WICHITA, Kan., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQBK), (“Equity”, “we”, “us”, “our”), the Wichita-based holding company of Equity Bank, reported its unaudited results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, including net income allocable to common stockholders for the year of $25.6 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, and $10.0 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter.
“Our fourth quarter 2019 results indicate the collaborative effort of our retail and deposit teams to price our offerings and meet the needs of our diverse customer base in our regions,” said Brad Elliott, Chairman and CEO of Equity. “We have remained highly competitive for our customers in all areas while continuing to deliver shareholder value.”
“During many initiatives that have improved our customer experience, responsiveness and satisfaction, we operated with the entrepreneurial spirit that is one of our core values and differentiators,” said Mr. Elliott. “As a result, our net interest margin and our non-performing asset ratios have shown improvement. Our focus in 2020 includes continuing to offer the relationship-based customer service that our business clients and consumers value and providing innovative products that help us grow signature deposits, including checking, operating and savings accounts. We continue to monitor and develop relationships for further business combinations and, as always, we prioritize cultural fit in addition to stockholder value.”
On February 8, 2019, Equity completed its acquisition of two bank locations in Guymon, Oklahoma, and one bank location in Cordell, Oklahoma, from MidFirst Bank (“MidFirst”) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (“the MidFirst acquisition”).
Notable Items:
Equity’s Balance Sheet Highlights:
Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2019
Net income allocable to common stockholders was $25.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $35.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, a decrease of $10.2 million, principally related to the non-typical specific impairment of $14.5 million ($11.3 million adjusted for taxes) taken during the first quarter of 2019. Results of operations of the MidFirst acquisition are included in Equity’s 2019 results of operations subsequent to the acquisition on February 8, 2019. Equity’s financial results also reflect results of operations of our 2018 mergers subsequent to the merger dates. Equity Bank merged with City Bank and Trust (“CBT”) in Guymon, Oklahoma, on August 23, 2018, and on May 4, 2018, Equity completed mergers with Kansas Bank Corporation (“KBC”), parent company of First National Bank of Liberal/Hugoton (“FNB”) in Liberal, Kansas and Adams Dairy Bancshares, Inc. (“Adams”), parent company of Adams Dairy Bank in Blue Springs, Missouri.
Diluted earnings per share were $1.61 for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $2.28 for the comparable period of 2018. Weighted average fully diluted shares were 15,843,211 and 15,708,386 for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.
Net interest income was $125.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $124.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $1.1 million, or 0.8%. The additional net interest income was primarily the result of interest-earning assets growing at a faster rate than interest-bearing liabilities due to increases in non-interest-bearing deposits and capital.
Our net interest margin was 3.48% for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to 3.81% for the year ended December 31, 2018. The decrease in net interest margin was primarily due to an increase in cost of funds, a reduction in loan fees, additional callable bond premium amortization related to the adoption of ASU 2017-08 and the movement of the aforementioned large credit relationship with the non-typical specific impairment to nonaccrual during the first quarter of 2019.
The provision for loan losses was $18.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $4.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. In the first quarter of 2019, we recorded a $14.5 million provision for loss against a credit relationship and subsequently charged off a net of $15.2 million on this credit relationship during the year ended December 31, 2019. Net charge-offs for the year ended December 31, 2019, were $2.4 million, exclusive of the net charge offs related to the previously mentioned credit relationship, as compared to net charge-offs of $1.0 million for the comparable period in 2018. The increase in adjusted charge-offs year over year was primarily the result of purchased loans moving out of the portfolio.
Total non-interest income was $25.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $19.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase is largely attributable to increases in debit card income, service charges and fees and mortgage banking income.
Total non-interest expense was $99.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $94.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. These results include the effect of the May 2018 addition of five locations in southwest Kansas plus one location in Blue Springs, Missouri; the August 2018 addition of one location in Guymon, Oklahoma; and the February 2019 acquisition of two additional locations in Guymon, Oklahoma, and one location in Cordell, Oklahoma. In addition, the results reflect added lending, customer service, corporate and operations staff indirectly attributable to mergers and organic growth. Data processing costs increased due to more accounts, higher transaction volumes and our new online banking platform. Also, included in non-interest expense for 2019 are expenditures related to the infrastructure around our Trust and Wealth Management business line and increased professional fees associated with the previously disclosed specific credit relationship. Merger expenses of $915 thousand ($694 thousand after tax) for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $7.5 million ($5.7 million after tax) for the year ended December 31, 2018, were also included in non-interest expense.
