

changes in the cost and scope of insurance from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and other third parties;

legislative or regulatory changes, including increased banking and consumer protection regulation that adversely affect the Company’s business, both generally and as a result of the Company exceeding $10 billion in total consolidated assets;

ability to complete pending or prospective future acquisitions;

costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of acquisitions;

the goodwill the Company has recorded in connection with acquisitions could become impaired, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;

reduced demand for banking products and services;

the reputation of banks and the financial services industry could deteriorate, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;

competition among financial institutions in the Company's markets may increase significantly;

the risks presented by continued public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company’s common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow the Company through acquisitions;

the projected business and profitability of an expansion or the opening of a new branch could be lower than expected;

consolidation in the financial services industry in the Company’s markets resulting in the creation of larger financial institutions who may have greater resources could change the competitive landscape;

dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank divisions;

material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company’s systems and technological changes which could expose us to new risks (e.g., cybersecurity), fraud or system failures;

natural disasters, including fires, floods, earthquakes, and other unexpected events;

the Company’s success in managing risks involved in the foregoing; and

the effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.

Conference Call Information

A conference call for investors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, January 24, 2020. The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet. Interested individuals are invited to listen to the call by dialing 877-561-2748 and conference ID 9735109. To participate on the webcast, log on to: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/eq5tpgz. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on our website, www.glacierbancorp.com, or by calling 855-859-2056 with the ID 9735109 by February 7, 2020.

About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its Bank divisions: Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank of Bozeman (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), North Cascades Bank (Chelan, WA), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank of Helena (Helena, MT), and Western Security Bank (Billings, MT).

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Assets Cash on hand and in banks $ 198,639 233,623 161,782 Interest bearing cash deposits 132,322 172,761 42,008 Cash and cash equivalents 330,961 406,384 203,790 Debt securities, available-for-sale 2,575,252 2,459,036 2,571,663 Debt securities, held-to-maturity 224,611 234,992 297,915 Total debt securities 2,799,863 2,694,028 2,869,578 Loans held for sale, at fair value 69,194 100,441 33,156 Loans receivable 9,512,810 9,541,088 8,287,549 Allowance for loan and lease losses (124,490 ) (125,535 ) (131,239 ) Loans receivable, net 9,388,320 9,415,553 8,156,310 Premises and equipment, net 310,309 307,590 241,528 Other real estate owned 5,142 7,148 7,480 Accrued interest receivable 56,047 63,294 54,408 Deferred tax asset 2,037 — 23,564 Core deposit intangible, net 63,286 65,852 49,242 Goodwill 456,418 456,422 289,586 Non-marketable equity securities 11,623 10,427 27,871 Bank-owned life insurance 109,428 108,814 82,320 Other assets 81,371 82,839 76,651 Total assets $ 13,683,999 13,718,792 12,115,484 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 3,696,627 3,772,766 3,001,178 Interest bearing deposits 7,079,830 7,095,859 6,492,589 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 569,824 558,752 396,151 FHLB advances 38,611 8,707 440,175 Other borrowed funds 28,820 14,808 14,708 Subordinated debentures 139,914 139,913 134,051 Accrued interest payable 4,686 4,435 4,252 Other liabilities 164,954 170,151 116,526 Total liabilities 11,723,266 11,765,391 10,599,630 Stockholders’ Equity Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding — — — Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 117,187,500 shares authorized 923 922 845 Paid-in capital 1,378,534 1,375,785 1,051,253 Retained earnings - substantially restricted 541,050 528,599 473,183 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 40,226 48,095 (9,427 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,960,733 1,953,401 1,515,854 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 13,683,999 13,718,792 12,115,484

