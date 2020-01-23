4th Quarter 2019 Highlights:
Year 2019 Highlights:
Financial Highlights
|At or for the Three Months ended
|At or for the Year ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data)
|Dec 31,
2019
|Sep 30,
2019
|Jun 30,
2019
|Mar 31,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|Dec 31,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|Operating results
|Net income
|$
|57,410
|51,610
|52,392
|49,132
|49,599
|210,544
|181,878
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.62
|0.57
|0.61
|0.58
|0.59
|2.39
|2.18
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.62
|0.57
|0.61
|0.58
|0.59
|2.38
|2.17
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|0.49
|0.29
|0.27
|0.26
|0.56
|1.31
|1.31
|Market value per share
|Closing
|$
|45.99
|40.46
|40.55
|40.07
|39.62
|45.99
|39.62
|High
|$
|46.51
|42.61
|43.44
|45.47
|47.67
|46.51
|47.67
|Low
|$
|38.99
|37.70
|38.65
|37.58
|36.84
|37.58
|35.77
|Selected ratios and other data
|Number of common stock shares outstanding
|92,289,750
|92,180,618
|86,637,394
|84,588,199
|84,521,692
|92,289,750
|84,521,692
|Average outstanding shares - basic
|92,243,133
|90,294,811
|85,826,290
|84,549,974
|84,521,640
|88,255,290
|83,603,515
|Average outstanding shares - diluted
|92,365,021
|90,449,195
|85,858,286
|84,614,248
|84,610,018
|88,385,775
|83,677,185
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.67
|%
|1.55
|%
|1.69
|%
|1.67
|%
|1.66
|%
|1.64
|%
|1.59
|%
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|11.61
|%
|10.92
|%
|12.82
|%
|13.02
|%
|13.08
|%
|12.01
|%
|12.56
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|54.90
|%
|65.95
|%
|54.50
|%
|55.37
|%
|53.93
|%
|57.78
|%
|54.73
|%
|Dividend payout ratio
|79.03
|%
|50.88
|%
|44.26
|%
|44.83
|%
|94.92
|%
|54.81
|%
|60.09
|%
|Loan to deposit ratio
|88.92
|%
|88.71
|%
|90.27
|%
|87.14
|%
|87.64
|%
|88.92
|%
|87.64
|%
|Number of full time equivalent employees
|2,826
|2,802
|2,703
|2,634
|2,623
|2,826
|2,623
|Number of locations
|181
|182
|175
|169
|167
|181
|167
|Number of ATMs
|248
|238
|228
|222
|216
|248
|216
1 Includes a special dividend declared of $0.20 and $0.30 per share for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 and for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.
KALISPELL, Mont., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) reported net income of $57.4 million for the current quarter, an increase of $7.8 million, or 16 percent, from the $49.6 million of net income for the prior year fourth quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.62 per share, an increase of 5 percent from the prior year fourth quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.59. Included in the current quarter was acquisition-related expenses of $4.4 million and a $1.3 million reduction in regulatory assessment and insurance expense from Small Bank Assessment credits applied by the FDIC. “These results represent a strong close to a great year. We are especially pleased to see the substantial improvement in credit this quarter and a business that continues to withstand market headwinds. The Company's growth and performance for the quarter and the full year was well balanced across all of our key operating metrics,” said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our Company has grown stronger during 2019, both organically and with the addition of Heritage Bank in Nevada and First Community Bank in Utah. With this foundation, we believe the Glacier team is set to have another strong year in 2020.”
Net income for 2019 was $211 million, an increase of $28.7 million, or 16 percent, from the $182 million of net income for the prior year. Diluted earnings per share for the current year was $2.38 per share, an increase of $0.21, or 10 percent, from the diluted earnings per share of $2.17 for the same period in the prior year.
In September of 2019, the Company announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire State Bank Corp., the parent company of State Bank of Arizona, a community bank based in Lake Havasu City, Arizona (collectively, "SBAZ"). SBAZ provides banking services to individuals and businesses in Arizona with ten banking offices located in Bullhead City, Cottonwood, Kingman, Lake Havasu City, Phoenix, Prescott Valley and Prescott. As of December 31, 2019, SBAZ had total assets of $678 million, gross loans of $439 million and total deposits of $587 million. The acquisition has received regulatory approvals, is subject to other customary conditions of closing and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2020. Upon closing of the transaction, SBAZ will merge into the Company's Foothills Bank division and will expand the Company's footprint in Arizona to cover all major markets in the state and be a leading community bank in Arizona.
On July 31, 2019, the Company completed the acquisition of Heritage Bancorp, the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Nevada, a community bank based in Reno, Nevada (collectively, “Heritage”). Upon closing of the transaction, Heritage became the Company’s sixteenth Bank division. This acquisition also marks the Company's first entrance into the state of Nevada.
On April 30, 2019, the Company completed the acquisition of FNB Bancorp, the holding company for The First National Bank of Layton, a community bank based in Layton, Utah (“FNB”). Upon closing of the transaction, FNB became First Community Bank Utah, the Company’s first division in Utah and the fifteenth Bank division. In October, the Company combined its four existing Utah-based branches into First Community Bank Utah, enhancing the Company's growth prospects in one of the fastest growing markets in the United States.
The Company’s results of operations and financial condition include both acquisitions beginning on the acquisition dates and the following table discloses the preliminary fair value estimates of selected classifications of assets and liabilities acquired:
|Heritage
|FNB
|(Dollars in thousands)
|July 31,
2019
|April 30,
2019
|Total
|Total assets
|977,944
|$
|379,155
|1,357,099
|Debt securities
|103,231
|47,247
|150,478
|Loans receivable
|615,279
|245,485
|860,764
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|296,393
|93,647
|390,040
|Interest bearing deposits
|425,827
|180,999
|606,826
|Borrowings
|—
|7,273
|7,273
Asset Summary
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
2019
|Sep 30,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|Sep 30,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|330,961
|406,384
|203,790
|(75,423
|)
|127,171
|Debt securities, available-for-sale
|2,575,252
|2,459,036
|2,571,663
|116,216
|3,589
|Debt securities, held-to-maturity
|224,611
|234,992
|297,915
|(10,381
|)
|(73,304
|)
|Total debt securities
|2,799,863
|2,694,028
|2,869,578
|105,835
|(69,715
|)
|Loans receivable
|Residential real estate
|926,388
|936,877
|887,742
|(10,489
|)
|38,646
|Commercial real estate
|5,579,307
|5,548,174
|4,657,561
|31,133
|921,746
|Other commercial
|2,094,254
|2,145,257
|1,911,171
|(51,003
|)
|183,083
|Home equity
|617,201
|615,781
|544,688
|1,420
|72,513
|Other consumer
|295,660
|294,999
|286,387
|661
|9,273
|Loans receivable
|9,512,810
|9,541,088
|8,287,549
|(28,278
|)
|1,225,261
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|(124,490
|)
|(125,535
|)
|(131,239
|)
|1,045
|6,749
|Loans receivable, net
|9,388,320
|9,415,553
|8,156,310
|(27,233
|)
|1,232,010
|Other assets
|1,164,855
|1,202,827
|885,806
|(37,972
|)
|279,049
|Total assets
|$
|13,683,999
|13,718,792
|12,115,484
|(34,793
|)
|1,568,515
Total debt securities of $2.800 billion at December 31, 2019 increased $106 million, or 4 percent, during the current quarter and decreased $69.7 million, or 2 percent, from the prior year. Debt securities represented 20 percent of total assets at December 31, 2019 compared to 24 percent of total assets at December 31, 2018. The level of debt securities will continue to fluctuate as necessary to supplement liquidity needs of the Company.
