BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $36.2 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, or $1.01 per diluted common share. For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, net income was $6.9 million, or $0.19 per diluted common share.

Excluding the impact of $3.8 million of pre-tax expenses related to the extinguishment of higher-cost Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) borrowings and $0.2 million of pre-tax expenses related to a branch consolidation, earnings and earnings per share (“EPS”) for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 would have been $9.6 million and $0.27, respectively, which represents increases of 105.8% and 107.7% versus earnings and EPS of $4.7 million and $0.13 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Included in the fourth quarter of 2019 results were $6.2 million of loan loss provisions, primarily attributable to a previously identified non-performing Commercial & Industrial (“C&I”) relationship (as disclosed in our third quarter 2019 earnings release). The Company is now fully reserved against this relationship. Additional detail on the loan loss provision can be found in the “Credit Quality” section of this press release.

Mr. Kenneth J. Mahon, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “Excluding the impact of the FHLB borrowings expense related to the extinguishment of debt and the loan loss provision on the previously identified relationship, core trends in our underlying business were extremely positive and we are on track with our business model transformation. Our net interest margin (“NIM”), excluding the impact of loan prepayment fees, has now expanded for five consecutive quarters. This increase has been fueled by our Business Banking division’s growth, which continues to be accretive to our overall NIM.” The table below provides a reconciliation of the reported NIM and the NIM excluding the impact of loan prepayment fees.

($ in millions) Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2018 NIM 2.60% 2.34% 2.46% Net Interest Income $39,397 $36,196 $37,150 Income from Loan Prepayment Activity $1,979 $830 $3,167 Net Interest Income Excluding Prepayment Fee Income $37,418 $35,366 $33,983 NIM, Excluding Prepayment Fee 2.47% 2.29% 2.25%

















The significant increase in linked quarter NIM was primarily driven by a 20 basis point linked quarter decrease in the cost of deposits. Mr. Mahon commented, “The significant decline in our cost of deposits was driven by proactive management of our deposit base and the transformation of our model towards more relationship-based customers.”



Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2019 included:

Strong growth in checking account balances. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, the sum of average non-interest bearing checking account balances and average interest bearing checking account balances for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 20.4% to $604.5 million;

The cost of deposits declined by 20 basis points on a linked quarter basis;

The newly launched Municipal Banking division began operations and has boarded several deposit relationships already. Total municipal balances exceeded $20 million at December 31, 2019;

The Business Banking division’s loan portfolio reached $1.28 billion (or 24% of total loans) at December 31, 2019, versus $647.7 million (or 12% of total loans) at December 31, 2018.

Business Banking loan originations for the fourth quarter of 2019 were at significantly higher rates than the overall portfolio. The weighted average rate (“WAR”) on Business Banking real estate originations was 5.11% and the WAR on C&I originations was 5.78% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to the total real estate and C&I loan portfolio WAR of 4.04% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019;

Total non-interest income grew to $3.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, driven by $0.4 million of customer-related loan level swap income and $0.3 million of gains from the sale of Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loans, versus $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018;

The Company repurchased 759,200 shares of its common stock, which represented approximately 2% of beginning period shares outstanding, in the fourth quarter of 2019 at a weighted average price of $20.23; and

Consolidated Company commercial real estate (“CRE”) concentration ratio declined to 663% at December 31, 2019, versus 703% at December 31, 2018.

Mr. Mahon commented, “Dime’s new business model is bearing fruit, and the results are becoming more apparent on our financial statements as each quarter passes, as evidenced by a higher quality deposit base, a more diversified relationship-based loan portfolio, increasing core margins and higher levels of non-interest income.”

Management’s Discussion of Fiscal Year 2019 Operating Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income in 2019 was $147.4 million compared to $146.3 million in 2018. Included in the results were $5.2 million and $8.2 million of income from prepayment activity in 2019 and 2018, respectively. Excluding the impact of income from prepayment activity, net interest income for 2019 would have been $142.2 million compared to $138.1 million for 2018.

