SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK), the holding company (the “Company”) for Heritage Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced fourth quarter 2019 net income of $5.7 million, or $0.10 per average diluted common share, compared to $13.2 million, or $0.30 per average diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2018, and $11.3 million, or $0.26 per average diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported record net income of $40.5 million, or $0.84 per average diluted common share, compared to $35.3 million, or $0.84 per average diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2018. All results are unaudited.



Earnings for the third and fourth quarters of 2019, and for the year ended December 31, 2019 were reduced by pre-tax merger-related costs of $661,000, $9.9 million, and $11.1 million, respectively, related to the merger with Presidio Bank (“Presidio”) which was completed on October 11, 2019 (the “Presidio merger date”). Pre-tax earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019 were further reduced by an additional $2.0 million of provision for loan losses for certain non-impaired loans acquired at a premium from Presidio. Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018 and for the year ended December 31, 2018 were reduced by pre-tax merger-related costs of $139,000 and $9.2 million, respectively, for the acquisitions of Tri-Valley Bank (“Tri-Valley”) and United American Bank (“United American”) which were completed on April 6, 2018 and May 4, 2018, respectively. The effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 28.1%, compared to an effective tax rate of 27.4% for the year ended December 31, 2018.

“The fourth quarter of 2019 saw a significant accomplishment for Heritage Bank of Commerce with the completion of the Presidio Bank merger thereby creating the San Francisco Bay Area’s premier community business bank with a strong depth of banking talent and an extensive and diverse customer base,” said Keith A. Wilton, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Credit quality remains strong and the Bank continued to generate solid earnings for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2019, though these were partially reduced by anticipated merger-related costs from the Presidio merger.”

“We ended 2019 with over $4.1 billion in total assets, $2.5 billion in total loans and $3.4 billion in total deposits, with noninterest-bearing deposits increasing 42% from a year ago to 42% of total deposits,” added Mr. Wilton. “Net interest income was up 19% for the fourth quarter of 2019, over a year ago, and increased 8% for the full year. Also, in spite of the linked quarter margin compression, and the lower interest rate environment in general, our net interest margin remained strong at 4.15% for the fourth quarter and 4.28% for the full year. Credit quality continues to improve, with nonperforming assets declining 34% from a year ago to $9.8 million, or 0.24% of total assets. In the fourth quarter of 2019 we booked an elevated provision for loan losses of $3.2 million, of which $2.0 million was a provision for certain non-impaired loans acquired at a premium from Presidio.”

“We remain focused on the long-term success of our Company and will continue to invest in the future of our franchise. To that end, we are planning our systems conversion and integration of Presidio during the first quarter of 2020, for which we will incur anticipated additional merger-related costs,” said Mr. Wilton. “I would also like to thank our many dedicated legacy employees and new employees from Presidio Bank for all that they do to create value, each and every day, for our customers, communities and shareholders.”

2019 Highlights (as of, or for the periods ended December 31, 2019, compared to December 31, 2018, and September 30, 2019, except as noted):

Operating Results:

♦ Diluted earnings per share were $0.10 for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $0.30 for the fourth quarter of 2018, and $0.26 for the third quarter of 2019. Diluted earnings per share were $0.84 for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019, third quarter of 2019, and the year ended December 31, 2019 were reduced by merger-related costs for the transaction with Presidio, and earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018, and for the year ended December 31, 2018 were reduced by merger-related costs for the acquisitions of Tri-Valley and United American, as follows:

For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended MERGER-RELATED COSTS December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Salaries and employee benefits $ 6,580 $ — $ (7 ) $ 6,580 $ 3,569 Other 3,299 661 146 4,500 5,598 Total merger-related costs $ 9,879 $ 661 $ 139 $ 11,080 $ 9,167

















The Company acquired $10.0 million of subordinated debt from the Presidio transaction, which was redeemed on December 19, 2019. As a result of the redemption of the subordinated debt, the Company paid a pre-payment penalty of $300,000 during the fourth quarter of 2019.



♦ On October 11, 2019, the Company completed its merger with Presidio for an aggregate transaction value of $185.6 million. Shareholders of Presidio received a fixed exchange ratio at closing of 2.47 shares of the Company’s common stock for each share of Presidio common stock. Upon closing of the transaction, the Company issued 15,684,064 shares of the Company’s common stock to Presidio shareholders and holders of restricted stock units for a total value of $178.2 million based on the Company’s closing stock price of $11.36 on the closing date of October 11, 2019. In addition, the consideration for Presidio stock options exchanged for the Company’s stock options totaled $7.4 million and cash-in-lieu of fractional shares totaled $1,000 on October 11, 2019. The Company recorded goodwill of $83.7 million for the Presidio merger, which represents the excess of consideration paid for the net assets acquired marked to their market values, as follows:

GOODWILL October 11, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2019 Consideration paid: Issuance of 15,684,064 shares of common stock to Presidio shareholders and holders of restricted stock (stock price = $11.36 on October 11, 2019) $ 178,171 Consideration for Presidio stock options exchanged for Heritage Commerce Corp stock options 7,426 Cash paid for fractional shares 1 Total Consideration Paid $ 185,598 Net assets pre-merger $ 96,119

Fair value adjustments: Investment securities 422 Loans receivable (12,529 ) Allowance for loan losses 7,463 Core deposit intangible 11,247 Above market lease (100 ) Time Deposits - Under $100 3 Time Deposits - $100 and Over (2 ) Total fair value adjustments 6,504 Deferred taxes on fair value adjustments (1,378 ) Other adjustments to goodwill 686

Fair value of net assets acquired 101,931 Excess of consideration paid over fair value of net assets acquired = goodwill $ 83,667









































Presidio’s results of operations have been included in the Company’s results of operations beginning October 12, 2019.

♦ The following table indicates the ratios for the return on average tangible assets and the return on average tangible equity for the periods indicated:



For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Return on average tangible assets 0.57 % 1.49 % 1.69 % 1.25 % 1.19 % Return on average tangible equity 5.96 % 15.08 % 20.08 % 13.09 % 14.41 %





















♦ Net interest income, before provision for loan losses, increased 19% to $39.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $33.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, and increased 28% from $30.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. Net interest income increased 8% to $131.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $122.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The decrease in the return on average tangible assets and average tangible equity for the fourth quarter of 2019 and the year ended 2019 was primarily due to higher merger-related costs.

The fully tax equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin contracted 27 basis points to 4.15% for the fourth quarter of 2019, from 4.42% for the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily due to a decline in the average yield of loans, investment securities, and overnight funds, a decrease in the average balance of Bay View Funding’s factored receivables, partially offset by an increase in the average balance of loans, and an increase in the accretion of the loan discount into loan interest income from a merger during the fourth quarter of 2019. The net interest margin contracted nine basis points for the fourth quarter of 2019 from 4.24% for the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to a decline in the average yield of loans and overnight funds, partially offset by a higher average balance of loans, and an increase in the accretion of the loan discount into loan interest income from a merger during the fourth quarter of 2019.