The loan portfolio of $9.513 billion decreased $28.3 million, or 30 basis points, during the current quarter primarily as a result of seasonality and a few isolated loan payoffs. Excluding the FNB and Heritage acquisitions, the loan portfolio increased $364 million, or 4 percent, since December 31, 2018, with the largest increase in commercial real estate loans, which increased $195 million, or 4 percent.
Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company’s loan portfolio based on regulatory classification is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company’s loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.
Credit Quality Summary
|At or for the Year
ended
|At or for the Nine
Months ended
|At or for the
Year ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
2019
|Sep 30,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|Balance at beginning of period
|$
|131,239
|131,239
|129,568
|Provision for loan losses
|57
|57
|9,953
|Charge-offs
|(15,178
|)
|(12,090
|)
|(17,807
|)
|Recoveries
|8,372
|6,329
|9,525
|Balance at end of period
|$
|124,490
|125,535
|131,239
|Other real estate owned
|$
|5,142
|7,148
|7,480
|Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
|1,412
|7,912
|2,018
|Non-accrual loans
|30,883
|40,017
|47,252
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|37,437
|55,077
|56,750
|Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets
|0.27
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.47
|%
|Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of non-performing loans
|385
|%
|262
|%
|266
|%
|Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans
|1.31
|%
|1.32
|%
|1.58
|%
|Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans
|0.07
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.10
|%
|Accruing loans 30-89 days past due
|$
|23,192
|29,954
|33,567
|Accruing troubled debt restructurings
|$
|34,055
|32,949
|25,833
|Non-accrual troubled debt restructurings
|$
|3,346
|6,723
|10,660
|U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets
|$
|1,786
|3,000
|4,811
The Company experienced another successful quarter in reducing non-performing assets as the Bank divisions continued to focus on resolving outstanding credit issues. Non-performing assets of $37.4 million at December 31, 2019 decreased $17.6 million, or 32 percent, over the prior quarter and decreased $19.3 million, or 34 percent, over the prior year end. Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at December 31, 2019 was 0.27 percent, a decrease of 13 basis point from the prior quarter, and a decrease of 20 basis points from the prior year fourth quarter. Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) of $23.2 million at December 31, 2019 decreased $6.8 million from the prior quarter and decreased $10.4 million from the prior year end. Early stage delinquencies as a percentage of loans at December 31, 2019 was 0.24 percent, which was a decrease of 7 basis points from prior quarter and a 17 basis points decrease from prior year end.
The allowance for loan and lease losses (“allowance”) as a percent of total loans outstanding at December 31, 2019 was 1.31 percent, which was a 1 basis point decrease compared to the prior quarter and a decrease of 27 basis points from a year ago. The decrease from prior year end was attributable to stabilizing credit quality and the addition of loans from the acquisitions which were added to the portfolio on a fair value basis and as a result did not require an allowance at acquisition date.
Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Loan Losses
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Provision
for Loan
Losses
|Net
Charge-Offs
|ALLL
as a Percent
of Loans
|Accruing
Loans 30-89
Days Past Due
as a Percent of
Loans
|Non-Performing
Assets to
Total Subsidiary
Assets
|Fourth quarter 2019
|$
|—
|$
|1,045
|1.31
|%
|0.24
|%
|0.27
|%
|Third quarter 2019
|—
|3,519
|1.32
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.40
|%
|Second quarter 2019
|—
|732
|1.46
|%
|0.43
|%
|0.41
|%
|First quarter 2019
|57
|1,510
|1.56
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.42
|%
|Fourth quarter 2018
|1,246
|2,542
|1.58
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.47
|%
|Third quarter 2018
|3,194
|2,223
|1.63
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.61
|%
|Second quarter 2018
|4,718
|762
|1.66
|%
|0.50
|%
|0.71
|%
|First quarter 2018
|795
|2,755
|1.66
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.64
|%
Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $1.0 million compared to $3.5 million for the prior quarter and $2.5 million from the same quarter last year. There was no current or prior quarter provision for loan losses compared to $1.2 million in the prior year fourth quarter. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the loan loss provision.
Liability Summary
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
2019
|Sep 30,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|Sep 30,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|Deposits
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|3,696,627
|3,772,766
|3,001,178
|(76,139
|)
|695,449
|NOW and DDA accounts
|2,645,404
|2,592,483
|2,391,307
|52,921
|254,097
|Savings accounts
|1,485,487
|1,472,465
|1,346,790
|13,022
|138,697
|Money market deposit accounts
|1,937,141
|1,940,517
|1,684,284
|(3,376
|)
|252,857
|Certificate accounts
|958,501
|955,765
|901,484
|2,736
|57,017
|Core deposits, total
|10,723,160
|10,733,996
|9,325,043
|(10,836
|)
|1,398,117
|Wholesale deposits
|53,297
|134,629
|168,724
|(81,332
|)
|(115,427
|)
|Deposits, total
|10,776,457
|10,868,625
|9,493,767
|(92,168
|)
|1,282,690
|Repurchase agreements
|569,824
|558,752
|396,151
|11,072
|173,673
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|38,611
|8,707
|440,175
|29,904
|(401,564
|)
|Other borrowed funds
|28,820
|14,808
|14,708
|14,012
|14,112
|Subordinated debentures
|139,914
|139,913
|134,051
|1
|5,863
|Other liabilities
|169,640
|174,586
|120,778
|(4,946
|)
|48,862
|Total liabilities
|$
|11,723,266
|11,765,391
|10,599,630
|(42,125
|)
|1,123,636
Core deposits of $10.723 billion as of December 31, 2019 decreased $10.8 million or 10 basis points, from the prior quarter with the decrease primarily attributable to the $76 million, or 2 percent, seasonal reduction in non-interest bearing deposits. Excluding acquisitions, core deposits increased $401 million, or 4 percent, from prior year end with non-interest bearing deposits increasing $305 million, or 10 percent. Non-interest bearing deposits were 34 percent of total core deposits at current year end, an increase of 2 percent from 32 percent of total core deposits at the prior year end.
