WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE) (the “Company” or “Kane Biotech”), in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”), wishes to provide an update on the status of the non-brokered private placement of the Company’s units (“Units” and each a “Unit”) at $0.14 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $3,500,000 (the “Offering”), initially announced by the Company on December 4, 2019. Each Unit offered under the Offering consists of a common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”). Each whole Warrant is exercisable into a Common Share at $0.18 per Common Share for 24 months following issuance. As more particularly described in the press release dated December 4, 2019, the Company reserves to right to call the Warrants issued under the Offering at their exercise price of $0.18 per Warrant in the event that the Common Shares traded on the TSX-V have a closing price at or exceeding $0.25 per Common Share for five (5) consecutive trading days.

The Company completed the first tranche of the Offering on December 19, 2019 by placing 17,918,137 Units for gross proceeds of $2,508,539.18. Due to continuing interest, the Company is pleased to confirm that it anticipates closing the second and final tranche of the Offering of up to 7,081,863 Units in the coming weeks.

About Kane Biotech Inc.

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. The Company has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (56 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Company's own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNB™, DispersinB®, bluestem™, AloSera™, coactive+™ and Kane® are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE."

For more information, please visit www.kanebiotech.com

Marc Edwards

Chief Executive Officer

Kane Biotech Inc.

+1 (514) 910-6991

medwards@kanebiotech.com

Ray Dupuis

Chief Financial Officer

Kane Biotech Inc.

+1 (204) 298-2200

rdupuis@kanebiotech.com

Stephen Kilmer

Investor Relations

Kane Biotech Inc.

+1 (646) 274-3580

skilmer@kanebiotech.com

