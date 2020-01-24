Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Power and Control Cable Market share is anticipated to exceed USD 190 Billion by 2026, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights, Inc. Rising inclination toward sustainable infrastructure coupled with growing demand for energy is positively influencing the product deployment.

Paradigm shift toward sustainable technologies in line with digitization of substation and monitoring control systems will boost power & control cable market. In addition, high penetration of these cables across the overall wires & cable industry in line with their wide applicability across comparatively low capacity networks will positively influence the product demand. Moreover, IoT power monitoring system enhancement coupled with ongoing fund allocation across smart grid infrastructure will complement the market growth. Expansion programs across communication, railways, & energy sectors coupled with ongoing investment across smart network will complement the industry share.

North America, Europe and, Asia Pacific, in 2019 collectively held over 80% of industry share across the power & control cable market. Rapid fund flow across the LV distribution infrastructure coupled with ongoing urbanization will positively sway the overall business growth. Furthermore, growing inclination toward high investment in smart infrastructure coupled with refurbishment of existing T&D networks will complement the product demand.

Some major findings of power and control cable market forecasts report include:

The demand for power and control cable is surging across T&D sector owing to their benefits such as high resistance to heat & safety and corrosive resistant ability.

Increasing investments across telecommunications and industrial sector is anticipated to drive the business growth.

Major players operating across power and control cable industry are Prysmian, NKT, and Nexans, etc.

Rising investments toward R&D sector will cater power and control cables ability to offer reliable & efficient performance.

Increasing dependency on large industries including power generation and manufacturing facilities has fostered the high voltage cable market growth. In addition, heavy metal and mining industries along with the rapid expansion of railway networks will further institute a favorable business scenario. As the industry has been categorized to be amongst the highly regulated market platforms, standardized product specifications coupled with a huge focus on the safety and reliability of the overall electric network will fuel the overall industry dynamics.

The incorporation of renewable energy networks has compelled installers and utilities to focus on restructuring the existing electrical infrastructure. The traditional systems are being developed and enhanced depending on the resonating frequencies and bandwidth to sustain the volatility across the renewable networks. Henceforth, positive consumer and regulatory inclination toward the incorporation of sustainable electricity networks will foster the overall power and control cable market growth.