Wholesale deposits of $53.3 million at December 31, 2019 decreased $81.3 million from prior quarter and decreased $115 million from the prior year end. FHLB advances of $38.6 million at December 31, 2019 increased $29.9 million from prior quarter and decreased $402 million from the prior year end. As a result of the prior quarter's balance sheet strategy, the Company reduced its overall wholesale funding during 2019. The balance sheet strategy included early termination of the Company's $260 million notional pay-fixed interest rate swaps and corresponding debt. Wholesale deposits and FHLB advances will continue to fluctuate as necessary for balance sheet growth and to supplement liquidity needs of the Company.
Stockholders’ Equity Summary
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Dec 31,
2019
|Sep 30,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|Sep 30,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|Common equity
|$
|1,920,507
|1,905,306
|1,525,281
|15,201
|395,226
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|40,226
|48,095
|(9,427
|)
|(7,869
|)
|49,653
|Total stockholders’ equity
|1,960,733
|1,953,401
|1,515,854
|7,332
|444,879
|Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net
|(519,704
|)
|(522,274
|)
|(338,828
|)
|2,570
|(180,876
|)
|Tangible stockholders’ equity
|$
|1,441,029
|1,431,127
|1,177,026
|9,902
|264,003
|Stockholders’ equity to total assets
|14.33
|%
|14.24
|%
|12.51
|%
|Tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets
|10.95
|%
|10.84
|%
|9.99
|%
|Book value per common share
|$
|21.25
|21.19
|17.93
|0.06
|3.32
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|15.61
|15.53
|13.93
|0.08
|1.68
Tangible stockholders’ equity of $1.441 billion at December 31, 2019 increased $9.9 million, or 70 basis points, compared to the prior quarter which was driven by earnings retention. Tangible stockholders’ equity increased $264 million, or 22 percent, over the prior year end which was primarily the result of earnings retention, an increase in other comprehensive income, and the result of $317 million of Company stock issued for current year acquisitions. Tangible book value per common share of $15.61 at current quarter end increased $0.08 per share from the prior quarter and increased $1.68 per share from a year ago.
Cash Dividends
On December 30, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend of $0.20 per share, the 16th special dividend the Company has declared. The special dividend was payable January 16, 2020 to shareholders of record on January 7, 2020. On November 13, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share. The regular quarterly dividend was payable December 19, 2019 to shareholders of record on December 10, 2019. The Company has declared 139 consecutive quarterly dividends. Regular quarterly dividends for 2019 were $1.11 per share, an increase of $0.10 per share, or 10 percent, compared to prior year quarterly dividends of $1.01 per share. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.
Operating Results for Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
Compared to September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018
Income Summary
|Three Months ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
2019
|Sep 30,
2019
|Jun 30,
2019
|Mar 31,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|Net interest income
|Interest income
|$
|145,281
|142,395
|132,385
|126,116
|125,310
|Interest expense
|8,833
|10,947
|12,089
|10,904
|9,436
|Total net interest income
|136,448
|131,448
|120,296
|115,212
|115,874
|Non-interest income
|Service charges and other fees
|14,756
|15,138
|20,025
|18,015
|19,708
|Miscellaneous loan fees and charges
|1,379
|1,775
|1,192
|967
|1,278
|Gain on sale of loans
|10,135
|10,369
|7,762
|5,798
|5,639
|Gain (loss) on sale of investments
|257
|13,811
|134
|213
|(357
|)
|Other income
|1,890
|1,956
|1,721
|3,481
|2,226
|Total non-interest income
|28,417
|43,049
|30,834
|28,474
|28,494
|Total income
|$
|164,865
|174,497
|151,130
|143,686
|144,368
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|4.45
|%
|4.42
|%
|4.33
|%
|4.34
|%
|4.30
|%
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Sep 30,
2019
|Jun 30,
2019
|Mar 31,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|Net interest income
|Interest income
|$
|2,886
|12,896
|19,165
|19,971
|Interest expense
|(2,114
|)
|(3,256
|)
|(2,071
|)
|(603
|)
|Total net interest income
|5,000
|16,152
|21,236
|20,574
|Non-interest income
|Service charges and other fees
|(382
|)
|(5,269
|)
|(3,259
|)
|(4,952
|)
|Miscellaneous loan fees and charges
|(396
|)
|187
|412
|101
|Gain on sale of loans
|(234
|)
|2,373
|4,337
|4,496
|Gain (loss) on sale of investments
|(13,554
|)
|123
|44
|614
|Other income
|(66
|)
|169
|(1,591
|)
|(336
|)
|Total non-interest income
|(14,632
|)
|(2,417
|)
|(57
|)
|(77
|)
|Total income
|$
|(9,632
|)
|13,735
|21,179
|20,497
Net Interest Income
The current quarter net interest income of $136 million increased $5.0 million, or 4 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $20.6 million, or 18 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter. The current quarter interest income of $145 million increased $2.9 million, or 2 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $20.0 million, or 16 percent, over prior year fourth quarter and was primarily driven by an increase in interest income on commercial loans. Interest income on commercial loans increased $3.1 million, or 3 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $18.1 million, or 22 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter.
The current quarter interest expense of $8.8 million decreased $2.1 million, or 19 percent, over the prior quarter and decreased $603 thousand, or 6 percent, over prior year fourth quarter which was driven by the decrease in higher cost FHLB advances and wholesale deposits. During the current quarter, the total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) declined 9 basis points to 30 basis points compared to 39 basis points for the prior quarter and 36 basis points for the prior year fourth quarter.
The Company’s net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 4.45 percent compared to 4.42 percent in the prior quarter. The core net interest margin, excluding $2.1 million, or 6 basis points, of discount accretion and $2.0 million, or 6 basis points, of non-accrual interest recoveries, was 4.33 percent compared to 4.35 in the prior quarter and 4.25 percent in the prior year fourth quarter. The Company experienced a 2 basis points decrease in the core net interest margin during the current quarter from decreased yields on loans and investments that more than offset the decrease in the cost of funding from the reduction of FHLB borrowings. The core net interest margin increased 8 basis points from the prior year fourth quarter primarily the result of increased yields on the loan portfolio and a decrease in funding cost. “The stable net margin reflects the full quarter benefits of September's balance sheet strategy to improve net interest income by reducing high cost funding and low yield securities,” said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer. “In addition, the average balance of non-interest bearing deposits increased in the current quarter and over the entire year.”