Balance Sheet

Total end of period assets at December 31, 2019 was $6.35 billion compared to $6.32 billion at December 31, 2018. Mr. Mahon commented, “We are pleased that our decision to contain asset growth for 2019 produced the desired results on core NIM. While the overall size of our balance sheet remained relatively steady, we were highly focused on creating a higher quality balance sheet with the goal of continuously growing linked quarter core NIM, which we have successfully accomplished. As mentioned previously, relationship-based Business Banking loans now comprise approximately 24% of our loan portfolio and we intend to continue growing this component of our balance sheet in 2020 and beyond.”

Total deposits decreased $74.1 million from 2018 to 2019. Mr. Mahon continued, “Total deposits declined on a year-over-year basis, primarily due to approximately $184 million of net outflows from our DimeDirect internet channel, as we did not seek to match the rates of online competitors. The current internet channel deposit portfolio is down to approximately $107 million at year-end 2019. Given the reduced aggregate balances in the DimeDirect portfolio, we expect the volume of dollar outflows to decline over time, resulting in less of a headwind to grow overall deposits over time. In addition, the conversion to a commercial bank charter (completed in April 2019) has provided the Bank with the additional business opportunity of accepting municipal deposits – this channel will serve as an important source of deposit growth in the years ahead. Most importantly, we improved the quality of our deposit base over the course of 2019, as evidenced by the non-interest-bearing deposits to total deposits ratio increasing by over 200 basis points on a year-over-year basis. We continue to manage our loan-to-deposit ratio in a range of approximately 125%, while pricing deposits so as to remain competitive within our local branch markets. This past year, the results have met our financial objectives.”

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $12.2 million in 2019 compared to $9.5 million in 2018. Excluding gains and losses on equity securities and from sales of securities and other assets, non-interest income was $11.6 million in 2019 compared to $8.5 million in 2018.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $95.4 million in 2019 and $86.9 million during 2018. During 2019, the Company recognized $3.8 million of expenses related to the extinguishment of FHLB borrowings and $0.2 million of non-recurring expenses related to a branch consolidation in the fourth quarter of 2019. During 2018, the Company recognized $0.7 million of severance expense related to a reduction in the workforce in the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding these items, non-interest expense was $91.4 million in 2019 and $86.2 million in 2018. The year-over-year increase was primarily the result of increased salaries and employee benefits as the Company added relationship bankers and support staff as part of its Business Banking buildout.

The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 1.50% in 2019 compared to 1.38% in 2018. Excluding the non-recurring expenses mentioned above, the ratio was 1.44% for 2019 and 1.37% for 2018, respectively. The efficiency ratio was 60.0% in 2019, compared to 56.1% in 2018. Excluding the non-recurring expenses mentioned above, the efficiency ratio was 57.5% for 2019 and 55.7% for 2018, respectively.

Management’s Discussion of Quarterly Operating Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $39.4 million compared to $36.2 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $37.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Included in the results were $2.0 million, $0.8 million, and $3.2 million of income from prepayment activity in the fourth quarter of 2019, the third quarter of 2019, and the fourth quarter of 2018, respectively. Excluding the impact of income from prepayment activity, net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 would have been $37.4 million, compared to $35.4 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $34.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

NIM was 2.60% during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 2.34% in the third quarter of 2019, and 2.46% in the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding the impact of income from prepayment activity, NIM would have been 2.47% for the fourth quarter of 2019, 2.29% for the third quarter of 2019 and 2.25% for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Average interest-earning assets were $6.06 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019, representing an 8.8% (annualized) decrease from $6.19 billion for the third quarter of 2019 and a 0.4% increase from $6.03 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, the average yield on interest-earning assets was 3.99%, an increase of 10 basis points compared with the third quarter of 2019, and an increase of 14 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

The ending WAR on the total loan portfolio was 4.04% at December 31, 2019, which represents a 2 basis point increase versus the ending WAR on the total loan portfolio at September 30, 2019, and a 22 basis point increase versus the ending WAR on the total loan portfolio at December 31, 2018. Mr. Mahon commented, “Our business model transformation was the key contributor to the year-over-year 22 basis point increase in the ending loan WAR. As intended in our strategic plan, as the Business Banking portfolio comprises a larger percentage of our overall balance sheet, we anticipate that our overall loan yields to trend upwards.”