Equity’s effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 22.2% as compared to 22.4% for the year ended December 31, 2018. For both of the comparable periods, the estimated annual effective tax rate at which income tax expense was provided reflect, in addition to statutory tax rates, the levels of tax-exempt interest income, non-taxable life insurance income, non-deductible facilitative merger expense and other non-deductible expense in proportion to annual income before income taxes, as well as federal income tax credits available in each annual period.
Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2019
Net income allocable to common stockholders was $10.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to net income allocable to common stockholders of $9.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $89 thousand.
Diluted earnings per share were $0.64 for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.62 for the comparable period in 2018. Weighted average fully diluted shares were 15,684,962 and 16,095,103 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.
Net interest income was $32.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $33.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, a $931 thousand, or 2.8%, decrease. The decrease in net interest income was primarily driven by average rates of interest-earning assets falling at a faster rate than average rates of interest-bearing liabilities.
The net interest margin was 3.61% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to 3.70% for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The decrease in net interest margin was primarily due to a reduction in loan fees, a falling interest rate environment where the average rate of interest-earning assets fell faster than the average rate of interest-bearing liabilities as well as movement of the aforementioned large credit relationship to nonaccrual during the first quarter of 2019.
The provision for loan losses was $1.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $750 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2018. For the three months ended December 31, 2019, we had net charge-offs of $6.7 million, of which $5.0 million was related to the credit relationship for which we provisioned $14.5 million during the first quarter of 2019, as compared to net charge-offs of $307 thousand for the same period in 2018. The increase in adjusted net charge-offs year-over-year was primarily the result of purchased loans moving out of the portfolio.
Total non-interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $6.6 million, as compared to $5.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. This increase was largely due to increases in debit card income, service charges and fees and an increase in mortgage banking. The increases in debit card income and service charges and fees are principally attributable to the addition of accounts and higher transaction volumes.
Total non-interest expense was $24.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $25.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The decrease in non-interest expense is due largely to decreases in salaries and employee benefits, merger expense and FDIC insurance expense, partially offset by increases in other expense, data processing, other real estate owned expense, professional fees and net occupancy and equipment expense. Non-interest expense does not include any merger expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Merger expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2018, totaled $938 thousand ($712 thousand after tax).
Equity’s effective tax rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was 23.8%, as compared to 23.0% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.
Loans, Deposits and Total Assets
Loans held for investment were $2.56 billion at December 31, 2019, as compared to $2.58 billion at December 31, 2018, a decrease of $18.8 million.
As of December 31, 2019, Equity’s allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.48%, as compared to 0.44% at December 31, 2018. Total reserves, including purchase discounts, to total loans were approximately 0.85% as of December 31, 2019, as compared to 1.02% at December 31, 2018. Nonperforming assets were $46.9 million as of December 31, 2019, or 1.19% of total assets. Nonperforming assets were $39.6 million at December 31, 2018, or 0.98% of total assets.
Total deposits were $3.06 billion at December 31, 2019, as compared to $3.12 billion at December 31, 2018, a decrease of $59.9 million. This decrease included $174.7 million of time deposits and $22.5 million of demand deposits, partially offset by an increase of $137.3 million in savings, NOW and money market deposits and $98.5 million assumed in the MidFirst acquisition. Signature deposits were $2.23 billion at December 31, 2019, as compared to $2.12 billion at December 31, 2018. The decrease in time deposits was primarily due to roll-off of wholesale deposits.
At December 31, 2019, Equity had consolidated total assets of $3.95 billion, as compared to $4.06 billion at December 31, 2018, a decrease of $112.1 million.
Borrowings and Capital
At December 31, 2019, borrowings totaled $383.6 million, as compared to $464.7 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease in borrowings was principally due to a $60.5 million decrease in Federal Home Loan Bank advances, a $14.4 million decline in retail repurchase agreements and a $6.5 million reduction in bank stock loan.