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $28.4 million which was a decrease of $14.6 million, or 34 percent, over the prior quarter and a decrease of $77 thousand, or 27 basis points, over the same quarter last year. In the prior quarter as part of the balance sheet strategy, the Company sold $308 million of securities and recognized gain of $13.8 million. Service charges and other fees of $14.8 million for the current quarter decreased $5.0 million, or 25 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter due to the Company's decrease in interchange fees as a result of the Durbin Amendment. As of July 1, 2019, the Company became subject to the Durbin Amendment which established limits on the amount of interchange fees that can be charged to merchants for debit card processing. Gain on the sale of loans of $10.1 million for the current quarter increased $4.5 million, or 80 percent, compared to the prior year fourth quarter as a result of increased purchase and refinance activity.
Non-interest Expense Summary
|Three Months ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
2019
|Sep 30,
2019
|Jun 30,
2019
|Mar 31,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|Compensation and employee benefits
|$
|55,543
|62,509
|51,973
|52,728
|50,385
|Occupancy and equipment
|9,149
|8,731
|8,180
|8,437
|7,884
|Advertising and promotions
|2,747
|2,719
|2,767
|2,388
|2,434
|Data processing
|4,972
|4,466
|4,062
|3,892
|3,951
|Other real estate owned
|609
|166
|191
|139
|264
|Regulatory assessments and insurance
|45
|593
|1,848
|1,285
|1,263
|Loss on termination of hedging activities
|—
|13,528
|—
|—
|—
|Core deposit intangibles amortization
|2,566
|2,360
|1,865
|1,694
|1,731
|Other expenses
|19,621
|15,603
|15,284
|12,267
|13,964
|Total non-interest expense
|$
|95,252
|110,675
|86,170
|82,830
|81,876
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Sep 30,
2019
|Jun 30,
2019
|Mar 31,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|Compensation and employee benefits
|$
|(6,966
|)
|3,570
|2,815
|5,158
|Occupancy and equipment
|418
|969
|712
|1,265
|Advertising and promotions
|28
|(20
|)
|359
|313
|Data processing
|506
|910
|1,080
|1,021
|Other real estate owned
|443
|418
|470
|345
|Regulatory assessments and insurance
|(548
|)
|(1,803
|)
|(1,240
|)
|(1,218
|)
|Loss on termination of hedging activities
|(13,528
|)
|—
|—
|—
|Core deposit intangibles amortization
|206
|701
|872
|835
|Other expenses
|4,018
|4,337
|7,354
|5,657
|Total non-interest expense
|$
|(15,423
|)
|9,082
|12,422
|13,376
Total non-interest expense of $95.3 million for the current quarter decreased $15.4 million, or 14 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $13.4 million, or 16 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter. Compensation and employee benefits decreased by $7.0 million, or 11 percent, from the prior quarter primarily due to the $5.4 million of stock compensation expense related to the accelerated vesting of stock options from the Heritage acquisition in the prior quarter. Compensation and employee benefits increased $5.2 million, or 10 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter due to an increased number of employees driven by acquisition and organic growth. Occupancy and equipment expense increased $418 thousand, or 5 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $1.3 million, or 16 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter as a result of the current year acquisitions and general cost increases. Data processing expense increased $506 thousand, or 11 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $1.0 million, or 26 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter primarily as a result of the current year acquisitions. Regulatory assessment and insurance decreased $1.2 million, or 96 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter primarily as a result of $1.3 million of Small Bank Assessment credits applied by the FDIC during the current quarter. The prior quarter loss on termination of hedging activities included a $3.5 million write-off of the remaining unamortized deferred prepayment penalties on FHLB advances and a $10.0 million loss on the termination of pay-fixed interest rate swaps with notional amounts totaling $260 million. Other expenses of $19.6 million, increased $4.0 million, or 26 percent, from the prior quarter and was primarily driven by an increase in acquisition-related expenses. Other expenses included acquisition-related expenses of $4.4 million in the current quarter compared to $2.1 million in the prior quarter and $520 thousand in the prior year fourth quarter.
Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense during the fourth quarter of 2019 was $12.2 million, which was stable compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $556 thousand, or 5 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter. The effective tax rate in the current quarter was 18 percent which compares to 19 percent in the prior quarter and prior year fourth quarter.
Efficiency Ratio
The current quarter efficiency ratio was 54.90 percent, a 97 basis points increase from the prior year fourth quarter efficiency ratio of 53.93 as a result of increased operating expenses from acquisitions and the Durbin amendment which outpaced the increase in net interest income.
Operating Results for Year Ended December 31, 2019
Compared to December 31, 2018
Income Summary
|Year ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|$ Change
|% Change
|Net interest income
|Interest income
|$
|546,177
|$
|468,996
|$
|77,181
|16
|%
|Interest expense
|42,773
|35,531
|7,242
|20
|%
|Total net interest income
|503,404
|433,465
|69,939
|16
|%
|Non-interest income
|Service charges and other fees
|67,934
|74,887
|(6,953
|)
|(9
|)%
|Miscellaneous loan fees and charges
|5,313
|6,805
|(1,492
|)
|(22
|)%
|Gain on sale of loans
|34,064
|27,134
|6,930
|26
|%
|Gain (loss) on sale of investments
|14,415
|(1,113
|)
|15,528
|(1,395
|)%
|Other income
|9,048
|11,111
|(2,063
|)
|(19
|)%
|Total non-interest income
|130,774
|118,824
|11,950
|10
|%
|Total Income
|$
|634,178
|$
|552,289
|$
|81,889
|15
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|4.39
|%
|4.21
|%
Net Interest Income
Net interest income of $503 million for 2019 increased $69.9 million, or 16 percent, from prior year and was primarily attributable to a $64.9 million increase in interest income from commercial loans. Interest expense of $42.8 million for 2019 increased $7.2 million, or 20 percent over the prior year as a result of an increase in the amount of deposits and interest rate increases on deposits. The total funding cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) for 2019 was 39 basis points compared to 36 basis points for 2018.
The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for 2019 was 4.39 percent, an 18 basis points increase from the net interest margin of 4.21 percent for 2018. The increase in the margin was principally due to a shift in earning assets to higher yielding loans along with an increase in yields on the loan portfolio and an increase in non-accrual interest recoveries combined with relatively stable cost of funds and an increase low cost deposits. The current year included $4.4 million in non-accrual interest recoveries compared to $187 thousand in the prior year.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income of $131 million for 2019 increased $12.0 million, or 10 percent, over the last year which was driven by the sale of debt securities from the balance sheet strategy implemented during the current year. Service charges and other fees of $67.9 million for 2019 decreased $7.0 million, or 9 percent, from the prior year. Excluding the impact from the Durbin Amendment, there was an increase in fees during the current year from the increased number of deposit accounts from organic growth and acquisitions. Gain on the sale of loans of $34.1 million for 2019, increased $6.9 million, or 26 percent, compared to the prior year as a result of increased purchase and refinance activity. Other income decreased $2.1 million from the prior year and was the result of a gain of $2.3 million on the sale of a former branch building in the prior year third quarter.