Loans

The real estate loan portfolio decreased by $169.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to managed run-off in the Bank’s lower-yielding legacy multifamily business. Real estate loan originations were $149.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, at a weighted average interest rate of 4.66%. Real estate loan amortization and satisfactions totaled $310.5 million, or 24.5% (annualized) of the portfolio balance, at an average rate of 4.04%. The annualized real estate loan payoff rate of 24.5% for fourth quarter of 2019 was higher than both the third quarter of 2019 (15.1 %) and the fourth quarter of 2018 (20.7%).

Average real estate loans were $5.08 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of $106.8 million (8.2% annualized) from the third quarter of 2019 and a decrease of $97.6 million (1.9 %) from the fourth quarter of 2018.

Average C&I loans were $319.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $7.1 million (9.1% annualized) from the third quarter of 2019, and an increase of $100.3 million (45.7%) from the fourth quarter of 2018.

Outlined below are the loan originations for the current quarter, linked quarter and year-ago quarter.

($s in millions) Originations/ Weighted Average Rate Real Estate Originations Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2018 Business Banking $84.6/5.11% $126.3/4.95% $101.2/5.08% All Other $65.3/4.08% $39.7/4.87% $131.6/4.74% Total Real Estate $149.9/4.66% $166.0/4.93% $232.8/4.89% C&I Originations $60.5/5.78% $26.5/6.07% $41.2/6.12%

Deposits

The Company continues to focus on growing relationship-based business deposits sourced from its Business Banking division and its retail branches. The Business Banking division ended the fourth quarter of 2019 with approximately $175.2 million of low-cost relationship-based checking and leasehold deposits at an average rate of approximately 6 basis points and total deposits of $356.8 million at an average rate of 70 basis points.

The cost of total deposits declined by 20 basis points on a linked quarter basis. Mr. Mahon commented, “Importantly, we continue to improve the quality of our deposit base, as evidenced by the non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits ratio increasing to 11.2% at December 31, 2019, compared to 9.1% at December 31, 2018.”

Total deposits decreased by $108.8 million on a linked quarter basis to $4.28 billion at December 31, 2019. Mr. Mahon commented, “In the second half of the year, we pro-actively adjusted pricing on various deposit categories and we managed downward higher-cost, more rate sensitive deposit balances.”

The loan-to-deposit ratio was 124.7% at December 31, 2019, compared to 124.9% at September 30, 2019 and 123.8% at December 31, 2018.

Borrowed Funds

Total borrowings, excluding subordinated debt securities, were $1.20 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $1.12 billion at September 30, 2019 and $1.13 billion at December 31, 2018.

During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company extinguished $206.5 million of FHLB borrowings that had a weighted average rate of 2.65%. The prepayment penalty expense associated with the extinguishment was $3.8 million, recognized as a loss on the extinguishment of debt. Mr. Mahon commented, “Given the opportunity to currently borrow at lower rates, and our overall asset-liability profile, we executed a restructuring of our FHLB borrowings portfolio over the course of the fourth quarter of 2019. The earn-back on the expenses related to the extinguishment of FHLB borrowings is expected to be approximately 2 years.” At December 31, 2019, 49.8% of the $1.20 billion borrowing portfolio consisted of bullet advances and unsecured borrowings that have a remaining term of less than a year, compared to 28.1% of the $1.12 billion borrowing portfolio at September 30, 2019.

The cost of borrowings for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 2.35%, compared to 2.39% for the third quarter of 2019.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $3.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding gains and losses on equity securities and from sales of securities and other assets, non-interest income was $3.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $3.3 million during the third quarter of 2019 and $2.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Mr. Mahon commented, “The significant growth in year-over-year fee income was broad based with increases in all major categories, including: customer-related swap fee income, non-interest income from our SBA lending division, gain on sale income from our Residential Lending division and service charges and other fees. A key component of our transformation towards a relationship-based business model is the generation of increased levels of commercial fee income and in this regard early results have been promising.” Mr. Mahon concluded, “We continue to gain significant traction with our commercial customers on our interest rate swap products (the program was established in the second quarter of 2019). In addition, our SBA lending division continues to leverage the power of Dime’s brand recognition and is obtaining meaningful referral activity from our branch network, which is located in a densely populated metropolitan area. Both these revenue streams are a potential source of fee income growth for us in the coming years.”

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $28.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, $22.8 million during the third quarter of 2019, and $22.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2018. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company recognized $3.8 million of expenses related to the extinguishment of FHLB borrowings and $0.2 million of non-recurring expenses associated with a branch consolidation. During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company recognized a non-recurring expense of $0.7 million for severance expense related to a reduction in the workforce. Excluding the non-recurring item in the fourth quarter of 2019, non-interest expense was $24.3 million and excluding the non-recurring item in the fourth quarter of 2018, non-interest expense was $22.0 million.

On a year-over-year basis, salaries and employee benefits expenses increased by $5.2 million as the Bank added relationship bankers and support staff as part of its Business Banking division buildout. The year-over-year increase in salaries and employee benefits expense was partially offset by lower FDIC insurance premiums. In the third quarter of 2019, the Bank received notice that the FDIC’s Deposit Insurance Fund Reserve Ratio reached a pre-determined threshold, and as a result, an assessment credit from the FDIC totaling $0.5 million was recorded. In addition, no FDIC insurance premium expense was recognized for the third quarter of 2019 and only $0.08 million was recognized for the fourth quarter of 2019. The FDIC insurance premium expense for the year-ago quarter was $0.4 million.

The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 1.80% during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 1.41% for the third quarter of 2019 and 1.46% for the fourth quarter of 2018. The efficiency ratio was 66.0% during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 57.7% during the linked quarter and 57.8% during the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding the expenses related to the extinguishment of FHLB borrowings and the non-recurring branch consolidation expense, the ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 1.55% and the efficiency ratio was 56.7% during the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding the non-recurring severance expense related to a reduction in the workforce, the ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 1.41% and the efficiency ratio was 55.9% during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Income Tax Expense

The reported effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 18.5% versus 15.3% for the third quarter of 2019. The increase in the tax rate was primarily attributable to higher pre-tax earnings during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans at December 31, 2019 were $11.1 million, or 0.2% of total loans, a decrease from $16.4 million, or 0.3% of total loans, at September 30, 2019. A loan loss provision of $6.2 million was recorded during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to a loan loss provision of $11.2 million during the third quarter of 2019, and a loan loss provision of $0.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2018. Net charge-offs were $5.1 million for both the fourth quarter and third quarter of 2019, compared to $0.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

“This quarter’s credit costs resulted primarily from a $5.0 million charge-off and a $7.5 million specific reserve taken against a single C&I relationship that had been previously placed on non-performing status in the third quarter of 2019. With the actions taken this quarter, we are now fully reserved against the remaining charged-down loan balance ($10.0 million). Being fully reserved for this relationship is a prudent course of action given what increasingly appears to be a very protracted settlement process,” commented Mr. Mahon. “As mentioned in our third quarter earnings release, we believe there were factors which were unique to this particular relationship and consider it an isolated event,” concluded Mr. Mahon.

The allowance for loan losses was 0.53% of total loans at December 31, 2019 and 0.50% of total loans at September 30, 2019.

At December 31, 2019, non-performing assets represented 2.2% of the sum of tangible common equity plus the allowance for loan losses and reserve for contingent liabilities (this non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principle (“GAAP”) statistic is otherwise known as the "Texas Ratio") (see “Problem Assets as a Percentage of Tangible Capital and Reserves” table and “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” table at the end of this news release).

Capital Management

The Company’s consolidated Tier 1 capital to average assets (“leverage ratio”), which was 8.79% at December 31, 2019, was in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements.

The Bank’s regulatory capital ratios continued to be in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements. At December 31, 2019, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.15%, while Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratios were 12.85% and 13.44%, respectively.

Mr. Mahon commented, “As disclosed previously, the Company repurchased 2% of beginning period shares outstanding in the fourth quarter at a weighted average price of $20.23. Furthermore, the Company’s Board of Directors today approved our fourteenth stock repurchase program, which allows for the purchase of up to 2,636,598 shares, or 7.5% of outstanding common stock at December 31, 2019, upon completion of the previously authorized thirteenth stock repurchase program. We believe that the share repurchase program is consistent with the Company’s objectives to enhance long-term shareholder value.”