For the year ended December 31, 2019, the net interest margin contracted three basis points to 4.28%, compared to 4.31% for the year ended December 31, 2018, primarily due to a higher cost of deposits, a decrease in the average balance of Bay View Funding’s factored receivables, partially offset by an increase in the average balance of loans and securities, and an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into loan interest income from a merger during the year ended December 31, 2019.

♦ The following tables present the average balance of loans outstanding, interest income, and the average yield for the periods indicated:

For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield Loans, core bank and asset-based lending $ 2,353,871 $ 30,786 5.19 % $ 1,742,614 $ 23,053 5.25 % Bay View Funding factored receivables 45,045 2,888 25.44 % 65,521 4,012 24.29 % Residential mortgages 33,867 237 2.78 % 38,148 268 2.79 % Purchased commercial real estate ("CRE") loans 28,407 238 3.32 % 34,121 311 3.62 % Loan fair value mark / accretion (15,089 ) 1,338 0.23 % (6,783 ) 720 0.16 % Total loans $ 2,446,101 $ 35,487 5.76 % $ 1,873,621 $ 28,364 6.01 %

































The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 5.76% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 6.01% for the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily due to decreases in the prime rate on loans during the latter part of 2019, and a decrease in the average balance of Bay View Funding’s factored receivables, partially offset by an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into loan interest income from the acquisitions.



For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield Loans, core bank and asset-based lending $ 2,353,871 $ 30,786 5.19 % $ 1,748,379 $ 23,401 5.31 % Bay View Funding factored receivables 45,045 2,888 25.44 % 47,614 2,879 23.99 % Residential mortgages 33,867 237 2.78 % 34,639 229 2.62 % Purchased CRE loans 28,407 238 3.32 % 30,567 284 3.69 % Loan fair value mark / accretion (15,089 ) 1,338 0.23 % (5,359 ) 471 0.11 % Total loans $ 2,446,101 $ 35,487 5.76 % $ 1,855,840 $ 27,264 5.83 %





























The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 5.76% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 5.83% for the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to decreases in the prime rate on loans during the latter part of 2019, partially offset by an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into loan interest income from the acquisitions.



For the Year Ended For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield Loans, core bank and asset-based lending $ 1,890,079 $ 100,380 5.31 % $ 1,670,065 $ 86,610 5.19 % Bay View Funding factored receivables 46,710 11,688 25.02 % 59,220 14,698 24.82 % Residential mortgages 35,343 951 2.69 % 40,998 1,118 2.73 % Purchased CRE loans 30,936 1,107 3.58 % 36,080 1,257 3.48 % Loan fair value mark / accretion (8,151 ) 2,682 0.14 % (5,348 ) 1,952 0.12 % Total loans $ 1,994,917 $ 116,808 5.86 % $ 1,801,015 $ 105,635 5.87 %





























The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 5.86% for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to 5.87% for the year ended December 31, 2018, primarily due to a decrease in the average balance of Bay View Funding’s factored receivables, partially offset by the impact of the increasing prime rate on loans over the course of 2018 (prior to the prime rate decreasing in the latter part of 2019), and an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into loan interest income from the acquisitions.





The total net purchase discount on loans from the Focus Business Bank (“Focus”) loan portfolio was $5.4 million on the acquisition date of August 20, 2015, of which $418,000 remains outstanding as of December 31, 2019. The total net purchase discount on loans from the Tri-Valley loan portfolio was $2.6 million on the acquisition date of April 6, 2018, of which $1.6 million remains outstanding as of December 31, 2019. The total net purchase discount on loans from the United American loan portfolio was $4.7 million on the acquisition date of May 4, 2018, of which $2.7 million remains outstanding as of December 31, 2019. The total net purchase discount on loans from Presidio loan portfolio was $12.5 million on the Presidio merger date, of which $11.6 million remains outstanding as of December 31, 2019.

♦ The cost of total deposits was 0.26% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 0.25% for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 0.31% for the third quarter of 2019. The cost of total deposits was 0.29% for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to 0.21% for the year ended December 31, 2018.

♦ There was a $3.2 million provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to a $142,000 provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2018, and a $576,000 credit to the provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2019. The provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2019 included $2.0 million related to certain non-impaired loans acquired at a premium from Presidio. This premium was due to higher interest rates on the loans versus market interest rates at the time of the merger. Due to the net premium on these loans, a provision for loan losses was required and it was not due to credit deterioration since the Presidio merger date. There was an $846,000 provision for loan losses for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to a $7.4 million provision for loan losses for the year ended December 31, 2018. The higher provision for loan losses for the year ended December 31, 2018 included a $7.0 million specific reserve for a lending relationship that was placed on nonaccrual during the second quarter of 2018.

♦ Total noninterest income was $2.4 million for the fourth quarters of 2019 and 2018. An increase in the gain on sales of Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loans, and an increase in the cash surrender value of life insurance, was offset by a loss on sale of securities for the fourth quarter of 2019. Total noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased from $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to a loss on sale of securities, partially offset by an increase in the gain on sale of SBA loans, an increase in the cash surrender value of life insurance, and higher service charges and fees on deposits accounts.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, total noninterest income increased to $10.2 million, compared to $9.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase in noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2019, was primarily due to higher service charges and fees on deposit accounts, and an increase in the cash surrender value of life insurance, partially offset by an increase in the gain on sale of securities, and proceeds from a legal settlement in the year ended December 31, 2018.





The Company received $1.3 million in proceeds from a legal settlement during the second quarter of 2018, of which $377,000 was recorded in other noninterest income, and $922,000 was credited to professional fees for recaptured legal fees previously paid by the Company.

♦ Total noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased to $30.6 million, compared to $16.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, and $17.9 million for the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to higher merger-related costs. Total noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 included total merger-related costs of $9.9 million for the Presidio merger, of which $6.6 million was included in salaries and employee benefits, and $3.3 million was included in other noninterest expense. Total merger-related costs were $139,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018 for the Tri-Valley and United American acquisitions. Total merger-related costs were $661,000 for the third quarter of 2019 for the Presidio merger.

Total noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2019 increased to $84.9 million, compared to $75.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, primarily due to higher merger-related costs, and a full year of additional operating costs of Tri-Valley and United American, in addition to the operating costs of Presidio for the fourth quarter of 2019. Total noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2019 included total merger-related costs of $11.1 million for the Presidio merger of which $6.6 million was included in salaries and employee benefits, and $4.5 million was included in other noninterest expense. Total merger-related costs were $9.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 for the Tri-Valley and United American acquisitions, of which $3.6 million was included in salaries and employee benefits and $5.6 million was included in other noninterest expense. Professional fees for the year ended December 31, 2018 included a recovery of $922,000 from a legal settlement.





Full time equivalent employees were 357 at December 31, 2019, 302 at December 31, 2018, and 308 at September 30, 2019.