At December 31, 2019, common stockholders’ equity totaled $478.1 million, $30.95 per common share, as compared to $455.9 million, $28.87 per common share, at December 31, 2018. Tangible common equity was $320.5 million and tangible book value per common share was $20.75 at December 31, 2019. Tangible common equity was $301.3 million and tangible book value per common share was $19.08 at December 31, 2018. During the second and third quarters of 2019, the company repurchased a total of 421,016 shares of our Class A Voting Common Stock at a total cost of $10.9 million, or $25.81 per share. There were no shares of our Class A Voting Common Stock repurchased during the fourth quarter of 2019. The ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 11.63% and the total capital to risk-weighted assets was 12.59% at December 31, 2019.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this press release.
Conference Call and Webcast
Equity Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brad Elliott, and Chief Financial Officer, Greg Kossover, will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter and annual 2019 results on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. eastern time, 9:00 a.m. central time.
Investors, news media and other participants should register for the call or audio webcast at investor.equitybank.com. On Friday, January 24, 2020, participants may also dial into the call toll-free at (844) 534-7311 from anywhere in the U.S. or (574) 990-1419 internationally, using conference ID no. 1766348.
Participants are encouraged to dial into the call or access the webcast approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time. Presentation slides to pair with the call or webcast will be posted one hour prior to the call at investor.equitybank.com.
A replay of the call and webcast will be available two hours following the close of the call until January 31, 2020, accessible at (855) 859-2056 with conference ID no. 1766348 at investor.equitybank.com.
About Equity Bancshares, Inc.
Equity Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Equity Bank, offering a full range of financial solutions, including commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans, trust and wealth management services and treasury management services, while delivering the high-quality, relationship-based customer service of a community bank. Equity’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “EQBK.” Learn more at www.equitybank.com.
No Offer or Solicitation
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to sell, or the solicitation or an offer to buy any securities. There will be no sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirement of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Equity’s management with respect to, among other things, future events and Equity’s financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “goal,” “target,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative variations of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Equity’s industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond Equity’s control. Accordingly, Equity cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although Equity believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Equity’s expectations include competition from other financial institutions and bank holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; and similar variables. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.
For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in Equity’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 20, 2019 and any updates to those risk factors set forth in Equity’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Equity’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Equity anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Equity does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict those events or how they may affect us. In addition, Equity cannot assess the impact of each factor on Equity’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Equity or persons acting on Equity’s behalf may issue.