Non-interest Expense Summary
|Year ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|$ Change
|% Change
|Compensation and employee benefits
|$
|222,753
|$
|195,056
|$
|27,697
|14
|%
|Occupancy and equipment
|34,497
|30,734
|3,763
|12
|%
|Advertising and promotions
|10,621
|9,566
|1,055
|11
|%
|Data processing
|17,392
|15,911
|1,481
|9
|%
|Other real estate owned
|1,105
|3,221
|(2,116
|)
|(66
|)%
|Regulatory assessments and insurance
|3,771
|5,075
|(1,304
|)
|(26
|)%
|Loss on termination of hedging activities
|13,528
|—
|13,528
|n/m
|Core deposit intangibles amortization
|8,485
|6,270
|2,215
|35
|%
|Other expenses
|62,775
|54,294
|8,481
|16
|%
|Total non-interest expense
|$
|374,927
|$
|320,127
|$
|54,800
|17
|%
n/m - not measurable
Total non-interest expense of $375 million for 2019 increased $54.8 million, or 17 percent, over the prior year. Compensation and employee benefits for 2019 increased $27.7 million, or 14 percent, from the prior year due to the increased number of employees from acquisitions and organic growth, a $5.4 million of stock compensation expense related to the Heritage acquisition and annual salary increases. Occupancy and equipment expense for 2019 increased $3.8 million, or 12 percent from the prior year as a result of increased cost from acquisitions and general cost increases. Data processing expense increased $1.5 million or 9 percent, over the prior year primarily as a result of increased costs from acquisitions. Regulatory assessment and insurance decreased $1.3 million, or 26 percent, from the prior year and included $2.5 million of Small Bank Assessment credits applied by the FDIC during the current year. Other expenses of $62.8 million in the current year, increased $8.5 million, or 16 percent, from the prior year and was primarily driven an increase in acquisition-related expenses, increased costs from acquisitions and general cost increases. Other expenses included acquisition-related expenses of $8.5 million in 2019 compared to $6.6 million in the prior year.
Provision for Loan Losses
The provision for loan losses was $57 thousand for 2019, a decrease of $9.9 million from prior year. Net charge-offs during the 2019 were $6.8 million compared to $8.3 million during 2018.
Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense of $48.7 million in 2019 increased $8.3 million, or 21 percent, over the prior year. The effective tax rate in 2019 was 19 percent compared to 18 percent in the prior year.
Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 57.78 percent. Excluding the $10.0 million loss recognized on the termination of the interest rate swaps, the $3.5 million write-off of the remaining unamortized deferred prepayment penalties on FHLB advances, and the $5.4 million of accelerated stock compensation expense, the efficiency ratio would have been 54.79 percent, which was an increase of 6 basis points from the efficiency ratio of 54.73 percent for 2018. The increase in the efficiency ratio was driven by the decrease in interchange fees from the Durbin Amendment that outpaced the increase in net interest income.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about management’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “should,” “projects,” “seeks,” “estimates” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth in this news release:
The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.
Conference Call Information
A conference call for investors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, January 24, 2020. The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet. Interested individuals are invited to listen to the call by dialing 877-561-2748 and conference ID 9735109. To participate on the webcast, log on to: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/eq5tpgz. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on our website, www.glacierbancorp.com, or by calling 855-859-2056 with the ID 9735109 by February 7, 2020.
About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its Bank divisions: Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank of Bozeman (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), North Cascades Bank (Chelan, WA), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank of Helena (Helena, MT), and Western Security Bank (Billings, MT).
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Dec 31,
2019
|Sep 30,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|Assets
|Cash on hand and in banks
|$
|198,639
|233,623
|161,782
|Interest bearing cash deposits
|132,322
|172,761
|42,008
|Cash and cash equivalents
|330,961
|406,384
|203,790
|Debt securities, available-for-sale
|2,575,252
|2,459,036
|2,571,663
|Debt securities, held-to-maturity
|224,611
|234,992
|297,915
|Total debt securities
|2,799,863
|2,694,028
|2,869,578
|Loans held for sale, at fair value
|69,194
|100,441
|33,156
|Loans receivable
|9,512,810
|9,541,088
|8,287,549
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|(124,490
|)
|(125,535
|)
|(131,239
|)
|Loans receivable, net
|9,388,320
|9,415,553
|8,156,310
|Premises and equipment, net
|310,309
|307,590
|241,528
|Other real estate owned
|5,142
|7,148
|7,480
|Accrued interest receivable
|56,047
|63,294
|54,408
|Deferred tax asset
|2,037
|—
|23,564
|Core deposit intangible, net
|63,286
|65,852
|49,242
|Goodwill
|456,418
|456,422
|289,586
|Non-marketable equity securities
|11,623
|10,427
|27,871
|Bank-owned life insurance
|109,428
|108,814
|82,320
|Other assets
|81,371
|82,839
|76,651
|Total assets
|$
|13,683,999
|13,718,792
|12,115,484
|Liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|3,696,627
|3,772,766
|3,001,178
|Interest bearing deposits
|7,079,830
|7,095,859
|6,492,589
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|569,824
|558,752
|396,151
|FHLB advances
|38,611
|8,707
|440,175
|Other borrowed funds