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months ended Year ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Interest Income Debt securities $ 20,904 21,357 22,016 85,504 86,499 Residential real estate loans 12,554 12,156 10,751 46,899 40,041 Commercial loans 100,301 97,224 82,238 369,107 304,164 Consumer and other loans 11,522 11,658 10,305 44,667 38,292 Total interest income 145,281 142,395 125,310 546,177 468,996 Interest Expense Deposits 6,101 6,214 4,989 23,280 18,359 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,007 999 707 3,694 2,248 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 86 2,035 2,146 9,023 8,880 Other borrowed funds 92 47 (10 ) 215 95 Subordinated debentures 1,547 1,652 1,604 6,561 5,949 Total interest expense 8,833 10,947 9,436 42,773 35,531 Net Interest Income 136,448 131,448 115,874 503,404 433,465 Provision for loan losses — — 1,246 57 9,953 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 136,448 131,448 114,628 503,347 423,512 Non-Interest Income Service charges and other fees 14,756 15,138 19,708 67,934 74,887 Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 1,379 1,775 1,278 5,313 6,805 Gain on sale of loans 10,135 10,369 5,639 34,064 27,134 Gain (loss) on sale of debt securities 257 13,811 (357 ) 14,415 (1,113 ) Other income 1,890 1,956 2,226 9,048 11,111 Total non-interest income 28,417 43,049 28,494 130,774 118,824 Non-Interest Expense Compensation and employee benefits 55,543 62,509 50,385 222,753 195,056 Occupancy and equipment 9,149 8,731 7,884 34,497 30,734 Advertising and promotions 2,747 2,719 2,434 10,621 9,566 Data processing 4,972 4,466 3,951 17,392 15,911 Other real estate owned 609 166 264 1,105 3,221 Regulatory assessments and insurance 45 593 1,263 3,771 5,075 Loss on termination of hedging activities — 13,528 — 13,528 — Core deposit intangibles amortization 2,566 2,360 1,731 8,485 6,270 Other expenses 19,621 15,603 13,964 62,775 54,294 Total non-interest expense 95,252 110,675 81,876 374,927 320,127 Income Before Income Taxes 69,613 63,822 61,246 259,194 222,209 Federal and state income tax expense 12,203 12,212 11,647 48,650 40,331 Net Income $ 57,410 51,610 49,599 210,544 181,878

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balance Sheets

Three Months ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Residential real estate loans $ 1,010,174 $ 12,554 4.97 % $ 994,906 $ 12,156 4.89 % Commercial loans 1 7,617,702 101,619 5.29 % 7,378,337 98,465 5.29 % Consumer and other loans 911,942 11,522 5.01 % 906,148 11,658 5.10 % Total loans 2 9,539,818 125,695 5.23 % 9,279,391 122,279 5.23 % Tax-exempt debt securities 3 853,524 8,983 4.21 % 899,914 9,280 4.13 % Taxable debt securities 4 2,064,755 14,033 2.72 % 1,917,045 14,250 2.97 % Total earning assets 12,458,097 148,711 4.74 % 12,096,350 145,809 4.78 % Goodwill and intangibles 521,405 429,191 Non-earning assets 667,505 672,550 Total assets $ 13,647,007 $ 13,198,091 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 3,741,622 $ — — % $ 3,513,908 $ — — % NOW and DDA accounts 2,596,029 1,159 0.18 % 2,473,375 1,091 0.17 % Savings accounts 1,486,387 265 0.07 % 1,445,323 270 0.07 % Money market deposit accounts 1,947,102 1,710 0.35 % 1,845,184 1,540 0.33 % Certificate accounts 958,133 2,609 1.08 % 929,441 2,412 1.03 % Total core deposits 10,729,273 5,743 0.21 % 10,207,231 5,313 0.21 % Wholesale deposits 5 72,539 358 1.96 % 146,339 901 2.44 % FHLB advances 15,601 86 2.18 % 222,449 2,035 3.58 % Repurchase agreements and other borrowed funds 703,391 2,646 1.49 % 645,426 2,698 1.66 % Total funding liabilities 11,520,804 8,833 0.30 % 11,221,445 10,947 0.39 % Other liabilities 164,285 101,806 Total liabilities 11,685,089 11,323,251 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 922 903 Paid-in capital 1,377,013 1,292,182 Retained earnings 538,620 531,181 Accumulated other comprehensive income 45,363 50,574 Total stockholders’ equity 1,961,918 1,874,840 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 13,647,007 $ 13,198,091 Net interest income (tax-equivalent) $ 139,878 $ 134,862 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 4.44 % 4.39 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 4.45 % 4.42 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $1.3 million and $1.2 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively.