Investor Contact:
Chris Navratil
SVP, Finance
Equity Bancshares, Inc.
(316) 612-6014
cnavratil@equitybank.com
Media Contact:
John J. Hanley
SVP, Senior Director of Marketing
Equity Bancshares, Inc.
(816) 505-4063
jhanley@equitybank.com
Unaudited Financial Tables
TABLE 1. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|As of and for the three months ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|Statement of Income Data
|Net interest income
|$
|32,405
|$
|31,526
|$
|31,288
|$
|30,639
|$
|33,336
|Provision for loan losses
|1,055
|679
|974
|15,646
|750
|Net gains (losses) from securities transactions
|(3
|)
|4
|7
|6
|5
|Other non-interest income
|6,644
|6,568
|6,444
|5,318
|5,444
|Total non-interest income
|6,641
|6,572
|6,451
|5,324
|5,449
|Merger expense
|—
|—
|276
|639
|938
|Other non-interest expense
|24,846
|24,223
|24,747
|24,904
|24,200
|Total non-interest expense
|24,846
|24,223
|25,023
|25,543
|25,138
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|13,145
|13,196
|11,742
|(5,226
|)
|12,897
|Provision for income taxes (benefits)
|3,131
|2,790
|2,510
|(1,153
|)
|2,972
|Net income (loss)
|10,014
|10,406
|9,232
|(4,073
|)
|9,925
|Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders
|10,014
|10,406
|9,232
|(4,073
|)
|9,925
|Basic earnings (loss) per share
|0.65
|0.67
|0.59
|(0.26
|)
|0.63
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|0.64
|0.66
|0.58
|(0.26
|)
|0.62
|Balance Sheet Data (at period end)
|Available-for-sale securities
|$
|142,067
|$
|152,680
|$
|161,082
|$
|166,355
|$
|168,875
|Held-to-maturity securities
|769,059
|764,163
|766,950
|749,493
|748,356
|Gross loans held for investment
|2,556,652
|2,600,924
|2,679,985
|2,618,986
|2,575,408
|Allowance for loan losses
|12,232
|17,875
|17,777
|26,340
|11,454
|Intangible assets, net
|157,518
|158,350
|159,147
|159,944
|154,665
|Total assets
|3,949,578
|4,074,663
|4,180,074
|4,065,354
|4,061,716
|Total deposits
|3,063,516
|3,106,929
|3,185,893
|3,260,870
|3,123,447
|Non-time deposits
|2,230,346
|2,177,820
|2,192,534
|2,220,110
|2,115,541
|Borrowings
|383,632
|480,000
|515,582
|331,221
|464,676
|Total liabilities
|3,471,518
|3,607,613
|3,721,668
|3,611,891
|3,605,775
|Total stockholders’ equity
|478,060
|467,050
|458,406
|453,463
|455,941
|Tangible common equity*
|320,542
|308,700
|299,259
|293,519
|301,276
|Selected Average Balance Sheet Data (quarterly average)
|Investment securities
|$
|911,923
|$
|926,839
|$
|924,914
|$
|918,804
|$
|893,642
|Total gross loans receivable
|2,568,301
|2,646,454
|2,655,256
|2,560,030
|2,590,610
|Interest-earnings assets
|3,563,642
|3,657,970
|3,665,618
|3,560,815
|3,578,487
|Total assets
|3,932,909
|4,030,606
|4,025,764
|3,926,359
|3,935,722
|Interest-bearing deposits
|2,563,519
|2,673,007
|2,726,443
|2,709,596
|2,501,227
|Borrowings
|377,561
|390,562
|347,103
|269,492
|480,417
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2,941,080
|3,063,569
|3,073,546
|2,979,088
|2,981,644
|Total deposits
|3,055,275
|3,152,785
|3,200,624
|3,178,164
|2,991,657
|Total liabilities
|3,459,347
|3,567,354
|3,568,661
|3,466,646
|3,486,272
|Total stockholders' equity
|473,562
|463,252
|457,103
|459,713
|449,450
|Tangible common equity*
|315,569
|304,492
|297,541
|302,398
|294,506
|Performance ratios
|Return on average assets (ROAA) annualized
|1.01
|%
|1.02
|%
|0.92
|%
|(0.42
|)%
|1.00
|%
|Return on average equity (ROAE) annualized
|8.39
|%
|8.91
|%
|8.10
|%
|(3.59
|)%
|8.76
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) annualized*
|13.42
|%
|14.38
|%
|13.29
|%
|(4.62
|)%
|14.17
|%
|Yield on loans annualized
|5.67
|%
|5.70
|%
|5.74
|%
|5.79
|%
|5.91
|%
|Cost of interest-bearing deposits annualized
|1.32
|%
|1.56
|%
|1.64
|%
|1.61
|%
|1.45
|%
|Cost of total deposits annualized
|1.11
|%
|1.32
|%
|1.40
|%
|1.37
|%
|1.21
|%
|Net interest margin annualized
|3.61
|%
|3.42
|%
|3.42
|%
|3.49
|%
|3.70
|%
|Efficiency ratio*
|63.63
|%
|63.59
|%
|65.59
|%
|69.26
|%
|62.40
|%
|Non-interest income / average assets
|0.67
|%
|0.65
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.55
|%
|0.55
|%
|Non-interest expense / average assets