♦ The efficiency ratio was 73.58% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 47.78% for the fourth quarter of 2018, and 53.87% for the third quarter of 2019. The efficiency ratio for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 59.76%, compared to 57.39% for the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase in the efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2019 and the year ended December 31, 2019 was primarily due to higher merger-related costs.

♦ Income tax expense was $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $5.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, and $4.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. Income tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $15.9 million, compared to $13.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 26.9%, compared to 28.0% for the fourth quarter of 2018, and 29.1% for the third quarter of 2019. The effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 28.1%, compared to 27.4% for the year ended December 31, 2018.

The difference in the effective tax rate for the periods reported compared to the combined Federal and state statutory tax rate of 29.6% is primarily the result of the Company’s investment in life insurance policies whose earnings are not subject to taxes, tax credits related to investments in low income housing limited partnerships (net of low income housing investment losses), and tax-exempt interest income earned on municipal bonds.

Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management and Credit Quality:

♦ Total assets increased 33% to $4.11 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $3.10 billion at December 31, 2018 and increased 29% from $3.18 billion at September 30, 2019, primarily due to the Presidio merger.

♦ Securities available-for-sale, at fair value, totaled $404.8 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $459.0 million at December 31, 2018, and $333.1 million at September 30, 2019. At December 31, 2019, the Company’s securities available-for-sale portfolio comprised $284.4 million of agency mortgage-backed securities (all issued by U.S. Government sponsored entities), and $120.4 million of U.S. Treasury securities. The pre-tax unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale at December 31, 2019 was $2.3 million, compared to a pre-tax unrealized loss on securities available-for-sale of ($7.7) million at December 31, 2018, and a pre-tax unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale of $1.7 million at September 30, 2019. All other factors remaining the same, when market interest rates are rising, the Company will experience a lower unrealized gain (or a higher unrealized loss) on the securities portfolio.

Investment securities available-for-sale from Presidio totaled $45.1 million, at fair value, at the Presidio merger date. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company sold $68.8 million of securities available-for-sale for a net loss of ($217,000). During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company purchased $112.0 million of securities available-for-sale, with a book yield of 2.40%, and an average life of 5.26 years.

♦ At December 31, 2019, securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, totaled $366.6 million, compared to $377.2 million at December 31, 2018, and $342.0 million at September 30, 2019. At December 31, 2019, the Company’s securities held-to-maturity portfolio was comprised of $285.4 million of agency mortgage-backed securities, and $81.2 million of tax-exempt municipal bonds.

Investment securities held-to-maturity from Presidio totaled $463,000, at fair value, at the Presidio merger date. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company purchased $41.7 million of securities held-to-maturity, with a book yield of 2.53%, and an average life of 6.02 years.

♦ The loan portfolio remains well-diversified as reflected in the following table which summarizes the distribution of loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:

LOANS December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Commercial $ 678,696 27 % $ 528,060 28 % $ 597,763 32 % Real estate: CRE 1,495,903 59 % 1,080,235 58 % 994,067 52 % Land and construction 147,109 6 % 96,610 5 % 122,358 6 % Home equity 136,259 5 % 111,610 6 % 109,112 6 % Residential mortgages 55,128 2 % 47,276 3 % 50,979 3 % Consumer 21,068 1 % 11,701 1 % 12,453 1 % Total Loans 2,534,163 100 % 1,875,492 100 % 1,886,732 100 % Deferred loan fees, net (319 ) - (105 ) — (327 ) — Loans, net of deferred fees $ 2,533,844 100 % $ 1,875,387 100 % $ 1,886,405 100 %





































Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, increased $647.4 million or 34%, to $2.53 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $1.89 billion at December 31, 2018, which included $669.5 million in loans from Presidio, at fair value, a decrease of $11.3 million in the Company’s legacy portfolio, a decrease of $6.5 million in purchased CRE loans, and a decrease of $4.3 million in purchased residential loans. Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, increased $658.5 million or 35%, to $2.53 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $1.88 billion September 30, 2019, which included $669.5 million in loans from Presidio, at fair value, a decrease of $7.1 million in the Company’s legacy portfolio, and a decrease of $3.2 million in purchased CRE loans.





Commercial and Industrial (“C&I”) line usage was 35% at December 31, 2019, compared to 36% at December 31, 2018, and 35% at September 30, 2019.





At December 31, 2019, 34% of the CRE loan portfolio was secured by owner-occupied real estate.

♦ The following table summarizes the allowance for loan losses (“ALLL”) for the periods indicated:

For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Balance at beginning of period $ 25,895 $ 26,631 $ 27,426 $ 27,848 $ 19,658 Charge-offs during the period (6,003 ) (318 ) (166 ) (6,623 ) (2,026 ) Recoveries during the period 170 158 446 1,214 2,795 Net recoveries (charge-offs) during the period (5,833 ) (160 ) 280 (5,409 ) 769 Provision (credit) for loan losses during the period 3,223 (576 ) 142 846 7,421 Balance at end of period $ 23,285 $ 25,895 $ 27,848 $ 23,285 $ 27,848 Total loans, net of deferred fees $ 2,533,844 $ 1,875,387 $ 1,886,405 $ 2,533,844 $ 1,886,405 Total nonperforming loans $ 9,828 $ 14,247 $ 14,887 $ 9,828 $ 14,887 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.92 % 1.38 % 1.48 % 0.92 % 1.48 % Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 236.93 % 181.76 % 187.06 % 236.93 % 187.06 %









































The ALLL was 0.92% of total loans at December 31, 2019, compared to 1.48% at December 31, 2018, and 1.38% at September 30, 2019. The ALLL to total nonperforming loans was 236.93% at December 31, 2019, compared to 187.06% at December 31, 2018, and 181.76% at September 30, 2019. The loans acquired from Presidio are included in total loans. Due to the addition of the Presidio loans at fair value with no allowance, the ALLL to total loans decreased at December 31, 2019. However, the Company provided an additional $2.0 million in provision for loan losses to increase the ALLL at December 31, 2019 for certain non-impaired loans acquired at a premium from Presidio.





Net charge-offs totaled $5.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to net recoveries of $280,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018, and net charge-offs of $160,000 for the third quarter of 2019. Net charge-offs of $5.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily consisted of three lending relationships totaling $5.5 million, including one large relationship which was previously disclosed and specifically reserved for during the second and third quarters of 2018. The three lending relationships totaling $5.5 million in net charge-offs had a total of $4.7 million in specific reserves.

♦ The following is a breakout of nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) at the periods indicated:



End of Period: NONPERFORMING ASSETS December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Balance % of Total CRE loans $ 5,094 52 % $ 5,094 36 % $ 5,094 34 % Commercial loans 2,657 27 % 7,390 52 % 8,062 54 % Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing 1,153 12 % 609 4 % 1,188 8 % SBA loans 787 8 % 1,007 7 % 326 2 % Home equity and consumer loans 137 1 % 147 1 % 217 2 % Total nonperforming assets $ 9,828 100 % $ 14,247 100 % $ 14,887 100 %





























NPAs totaled $9.8 million, or 0.24% of total assets, at December 31, 2019, compared to $14.9 million, or 0.48% of total assets, at December 31, 2018, and $14.2 million, or 0.45% of total assets, at September 30, 2019.