Diluted earnings per common share of $0.19 was greater than the quarterly $0.14 cash dividend per share during the fourth quarter of 2019, equating to a 73.7% dividend payout ratio.

Book value per share was $16.98 and tangible book value (common equity less goodwill divided by number of shares outstanding) per share was $15.39 at December 31, 2019 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

The Company had $6.35 billion in consolidated assets as of December 31, 2019. The Bank was founded in 1864, is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, and currently has 28 retail branches located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Nassau and Suffolk Counties, New York. More information on the Company and the Bank can be found on Dime's website at www.dime.com.

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Dollars in thousands except share amounts) December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2019 2019 2018 ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 155,488 $ 112,541 $ 147,256 Mortgage-backed securities available-for-sale, at fair value 502,464 453,018 466,605 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value 48,531 66,590 36,280 Marketable equity securities, at fair value 5,894 5,835 5,667 Real Estate Loans: One-to-four family and cooperative/condominium apartment 148,429 134,361 96,847 Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (1)(2) 3,385,375 3,608,156 3,866,788 Commercial real estate and commercial mixed-use 1,350,185 1,333,763 1,170,085 Acquisition, development, and construction ("ADC") 118,365 95,767 29,402 Total real estate loans 5,002,354 5,172,047 5,163,122 Commercial and industrial ("C&I") 336,412 309,593 229,504 Other loans 1,772 1,389 1,192 Allowance for loan losses (28,441 ) (27,294 ) (21,782 ) Total loans, net 5,312,097 5,455,735 5,372,036 Premises and fixed assets, net 21,692 22,507 24,713 Premises held for sale 514 - - Loans held for sale 500 1,839 1,097 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York capital stock 56,019 54,421 57,551 Bank Owned Life Insurance ("BOLI") 114,257 113,551 111,427 Goodwill 55,638 55,638 55,638 Operating lease assets 37,858 38,856 - Other assets 43,508 44,804 42,308 TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,354,460 $ 6,425,335 $ 6,320,578 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing checking $ 478,549 $ 416,457 $ 395,477 Interest-bearing checking 151,491 135,721 115,972 Savings 374,265 356,767 336,669 Money Market 1,705,451 1,831,773 2,098,599 Sub-total 2,709,756 2,740,718 2,946,717 Certificates of deposit 1,572,869 1,650,688 1,410,037 Total Due to Depositors 4,282,625 4,391,406 4,356,754 Escrow and other deposits 76,481 110,233 85,234 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York advances 1,092,250 1,056,750 1,125,350 Subordinated Notes Payable, net 113,906 113,869 113,759 Other Borrowings 110,000 60,000 - Operating lease liabilities 44,098 45,117 - Other liabilities 38,342 39,056 37,400 TOTAL LIABILITIES 5,757,702 5,816,431 5,718,497 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock ($0.01 par, 125,000,000 shares authorized, 53,721,189 shares, 53,699,694 shares, and 53,690,825 shares issued at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively, and 35,154,642 shares, 35,951,652 shares shares, and 36,081,455 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively) 537 537 537 Additional paid-in capital 279,322 279,768 277,512 Retained earnings 581,817 579,830 565,713 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of deferred taxes (5,940 ) (6,308 ) (6,500 ) Unearned equity award common stock (6,731 ) (8,892 ) (3,623 ) Common stock held by the Benefit Maintenance Plan (1,496 ) (1,496 ) (1,509 ) Treasury stock (18,566,547 shares, 17,748,042 shares, and 17,609,370 shares at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively) (250,751 ) (234,535 ) (230,049 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 596,758 608,904 602,081 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 6,354,460 $ 6,425,335 $ 6,320,578 (1) Includes loans underlying cooperatives. (2) While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.







DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019

2018

2019 2018

Interest income: Loans secured by real estate $ 51,390 $ 50,732 $ 49,953 $ 202,110 $ 194,842 Commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans 3,968 4,442 3,200 15,980 9,741 Other loans 16 18 19 70 74 Mortgage-backed securities 3,135 2,973 3,279 12,266 10,794 Investment securities 636 626 240 2,252 363 Other short-term investments 1,198 1,488 1,359 5,590 5,896 Total interest income 60,343 60,279 58,050 238,268 221,710 Interest expense: Deposits and escrow 14,209 16,582 14,289 62,079 50,389 Borrowed funds 6,737 7,501 6,611 28,768 24,995 Total interest expense 20,946 24,083 20,900 90,847 75,384 Net interest income 39,397 36,196 37,150 147,421 146,326 Provision for loan losses 6,240 11,228 603 17,340 2,244 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 33,157 24,968 36,547 130,081 144,082 Non-interest income: Service charges and other fees 1,662 1,780 1,199 5,805 4,642 Mortgage banking income, net 80 77 75 286 367 Gain (loss) on equity securities 101 14 (416 ) 531 (302 ) Gain on sale of securities and other assets 98 66 - 31 1,370 Gain on sale of loans 503 443 159 1,540 302 Income from BOLI 706 723 721 2,830 2,882 Loan level derivative income 422 197 - 910 - Other 55 61 83 235 262 Total non-interest income 3,627 3,361 1,821 12,168 9,523 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 13,361 12,948 12,042 50,254 45,066 Stock benefit plan compensation expense 494 574 326 1,843 1,524 Occupancy and equipment 4,509 3,970 3,836 16,175 15,250 Data processing costs 2,039 1,803 1,635 7,816 7,009 Marketing 595 466 1,030 1,992 3,198 Federal deposit insurance premiums 75 (506 ) 448 609 1,969 Loss from extinguishment of debt 3,780 - - 3,780 - Other 3,412 3,519 3,428 12,918 12,874 Total non-interest expense 28,265 22,774 22,745 95,387 86,890 Income before taxes 8,519 5,555 15,623 46,862 66,715 Income tax expense 1,574 850 3,183 10,676 15,427 Net Income $ 6,945 $ 4,705 $ 12,440 $ 36,186 $ 51,288 Earnings per Share ("EPS"): Basic $ 0.20 $ 0.13 $ 0.34 $ 1.01 $ 1.38 Diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.13 $ 0.34 $ 1.01 $ 1.38 Average common shares outstanding for Diluted EPS 35,567,196 35,769,461 36,296,298 35,780,725 37,087,762





DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts) At or For the Three Months Ended At or For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Per Share Data: Reported EPS (Diluted) $ 0.19 $ 0.13 $ 0.34 $ 1.01 $ 1.38 Cash dividends paid per share 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.56 0.56 Book value per share 16.98 16.94 16.68 16.98 16.68 Tangible book value per share (1) 15.39 15.39 15.14 15.39 15.14 Dividend payout ratio 73.68 % 107.69 % 41.18 % 55.45 % 40.58 % Performance Ratios (Based upon Reported Net Income): Return on average assets 0.44 % 0.29 % 0.80 % 0.57 % 0.82 % Return on average common equity 4.58 % 3.08 % 8.25 % 5.96 % 8.44 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 5.05 % 3.39 % 9.08 % 6.56 % 9.30 % Net interest spread 2.34 % 2.07 % 2.22 % 2.05 % 2.20 % Net interest margin 2.60 % 2.34 % 2.46 % 2.35 % 2.41 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 120.29 % 118.38 % 118.71 % 119.06 % 117.47 % Non-interest expense to average assets 1.80 % 1.41 % 1.46 % 1.50 % 1.38 % Efficiency ratio 66.00 % 57.69 % 57.75 % 59.98 % 56.14 % Loan-to-deposit ratio at end of period 124.70 % 124.86 % 123.80 % 124.70 % 123.80 % CRE consolidated concentration ratio (2) 663.4 % 678.9 % 702.7 % 663.4 % 702.7 % Effective tax rate 18.48 % 15.30 % 20.37 % 22.78 % 23.12 % Average Balance Data: Average assets $ 6,279,715 $ 6,446,382 $ 6,251,691 $ 6,370,418 $ 6,279,483 Average interest-earning assets 6,055,922 6,191,299 6,031,823 6,123,256 6,060,291 Average loans 5,403,147 5,503,233 5,400,166 5,461,034 5,454,128 Average deposits 4,355,122 4,416,143 4,349,419 4,372,827 4,377,439 Average common equity 606,084 610,487 603,358 606,949 607,353 Average tangible common equity (1) 550,446 554,849 547,721 551,312 551,716 Asset Quality Summary: Non-performing loans (excluding loans held for sale) $ 11,091 $ 16,378 $ 2,345 $ 11,091 $ 2,345 Non-performing assets 11,091 16,378 2,345 11,091 2,345 Net charge-offs 5,093 5,068 152 10,681 1,497 Non-performing loans/ Total loans 0.21 % 0.30 % 0.04 % 0.21 % 0.04 % Non-performing assets/ Total assets 0.17 % 0.25 % 0.04 % 0.17 % 0.04 % Allowance for loan loss/ Total loans 0.53 % 0.50 % 0.40 % 0.53 % 0.40 % Allowance for loan loss/ Non-performing loans 256.43 % 166.65 % 928.87 % 256.43 % 928.87 % Loans delinquent 30 to 89 days at period end $ 682 $ 139 $ 424 $ 682 $ 424 Capital Ratios - Consolidated: Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.59 % 8.69 % 8.72 % 8.59 % 8.72 % Tier 1 common equity ratio 11.15 10.62 11.50 11.15 11.50 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.15 10.62 11.50 11.15 11.50 Total risk-based capital ratio 14.08 13.33 14.35 14.08 14.35 Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.79 8.76 8.92 8.79 8.92 Capital Ratios - Bank Only: Tier 1 common equity ratio 12.85 % 11.86 % 13.34 % 12.85 % 13.34 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.85 11.86 13.34 12.85 13.34 Total risk-based capital ratio 13.44 12.38 13.80 13.44 13.80 Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.15 9.75 10.31 10.15 10.31 (1) See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" table for reconciliation of tangible common equity and tangible assets. Average balances are calculated using the ending balance for months during the period indicated. (2) The CRE concentration ratio is calculated using the sum of commercial real estate, excluding owner occupied commercial real estate, multifamily, and ADC, divided by consolidated capital.





DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME (Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Average Average Average Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Assets: Interest-earning assets: Real estate loans $ 5,082,206 $ 51,390 4.04 % $ 5,188,967 $ 50,732 3.91 % $ 5,179,805 $ 49,953 3.86 % Commercial and industrial loans 319,553 3,968 4.97 312,472 4,442 5.69 219,295 3,200 5.84 Other loans 1,388 16 4.61 1,794 18 4.01 1,066 19 7.13 Mortgage-backed securities 454,384 3,135 2.76 432,071 2,973 2.75 472,965 3,279 2.77 Investment securities 66,544 636 3.82 74,349 626 3.37 19,728 240 4.87 Other short-term investments 131,847 1,198 3.63 181,646 1,488 3.28 138,964 1,359 3.91 Total interest-earning assets 6,055,922 60,343 3.99 % 6,191,299 60,279 3.89 % 6,031,823 58,050 3.85 % Non-interest-earning assets 223,793 255,083 219,868 Total assets $ 6,279,715 $ 6,446,382 $ 6,251,691 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 147,510 $ 83 0.22 % $ 125,310 $ 56 0.18 % $ 114,563 $ 60 0.21 % Money market accounts 1,780,485 5,062 1.13 1,845,594 6,883 1.48 2,131,276 7,630 1.42 Savings accounts 366,234 290 0.31 341,170 157 0.18 338,837 47 0.06 Certificates of deposit 1,603,921 8,774 2.17 1,674,478 9,485 2.25 1,377,207 6,552 1.89 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,898,150 14,209 1.45 3,986,552 16,582 1.65 3,961,883 14,289 1.43 Borrowed Funds 1,136,377 6,737 2.35 1,243,561 7,501 2.39 1,119,225 6,611 2.34 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,034,527 20,946 1.65 % 5,230,113 24,083 1.83 % 5,081,108 20,900 1.63 % Non-interest-bearing checking accounts 456,972 429,591 387,536 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 182,132 176,191 179,689 Total liabilities 5,673,631 5,835,895 5,648,333 Stockholders' equity 606,084 610,487 603,358 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,279,715 $ 6,446,382 $ 6,251,691 Net interest income $ 39,397 $ 36,196 $ 37,150 Net interest spread 2.34 % 2.07 % 2.22 % Net interest-earning assets $ 1,021,395 $ 961,186 $ 950,715 Net interest margin 2.60 % 2.34 % 2.46 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 120.29 % 118.38 % 118.71 % Deposits (including non-interest-bearing checking accounts) $ 4,355,122 $ 14,209 1.29 % $ 4,416,143 $ 16,582 1.49 % $ 4,349,419 $ 14,289 1.30 %





DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED SCHEDULE OF LOAN COMPOSITION AND WEIGHTED AVERAGE RATES ("WAR") (1) (Dollars in thousands) At December 31, 2019 At September 30, 2019 At December 31, 2018 Balance WAR Balance WAR Balance WAR Loan balances at period end: One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment $ 148,429 4.28 % $ 134,361 4.38 % $ 96,847 4.59 % Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (2)(3) 3,385,375 3.75 3,608,156 3.72 3,866,788 3.56 Commercial real estate and commercial mixed-use 1,350,185 4.31 1,333,763 4.31 1,170,085 4.17 Acquisition, development, and construction ("ADC") 118,365 5.82 95,767 6.00 29,402 6.64 Total real estate loans 5,002,354 3.96 5,172,047 3.93 5,163,122 3.74 Commercial and industrial ("C&I") 336,412 5.18 309,593 5.46 229,504 5.76 Total $ 5,338,766 4.04 % $ 5,481,640 4.02 % $ 5,392,626 3.82 % (1) Weighted average rate is calculated by aggregating interest based on the current loan rate from each loan in the category, divided by the total amount of loans in the category. (2) Includes loans underlying cooperatives. (3) While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.







DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED SCHEDULE OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS AND TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS ("TDRs") (Dollars in thousands) At December 31, At September 30,

At December 31, 2019

2019

2018

Non-Performing Loans One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment $ 794 $ 1,161 $ 712 Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (1)(2) 153 153 280 Commercial real estate and commercial mixed-use real estate (2) 60 63 1,041 C&I 10,082 15,000 309 Other 2 1 3 Total Non-Performing Loans (3) $ 11,091 $ 16,378 $ 2,345 Total Non-Performing Assets $ 11,091 $ 16,378 $ 2,345 Performing TDR Loans One-to-four family and cooperative/condominium apartment $ - $ 9 $ 14 Multifamily residential and mixed-use residential real estate (1)(2) - - 271 Commercial real estate and commercial mixed-use real estate (2) - - 4,084 Total Performing TDRs $ 0 $ 9 $ 4,369 (1) Includes loans underlying cooperatives. (2) While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio. (3) There were no non-accruing TDRs for the periods indicated. PROBLEM ASSETS AS A PERCENTAGE OF TANGIBLE CAPITAL AND RESERVES (TEXAS RATIO) (Dollars in thousands) At December 31, At September 30, At December 31, 2019

2019

2018

Total Non-Performing Assets $ 11,091 $ 16,378 $ 2,345 Loans 90 days or more past due on accrual status (4) 1,533 380 100 TOTAL PROBLEM ASSETS $ 12,624 $ 16,758 $ 2,445 Tangible common equity (5) $ 541,120 $ 553,266 $ 546,443 Allowance for loan losses and reserves for contingent liabilities 28,466 27,319 21,807 TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY PLUS RESERVES $ 569,586 $ 580,585 $ 568,250 TEXAS RATIO (PROBLEM ASSETS AS A PERCENTAGE OF TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY AND RESERVES) 2.2 % 2.9 % 0.4 % (4) These loans were, as of the respective dates indicated, expected to be either satisfied, made current or re-financed in the near future, and were not expected to result in any loss of contractual principal or interest. These loans are not included in non-performing loans. (5) See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" table for reconciliation of tangible common equity and tangible assets.