|2.51
|%
|2.38
|%
|2.49
|%
|2.64
|%
|2.53
|%
|Capital Ratios
|Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
|9.02
|%
|8.48
|%
|8.26
|%
|8.37
|%
|8.60
|%
|Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
|11.63
|%
|11.05
|%
|10.46
|%
|10.46
|%
|10.95
|%
|Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio
|12.15
|%
|11.56
|%
|10.95
|%
|10.96
|%
|11.45
|%
|Total Risk Based Capital Ratio
|12.59
|%
|12.19
|%
|11.56
|%
|11.87
|%
|11.86
|%
|Total stockholders' equity to total assets
|12.10
|%
|11.46
|%
|10.97
|%
|11.15
|%
|11.23
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets*
|8.45
|%
|7.88
|%
|7.44
|%
|7.52
|%
|7.71
|%
|Book value per common share
|$
|30.95
|$
|30.25
|$
|29.45
|$
|28.66
|$
|28.87
|Tangible book value per common share*
|$
|20.75
|$
|19.99
|$
|19.23
|$
|18.55
|$
|19.08
|Tangible book value per diluted common share*
|$
|20.39
|$
|19.73
|$
|18.99
|$
|18.30
|$
|18.73
* The value noted is considered a Non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures, see Table 6. Non-GAAP Financial Measures
TABLE 2. YEAR-TO-DATE ANALYSIS OF CHANGES IN NET INTEREST INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|For the year ended
|For the year ended
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|Average
Outstanding
Balance
|Interest
Income/
Expense
|Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)
|Average
Outstanding
Balance
|Interest
Income/
Expense
|Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)
|Interest-earning assets
|Loans (1)
|$
|2,607,640
|$
|149,298
|5.73
|%
|$
|2,388,509
|$
|137,048
|5.74
|%
|Total securities
|920,618
|23,519
|2.55
|%
|805,855
|22,032
|2.73
|%
|Federal funds sold and other
|83,887
|2,682
|3.20
|%
|77,681
|2,476
|3.19
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|3,612,145
|175,499
|4.86
|%
|3,272,045
|161,556
|4.94
|%
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Total interest-bearing demand and savings
|1,699,952
|21,008
|1.24
|%
|1,401,326
|12,683
|0.91
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|967,803
|19,906
|2.06
|%
|836,298
|13,004
|1.56
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|2,667,755
|40,914
|1.53
|%
|2,237,624
|25,687
|1.15
|%
|FHLB advances & LOC
|277,328
|6,667
|2.40
|%
|430,490
|9,039
|2.10
|%
|Other borrowings
|69,270
|2,060
|2.97
|%
|72,062
|2,032
|2.82
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|3,014,353
|49,641
|1.65
|%
|2,740,176
|36,758
|1.34
|%
|Net interest income
|$
|125,858
|$
|124,798
|Interest rate spread
|3.21
|%
|3.60
|%
|Net interest margin (2)
|3.48
|%
|3.81
|%
|(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.
|(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period.
|(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.
|(4) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this report may not produce the same amounts.
|For the year ended
|December 31, 2019 vs. 2018
|Total Increase/(Decrease)
|Volume
Variance(1)
|Yield/Rate
Variance(1)
|Total
Variance
|Interest-earning assets
|Loans
|$
|12,547
|$
|(297
|)
|$
|12,250
|Total securities
|2,955
|(1,468
|)
|1,487
|Federal funds sold and other
|198
|8
|206
|Total interest-earning assets
|15,700
|(1,757
|)
|13,943
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Total interest-bearing demand and savings
|3,125
|5,200
|8,325
|Certificates of deposit
|2,261
|4,641
|6,902
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|5,386
|9,841
|15,227
|FHLB advances & LOC
|(3,548
|)
|1,176
|(2,372
|)
|Other borrowings
|(80
|)
|108
|28
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,758
|11,125
|12,883
|Net interest income
|$
|13,942
|$
|(12,882
|)
|$
|1,060
|(1) The effect of changes in volume is determined by multiplying the change in volume by the previous year's average rate. Similarly, the effect of rate changes is calculated by multiplying the change in average rate by the prior year's volume. The changes attributable to both volume and rate, which cannot be segregated, have been allocated to the volume variance and the rate variance in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amount of the change in each.