There were no foreclosed assets at December 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, or September 30, 2019.





Classified assets increased to $32.6 million, or 0.79% of total assets, at December 31, 2019, compared to $23.4 million, or 0.76% of total assets, at December 31, 2018, and $20.2 million, or 0.64% of total assets, at September 30, 2019. The increase in classified assets for the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to classified assets acquired from Presidio.

♦ On January 1, 2019, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update (“ASU”) No. 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842). Under the new guidance, the Company recognizes the following for all leases, at the commencement date: (1) a lease liability, which is a lessee’s obligation to make lease payments arising from a lease, measured on a discounted basis; and (2) a right-of-use (“ROU”) asset, which is an asset that represents the lessee’s right to use, or control the use of, a specified asset for the lease term. While the new standard impacts lessors, the Company is impacted as a lessee of the offices and real estate used for operations. The Company's lease agreements include options to renew at the Company's discretion. The extensions are not reasonably certain to be exercised, therefore they are not considered in the calculation of the ROU asset and lease liability. Total assets and total liabilities were $12.2 million on its consolidated statement of financial condition at December 31, 2019, as a result of recognizing right-of-use assets, included in other assets, and lease liabilities, included in other liabilities, related to non-cancelable operating lease agreements for office space.

♦ The following table summarizes the distribution of deposits and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:



DEPOSITS December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,450,873 42 % $ 1,094,953 41 % $ 1,021,582 39 % Demand, interest-bearing 798,375 23 % 666,054 25 % 702,000 27 % Savings and money market 982,430 29 % 761,471 28 % 754,277 28 % Time deposits — under $250 54,361 2 % 53,560 2 % 58,661 2 % Time deposits — $250 and over 99,882 3 % 95,543 3 % 86,114 3 % CDARS — interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits 28,847 1 % 17,409 1 % 14,898 1 % Total deposits $ 3,414,768 100 % $ 2,688,990 100 % $ 2,637,532 100 %





























Total deposits increased $777.2 million, or 29%, to $3.41 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $2.64 billion at December 31, 2018, which included $723.0 million in deposits from Presidio, at fair value, and an increase of $54.2 million in the Company’s legacy deposits. Total Deposits increased $725.8 million or 27% from $2.69 billion at September 30, 2019, which included $723.0 million in deposits from Presidio, at fair value, and an increase of $2.8 million in the Company’s legacy deposits.





Deposits, excluding all time deposits and CDARS deposits, increased $753.8 million, or 30%, to $3.23 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $2.48 billion at December 31, 2018, which included $699.4 million in deposits from Presidio, at fair value, and an increase of $54.4 million in the Company’s legacy deposits. Deposits, excluding all time deposits and CDARS deposits increased $709.2 million or 28%, compared to $2.52 billion at September 30, 2019, which included $669.4 million in deposits from Presidio, at fair value, and an increase of $9.8 million in the Company’s legacy deposits.

♦ The Company’s consolidated capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines and the Bank’s capital ratios exceeded the regulatory guidelines under the Basel III prompt corrective action (“PCA”) regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution, and the Basel III minimum regulatory requirements at December 31, 2019, as reflected in the following table:

Well-capitalized Financial Institution Basel III Heritage Heritage Basel III PCA Minimum Commerce Bank of Regulatory Regulatory CAPITAL RATIOS (unaudited) Corp Commerce Guidelines Requirement (1) Total Risk-Based 14.6 % 13.9 % 10.0 % 10.5 % Tier 1 Risk-Based 12.5 % 13.1 % 8.0 % 8.5 % Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based 12.5 % 13.1 % 6.5 % 7.0 % Leverage 9.8 % 10.2 % 5.0 % 4.0 %

(1) Basel III minimum regulatory requirements for both the Company and the Bank include a 2.5% capital conservation buffer, except the leverage ratio.

♦ The following table reflects the components of accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, for the periods indicated:



ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS December 31, September 30, December 31, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2019 2019 2018 Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available-for-sale $ 1,242 $ 1,202 $ (5,412 ) Remaining unamortized unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale transferred to held-to-maturity 297 306 343 Split dollar insurance contracts liability (4,835 ) (3,794 ) (3,722 ) Supplemental executive retirement plan liability (6,842 ) (3,898 ) (3,995 ) Unrealized gain on interest-only strip from SBA loans 360 386 405 Total accumulated other comprehensive loss $ (9,778 ) $ (5,798 ) $ (12,381 )





























The increase in the negative balance of the supplemental executive retirement plan liability at December 31, 2019 was primarily due to a decrease in interest rates.



♦ Tangible equity increased to $388.9 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $271.7 million at December 31, 2018, and $301.2 million at September 30, 2019. Tangible book value per share was $6.55 at December 31, 2019, compared to $6.28 at December 31, 2018, and $6.92 at September 30, 2019.

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in February 1998, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, Sunnyvale, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in Santa Clara, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com .

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may be outside our control and our actual results could differ materially from our projected results. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our financial performance to differ materially from our goals, plans, expectations and projections expressed in forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and the following: (1) current and future economic and market conditions in the United States generally or in the communities we serve, including the effects of declines in property values and overall slowdowns in economic growth should these events occur; (2) effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve Board; (3) our ability to anticipate interest rate changes and manage interest rate risk; (4) changes in inflation, interest rates, and market liquidity which may impact interest margins and impact funding sources; (5) volatility in credit and equity markets and its effect on the global economy; (6) our ability to effectively compete with other banks and financial services companies and the effects of competition in the financial services industry on our business; (7) our ability to achieve loan growth and attract deposits; (8) risks associated with concentrations in real estate related loans; (9) the relative strength or weakness of the commercial and real estate markets where our borrowers are located, including related asset and market prices; (10) other than temporary impairment charges to our securities portfolio; (11) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge offs and other credit quality measures, and their impact on the adequacy of the Company’s allowance for loan losses and the Company’s provision for loan losses; (12) increased capital requirements for our continual growth or as imposed by banking regulators, which may require us to raise capital at a time when capital is not available on favorable terms or at all; (13) regulatory limits on Heritage Bank of Commerce’s ability to pay dividends to the Company; (14) changes in our capital management policies, including those regarding business combinations, dividends, and share repurchases; (15) operational issues stemming from, and/or capital spending necessitated by, the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems, on which we are highly dependent; (16) our inability to attract, recruit, and retain qualified officers and other personnel could harm our ability to implement our strategic plan, impair our relationships with customers and adversely affect our business, results of operations and growth prospects; (17) the potential increase in reserves and allowance for loan loss as a result of the transition to the current expected credit loss standard (“CECL”) established by the Financial Accounting Standards Board to account for expected credit losses; (18) possible impairment of our goodwill and other intangible assets; (19) possible adjustment of the valuation of our deferred tax assets; (20) our ability to keep pace with technological changes, including our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks such as data security breaches, “denial of service” attacks, “hacking” and identity theft; (21) inability of our framework to manage risks associated with our business, including operational risk and credit risk; (22) risks of loss of funding of Small Business Administration or SBA loan programs, or changes in those programs; (23) compliance with governmental and regulatory requirements, including the Dodd-Frank Act and others relating to banking, consumer protection, securities , accounting and tax matters; (24) significant changes in applicable laws and regulations, including those concerning taxes, banking and securities; (25) effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (26) costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (27) availability of and competition for acquisition opportunities; (28) risks resulting from domestic terrorism; (29) risks of natural disasters (including earthquakes) and other events beyond our control; (30) the expected cost savings, synergies and other financial benefits from the Presidio Bank merger might not be realized within the expected time frames or at all; and (31) our success in managing the risks involved in the foregoing factors.

