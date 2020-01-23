New York, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Antifog Additives Market by Type, Application, Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03793808/?utm_source=GNW

These rules and regulations restrict the usage of some antifog additives in the food packaging films that have direct contact with food.



The food packaging segment is projected to be lead the antifog additives market in terms of both value and volume during the forecast period.

Based on application, the food packaging segment led the antifog additives market in 2018 in terms of both value and volume.The growth of this segment can be attributed to the fog formation in the food packaging films is considered detrimental as it not only reduces the visibility of the food package but also has a negative effect on aesthetic value and shelf appeal of the packaged food.



It may also lead to spoiling of the packaged food product.This detrimental effect of fog formation can be prevented by using antifog food packaging films.



There is an increased demand for antifog food packaging films from the food packaging industry for fresh food packaging application. This growing demand for antifog food packaging films from the food packaging industry is expected to drive the global antifog additives market during the forecast period.



The glycerol ester type segment is projected to lead the antifog additives market in terms of both value and volume from 2019 to 2024.

Based on type, the glycerol ester segment accounted for the largest share of the antifog additives market in 2018.The glycerol ester segment is projected to lead the market in terms of both value and volume during the forecast period.



Glycerol esters are obtained by combining fatty acids with glycerol.These fatty acid esters produced can be monoglycerides, diglycerides, or triglycerides.



A major portion of glycerol esters produced is used in the industries manufacturing food packaging and agricultural films to protect these films from fogging.



Asia Pacific is projected to lead the antifog additives market during the forecast period, in terms of both value and volume.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to lead the antifog additives market from 2019 to 2024, in terms of both value and volume.The rising disposable income of the middle-class population and the growing demand for agricultural films in the region contribute to the growth of the antifog additives market in Asia Pacific.



The market in this region is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024, in terms of value, owing to the increased demand for antifog additives from countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea.



Furthermore, as a part of the qualitative analysis of the antifog additives market, the research provides a comprehensive review of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market across the globe. It also discusses competitive strategies adopted by the leading market players such as Nouryon (Netherlands), Croda International Plc. (U.K.), Clariant AG (Switzerland), A. Schulman (U.S.), PolyOne Corporation (U.S.), Evonik Industries (Germany), DowDuPont (U.S.), Ashland Inc. (U.S.) and Corbion N.V. (Netherlands).