|28,820
|14,808
|14,708
|Subordinated debentures
|139,914
|139,913
|134,051
|Accrued interest payable
|4,686
|4,435
|4,252
|Other liabilities
|164,954
|170,151
|116,526
|Total liabilities
|11,723,266
|11,765,391
|10,599,630
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding
|—
|—
|—
|Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 117,187,500 shares authorized
|923
|922
|845
|Paid-in capital
|1,378,534
|1,375,785
|1,051,253
|Retained earnings - substantially restricted
|541,050
|528,599
|473,183
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|40,226
|48,095
|(9,427
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|1,960,733
|1,953,401
|1,515,854
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|13,683,999
|13,718,792
|12,115,484
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|Three Months ended
|Year ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Dec 31,
2019
|Sep 30,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|Dec 31,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|Interest Income
|Debt securities
|$
|20,904
|21,357
|22,016
|85,504
|86,499
|Residential real estate loans
|12,554
|12,156
|10,751
|46,899
|40,041
|Commercial loans
|100,301
|97,224
|82,238
|369,107
|304,164
|Consumer and other loans
|11,522
|11,658
|10,305
|44,667
|38,292
|Total interest income
|145,281
|142,395
|125,310
|546,177
|468,996
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
|6,101
|6,214
|4,989
|23,280
|18,359
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|1,007
|999
|707
|3,694
|2,248
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|86
|2,035
|2,146
|9,023
|8,880
|Other borrowed funds
|92
|47
|(10
|)
|215
|95
|Subordinated debentures
|1,547
|1,652
|1,604
|6,561
|5,949
|Total interest expense
|8,833
|10,947
|9,436
|42,773
|35,531
|Net Interest Income
|136,448
|131,448
|115,874
|503,404
|433,465
|Provision for loan losses
|—
|—
|1,246
|57
|9,953
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|136,448
|131,448
|114,628
|503,347
|423,512
|Non-Interest Income
|Service charges and other fees
|14,756
|15,138
|19,708
|67,934
|74,887
|Miscellaneous loan fees and charges
|1,379
|1,775
|1,278
|5,313
|6,805
|Gain on sale of loans
|10,135
|10,369
|5,639
|34,064
|27,134
|Gain (loss) on sale of debt securities
|257
|13,811
|(357
|)
|14,415
|(1,113
|)
|Other income
|1,890
|1,956
|2,226
|9,048
|11,111
|Total non-interest income
|28,417
|43,049
|28,494
|130,774
|118,824
|Non-Interest Expense
|Compensation and employee benefits
|55,543
|62,509
|50,385
|222,753
|195,056
|Occupancy and equipment
|9,149
|8,731
|7,884
|34,497
|30,734
|Advertising and promotions
|2,747
|2,719
|2,434
|10,621
|9,566
|Data processing
|4,972
|4,466
|3,951
|17,392
|15,911
|Other real estate owned
|609
|166
|264
|1,105
|3,221
|Regulatory assessments and insurance
|45
|593
|1,263
|3,771
|5,075
|Loss on termination of hedging activities
|—
|13,528
|—
|13,528
|—
|Core deposit intangibles amortization
|2,566
|2,360
|1,731
|8,485
|6,270
|Other expenses
|19,621
|15,603
|13,964
|62,775
|54,294
|Total non-interest expense
|95,252
|110,675
|81,876
|374,927
|320,127
|Income Before Income Taxes
|69,613
|63,822
|61,246
|259,194
|222,209
|Federal and state income tax expense
|12,203
|12,212
|11,647
|48,650
|40,331
|Net Income
|$
|57,410
|51,610
|49,599
|210,544
|181,878
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets
|Three Months ended
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Assets
|Residential real estate loans
|$
|1,010,174
|$
|12,554
|4.97
|%
|$
|994,906
|$
|12,156
|4.89
|%
|Commercial loans 1
|7,617,702
|101,619
|5.29
|%
|7,378,337
|98,465
|5.29
|%
|Consumer and other loans
|911,942
|11,522
|5.01
|%
|906,148
|11,658
|5.10
|%
|Total loans 2
|9,539,818
|125,695
|5.23
|%
|9,279,391
|122,279
|5.23
|%
|Tax-exempt debt securities 3
|853,524
|8,983
|4.21
|%
|899,914
|9,280
|4.13
|%
|Taxable debt securities 4
|2,064,755
|14,033
|2.72
|%
|1,917,045
|14,250
|2.97
|%
|Total earning assets
|12,458,097
|148,711
|4.74
|%
|12,096,350
|145,809
|4.78
|%
|Goodwill and intangibles
|521,405
|429,191
|Non-earning assets
|667,505
|672,550
|Total assets
|$
|13,647,007
|$
|13,198,091
|Liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|3,741,622
|$
|—
|—
|%
|$
|3,513,908
|$
|—
|—
|%
|NOW and DDA accounts
|2,596,029
|1,159
|0.18
|%
|2,473,375
|1,091
|0.17
|%
|Savings accounts
|1,486,387
|265
|0.07
|%
|1,445,323
|270
|0.07
|%
|Money market deposit accounts
|1,947,102
|1,710
|0.35
|%
|1,845,184
|1,540
|0.33
|%
|Certificate accounts
|958,133
|2,609
|1.08
|%
|929,441
|2,412
|1.03
|%
|Total core deposits
|10,729,273
|5,743
|0.21
|%
|10,207,231
|5,313
|0.21
|%
|Wholesale deposits 5
|72,539
|358
|1.96
|%
|146,339
|901
|2.44
|%
|FHLB advances
|15,601
|86
|2.18
|%
|222,449
|2,035
|3.58
|%
|Repurchase agreements and other borrowed funds
|703,391
|2,646
|1.49
|%
|645,426
|2,698
|1.66
|%
|Total funding liabilities
|11,520,804
|8,833
|0.30
|%
|11,221,445
|10,947
|0.39
|%
|Other liabilities
|164,285
|101,806
|Total liabilities
|11,685,089
|11,323,251
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Common stock
|922
|903
|Paid-in capital
|1,377,013
|1,292,182
|Retained earnings
|538,620
|531,181
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|45,363
|50,574
|Total stockholders’ equity
|1,961,918
|1,874,840
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|13,647,007
|$
|13,198,091
|Net interest income (tax-equivalent)
|$
|139,878
|$
|134,862
|Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)
|4.44
|%
|4.39
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|4.45
|%
|4.42
|%
1 Includes tax effect of $1.3 million and $1.2 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for loan and lease losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $1.8 million and $1.9 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively.