For the Quarter Ended: Percent Change From: For the Year Ended: CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS December 31, September 30, December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, Percent (in $000’s, unaudited) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Change Interest income $ 42,471 $ 33,250 $ 35,378 28 % 20 % $ 142,659 $ 129,845 10 % Interest expense 3,242 2,625 2,318 24 % 40 % 10,847 7,822 39 % Net interest income before provision for loan losses 39,229 30,625 33,060 28 % 19 % 131,812 122,023 8 % Provision (credit) for loan losses 3,223 (576 ) 142 660 % 2170 % 846 7,421 (89 ) % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 36,006 31,201 32,918 15 % 9 % 130,966 114,602 14 % Noninterest income: Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 1,140 1,032 1,132 10 % 1 % 4,510 4,113 10 % Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 405 336 229 21 % 77 % 1,404 1,045 34 % (Loss) gain on sales of securities (217 ) 330 — (166 ) % N/A % 661 266 148 % Gain on sales of SBA loans 358 156 147 129 % 144 % 689 698 (1 ) % Servicing income 156 139 176 12 % (11 ) % 636 709 (10 ) % Other 551 625 709 (12 ) % (22 ) % 2,344 2,743 (15 ) % Total noninterest income 2,393 2,618 2,393 (9 ) % 0 % 10,244 9,574 7 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 18,819 10,467 9,699 80 % 94 % 50,754 45,001 13 % Occupancy and equipment 2,013 1,550 1,484 30 % 36 % 6,647 5,411 23 % Professional fees 899 789 853 14 % (5 ) % 3,259 1,969 66 % Other 8,895 5,103 4,905 74 % 81 % 24,238 23,140 5 % Total noninterest expense 30,626 17,909 16,941 71 % 81 % 84,898 75,521 12 % Income before income taxes 7,773 15,910 18,370 (51 ) % (58 ) % 56,312 48,655 16 % Income tax expense 2,088 4,633 5,138 (55 ) % 59 % 15,851 13,324 19 % Net income $ 5,685 $ 11,277 $ 13,232 (50 ) % (57 ) % $ 40,461 $ 35,331 15 % PER COMMON SHARE DATA (unaudited) Basic earnings per share $ 0.10 $ 0.26 $ 0.31 (62 ) % (68 ) % $ 0.87 $ 0.85 2 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.10 $ 0.26 $ 0.30 (61 ) % (67 ) % $ 0.84 $ 0.84 0 % Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 57,168,605 43,258,983 43,079,470 32 % 33 % 46,684,384 41,469,211 13 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 58,361,976 43,796,904 43,691,222 33 % 34 % 47,906,229 42,182,939 14 % Common shares outstanding at period-end 59,368,156 43,509,406 43,288,750 36 % 37 % 59,368,156 43,288,750 37 % Dividend per share $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.11 0 % 9 % $ 0.48 $ 0.44 9 % Book value per share $ 9.71 $ 9.09 $ 8.49 7 % 14 % $ 9.71 $ 8.49 14 % Tangible book value per share $ 6.55 $ 6.92 $ 6.28 (5 ) % 4 % $ 6.55 $ 6.28 4 % KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS (unaudited) Annualized return on average equity 4.04 % 11.44 % 14.68 % (65 ) % (72 ) % 9.51 % 10.79 % (12 ) % Annualized return on average tangible equity 5.96 % 15.08 % 20.08 % (60 ) % (70 ) % 13.09 % 14.41 % (9 ) % Annualized return on average assets 0.55 % 1.44 % 1.64 % (62 ) % (66 ) % 1.21 % 1.16 % 4 % Annualized return on average tangible assets 0.57 % 1.49 % 1.69 % (62 ) % (66 ) % 1.25 % 1.19 % 5 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) 4.15 % 4.24 % 4.42 % (2 ) % (6 ) % 4.28 % 4.31 % (1 ) % Efficiency ratio 73.58 % 53.87 % 47.78 % 37 % 54 % 59.76 % 57.39 % 4 % AVERAGE BALANCES (in $000’s, unaudited) Average assets $ 4,124,018 $ 3,103,043 $ 3,208,177 33 % 29 % $ 3,353,770 $ 3,055,636 10 % Average tangible assets $ 3,943,725 $ 3,008,602 $ 3,112,065 31 % 27 % $ 3,237,289 $ 2,973,238 9 % Average earning assets $ 3,762,239 $ 2,878,590 $ 2,980,207 31 % 26 % $ 3,094,589 $ 2,844,350 9 % Average loans held-for-sale $ 3,299 $ 4,171 $ 5,435 (21 ) % (39 ) % $ 3,714 $ 4,084 (9 ) % Average total loans $ 2,442,802 $ 1,851,669 $ 1,868,186 32 % 31 % $ 1,991,203 $ 1,796,931 11 % Average deposits $ 3,432,771 $ 2,612,252 $ 2,752,120 31 % 25 % $ 2,819,932 $ 2,633,287 7 % Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing $ 1,452,893 $ 1,041,712 $ 1,107,813 39 % 31 % $ 1,131,098 $ 1,029,860 10 % Average interest-bearing deposits $ 1,979,878 $ 1,570,540 $ 1,644,307 26 % 20 % $ 1,688,834 $ 1,603,427 5 % Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,027,106 $ 1,610,168 $ 1,683,790 26 % 20 % $ 1,730,320 $ 1,642,803 5 % Average equity $ 558,478 $ 391,086 $ 357,505 43 % 56 % $ 425,674 $ 327,557 30 % Average tangible equity $ 378,185 $ 296,645 $ 261,393 27 % 45 % $ 309,193 $ 245,159 26 %