TABLE 3. QUARTERLY ANALYSIS OF CHANGES IN NET INTEREST INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|For the three months ended
|For the three months ended
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|Average
Outstanding
Balance
|Interest
Income/
Expense
|Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)
|Average
Outstanding
Balance
|Interest
Income/
Expense
|Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)
|Interest-earning assets
|Loans (1)
|$
|2,568,301
|$
|36,687
|5.67
|%
|$
|2,590,610
|$
|38,564
|5.91
|%
|Total securities
|911,923
|5,652
|2.46
|%
|893,642
|6,360
|2.82
|%
|Federal funds sold and other
|83,418
|645
|3.07
|%
|94,235
|656
|2.76
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|3,563,642
|42,984
|4.79
|%
|3,578,487
|45,580
|5.05
|%
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Total interest-bearing demand and savings
|1,683,157
|4,094
|0.97
|%
|1,524,972
|4,528
|1.18
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|880,362
|4,439
|2.00
|%
|976,255
|4,593
|1.87
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|2,563,519
|8,533
|1.32
|%
|2,501,227
|9,121
|1.45
|%
|FHLB advances & LOC
|310,592
|1,564
|2.00
|%
|395,239
|2,491
|2.50
|%
|Other borrowings
|66,969
|482
|2.86
|%
|85,178
|632
|2.94
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2,941,080
|10,579
|1.43
|%
|2,981,644
|12,244
|1.63
|%
|Net interest income
|$
|32,405
|$
|33,336
|Interest rate spread
|3.36
|%
|3.42
|%
|Net interest margin (2)
|3.61
|%
|3.70
|%
|(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.
|(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period.
|(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.
|(4) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this report may not produce the same amounts.
|For the three months ended
|December 31, 2019 vs. 2018
|Total Increase/(Decrease)
|Volume
Variance(1)
|Yield/Rate
Variance (1)
|Total
Variance
|Interest-earning assets
|Loans
|$
|(330
|)
|$
|(1,547
|)
|$
|(1,877
|)
|Total securities
|126
|(834
|)
|(708
|)
|Federal funds sold and other
|(79
|)
|68
|(11
|)
|Total interest-earning assets
|(283
|)
|(2,313
|)
|(2,596
|)
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Total interest-bearing demand and savings
|449
|(883
|)
|(434
|)
|Certificates of deposit
|(470
|)
|316
|(154
|)
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|(21
|)
|(567
|)
|(588
|)
|FHLB advances & LOC
|(478
|)
|(449
|)
|(927
|)
|Other borrowings
|(119
|)
|(31
|)
|(150
|)
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|(618
|)
|(1,047
|)
|(1,665
|)
|Net interest income
|$
|335
|$
|(1,266
|)
|$
|(931
|)
|(1) The effect of changes in volume is determined by multiplying the change in volume by the previous year's average rate. Similarly, the effect of rate changes is calculated by multiplying the change in average rate by the prior year's volume. The changes attributable to both volume and rate, which cannot be segregated, have been allocated to the volume variance and the rate variance in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amount of the change in each.
TABLE 4. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|88,973
|$
|192,735
|Federal funds sold
|318
|83
|Cash and cash equivalents
|89,291
|192,818
|Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks
|2,498
|4,991
|Available-for-sale securities
|142,067
|168,875
|Held-to-maturity securities, fair value of $783,912 and $739,989
|769,059
|748,356
|Loans held for sale
|5,933
|2,972
|Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $12,232 and $11,454
|2,544,420
|2,563,954
|Other real estate owned, net
|8,293
|6,372
|Premises and equipment, net
|84,478
|80,442
|Bank-owned life insurance
|75,103
|73,105
|Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|31,137
|29,214
|Interest receivable