4 Includes tax effect of $276 thousand and $275 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively.
5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)
|Three Months ended
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Assets
|Residential real estate loans
|$
|1,010,174
|$
|12,554
|4.97
|%
|$
|919,468
|$
|10,751
|4.68
|%
|Commercial loans 1
|7,617,702
|101,619
|5.29
|%
|6,452,215
|83,319
|5.12
|%
|Consumer and other loans
|911,942
|11,522
|5.01
|%
|820,439
|10,305
|4.98
|%
|Total loans 2
|9,539,818
|125,695
|5.23
|%
|8,192,122
|104,375
|5.05
|%
|Tax-exempt debt securities 3
|853,524
|8,983
|4.21
|%
|1,082,702
|12,421
|4.59
|%
|Taxable debt securities 4
|2,064,755
|14,033
|2.72
|%
|1,783,881
|12,444
|2.79
|%
|Total earning assets
|12,458,097
|148,711
|4.74
|%
|11,058,705
|129,240
|4.64
|%
|Goodwill and intangibles
|521,405
|339,617
|Non-earning assets
|667,505
|471,696
|Total assets
|$
|13,647,007
|$
|11,870,018
|Liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|3,741,622
|$
|—
|—
|%
|$
|3,050,140
|$
|—
|—
|%
|NOW and DDA accounts
|2,596,029
|1,159
|0.18
|%
|2,334,785
|1,038
|0.18
|%
|Savings accounts
|1,486,387
|265
|0.07
|%
|1,348,907
|220
|0.06
|%
|Money market deposit accounts
|1,947,102
|1,710
|0.35
|%
|1,716,296
|920
|0.21
|%
|Certificate accounts
|958,133
|2,609
|1.08
|%
|916,786
|1,858
|0.80
|%
|Total core deposits
|10,729,273
|5,743
|0.21
|%
|9,366,914
|4,036
|0.17
|%
|Wholesale deposits 5
|72,539
|358
|1.96
|%
|155,203
|953
|2.44
|%
|FHLB advances
|15,601
|86
|2.18
|%
|200,654
|2,146
|4.18
|%
|Repurchase agreements and other borrowed funds
|703,391
|2,646
|1.49
|%
|539,548
|2,301
|1.69
|%
|Total funding liabilities
|11,520,804
|8,833
|0.30
|%
|10,262,319
|9,436
|0.36
|%
|Other liabilities
|164,285
|103,441
|Total liabilities
|11,685,089
|10,365,760
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Common stock
|922
|845
|Paid-in capital
|1,377,013
|1,050,872
|Retained earnings
|538,620
|479,347
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|45,363
|(26,806
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|1,961,918
|1,504,258
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|13,647,007
|$
|11,870,018
|Net interest income (tax-equivalent)
|$
|139,878
|$
|119,804
|Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)
|4.44
|%
|4.28
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|4.45
|%
|4.30
|%
1 Includes tax effect of $1.3 million and $1.1 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for loan and lease losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $1.8 million and $2.5 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
4 Includes tax effect of $276 thousand and $304 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)
|Year ended
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Assets
|Residential real estate loans
|$
|965,553
|$
|46,899
|4.86
|%
|$
|868,467
|$
|40,041
|4.61
|%
|Commercial loans 1
|7,084,753
|373,888
|5.28
|%
|6,134,018
|308,263
|5.03
|%
|Consumer and other loans
|881,726
|44,667
|5.07
|%
|774,813
|38,292
|4.94
|%
|Total loans 2
|8,932,032
|465,454
|5.21
|%
|7,777,298
|386,596
|4.97
|%
|Tax-exempt debt securities 3
|917,454
|38,195
|4.16
|%
|1,083,999
|50,239
|4.63
|%
|Taxable debt securities 4
|1,935,215
|56,258
|2.91
|%
|1,802,704
|47,771
|2.65
|%
|Total earning assets
|11,784,701
|559,907
|4.75
|%
|10,664,001
|484,606
|4.54
|%
|Goodwill and intangibles
|410,561
|311,321
|Non-earning assets
|611,788
|453,394
|Total assets
|$
|12,807,050
|$
|11,428,716
|Liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|3,323,641
|$
|—
|—
|%
|$
|2,829,916
|$
|—
|—
|%
|NOW and DDA accounts
|2,447,037
|4,196
|0.17
|%
|2,242,935
|3,862
|0.17
|%
|Savings accounts
|1,420,682
|1,022
|0.07
|%
|1,298,985
|862
|0.07
|%
|Money market deposit accounts
|1,787,149
|5,385
|0.30
|%
|1,704,269
|3,377
|0.20
|%
|Certificate accounts
|923,840
|9,257
|1.00
|%
|919,356
|6,497
|0.71
|%
|Total core deposits
|9,902,349
|19,860
|0.20
|%
|8,995,461
|14,598
|0.16
|%
|Wholesale deposits 5
|137,442
|3,420
|2.49
|%
|156,022
|3,761
|2.41
|%
|FHLB advances
|265,712
|9,023
|3.35
|%
|231,158
|8,880
|3.79
|%
|Repurchase agreements and other borrowed funds
|625,242
|10,470
|1.67
|%
|526,623
|8,292
|1.57
|%
|Total funding liabilities
|10,930,745
|42,773
|0.39
|%
|9,909,264
|35,531
|0.36
|%
|Other liabilities
|123,002
|71,901
|Total liabilities
|11,053,747
|9,981,165
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Common stock
|883
|836
|Paid-in capital
|1,208,772
|1,014,559
|Retained earnings
|510,601
|452,996
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|33,047
|(20,840
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|1,753,303
|1,447,551
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|12,807,050
|$
|11,428,716
|Net interest income (tax-equivalent)
|$
|517,134
|$
|449,075
|Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)
|4.36
|%
|4.18
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|4.39
|%
|4.21
|%
1 Includes tax effect of $4.8 million and $4.1 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for loan and lease losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $7.8 million and $10.3 million on tax-exempt investment securities income for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
4 Includes tax effect of $1.1 million and $1.2 million on federal income tax credits for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification
|Loans Receivable, by Loan Type
|% Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
2019
|Sep 30,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|Sep 30,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|Custom and owner occupied construction
|$
|143,479
|$
|147,626
|$
|126,595
|(3
|)%
|13
|%
|Pre-sold and spec construction
|180,539
|207,596
|121,938
|(13
|)%
|48
|%
|Total residential construction
|324,018
|355,222
|248,533
|(9
|)%
|30
|%
|Land development
|101,592
|103,090
|137,814
|(1
|)%
|(26
|)%
|Consumer land or lots
|125,759
|128,668
|127,775
|(2
|)%
|(2
|)%
|Unimproved land
|62,563
|71,467
|83,579
|(12
|)%
|(25
|)%
|Developed lots for operative builders
|17,390
|13,782
|17,061
|26
|%
|2
|%
|Commercial lots
|46,408
|64,904
|34,096
|(28
|)%
|36
|%
|Other construction
|478,368
|443,947
|520,005
|8
|%
|(8
|)%
|Total land, lot, and other construction