For the Quarter Ended: CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Interest income $ 42,471 $ 33,250 $ 33,489 $ 33,449 $ 35,378 Interest expense 3,242 2,625 2,573 2,407 2,318 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 39,229 30,625 30,916 31,042 33,060 Provision (credit) for loan losses 3,223 (576 ) (740 ) (1,061 ) 142 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 36,006 31,201 31,656 32,103 32,918 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 1,140 1,032 1,177 1,161 1,132 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 405 336 333 330 229 (Loss) gain on sales of securities (217 ) 330 548 — — Gain on sales of SBA loans 358 156 36 139 147 Servicing income 156 139 150 191 176 Other 551 625 521 647 709 Total noninterest income 2,393 2,618 2,765 2,468 2,393 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 18,819 10,467 10,698 10,770 9,699 Occupancy and equipment 2,013 1,550 1,578 1,506 1,484 Professional fees 899 789 753 818 853 Other 8,895 5,103 5,416 4,824 4,905 Total noninterest expense 30,626 17,909 18,445 17,918 16,941 Income before income taxes 7,773 15,910 15,976 16,653 18,370 Income tax expense 2,088 4,633 4,623 4,507 5,138 Net income $ 5,685 $ 11,277 $ 11,353 $ 12,146 $ 13,232 PER COMMON SHARE DATA (unaudited) Basic earnings per share $ 0.10 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.28 $ 0.31 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.10 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.28 $ 0.30 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 57,168,605 43,258,983 43,202,562 43,108,208 43,079,470 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 58,361,976 43,796,904 43,721,451 43,670,341 43,691,222 Common shares outstanding at period-end 59,368,156 43,509,406 43,498,406 43,323,753 43,288,750 Dividend per share $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.11 Book value per share $ 9.71 $ 9.09 $ 8.92 $ 8.74 $ 8.49 Tangible book value per share $ 6.55 $ 6.92 $ 6.75 $ 6.54 $ 6.28 KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS (unaudited) Annualized return on average equity 4.04 % 11.44 % 11.96 % 13.28 % 14.68 % Annualized return on average tangible equity 5.96 % 15.08 % 15.94 % 17.90 % 20.08 % Annualized return on average assets 0.55 % 1.44 % 1.48 % 1.58 % 1.64 % Annualized return on average tangible assets 0.57 % 1.49 % 1.53 % 1.63 % 1.69 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) 4.15 % 4.24 % 4.38 % 4.38 % 4.42 % Efficiency ratio 73.58 % 53.87 % 54.76 % 53.47 % 47.78 % AVERAGE BALANCES (in $000’s, unaudited) Average assets $ 4,124,018 $ 3,103,043 $ 3,070,043 $ 3,109,583 $ 3,208,177 Average tangible assets $ 3,943,725 $ 3,008,602 $ 2,975,096 $ 3,014,029 $ 3,112,065 Average earning assets $ 3,762,239 $ 2,878,590 $ 2,844,677 $ 2,885,591 $ 2,980,207 Average loans held-for-sale $ 3,299 $ 4,171 $ 4,256 $ 3,125 $ 5,435 Average total loans $ 2,442,802 $ 1,851,669 $ 1,831,218 $ 1,833,965 $ 1,868,186 Average deposits $ 3,432,771 $ 2,612,252 $ 2,590,933 $ 2,637,308 $ 2,752,120 Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing $ 1,452,893 $ 1,041,712 $ 1,001,914 $ 1,024,142 $ 1,107,813 Average interest-bearing deposits $ 1,979,878 $ 1,570,540 $ 1,589,019 $ 1,613,166 $ 1,644,307 Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,027,106 $ 1,610,168 $ 1,628,554 $ 1,652,658 $ 1,683,790 Average equity $ 558,478 $ 391,086 $ 380,605 $ 370,792 $ 357,505 Average tangible equity $ 378,185 $ 296,645 $ 285,658 $ 275,238 $ 261,393









End of Period: Percent Change From: CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, September 30, December 31, September 30, December 31, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 49,447 $ 48,121 $ 30,273 3 % 63 % Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 407,923 367,662 134,295 11 % 204 % Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 404,825 333,101 459,043 22 % (12 ) % Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 366,560 342,033 377,198 7 % (3 ) % Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs 1,052 3,571 2,649 (71 ) % (60 ) % Loans: Commercial 678,696 528,060 597,763 29 % 14 % Real estate: CRE 1,495,903 1,080,235 994,067 38 % 50 % Land and construction 147,109 96,610 122,358 52 % 20 % Home equity 136,259 111,610 109,112 22 % 25 % Residential mortgages 55,128 47,276 50,979 17 % 8 % Consumer 21,068 11,701 12,453 80 % 69 % Loans 2,534,163 1,875,492 1,886,732 35 % 34 % Deferred loan fees, net (319 ) (105 ) (327 ) 204 % (2 ) % Total loans, net of deferred fees 2,533,844 1,875,387 1,886,405 35 % 34 % Allowance for loan losses (23,285 ) (25,895 ) (27,848 ) (10 ) % (16 ) % Loans, net 2,510,559 1,849,492 1,858,557 36 % 35 % Company-owned life insurance 76,027 62,858 61,859 21 % 23 % Premises and equipment, net 8,250 6,849 7,137 20 % 16 % Goodwill 167,420 83,753 83,753 100 % 100 % Other intangible assets 20,415 10,346 12,007 97 % 70 % Accrued interest receivable and other assets 96,985 74,685 69,791 30 % 39 % Total assets $ 4,109,463 $ 3,182,471 $ 3,096,562 29 % 33 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,450,873 $ 1,094,953 $ 1,021,582 33 % 42 % Demand, interest-bearing 798,375 666,054 702,000 20 % 14 % Savings and money market 982,430 761,471 754,277 29 % 30 % Time deposits-under $250 54,361 53,560 58,661 1 % (7 ) % Time deposits-$250 and over 99,882 95,543 86,114 5 % 16 % CDARS - money market and time deposits 28,847 17,409 14,898 66 % 94 % Total deposits 3,414,768 2,688,990 2,637,532 27 % 29 % Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,554 39,507 39,369 0 % 0 % Other short-term borrowings 328 — — N/A N/A Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 78,105 58,628 52,195 33 % 50 % Total liabilities 3,532,755 2,787,125 2,729,096 27 % 29 % Shareholders’ Equity: Common stock 489,745 302,983 300,844 62 % 63 % Retained earnings 96,741 98,161 79,003 (1 ) % 22 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,778 ) (5,798 ) (12,381 ) (69 ) % 21 % Total Shareholders' Equity 576,708 395,346 367,466 46 % 57 % Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,109,463 $ 3,182,471 $ 3,096,562 29 % 33 %









End of Period: CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 49,447 $ 48,121 $ 36,302 $ 38,699 $ 30,273 Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 407,923 367,662 239,710 196,278 134,295 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 404,825 333,101 383,156 452,521 459,043 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 366,560 342,033 351,399 367,023 377,198 Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs 1,052 3,571 5,202 3,216 2,649 Loans: Commercial 678,696 528,060 567,529 559,718 597,763 Real estate: CRE 1,495,903 1,080,235 1,037,885 1,012,641 994,067 Land and construction 147,109 96,610 97,297 98,222 122,358 Home equity 136,259 111,610 116,057 118,448 109,112 Residential mortgages 55,128 47,276 48,944 49,786 50,979 Consumer 21,068 11,701 10,279 9,690 12,453 Loans 2,534,163 1,875,492 1,877,991 1,848,505 1,886,732 Deferred loan fees, net (319 ) (105 ) (224 ) (187 ) (327 ) Total loans, net of deferred fees 2,533,844 1,875,387 1,877,767 1,848,318 1,886,405 Allowance for loan losses (23,285 ) (25,895 ) (26,631 ) (27,318 ) (27,848 ) Loans, net 2,510,559 1,849,492 1,851,136 1,821,000 1,858,557 Company-owned life insurance 76,027 62,858 62,522 62,189 61,859 Premises and equipment, net 8,250 6,849 6,975 6,998 7,137 Goodwill 167,420 83,753 83,753 83,753 83,753 Other intangible assets 20,415 10,346 10,900 11,454 12,007 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 96,985 74,685 76,976 72,746 69,791 Total assets $ 4,109,463 $ 3,182,471 $ 3,108,031 $ 3,115,877 $ 3,096,562 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,450,873 $ 1,094,953 $ 994,082 $ 1,016,770 $ 1,021,582 Demand, interest-bearing 798,375 666,054 682,114 704,996 702,000 Savings and money market 982,430 761,471 788,832 759,306 754,277 Time deposits-under $250 54,361 53,560 53,351 56,385 58,661 Time deposits-$250 and over 99,882 95,543 88,519 90,042 86,114 CDARS - money market and time deposits 28,847 17,409 15,575 12,745 14,898 Total deposits 3,414,768 2,688,990 2,622,473 2,640,244 2,637,532 Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,554 39,507 39,461 39,414 39,369 Other short-term borrowings 328 — — — — Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 78,105 58,628 57,989 57,703 52,195 Total liabilities 3,532,755 2,787,125 2,719,923 2,737,361 2,729,096 Shareholders’ Equity: Common stock 489,745 302,983 302,305 301,550 300,844 Retained earnings 96,741 98,161 92,105 85,953 79,003 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,778 ) (5,798 ) (6,302 ) (8,987 ) (12,381 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 576,708 395,346 388,108 378,516 367,466 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,109,463 $ 3,182,471 $ 3,108,031 $ 3,115,877 $ 3,096,562







End of Period: Percent Change From: CREDIT QUALITY DATA December 31, September 30, December 31, September 30, December 31, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment $ 8,675 $ 13,638 $ 13,699 (36 ) % (37 ) % Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing 1,153 609 1,188 89 % (3 ) % Total nonperforming loans 9,828 14,247 14,887 (31 ) % (34 ) % Foreclosed assets — — — N/A N/A Total nonperforming assets $ 9,828 $ 14,247 $ 14,887 (31 ) % (34 ) % Other restructured loans still accruing $ 436 $ 247 $ 253 77 % 72 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter $ 5,833 $ 160 $ (280 ) 3546 % 2183 % Provision (credit) for loan losses during the quarter $ 3,223 $ (576 ) $ 142 660 % 2170 % Allowance for loan losses $ 23,285 $ 25,895 $ 27,848 (10 ) % (16 ) % Classified assets $ 32,579 $ 20,225 $ 23,409 61 % 39 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.92 % 1.38 % 1.48 % (33 ) % (38 ) % Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 236.93 % 181.76 % 187.06 % 30 % 27 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.24 % 0.45 % 0.48 % (47 ) % (50 ) % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.39 % 0.76 % 0.79 % (49 ) % (51 ) % Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp Tier 1 capital plus allowance for loan losses 8 % 6 % 8 % 33 % 0 % Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce Tier 1 capital plus allowance for loan losses 7 % 6 % 7 % 17 % 0 % OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS (in $000’s, unaudited) Heritage Commerce Corp: Tangible common equity (1) $ 388,873 $ 301,247 $ 271,706 29 % 43 % Shareholders’ equity / total assets 14.03 % 12.42 % 11.87 % 13 % 18 % Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2) 9.92 % 9.75 % 9.05 % 2 % 10 % Loan to deposit ratio 74.20 % 69.74 % 71.52 % 6 % 4 % Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 42.49 % 40.72 % 38.73 % 4 % 10 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.6 % 16.2 % 15.0 % (10 ) % (3 ) % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.5 % 13.3 % 12.0 % (6 ) % 4 % Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.5 % 13.3 % 12.0 % (6 ) % 4 % Leverage ratio 9.8 % 10.0 % 8.9 % (2 ) % 10 % Heritage Bank of Commerce: Total risk-based capital ratio 13.9 % 15.2 % 14.0 % (9 ) % (1 ) % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.1 % 14.1 % 12.8 % (7 ) % 2 % Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.1 % 14.1 % 12.8 % (7 ) % 2 % Leverage ratio 10.2 % 10.6 % 9.4 % (4 ) % 9 %

(1) Represents shareholders’ equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets

(2) Represents shareholders’ equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets



End of Period: CREDIT QUALITY DATA December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment $ 8,675 $ 13,638 $ 15,695 $ 15,958 $ 13,699 Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing 1,153 609 1,323 1,357 1,188 Total nonperforming loans 9,828 14,247 17,018 17,315 14,887 Foreclosed assets — — — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 9,828 $ 14,247 $ 17,018 $ 17,315 $ 14,887 Other restructured loans still accruing $ 436 $ 247 $ 175 $ 201 $ 253 Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter $ 5,833 $ 160 $ (53 ) $ (531 ) $ (280 ) Provision (credit) for loan losses during the quarter $ 3,223 $ (576 ) $ (740 ) $ (1,061 ) $ 142 Allowance for loan losses $ 23,285 $ 25,895 $ 26,631 $ 27,318 $ 27,848 Classified assets $ 32,579 $ 20,225 $ 31,176 $ 25,176 $ 23,409 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.92 % 1.38 % 1.42 % 1.48 % 1.48 % Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 236.93 % 181.76 % 156.49 % 157.77 % 187.06 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.24 % 0.45 % 0.55 % 0.56 % 0.48 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.39 % 0.76 % 0.91 % 0.94 % 0.79 % Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp Tier 1 capital plus allowance for loan losses 8 % 6 % 10 % 8 % 8 % Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce Tier 1 capital plus allowance for loan losses 7 % 6 % 9 % 8 % 7 % OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS (in $000’s, unaudited) Heritage Commerce Corp: Tangible common equity (1) $ 388,873 $ 301,247 $ 293,455 $ 283,309 $ 271,706 Shareholders’ equity / total assets 14.03 % 12.42 % 12.49 % 12.15 % 11.87 % Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2) 9.92 % 9.75 % 9.74 % 9.38 % 9.05 % Loan to deposit ratio 74.20 % 69.74 % 71.60 % 70.01 % 71.52 % Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 42.49 % 40.72 % 37.91 % 38.51 % 38.73 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.6 % 16.2 % 15.9 % 15.6 % 15.0 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.5 % 13.3 % 13.0 % 12.6 % 12.0 % Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.5 % 13.3 % 13.0 % 12.6 % 12.0 % Leverage ratio 9.8 % 10.0 % 9.9 % 9.5 % 8.9 % Heritage Bank of Commerce: Total risk-based capital ratio 13.9 % 15.2 % 14.9 % 14.6 % 14.0 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.1 % 14.1 % 13.7 % 13.4 % 12.8 % Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.1 % 14.1 % 13.7 % 13.4 % 12.8 % Leverage ratio 10.2 % 10.6 % 10.5 % 10.1 % 9.4 %

(1) Represents shareholders’ equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets



(2) Represents shareholders’ equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets





For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Interest Average Interest Average NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Loans, gross (1)(2) $ 2,446,101 35,487 5.76 % $ 1,873,621 $ 28,364 6.01 % Securities - taxable 653,623 3,687 2.24 % 692,903 4,099 2.35 % Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3) 82,034 663 3.21 % 86,597 697 3.19 % Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 580,481 2,773 1.90 % 327,086 2,365 2.87 % Total interest earning assets (3) 3,762,239 42,610 4.49 % 2,980,207 35,525 4.73 % Cash and due from banks 48,313 40,963 Premises and equipment, net 8,497 7,201 Goodwill and other intangible assets 180,293 96,112 Other assets 124,676 83,694 Total assets $ 4,124,018 $ 3,208,177 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,452,893 $ 1,107,813 Demand, interest-bearing 789,465 600 0.30 % 678,983 566 0.33 % Savings and money market 1,009,880 1,283 0.50 % 802,384 878 0.43 % Time deposits - under $100 19,613 28 0.57 % 21,787 22 0.40 % Time deposits - $100 and over 143,095 373 1.03 % 127,911 266 0.83 % CDARS - money market and time deposits 17,825 2 0.04 % 13,242 2 0.06 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,979,878 2,286 0.46 % 1,644,307 1,734 0.42 % Total deposits 3,432,771 2,286 0.26 % 2,752,120 1,734 0.25 % Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 46,758 955 8.10 % 39,341 583 5.88 % Short-term borrowings 470 1 0.84 % 142 1 2.79 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,027,106 3,242 0.63 % 1,683,790 2,318 0.55 % Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds 3,479,999 3,242 0.37 % 2,791,603 2,318 0.33 % Other liabilities 85,541 59,069 Total liabilities 3,565,540 2,850,672 Shareholders’ equity 558,478 357,505 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,124,018 $ 3,208,177 Net interest income (3) / margin 39,368 4.15 % 33,207 4.42 % Less tax equivalent adjustment (3) (139 ) (147 ) Net interest income $ 39,229 $ 33,060





(1) Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balance.



(2) Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $90,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $53,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018.

(3) Reflects the fully tax equivalent adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21%.

For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Interest Average Interest Average NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Loans, gross (1)(2) $ 2,446,101 $ 35,487 5.76 % $ 1,855,840 27,264 5.83 % Securities - taxable 653,623 3,687 2.24 % 629,339 3,504 2.21 % Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3) 82,034 663 3.21 % 83,403 671 3.19 % Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 580,481 2,773 1.90 % 310,008 1,952 2.50 % Total interest earning assets (3) 3,762,239 42,610 4.49 % 2,878,590 33,391 4.60 % Cash and due from banks 48,313 37,615 Premises and equipment, net 8,497 6,933 Goodwill and other intangible assets 180,293 94,441 Other assets 124,676 85,464 Total assets $ 4,124,018 $ 3,103,043 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,452,893 $ 1,041,712 Demand, interest-bearing 789,465 600 0.30 % 670,203 571 0.34 % Savings and money market 1,009,880 1,283 0.50 % 737,484 1,073 0.58 % Time deposits - under $100 19,613 28 0.57 % 18,549 23 0.49 % Time deposits - $100 and over 143,095 373 1.03 % 127,314 373 1.16 % CDARS - money market and time deposits 17,825 2 0.04 % 16,990 2 0.05 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,979,878 2,286 0.46 % 1,570,540 2,042 0.52 % Total deposits 3,432,771 2,286 0.26 % 2,612,252 2,042 0.31 % Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 46,758 955 8.10 % 39,477 583 5.86 % Short-term borrowings 470 1 0.84 % 151 — 0.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,027,106 3,242 0.63 % 1,610,168 2,625 0.65 % Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds 3,479,999 3,242 0.37 % 2,651,880 2,625 0.39 % Other liabilities 85,541 60,077 Total liabilities 3,565,540 2,711,957 Shareholders’ equity 558,478 391,086 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,124,018 $ 3,103,043 Net interest income (3) / margin 39,368 4.15 % 30,766 4.24 % Less tax equivalent adjustment (3) (139 ) (141 ) Net interest income $ 39,229 $ 30,625

(1) Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balance.



(2) Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $90,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $189,000 for the third quarter of 2019.

(3) Reflects the fully tax equivalent adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21%.

For the Year Ended For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Interest Average Interest Average NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Loans, gross (1)(2) $ 1,994,917 $ 116,808 5.86 % $ 1,801,015 $ 105,635 5.87 % Securities - taxable 682,602 15,836 2.32 % 669,994 15,211 2.27 % Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3) 84,165 2,720 3.23 % 87,639 2,817 3.21 % Other investments, interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions and Federal funds sold 332,905 7,867 2.36 % 285,702 6,774 2.37 % Total interest earning assets (3) 3,094,589 143,231 4.63 % 2,844,350 130,437 4.59 % Cash and due from banks 40,070 38,665 Premises and equipment, net 7,395 7,298 Goodwill and other intangible assets 116,481 82,398 Other assets 95,235 82,925 Total assets $ 3,353,770 $ 3,055,636 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,131,098 $ 1,029,860 Demand, interest-bearing 712,186 2,401 0.34 % 658,386 1,885 0.29 % Savings and money market 811,266 4,298 0.53 % 777,749 2,701 0.35 % Time deposits - under $100 19,448 94 0.48 % 21,375 80 0.37 % Time deposits - $100 and over 130,856 1,359 1.04 % 130,548 830 0.64 % CDARS - money market and time deposits 15,078 7 0.05 % 15,369 10 0.07 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,688,834 8,159 0.48 % 1,603,427 5,506 0.34 % Total deposits 2,819,932 8,159 0.29 % 2,633,287 5,506 0.21 % Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 41,278 2,686 6.51 % 39,270 2,314 5.89 % Short-term borrowings 208 2 0.96 % 106 2 1.89 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,730,320 10,847 0.63 % 1,642,803 7,822 0.48 % Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds 2,861,418 10,847 0.38 % 2,672,663 7,822 0.29 % Other liabilities 66,678 55,416 Total liabilities 2,928,096 2,728,079 Shareholders’ equity 425,674 327,557 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,353,770 $ 3,055,636 Net interest income (3) / margin 132,384 4.28 % 122,615 4.31 % Less tax equivalent adjustment (3) (572 ) (592 ) Net interest income $ 131,812 $ 122,023

















(1) Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balance.



(2) Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $580,000 for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $375,000 for the year ended December 31, 2018.

(3) Reflects the fully tax equivalent adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21%.