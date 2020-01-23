New York, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Low Foam Surfactants Market by Type And Application - Global Forecast to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05790539/?utm_source=GNW

9 billion in 2019 to USD 19.6 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.6%. The industry is growing as personal care products have high demand among customers due to rising urbanization, increase in the number of working women, changing lifestyle, and growing awareness of hygiene & skin care products. The global low foam surfactants market is dominated primarily by chemical surfactants derived from oleochemical or petrochemical sources. However, due to the rising concerns for the safety of the environment and human health, governments and surfactant manufacturers are majorly focusing on shifting to renewable and sustainable products in every application.



Non-ionic surfactants type is expected to be the fastest-growing segment by type of the low foam surfactants market, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024.

The demand is estimated to surge from APAC and South American regions as a result of increasing awareness for institutional cleaning and cleanliness in the industries, institutes, and various corporate and government offices.Moreover, the region includes some of the fastest-growing economies such as China, India, and Brazil.



Industrial development in these regions favors various other chemical industries, including surfactants.



The home & personal care application segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall low foam surfactants market, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024.



Low foam surfactants are one of the essential ingredients required for detergents, cleaning products, skin care, hair care, ointments, gels, creams, and other cosmetic products.A major change in the lifestyle of consumers is being witnessed in most of the developing countries, especially in China and India.



Their increasing income and purchasing power supports the development, which in turn have increased the demand for low foam surfactants in the home & personal care industry.



Rising demand from the home & personal care, agrochemicals, and textiles applications to drive the demand for low foam surfactants in APAC.



The rapid industrialization, coupled with the growing plastics industry drives the market in the region.The rising disposable income of consumers, along with the changing lifestyle, play a significant role in boosting the growth of the low foam surfactants market.



China is the largest low foam surfactants market owing to its rapidly growing end-user industries.The demand for low surfactants is propelled by the rising demand for personal care products and increasing demand for bio-based surfactants.



In addition, the increasing demand from China, Japan, and South Korea is estimated to generate a huge demand for low foam surfactants.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 45%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 25%

• By Designation: C-Level - 46%, Director Level - 25%, and Others - 29%

• By Region: North America - 27%, Europe - 27%, APAC - 33%, South America - 7%, Middle East & Africa - 6%,



AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Croda International plc (UK), Stepan Company (US), Huntsman Corporation (US), Kao Corporation (Japan), Galaxy Surfactants (India), and Oxiteno SA (Brazil) are amongst the key players of low foam surfactants.