|832,080
|825,858
|920,330
|1
|%
|(10
|)%
|Owner occupied
|1,667,526
|1,666,211
|1,343,563
|—
|%
|24
|%
|Non-owner occupied
|2,017,375
|2,023,262
|1,605,960
|—
|%
|26
|%
|Total commercial real estate
|3,684,901
|3,689,473
|2,949,523
|—
|%
|25
|%
|Commercial and industrial
|991,580
|1,009,310
|907,340
|(2
|)%
|9
|%
|Agriculture
|701,363
|718,255
|646,822
|(2
|)%
|8
|%
|1st lien
|1,186,889
|1,208,096
|1,108,227
|(2
|)%
|7
|%
|Junior lien
|53,571
|53,931
|56,689
|(1
|)%
|(6
|)%
|Total 1-4 family
|1,240,460
|1,262,027
|1,164,916
|(2
|)%
|6
|%
|Multifamily residential
|342,498
|350,622
|247,457
|(2
|)%
|38
|%
|Home equity lines of credit
|617,900
|612,775
|539,938
|1
|%
|14
|%
|Other consumer
|174,643
|171,633
|165,865
|2
|%
|5
|%
|Total consumer
|792,543
|784,408
|705,803
|1
|%
|12
|%
|States and political subdivisions
|533,023
|471,599
|404,671
|13
|%
|32
|%
|Other
|139,538
|174,755
|125,310
|(20
|)%
|11
|%
|Total loans receivable, including loans held for sale
|9,582,004
|9,641,529
|8,320,705
|(1
|)%
|15
|%
|Less loans held for sale 1
|(69,194
|)
|(100,441
|)
|(33,156
|)
|(31
|)%
|109
|%
|Total loans receivable
|$
|9,512,810
|$
|9,541,088
|$
|8,287,549
|—
|%
|15
|%
1 Loans held for sale are primarily 1st lien 1-4 family loans.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification
|
Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type
|Non-
Accrual
Loans
|Accruing
Loans 90
Days
or More Past
Due
|Other
Real Estate
Owned
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
2019
|Sep 30,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|Dec 31,
2019
|Dec 31,
2019
|Dec 31,
2019
|Custom and owner occupied construction
|$
|185
|283
|—
|185
|—
|—
|Pre-sold and spec construction
|743
|1,219
|463
|743
|—
|—
|Total residential construction
|928
|1,502
|463
|928
|—
|—
|Land development
|852
|1,006
|2,166
|474
|—
|378
|Consumer land or lots
|330
|828
|1,428
|330
|—
|—
|Unimproved land
|1,181
|8,781
|9,338
|105
|—
|1,076
|Developed lots for operative builders
|—
|—
|68
|—
|—
|—
|Commercial lots
|529
|575
|1,046
|—
|—
|529
|Other construction
|—
|—
|120
|—
|—
|—
|Total land, lot and other construction
|2,892
|11,190
|14,166
|909
|—
|1,983
|Owner occupied
|4,608
|8,251
|5,940
|3,320
|41
|1,247
|Non-owner occupied
|8,229
|9,271
|10,567
|8,229
|—
|—
|Total commercial real estate
|12,837
|17,522
|16,507
|11,549
|41
|1,247
|Commercial and industrial
|5,297
|6,135
|3,914
|4,945
|142
|210
|Agriculture
|2,288
|3,469
|7,040
|2,137
|1
|150
|1st lien
|8,671
|9,420
|10,290
|6,414
|753
|1,504
|Junior lien
|569
|669
|565
|546
|23
|—
|Total 1-4 family
|9,240
|10,089
|10,855
|6,960
|776
|1,504
|Multifamily residential
|201
|206
|—
|201
|—
|—
|Home equity lines of credit
|2,618
|3,553
|2,770
|2,618
|—
|—
|Other consumer
|837
|1,098
|456
|344
|445
|48
|Total consumer
|3,455
|4,651
|3,226
|2,962
|445
|48
|Other
|299
|313
|579
|292
|7
|—
|Total
|$
|37,437
|55,077
|56,750
|30,883
|1,412
|5,142
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)
|Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans, by Loan Type
|% Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
2019
|Sep 30,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|Sep 30,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|Custom and owner occupied construction
|$
|637
|$
|49
|$
|1,661
|1,200
|%
|(62
|)%
|Pre-sold and spec construction
|148
|8
|887
|1,750
|%
|(83
|)%
|Total residential construction
|785
|57
|2,548
|1,277
|%
|(69
|)%
|Land development
|—
|1,282
|228
|(100
|)%
|(100
|)%
|Consumer land or lots
|672
|836
|200
|(20
|)%
|236
|%
|Unimproved land
|558
|8
|579
|6,875
|%
|(4
|)%
|Developed lots for operative builders
|2
|—
|122
|n/m
|(98
|)%
|Commercial lots
|—
|—
|203
|n/m
|(100
|)%
|Other construction
|—
|142
|4,170
|(100
|)%
|(100
|)%
|Total land, lot and other construction
|1,232
|2,268
|5,502
|(46
|)%
|(78
|)%
|Owner occupied
|3,052
|2,949
|2,981
|3
|%
|2
|%
|Non-owner occupied
|1,834
|1,286
|1,245
|43
|%
|47
|%
|Total commercial real estate
|4,886
|4,235
|4,226
|15
|%
|16
|%
|Commercial and industrial
|2,036
|12,780
|3,374
|(84
|)%
|(40
|)%
|Agriculture
|4,298
|1,290
|6,455
|233
|%
|(33
|)%
|1st lien
|4,711
|2,521
|5,384
|87
|%
|(13
|)%
|Junior lien
|624
|715
|118
|(13
|)%
|429
|%
|Total 1-4 family
|5,335
|3,236
|5,502
|65
|%
|(3
|)%
|Multifamily Residential
|—
|149
|—
|(100
|)%
|n/m
|Home equity lines of credit
|2,352
|4,162
|3,562
|(43
|)%
|(34
|)%
|Other consumer
|1,187
|1,388
|1,650
|(14
|)%
|(28
|)%
|Total consumer
|3,539
|5,550
|5,212
|(36
|)%
|(32
|)%
|States and political subdivisions
|—
|—
|229
|n/m
|(100
|)%
|Other
|1,081
|389
|519
|178
|%
|108
|%
|Total
|$
|23,192
|$
|29,954
|$
|33,567
|(23
|)%
|(31
|)%
n/m - not measurable
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)
|Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries), Year-to-Date
Period Ending, By Loan Type
|Charge-Offs
|Recoveries
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
2019
|Sep 30,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|Dec 31,
2019
|Dec 31,
2019
|Custom and owner occupied construction
|$
|98
|—
|—
|98
|—
|Pre-sold and spec construction
|$
|(18
|)
|(12
|)
|(352
|)
|—
|18
|Total residential construction
|80
|(12
|)
|(352
|)
|98
|18
|Land development
|(30
|)
|(25
|)
|(116
|)
|42
|72
|Consumer land or lots
|(138
|)
|(160
|)
|(146
|)
|64
|202
|Unimproved land
|(311
|)
|(271
|)
|(445
|)
|—
|311
|Developed lots for operative builders
|(18
|)
|(18
|)
|33
|—
|18
|Commercial lots
|(6
|)
|(4
|)
|1
|—
|6
|Other construction
|(142
|)
|(142
|)
|(19
|)
|9
|151
|Total land, lot and other construction
|(645
|)
|(620
|)
|(692
|)
|115
|760
|Owner occupied
|(479
|)
|(35
|)
|1,320
|362
|841
|Non-owner occupied
|2,015
|1,861
|853
|2,156
|141
|Total commercial real estate
|1,536
|1,826
|2,173
|2,518
|982
|Commercial and industrial
|1,472
|1,066
|2,449
|2,385
|913
|Agriculture
|21
|(32
|)
|16
|119
|98
|1st lien
|(12
|)
|189
|577
|477
|489
|Junior lien
|(303
|)
|(254
|)
|(371
|)
|61
|364
|Total 1-4 family
|(315
|)
|(65
|)
|206
|538
|853
|Multifamily residential
|—
|—
|(649
|)
|—
|—
|Home equity lines of credit
|19
|(25
|)
|(97
|)
|73
|54
|Other consumer
|603
|380
|261
|895
|292
|Total consumer
|622
|355
|164
|968
|346
|Other
|4,035
|3,243
|4,967
|8,437
|4,402
|Total
|$
|6,806
|5,761
|8,282
|15,178
|8,372