|15,738
|17,372
|Goodwill
|136,432
|131,712
|Core deposit intangibles, net
|19,907
|21,725
|Other
|25,222
|19,808
|Total assets
|$
|3,949,578
|$
|4,061,716
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Deposits
|Demand
|$
|481,298
|$
|503,831
|Total non-interest-bearing deposits
|481,298
|503,831
|Savings, NOW and money market
|1,749,048
|1,611,710
|Time
|833,170
|1,007,906
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|2,582,218
|2,619,616
|Total deposits
|3,063,516
|3,123,447
|Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements
|35,708
|50,068
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|324,373
|384,898
|Bank stock loan
|8,990
|15,450
|Subordinated debentures
|14,561
|14,260
|Contractual obligations
|5,836
|3,965
|Interest payable and other liabilities
|18,534
|13,687
|Total liabilities
|3,471,518
|3,605,775
|Commitments and contingent liabilities
|Stockholders’ equity
|Common stock
|174
|173
|Additional paid-in capital
|382,731
|379,085
|Retained earnings
|125,757
|101,326
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(3
|)
|(4,867
|)
|Employee stock loans
|(77
|)
|(121
|)
|Treasury stock
|(30,522
|)
|(19,655
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|478,060
|455,941
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|3,949,578
|$
|4,061,716
TABLE 5. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three months ended
December 31,
|Year ended
December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Interest and dividend income
|Loans, including fees
|$
|36,687
|$
|38,564
|$
|149,298
|$
|137,048
|Securities, taxable
|4,615
|5,272
|19,339
|17,943
|Securities, nontaxable
|1,037
|1,088
|4,180
|4,089
|Federal funds sold and other
|645
|656
|2,682
|2,476
|Total interest and dividend income
|42,984
|45,580
|175,499
|161,556
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|8,533
|9,121
|40,914
|25,687
|Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements
|39
|37
|155
|114
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,564
|2,491
|6,667
|9,039
|Bank stock loan
|147
|283
|654
|731
|Subordinated debentures
|296
|312
|1,251
|1,187
|Total interest expense
|10,579
|12,244
|49,641
|36,758
|Net interest income
|32,405
|33,336
|125,858
|124,798
|Provision for loan losses
|1,055
|750
|18,354
|3,961
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|31,350
|32,586
|107,504
|120,837
|Non-interest income
|Service charges and fees
|2,241
|2,029
|8,672
|7,250
|Debit card income
|2,101
|1,736
|8,230
|6,178
|Mortgage banking
|770
|281
|2,469
|1,298
|Increase in value of bank-owned life insurance
|503
|518
|1,997
|2,199
|Net gains (losses) from securities transactions
|(3
|)
|5
|14
|(9
|)
|Other
|1,029
|880
|3,606
|2,809
|Total non-interest income
|6,641
|5,449
|24,988
|19,725
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|11,918
|13,137
|52,122
|48,018
|Net occupancy and equipment
|2,342
|2,188
|8,674
|8,126
|Data processing
|2,688
|2,257
|10,124
|8,094
|Professional fees
|1,358
|1,157
|4,733
|3,402
|Advertising and business development
|901
|916
|3,075
|3,002
|Telecommunications
|486
|523
|2,079
|1,775
|FDIC insurance
|109
|325
|1,228
|1,536
|Courier and postage
|328
|304
|1,348
|1,183
|Free nationwide ATM cost
|440
|369
|1,680
|1,355
|Amortization of core deposit intangibles
|821
|740
|3,169
|2,443
|Loan expense
|267
|195
|875
|1,005
|Other real estate owned
|381
|(23
|)
|707
|(71
|)
|Merger expenses
|—
|938
|915
|7,462
|Other
|2,807
|2,112
|8,906
|7,057
|Total non-interest expense
|24,846
|25,138
|99,635
|94,387
|Income before income tax
|13,145
|12,897
|32,857
|46,175
|Provision for income taxes
|3,131
|2,972
|7,278
|10,350
|Net income and net income allocable to common stockholders
|$
|10,014
|$
|9,925
|$
|25,579
|$
|35,825
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.65
|$