2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for loan and lease losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.

3 Includes tax effect of $1.8 million and $1.9 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively.

4 Includes tax effect of $276 thousand and $275 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively.

5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balance Sheets (continued)

Three Months ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Residential real estate loans $ 1,010,174 $ 12,554 4.97 % $ 919,468 $ 10,751 4.68 % Commercial loans 1 7,617,702 101,619 5.29 % 6,452,215 83,319 5.12 % Consumer and other loans 911,942 11,522 5.01 % 820,439 10,305 4.98 % Total loans 2 9,539,818 125,695 5.23 % 8,192,122 104,375 5.05 % Tax-exempt debt securities 3 853,524 8,983 4.21 % 1,082,702 12,421 4.59 % Taxable debt securities 4 2,064,755 14,033 2.72 % 1,783,881 12,444 2.79 % Total earning assets 12,458,097 148,711 4.74 % 11,058,705 129,240 4.64 % Goodwill and intangibles 521,405 339,617 Non-earning assets 667,505 471,696 Total assets $ 13,647,007 $ 11,870,018 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 3,741,622 $ — — % $ 3,050,140 $ — — % NOW and DDA accounts 2,596,029 1,159 0.18 % 2,334,785 1,038 0.18 % Savings accounts 1,486,387 265 0.07 % 1,348,907 220 0.06 % Money market deposit accounts 1,947,102 1,710 0.35 % 1,716,296 920 0.21 % Certificate accounts 958,133 2,609 1.08 % 916,786 1,858 0.80 % Total core deposits 10,729,273 5,743 0.21 % 9,366,914 4,036 0.17 % Wholesale deposits 5 72,539 358 1.96 % 155,203 953 2.44 % FHLB advances 15,601 86 2.18 % 200,654 2,146 4.18 % Repurchase agreements and other borrowed funds 703,391 2,646 1.49 % 539,548 2,301 1.69 % Total funding liabilities 11,520,804 8,833 0.30 % 10,262,319 9,436 0.36 % Other liabilities 164,285 103,441 Total liabilities 11,685,089 10,365,760 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 922 845 Paid-in capital 1,377,013 1,050,872 Retained earnings 538,620 479,347 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 45,363 (26,806 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,961,918 1,504,258 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 13,647,007 $ 11,870,018 Net interest income (tax-equivalent) $ 139,878 $ 119,804 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 4.44 % 4.28 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 4.45 % 4.30 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $1.3 million and $1.1 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for loan and lease losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.

3 Includes tax effect of $1.8 million and $2.5 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

4 Includes tax effect of $276 thousand and $304 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balance Sheets (continued)

Year ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Residential real estate loans $ 965,553 $ 46,899 4.86 % $ 868,467 $ 40,041 4.61 % Commercial loans 1 7,084,753 373,888 5.28 % 6,134,018 308,263 5.03 % Consumer and other loans 881,726 44,667 5.07 % 774,813 38,292 4.94 % Total loans 2 8,932,032 465,454 5.21 % 7,777,298 386,596 4.97 % Tax-exempt debt securities 3 917,454 38,195 4.16 % 1,083,999 50,239 4.63 % Taxable debt securities 4 1,935,215 56,258 2.91 % 1,802,704 47,771 2.65 % Total earning assets 11,784,701 559,907 4.75 % 10,664,001 484,606 4.54 % Goodwill and intangibles 410,561 311,321 Non-earning assets 611,788 453,394 Total assets $ 12,807,050 $ 11,428,716 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 3,323,641 $ — — % $ 2,829,916 $ — — % NOW and DDA accounts 2,447,037 4,196 0.17 % 2,242,935 3,862 0.17 % Savings accounts 1,420,682 1,022 0.07 % 1,298,985 862 0.07 % Money market deposit accounts 1,787,149 5,385 0.30 % 1,704,269 3,377 0.20 % Certificate accounts 923,840 9,257 1.00 % 919,356 6,497 0.71 % Total core deposits 9,902,349 19,860 0.20 % 8,995,461 14,598 0.16 % Wholesale deposits 5 137,442 3,420 2.49 % 156,022 3,761 2.41 % FHLB advances 265,712 9,023 3.35 % 231,158 8,880 3.79 % Repurchase agreements and other borrowed funds 625,242 10,470 1.67 % 526,623 8,292 1.57 % Total funding liabilities 10,930,745 42,773 0.39 % 9,909,264 35,531 0.36 % Other liabilities 123,002 71,901 Total liabilities 11,053,747 9,981,165 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 883 836 Paid-in capital 1,208,772 1,014,559 Retained earnings 510,601 452,996 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 33,047 (20,840 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,753,303 1,447,551 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 12,807,050 $ 11,428,716 Net interest income (tax-equivalent) $ 517,134 $ 449,075 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 4.36 % 4.18 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 4.39 % 4.21 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $4.8 million and $4.1 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for loan and lease losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.

3 Includes tax effect of $7.8 million and $10.3 million on tax-exempt investment securities income for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

4 Includes tax effect of $1.1 million and $1.2 million on federal income tax credits for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification

Loans Receivable, by Loan Type % Change from (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Custom and owner occupied construction $ 143,479 $ 147,626 $ 126,595 (3 )% 13 % Pre-sold and spec construction 180,539 207,596 121,938 (13 )% 48 % Total residential construction 324,018 355,222 248,533 (9 )% 30 % Land development 101,592 103,090 137,814 (1 )% (26 )% Consumer land or lots 125,759 128,668 127,775 (2 )% (2 )% Unimproved land 62,563 71,467 83,579 (12 )% (25 )% Developed lots for operative builders 17,390 13,782 17,061 26 % 2 % Commercial lots 46,408 64,904 34,096 (28 )% 36 % Other construction 478,368 443,947 520,005 8 % (8 )% Total land, lot, and other construction 832,080 825,858 920,330 1 % (10 )% Owner occupied 1,667,526 1,666,211 1,343,563 — % 24 % Non-owner occupied 2,017,375 2,023,262 1,605,960 — % 26 % Total commercial real estate 3,684,901 3,689,473 2,949,523 — % 25 % Commercial and industrial 991,580 1,009,310 907,340 (2 )%﻿ 9 % Agriculture 701,363 718,255 646,822 (2 )% 8 % 1st lien 1,186,889 1,208,096 1,108,227 (2 )% 7 % Junior lien 53,571 53,931 56,689 (1 )% (6 )% Total 1-4 family 1,240,460 1,262,027 1,164,916 (2 )% 6 % Multifamily residential 342,498 350,622 247,457 (2 )% 38 % Home equity lines of credit 617,900 612,775 539,938 1 % 14 % Other consumer 174,643 171,633 165,865 2 % 5 % Total consumer 792,543 784,408 705,803 ﻿1 % 12 % ﻿ States and political subdivisions 533,023 471,599 404,671 13 % 32 % Other 139,538 174,755 125,310 (20 )% 11 % Total loans receivable, including loans held for sale 9,582,004 9,641,529 8,320,705 (1 )% 15 % Less loans held for sale 1 (69,194 ) (100,441 ) (33,156 ) (31 )% 109 % Total loans receivable $ 9,512,810 $ 9,541,088 $ 8,287,549 — % 15 ﻿﻿ %

______________________________

1 Loans held for sale are primarily 1st lien 1-4 family loans.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification



Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type Non-

Accrual

Loans Accruing

Loans 90

Days

or More Past

Due Other

Real Estate

Owned (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2019 Custom and owner occupied construction $ 185 283 — 185 — — Pre-sold and spec construction 743 1,219 463 743 — — Total residential construction 928 1,502 463 928 — — Land development 852 1,006 2,166 474 — 378 Consumer land or lots 330 828 1,428 330 — — Unimproved land 1,181 8,781 9,338 105 — 1,076 Developed lots for operative builders — — 68 — — — Commercial lots 529 575 1,046 — — 529 Other construction — — 120 — — — Total land, lot and other construction 2,892 11,190 14,166 909 — 1,983 Owner occupied 4,608 8,251 5,940 3,320 41 1,247 Non-owner occupied 8,229 9,271 10,567 8,229 — — Total commercial real estate 12,837 17,522 16,507 11,549 41 1,247 Commercial and industrial 5,297 6,135 3,914 4,945 142 210 Agriculture 2,288 3,469 7,040 2,137 1 150 1st lien 8,671 9,420 10,290 6,414 753 1,504 Junior lien 569 669 565 546 23 — Total 1-4 family 9,240 10,089 10,855 6,960 776 1,504 Multifamily residential 201 206 — 201 — — Home equity lines of credit 2,618 3,553 2,770 2,618 — — Other consumer 837 1,098 456 344 445 48 Total consumer 3,455 4,651 3,226 2,962 445 48 Other 299 313 579 292 7 — Total $ 37,437 55,077 56,750 30,883 1,412 5,142





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)

Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans, by Loan Type % Change from (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Custom and owner occupied construction $ 637 $ 49 $ 1,661 1,200 % (62 )% Pre-sold and spec construction 148 8 887 1,750 % (83 )% Total residential construction 785 57 2,548 1,277 % (69 )% Land development — 1,282 228 (100 )% (100 )% Consumer land or lots 672 836 200 (20 )% 236 % Unimproved land 558 8 579 6,875 % (4 )% Developed lots for operative builders 2 — 122 n/m (98 )% Commercial lots — — 203 n/m (100 )% Other construction — 142 4,170 (100 )% (100 )% Total land, lot and other construction 1,232 2,268 5,502 (46 )% (78 )% Owner occupied 3,052 2,949 2,981 3 % 2 % Non-owner occupied 1,834 1,286 1,245 43 % 47 % Total commercial real estate 4,886 4,235 4,226 15 % 16 % Commercial and industrial 2,036 12,780 3,374 (84 )% (40 )% Agriculture 4,298 1,290 6,455 233 % (33 )% 1st lien 4,711 2,521 5,384 87 % (13 )% Junior lien 624 715 118 (13 )% 429 % Total 1-4 family 5,335 3,236 5,502 65 % (3 )% Multifamily Residential — 149 — (100 )% n/m

Home equity lines of credit 2,352 4,162 3,562 (43 )% (34 )% Other consumer 1,187 1,388 1,650 (14 )% (28 )% Total consumer 3,539 5,550 5,212 (36 )% (32 )% States and political subdivisions — — 229 n/m

(100 )% Other 1,081 389 519 178 % 108 % Total $ 23,192 $ 29,954 $ 33,567 (23 )% (31 )%

______________________________

n/m - not measurable

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)

Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries), Year-to-Date

Period Ending, By Loan Type Charge-Offs Recoveries (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2019 Custom and owner occupied construction $ 98 — — 98 — Pre-sold and spec construction $ (18 ) (12 ) (352 ) — 18 Total residential construction 80 (12 ) (352 ) 98 18 Land development (30 ) (25 ) (116 ) 42 72 Consumer land or lots (138 ) (160 ) (146 ) 64 202 Unimproved land (311 ) (271 ) (445 ) — 311 Developed lots for operative builders (18 ) (18 ) 33 — 18 Commercial lots (6 ) (4 ) 1 — 6 Other construction (142 ) (142 ) (19 ) 9 151 Total land, lot and other construction (645 ) (620 ) (692 ) 115 760 Owner occupied (479 ) (35 ) 1,320 362 841 Non-owner occupied 2,015 1,861 853 2,156 141 Total commercial real estate 1,536 1,826 2,173 2,518 982 Commercial and industrial 1,472 1,066 2,449 2,385 913 Agriculture 21 (32 ) 16 119 98 1st lien (12 ) 189 577 477 489 Junior lien (303 ) (254 ) (371 ) 61 364 Total 1-4 family (315 ) (65 ) 206 538 853 Multifamily residential — — (649 ) — — Home equity lines of credit 19 (25 ) (97 ) 73 54 Other consumer 603 380 261 895 292 Total consumer 622 355 164 968 346 Other 4,035 3,243 4,967 8,437 4,402 Total $ 6,806 5,761 8,282 15,178 8,372

Visit our website at www.glacierbancorp.com