|0.63
|$
|1.64
|$
|2.33
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.64
|$
|0.62
|$
|1.61
|$
|2.28
TABLE 6. Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|As of and for the three months ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|478,060
|$
|467,050
|$
|458,406
|$
|453,463
|$
|455,941
|Less: goodwill
|136,432
|136,432
|136,432
|136,432
|131,712
|Less: core deposit intangibles, net
|19,907
|20,727
|21,512
|22,296
|21,725
|Less: mortgage servicing asset, net
|5
|7
|8
|10
|11
|Less: naming rights, net
|1,174
|1,184
|1,195
|1,206
|1,217
|Tangible common equity
|$
|320,542
|$
|308,700
|$
|299,259
|$
|293,519
|$
|301,276
|Common shares issued at period end
|15,444,434
|15,440,334
|15,563,873
|15,820,303
|15,793,095
|RSU shares vested
|—
|—
|—
|108
|—
|Common shares outstanding at period end
|15,444,434
|15,440,334
|15,563,873
|15,820,411
|15,793,095
|Diluted common shares outstanding at period end
|15,719,810
|15,647,456
|15,758,747
|16,036,700
|16,085,729
|Book value per common share
|$
|30.95
|$
|30.25
|$
|29.45
|$
|28.66
|$
|28.87
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|20.75
|$
|19.99
|$
|19.23
|$
|18.55
|$
|19.08
|Tangible book value per diluted common share
|$
|20.39
|$
|19.73
|$
|18.99
|$
|18.30
|$
|18.73
|Total assets
|$
|3,949,578
|$
|4,074,663
|$
|4,180,074
|$
|4,065,354
|$
|4,061,716
|Less: goodwill
|136,432
|136,432
|136,432
|136,432
|131,712
|Less: core deposit intangibles, net
|19,907
|20,727
|21,512
|22,296
|21,725
|Less: mortgage servicing asset, net
|5
|7
|8
|10
|11
|Less: naming rights, net
|1,174
|1,184
|1,195
|1,206
|1,217
|Tangible assets
|$
|3,792,060
|$
|3,916,313
|$
|4,020,927
|$
|3,905,410
|$
|3,907,051
|Total stockholders' equity to total assets
|12.10
|%
|11.46
|%
|10.97
|%
|11.15
|%
|11.23
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|8.45
|%
|7.88
|%
|7.44
|%
|7.52
|%
|7.71
|%
|Total average stockholders' equity
|$
|473,562
|$
|463,252
|$
|457,103
|$
|459,713
|$
|449,450
|Less: average intangible assets
|157,993
|158,760
|159,562
|157,315
|154,944
|Average tangible common equity
|$
|315,569
|$
|304,492
|$
|297,541
|$
|302,398
|$
|294,506
|Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders
|$
|10,014
|$
|10,406
|$
|9,232
|$
|(4,073
|)
|$
|9,925
|Amortization of intangible assets
|833
|797
|797
|791
|752
|Less: tax effect of intangible assets amortization
|175
|167
|167
|166
|158
|Adjusted net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders
|$
|10,672
|$
|11,036
|$
|9,862
|$
|(3,448
|)
|$
|10,519
|Return on total average stockholders' equity (ROAE) annualized
|8.39
|%
|8.91
|%
|8.10
|%
|(3.59
|)%
|8.76
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) annualized
|13.42
|%
|14.38
|%
|13.29
|%
|(4.62
|)%
|14.17
|%
|Non-interest expense
|$
|24,846
|$
|24,223
|$
|25,023
|$
|25,543
|$
|25,138
|Less: merger expenses
|—
|—
|276
|639
|938
|Non-interest expense, excluding merger expenses
|$
|24,846
|$
|24,223
|$
|24,747
|$
|24,904
|$
|24,200
|Net interest income
|$
|32,405
|$
|31,526
|$
|31,288
|$
|30,639
|$
|33,336
|Non-interest income
|6,641
|6,572
|6,451
|5,324
|5,449
|Less: net gains (losses) from securities transactions
|(3
|)
|4
|7
|6
|5
|Non-interest income, excluding gains (losses) from securities transactions
|$
|6,644
|$
|6,568
|$
|6,444
|$
|5,318
|$
|5,444
|Net interest income plus non-interest income, excluding net gains (losses) from securities transactions
|$
|39,049
|$
|38,094
|$
|37,732
|$
|35,957
|$
|38,780
|Non-interest expense to net interest income plus non-interest income
|63.63
|%
|63.58
|%
|66.31
|%
|71.03
|%
|64.81
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|63.63
|%
|63.59
|%
|65.59
|%
|69.26
|%
|62.40
|%
Equity Bancshares, Inc.
Wichita, Kansas, UNITED STATES
Equity Bancshares, Inc. logoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: