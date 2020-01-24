SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK), the holding company (the “Company”) for Heritage Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced fourth quarter 2019 net income of $5.7 million, or $0.10 per average diluted common share, compared to $13.2 million, or $0.30 per average diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2018, and $11.3 million, or $0.26 per average diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2019.  For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported record net income of $40.5 million, or $0.84 per average diluted common share, compared to $35.3 million, or $0.84 per average diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2018.  All results are unaudited.

Earnings for the third and fourth quarters of 2019, and for the year ended December 31, 2019 were reduced by pre-tax merger-related costs of $661,000, $9.9 million, and $11.1 million, respectively, related to the merger with Presidio Bank (“Presidio”) which was completed on October 11, 2019 (the “Presidio merger date”). Pre-tax earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019 were further reduced by an additional $2.0 million of provision for loan losses for certain non-impaired loans acquired at a premium from Presidio.  Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018 and for the year ended December 31, 2018 were reduced by pre-tax merger-related costs of $139,000 and $9.2 million, respectively, for the acquisitions of Tri-Valley Bank (“Tri-Valley”) and United American Bank (“United American”) which were completed on April 6, 2018 and May 4, 2018, respectively.  The effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 28.1%, compared to an effective tax rate of 27.4% for the year ended December 31, 2018.

“The fourth quarter of 2019 saw a significant accomplishment for Heritage Bank of Commerce with the completion of the Presidio Bank merger thereby creating the San Francisco Bay Area’s premier community business bank with a strong depth of banking talent and an extensive and diverse customer base,” said Keith A. Wilton, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Credit quality remains strong and the Bank continued to generate solid earnings for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2019, though these were partially reduced by anticipated merger-related costs from the Presidio merger.”

“We ended 2019 with over $4.1 billion in total assets, $2.5 billion in total loans and $3.4 billion in total deposits, with noninterest-bearing deposits increasing 42% from a year ago to 42% of total deposits,” added Mr. Wilton.  “Net interest income was up 19% for the fourth quarter of 2019, over a year ago, and increased 8% for the full year.  Also, in spite of the linked quarter margin compression, and the lower interest rate environment in general, our net interest margin remained strong at 4.15% for the fourth quarter and 4.28% for the full year.  Credit quality continues to improve, with nonperforming assets declining 34% from a year ago to $9.8 million, or 0.24% of total assets.  In the fourth quarter of 2019 we booked an elevated provision for loan losses of $3.2 million, of which $2.0 million was a provision for certain non-impaired loans acquired at a premium from Presidio.”

“We remain focused on the long-term success of our Company and will continue to invest in the future of our franchise.  To that end, we are planning our systems conversion and integration of Presidio during the first quarter of 2020, for which we will incur anticipated additional merger-related costs,” said Mr. Wilton.  “I would also like to thank our many dedicated legacy employees and new employees from Presidio Bank for all that they do to create value, each and every day, for our customers, communities and shareholders.”

2019 Highlights (as of, or for the periods ended December 31, 2019, compared to December 31, 2018, and September 30, 2019, except as noted):

Operating Results:

♦ Diluted earnings per share were $0.10 for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $0.30 for the fourth quarter of 2018, and $0.26 for the third quarter of 2019.   Diluted earnings per share were $0.84 for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

  • Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019, third quarter of 2019, and the year ended December 31, 2019 were reduced by merger-related costs for the transaction with Presidio, and earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018, and for the year ended December 31, 2018 were reduced by merger-related costs for the acquisitions of Tri-Valley and United American, as follows:
                
  For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended
MERGER-RELATED COSTS December 31,  September 30,  December 31,  December 31,  December 31, 
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2019 2019 2018  2019 2018
Salaries and employee benefits $ 6,580 $ — $ (7) $ 6,580 $ 3,569
Other   3,299   661   146    4,500   5,598
  Total merger-related costs $ 9,879 $ 661 $ 139  $ 11,080 $ 9,167
                 





  • The Company acquired $10.0 million of subordinated debt from the Presidio transaction, which was redeemed on December 19, 2019.  As a result of the redemption of the subordinated debt, the Company paid a pre-payment penalty of $300,000 during the fourth quarter of 2019.

♦ On October 11, 2019, the Company completed its merger with Presidio for an aggregate transaction value of $185.6 million. Shareholders of Presidio received a fixed exchange ratio at closing of 2.47 shares of the Company’s common stock for each share of Presidio common stock. Upon closing of the transaction, the Company issued 15,684,064 shares of the Company’s common stock to Presidio shareholders and holders of restricted stock units for a total value of $178.2 million based on the Company’s closing stock price of $11.36 on the closing date of October 11, 2019. In addition, the consideration for Presidio stock options exchanged for the Company’s stock options totaled $7.4 million and cash-in-lieu of fractional shares totaled $1,000 on October 11, 2019.  The Company recorded goodwill of $83.7 million for the Presidio merger, which represents the excess of consideration paid for the net assets acquired marked to their market values, as follows:

    
GOODWILL  October 11,
(in $000’s, unaudited)  2019 
Consideration paid:   
  Issuance of 15,684,064 shares of common stock   
  to Presidio shareholders and holders of restricted stock   
  (stock price = $11.36 on October 11, 2019) $ 178,171 
  Consideration for Presidio stock options exchanged for   
  Heritage Commerce Corp stock options   7,426 
  Cash paid for fractional shares   1 
    
  Total Consideration Paid $ 185,598 
    
Net assets pre-merger $96,119
 
    
Fair value adjustments:   
  Investment securities   422 
  Loans receivable   (12,529)
  Allowance for loan losses   7,463 
  Core deposit intangible   11,247 
  Above market lease   (100)
  Time Deposits - Under $100   3 
  Time Deposits - $100 and Over   (2)
    
  Total fair value adjustments   6,504 
  Deferred taxes on fair value adjustments   (1,378)
  Other adjustments to goodwill  686
 
    
Fair value of net assets acquired   101,931 
    
Excess of consideration paid over fair value of    
  net assets acquired = goodwill $ 83,667 
    











  • Presidio’s results of operations have been included in the Company’s results of operations beginning October 12, 2019.

♦ The following table indicates the ratios for the return on average tangible assets and the return on average tangible equity for the periods indicated:

               
  For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended
  December 31,  September 30,  December 31,  December 31,  December 31, 
  2019 2019 2018 2019 2018
Return on average tangible assets 0.57%  1.49%  1.69%  1.25%  1.19%
Return on average tangible equity 5.96%  15.08%  20.08%  13.09%  14.41%
                    






♦ Net interest income, before provision for loan losses, increased 19% to $39.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $33.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, and increased 28% from $30.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. Net interest income increased 8% to $131.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $122.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The decrease in the return on average tangible assets and average tangible equity for the fourth quarter of 2019 and the year ended 2019 was primarily due to higher merger-related costs.

  • The fully tax equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin contracted 27 basis points to 4.15% for the fourth quarter of 2019, from 4.42% for the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily due to a decline in the average yield of loans, investment securities, and overnight funds, a decrease in the average balance of Bay View Funding’s factored receivables, partially offset by an increase in the average balance of loans, and an increase in the accretion of the loan discount into loan interest income from a merger during the fourth quarter of 2019.  The net interest margin contracted nine basis points for the fourth quarter of 2019 from 4.24% for the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to a decline in the average yield of loans and overnight funds, partially offset by a higher average balance of loans, and an increase in the accretion of the loan discount into loan interest income from a merger during the fourth quarter of 2019.

  • For the year ended December 31, 2019, the net interest margin contracted three basis points to 4.28%, compared to 4.31% for the year ended December 31, 2018, primarily due to a higher cost of deposits, a decrease in the average balance of Bay View Funding’s factored receivables, partially offset by an increase in the average balance of loans and securities, and an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into loan interest income from a merger during the year ended December 31, 2019.

♦ The following tables present the average balance of loans outstanding, interest income, and the average yield for the periods indicated:

                  
  For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended 
  December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 
  Average Interest Average Average Interest Average 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield 
Loans, core bank and asset-based lending $ 2,353,871  $ 30,786  5.19$ 1,742,614  $ 23,053  5.25%
Bay View Funding factored receivables   45,045    2,888  25.44  65,521    4,012  24.29%
Residential mortgages   33,867    237  2.78  38,148    268  2.79%
Purchased commercial real estate                 
  ("CRE") loans   28,407    238  3.32  34,121    311  3.62
Loan fair value mark / accretion   (15,089)   1,338  0.23  (6,783)   720  0.16%
Total loans $ 2,446,101  $ 35,487  5.76$ 1,873,621  $ 28,364  6.01%
                  









  • The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 5.76% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 6.01% for the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily due to decreases in the prime rate on loans during the latter part of 2019, and a decrease in the average balance of Bay View Funding’s factored receivables, partially offset by an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into loan interest income from the acquisitions.
                  
  For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended 
  December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 
  Average Interest Average Average Interest Average 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield 
Loans, core bank and asset-based lending $ 2,353,871  $ 30,786  5.19$ 1,748,379  $ 23,401  5.31%
Bay View Funding factored receivables   45,045    2,888  25.44  47,614    2,879  23.99%
Residential mortgages   33,867    237  2.78  34,639    229  2.62%
Purchased CRE loans   28,407    238  3.32  30,567    284  3.69%
Loan fair value mark / accretion   (15,089)   1,338  0.23  (5,359)   471  0.11%
Total loans $ 2,446,101  $ 35,487  5.76$ 1,855,840  $ 27,264  5.83%
                  








  • The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 5.76% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 5.83% for the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to decreases in the prime rate on loans during the latter part of 2019, partially offset by an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into loan interest income from the acquisitions.
                  
  For the Year Ended  For the Year Ended  
  December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 
  Average Interest Average Average Interest Average 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield 
Loans, core bank and asset-based lending $ 1,890,079  $ 100,380  5.31$ 1,670,065  $ 86,610  5.19%
Bay View Funding factored receivables   46,710    11,688  25.02  59,220    14,698  24.82%
Residential mortgages   35,343    951  2.69  40,998    1,118  2.73%
Purchased CRE loans   30,936    1,107  3.58  36,080    1,257  3.48
Loan fair value mark / accretion   (8,151)   2,682  0.14  (5,348)   1,952  0.12%
Total loans $ 1,994,917  $ 116,808  5.86$ 1,801,015  $ 105,635  5.87%
                    








  • The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 5.86% for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to 5.87% for the year ended December 31, 2018, primarily due to a decrease in the average balance of Bay View Funding’s factored receivables, partially offset by the impact of the increasing prime rate on loans over the course of 2018 (prior to the prime rate decreasing in the latter part of 2019), and an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into loan interest income from the acquisitions.

  • The total net purchase discount on loans from the Focus Business Bank (“Focus”) loan portfolio was $5.4 million on the acquisition date of August 20, 2015, of which $418,000 remains outstanding as of December 31, 2019.  The total net purchase discount on loans from the Tri-Valley loan portfolio was $2.6 million on the acquisition date of April 6, 2018, of which $1.6 million remains outstanding as of December 31, 2019.  The total net purchase discount on loans from the United American loan portfolio was $4.7 million on the acquisition date of May 4, 2018, of which $2.7 million remains outstanding as of December 31, 2019.  The total net purchase discount on loans from Presidio loan portfolio was $12.5 million on the Presidio merger date, of which $11.6 million remains outstanding as of December 31, 2019.

♦ The cost of total deposits was 0.26% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 0.25% for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 0.31% for the third quarter of 2019. The cost of total deposits was 0.29% for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to 0.21% for the year ended December 31, 2018.

♦ There was a $3.2 million provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to a $142,000 provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2018, and a $576,000 credit to the provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2019.  The provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2019 included $2.0 million related to certain non-impaired loans acquired at a premium from Presidio. This premium was due to higher interest rates on the loans versus market interest rates at the time of the merger. Due to the net premium on these loans, a provision for loan losses was required and it was not due to credit deterioration since the Presidio merger date. There was an $846,000 provision for loan losses for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to a $7.4 million provision for loan losses for the year ended December 31, 2018.  The higher provision for loan losses for the year ended December 31, 2018 included a $7.0 million specific reserve for a lending relationship that was placed on nonaccrual during the second quarter of 2018.

♦ Total noninterest income was $2.4 million for the fourth quarters of 2019 and 2018.  An increase in the gain on sales of Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loans, and an increase in the cash surrender value of life insurance, was offset by a loss on sale of securities for the fourth quarter of 2019.  Total noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased from $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to a loss on sale of securities, partially offset by an increase in the gain on sale of SBA loans, an increase in the cash surrender value of life insurance, and higher service charges and fees on deposits accounts.

  • For the year ended December 31, 2019, total noninterest income increased to $10.2 million, compared to $9.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase in noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2019, was primarily due to higher service charges and fees on deposit accounts, and an increase in the cash surrender value of life insurance, partially offset by an increase in the gain on sale of securities, and proceeds from a legal settlement in the year ended December 31, 2018.

  • The Company received $1.3 million in proceeds from a legal settlement during the second quarter of 2018, of which $377,000 was recorded in other noninterest income, and $922,000 was credited to professional fees for recaptured legal fees previously paid by the Company.

♦ Total noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased to $30.6 million, compared to $16.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, and $17.9 million for the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to higher merger-related costs.  Total noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 included total merger-related costs of $9.9 million for the Presidio merger, of which $6.6 million was included in salaries and employee benefits, and $3.3 million was included in other noninterest expense.  Total merger-related costs were $139,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018 for the Tri-Valley and United American acquisitions.  Total merger-related costs were $661,000 for the third quarter of 2019 for the Presidio merger.

  • Total noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2019 increased to $84.9 million, compared to $75.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, primarily due to higher merger-related costs, and a full year of additional operating costs of Tri-Valley and United American, in addition to the operating costs of Presidio for the fourth quarter of 2019.  Total noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2019 included total merger-related costs of $11.1 million for the Presidio merger of which $6.6 million was included in salaries and employee benefits, and $4.5 million was included in other noninterest expense.  Total merger-related costs were $9.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 for the Tri-Valley and United American acquisitions, of which $3.6 million was included in salaries and employee benefits and $5.6 million was included in other noninterest expense. Professional fees for the year ended December 31, 2018 included a recovery of $922,000 from a legal settlement.

  • Full time equivalent employees were 357 at December 31, 2019, 302 at December 31, 2018, and 308 at September 30, 2019.

♦ The efficiency ratio was 73.58% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 47.78% for the fourth quarter of 2018, and 53.87% for the third quarter of 2019.  The efficiency ratio for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 59.76%, compared to 57.39% for the year ended December 31, 2018.   The increase in the efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2019 and the year ended December 31, 2019 was primarily due to higher merger-related costs.

♦ Income tax expense was $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $5.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, and $4.6 million for the third quarter of 2019.  Income tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $15.9 million, compared to $13.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 26.9%, compared to 28.0% for the fourth quarter of 2018, and 29.1% for the third quarter of 2019.  The effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 28.1%, compared to 27.4% for the year ended December 31, 2018.

  • The difference in the effective tax rate for the periods reported compared to the combined Federal and state statutory tax rate of 29.6% is primarily the result of the Company’s investment in life insurance policies whose earnings are not subject to taxes, tax credits related to investments in low income housing limited partnerships (net of low income housing investment losses), and tax-exempt interest income earned on municipal bonds.

Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management and Credit Quality:

♦ Total assets increased 33% to $4.11 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $3.10 billion at December 31, 2018 and increased 29% from $3.18 billion at September 30, 2019, primarily due to the Presidio merger. 

♦ Securities available-for-sale, at fair value, totaled $404.8 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $459.0 million at December 31, 2018, and $333.1 million at September 30, 2019.  At December 31, 2019, the Company’s securities available-for-sale portfolio comprised $284.4 million of agency mortgage-backed securities (all issued by U.S. Government sponsored entities), and $120.4 million of U.S. Treasury securities. The pre-tax unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale at December 31, 2019 was $2.3 million, compared to a pre-tax unrealized loss on securities available-for-sale of ($7.7) million at December 31, 2018, and a pre-tax unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale of $1.7 million at September 30, 2019.  All other factors remaining the same, when market interest rates are rising, the Company will experience a lower unrealized gain (or a higher unrealized loss) on the securities portfolio.

  • Investment securities available-for-sale from Presidio totaled $45.1 million, at fair value, at the Presidio merger date. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company sold $68.8 million of securities available-for-sale for a net loss of ($217,000).  During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company purchased $112.0 million of securities available-for-sale, with a book yield of 2.40%, and an average life of 5.26 years.

♦ At December 31, 2019, securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, totaled $366.6 million, compared to $377.2 million at December 31, 2018, and $342.0 million at September 30, 2019.  At December 31, 2019, the Company’s securities held-to-maturity portfolio was comprised of $285.4 million of agency mortgage-backed securities, and $81.2 million of tax-exempt municipal bonds.

  • Investment securities held-to-maturity from Presidio totaled $463,000, at fair value, at the Presidio merger date. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company purchased $41.7 million of securities held-to-maturity, with a book yield of 2.53%, and an average life of 6.02 years.

♦ The loan portfolio remains well-diversified as reflected in the following table which summarizes the distribution of loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:

                 
LOANS  December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance  % to Total Balance  % to Total Balance  % to Total 
Commercial $ 678,696   27$ 528,060   28$ 597,763   32
Real estate:                
CRE   1,495,903   59  1,080,235   58  994,067   52
Land and construction   147,109   6  96,610   5  122,358   6
Home equity   136,259   5  111,610   6  109,112   6
Residential mortgages   55,128   2  47,276   3  50,979   3
Consumer   21,068   1  11,701   1  12,453   1
Total Loans   2,534,163   100  1,875,492   100  1,886,732   100
Deferred loan fees, net   (319)  -   (105)  —   (327)  — 
Loans, net of deferred fees  $ 2,533,844   100$ 1,875,387   100$ 1,886,405   100
                    










  • Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, increased $647.4 million or 34%, to $2.53 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $1.89 billion at December 31, 2018, which included $669.5 million in loans from Presidio, at fair value, a decrease of $11.3 million in the Company’s legacy portfolio, a decrease of $6.5 million in purchased CRE loans, and a decrease of $4.3 million in purchased residential loans. Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, increased $658.5 million or 35%, to $2.53 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $1.88 billion September 30, 2019, which included $669.5 million in loans from Presidio, at fair value, a decrease of $7.1 million in the Company’s legacy portfolio, and a decrease of $3.2 million in purchased CRE loans.

  • Commercial and Industrial (“C&I”) line usage was 35% at December 31, 2019, compared to 36% at December 31, 2018, and 35% at September 30, 2019.

  • At December 31, 2019, 34% of the CRE loan portfolio was secured by owner-occupied real estate.

♦ The following table summarizes the allowance for loan losses (“ALLL”) for the periods indicated:

                 
  For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended  
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES December 31,  September 30,  December 31,  December 31,  December 31,  
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2019  2019  2018  2019  2018  
Balance at beginning of period $ 25,895  $ 26,631  $ 27,426  $ 27,848  $ 19,658  
Charge-offs during the period   (6,003)   (318)   (166)   (6,623)   (2,026) 
Recoveries during the period   170    158    446    1,214    2,795  
Net recoveries (charge-offs) during the period   (5,833)   (160)   280    (5,409)   769  
Provision (credit) for loan losses during the period   3,223    (576)   142    846    7,421  
Balance at end of period $ 23,285  $ 25,895  $ 27,848  $ 23,285  $ 27,848  
                 
Total loans, net of deferred fees $ 2,533,844  $ 1,875,387  $ 1,886,405  $ 2,533,844  $ 1,886,405  
Total nonperforming loans $ 9,828  $ 14,247  $ 14,887  $ 9,828  $ 14,887  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   0.92   1.38   1.48 %  0.92   1.48 %
Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans   236.93   181.76   187.06 %  236.93   187.06 %
                      











  • The ALLL was 0.92% of total loans at December 31, 2019, compared to 1.48% at December 31, 2018, and 1.38% at September 30, 2019.  The ALLL to total nonperforming loans was 236.93% at December 31, 2019, compared to 187.06% at December 31, 2018, and 181.76% at September 30, 2019.  The loans acquired from Presidio are included in total loans.  Due to the addition of the Presidio loans at fair value with no allowance, the ALLL to total loans decreased at December 31, 2019.  However, the Company provided an additional $2.0 million in provision for loan losses to increase the ALLL at December 31, 2019 for certain non-impaired loans acquired at a premium from Presidio.

  • Net charge-offs totaled $5.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to net recoveries of $280,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018, and net charge-offs of $160,000 for the third quarter of 2019.   Net charge-offs of $5.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily consisted of three lending relationships totaling $5.5 million, including one large relationship which was previously disclosed and specifically reserved for during the second and third quarters of 2018. The three lending relationships totaling $5.5 million in net charge-offs had a total of $4.7 million in specific reserves.

♦ The following is a breakout of nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) at the periods indicated:

                 
  End of Period: 
NONPERFORMING ASSETS December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Balance % of Total 
CRE loans $ 5,094  52$ 5,094  36$ 5,094  34%
Commercial loans   2,657  27  7,390  52  8,062  54%
Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing   1,153  12  609  4  1,188  8%
SBA loans   787  8  1,007  7  326  2%
Home equity and consumer loans   137  1  147  1  217  2%
Total nonperforming assets $ 9,828  100$ 14,247  100$ 14,887  100%
                 








  • NPAs totaled $9.8 million, or 0.24% of total assets, at December 31, 2019, compared to $14.9 million, or 0.48% of total assets, at December 31, 2018, and $14.2 million, or 0.45% of total assets, at September 30, 2019.

    • There were no foreclosed assets at December 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, or September 30, 2019.

  • Classified assets increased to $32.6 million, or 0.79% of total assets, at December 31, 2019, compared to $23.4 million, or 0.76% of total assets, at December 31, 2018, and $20.2 million, or 0.64% of total assets, at September 30, 2019.  The increase in classified assets for the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to classified assets acquired from Presidio.

♦ On January 1, 2019, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update (“ASU”) No. 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842).  Under the new guidance, the Company recognizes the following for all leases, at the commencement date: (1) a lease liability, which is a lessee’s obligation to make lease payments arising from a lease, measured on a discounted basis; and (2) a right-of-use (“ROU”) asset, which is an asset that represents the lessee’s right to use, or control the use of, a specified asset for the lease term. While the new standard impacts lessors, the Company is impacted as a lessee of the offices and real estate used for operations.  The Company's lease agreements include options to renew at the Company's discretion. The extensions are not reasonably certain to be exercised, therefore they are not considered in the calculation of the ROU asset and lease liability. Total assets and total liabilities were $12.2 million on its consolidated statement of financial condition at December 31, 2019, as a result of recognizing right-of-use assets, included in other assets, and lease liabilities, included in other liabilities, related to non-cancelable operating lease agreements for office space. 

♦ The following table summarizes the distribution of deposits and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:

                 
DEPOSITS December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total 
Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,450,873  42$ 1,094,953  41$ 1,021,582  39%
Demand, interest-bearing   798,375  23  666,054  25  702,000  27%
Savings and money market   982,430  29  761,471  28  754,277  28%
Time deposits — under $250   54,361  2  53,560  2  58,661  2%
Time deposits — $250 and over   99,882  3  95,543  3  86,114  3%
CDARS — interest-bearing demand,                
  money market and time deposits   28,847  1  17,409  1  14,898  1
Total deposits $ 3,414,768  100$ 2,688,990  100$ 2,637,532  100%
                 








  • Total deposits increased $777.2 million, or 29%, to $3.41 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $2.64 billion at December 31, 2018, which included $723.0 million in deposits from Presidio, at fair value, and an increase of $54.2 million in the Company’s legacy deposits.  Total Deposits increased $725.8 million or 27% from $2.69 billion at September 30, 2019, which included $723.0 million in deposits from Presidio, at fair value, and an increase of $2.8 million in the Company’s legacy deposits.   

  • Deposits, excluding all time deposits and CDARS deposits, increased $753.8 million, or 30%, to $3.23 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $2.48 billion at December 31, 2018, which included $699.4 million in deposits from Presidio, at fair value, and an increase of $54.4 million in the Company’s legacy deposits.  Deposits, excluding all time deposits and CDARS deposits increased $709.2 million or 28%, compared to $2.52 billion at September 30, 2019, which included $669.4 million in deposits from Presidio, at fair value, and an increase of $9.8 million in the Company’s legacy deposits.

♦ The Company’s consolidated capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines and the Bank’s capital ratios exceeded the regulatory guidelines under the Basel III prompt corrective action (“PCA”) regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution, and the Basel III minimum regulatory requirements at December 31, 2019, as reflected in the following table:

             
        Well-capitalized  
        Financial  
        Institution Basel III
  Heritage Heritage Basel III PCA Minimum
  Commerce Bank of Regulatory Regulatory
CAPITAL RATIOS (unaudited) Corp Commerce Guidelines Requirement (1)
Total Risk-Based  14.6  13.9  10.0  10.5%
Tier 1 Risk-Based  12.5  13.1  8.0  8.5%
Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based  12.5  13.1  6.5  7.0%
Leverage  9.8  10.2  5.0  4.0%

(1) Basel III minimum regulatory requirements for both the Company and the Bank include a 2.5% capital conservation buffer, except the leverage ratio.

♦ The following table reflects the components of accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, for the periods indicated:

          
ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS December 31,  September 30,  December 31, 
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2019  2019  2018 
Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available-for-sale $ 1,242  $ 1,202  $ (5,412)
Remaining unamortized unrealized gain on securities         
  available-for-sale transferred to held-to-maturity   297    306    343 
Split dollar insurance contracts liability   (4,835)   (3,794)   (3,722)
Supplemental executive retirement plan liability   (6,842)   (3,898)   (3,995)
Unrealized gain on interest-only strip from SBA loans   360    386    405 
  Total accumulated other comprehensive loss $ (9,778) $ (5,798) $ (12,381)
          








  • The increase in the negative balance of the supplemental executive retirement plan liability at December 31, 2019 was primarily due to a decrease in interest rates.

♦ Tangible equity increased to $388.9 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $271.7 million at December 31, 2018, and $301.2 million at September 30, 2019.  Tangible book value per share was $6.55 at December 31, 2019, compared to $6.28 at December 31, 2018, and $6.92 at September 30, 2019.

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in February 1998, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, Sunnyvale, and Walnut Creek.  Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender.  Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in Santa Clara, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States.  For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com.

  For the Quarter Ended: Percent Change From:  For the Year Ended:
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS December 31,  September 30,  December 31,  September 30,  December 31,   December 31,  December 31,  Percent 
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2019  2019  2018 2019  2018   2019 2018 Change 
Interest income $ 42,471  $ 33,250  $ 35,378 28 20 % $ 142,659 $ 129,845 10 %
Interest expense   3,242    2,625    2,318 24 40 %   10,847   7,822 39 %
  Net interest income before provision                       
  for loan losses   39,229    30,625    33,060 28 19 %   131,812   122,023 8 %
Provision (credit) for loan losses   3,223    (576)   142 660 2170 %   846   7,421 (89)%
Net interest income after provision                       
  for loan losses   36,006    31,201    32,918 15 9 %   130,966   114,602 14 %
Noninterest income:                       
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts   1,140    1,032    1,132 10 1 %   4,510   4,113 10 %
Increase in cash surrender value of                       
  life insurance   405    336    229 21 77 %   1,404   1,045 34 %
(Loss) gain on sales of securities   (217)   330    — (166)N/A%   661   266 148 %
Gain on sales of SBA loans   358    156    147 129 144 %   689   698 (1)%
Servicing income   156    139    176 12 (11)%   636   709 (10)%
Other   551    625    709 (12)(22)%   2,344   2,743 (15)%
Total noninterest income   2,393    2,618    2,393 (9)0 %   10,244   9,574 7 %
Noninterest expense:                       
Salaries and employee benefits   18,819    10,467    9,699 80 94 %   50,754   45,001 13 %
Occupancy and equipment   2,013    1,550    1,484 30 36 %   6,647   5,411 23 %
Professional fees   899    789    853 14 (5)%   3,259   1,969 66 %
Other   8,895    5,103    4,905 74 81 %   24,238   23,140 5 %
Total noninterest expense   30,626    17,909    16,941 71 81 %   84,898   75,521 12 %
Income before income taxes   7,773    15,910    18,370 (51)(58)%   56,312   48,655 16 %
Income tax expense   2,088    4,633    5,138 (55)59 %   15,851   13,324 19 %
  Net income $ 5,685  $ 11,277  $ 13,232 (50)(57)% $ 40,461 $ 35,331 15 %
                        
PER COMMON SHARE DATA                       
(unaudited)                       
Basic earnings per share $ 0.10  $ 0.26  $ 0.31 (62)(68)% $ 0.87 $ 0.85 2 %
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.10  $ 0.26  $ 0.30 (61)(67)% $ 0.84 $ 0.84 0 %
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic   57,168,605    43,258,983    43,079,470 32 33 %   46,684,384   41,469,211 13 %
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted   58,361,976    43,796,904    43,691,222 33 34 %   47,906,229   42,182,939 14 %
Common shares outstanding at period-end   59,368,156    43,509,406    43,288,750 36 37 %   59,368,156   43,288,750 37 %
Dividend per share $ 0.12  $ 0.12  $ 0.11 0 9 % $ 0.48 $ 0.44 9 %
Book value per share $ 9.71  $ 9.09  $ 8.49 7 14 % $ 9.71 $ 8.49 14 %
Tangible book value per share $ 6.55  $ 6.92  $ 6.28 (5)4 % $ 6.55 $ 6.28 4 %
                        
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                       
(unaudited)                       
Annualized return on average equity   4.04   11.44   14.68(65)(72)%   9.51  10.79(12)%
Annualized return on average tangible equity   5.96   15.08   20.08(60)(70)%   13.09  14.41(9)%
Annualized return on average assets   0.55   1.44   1.64(62)(66)%   1.21  1.164 %
Annualized return on average tangible assets   0.57   1.49   1.69(62)(66)%   1.25  1.195 %
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)   4.15   4.24   4.42(2)(6)%   4.28  4.31(1)%
Efficiency ratio   73.58   53.87   47.7837 54 %   59.76  57.394 %
                        
AVERAGE BALANCES                       
(in $000’s, unaudited)                       
Average assets $ 4,124,018  $ 3,103,043  $ 3,208,177 33 29 % $ 3,353,770 $ 3,055,636 10 %
Average tangible assets $ 3,943,725  $ 3,008,602  $ 3,112,065 31 27 % $ 3,237,289 $ 2,973,238 9 %
Average earning assets $ 3,762,239  $ 2,878,590  $ 2,980,207 31 26 % $ 3,094,589 $ 2,844,350 9 %
Average loans held-for-sale $ 3,299  $ 4,171  $ 5,435 (21)(39)% $ 3,714 $ 4,084 (9)%
Average total loans $ 2,442,802  $ 1,851,669  $ 1,868,186 32 31 % $ 1,991,203 $ 1,796,931 11 %
Average deposits $ 3,432,771  $ 2,612,252  $ 2,752,120 31 25 % $ 2,819,932 $ 2,633,287 7 %
Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing $ 1,452,893  $ 1,041,712  $ 1,107,813 39 31 % $ 1,131,098 $ 1,029,860 10 %
Average interest-bearing deposits $ 1,979,878  $ 1,570,540  $ 1,644,307 26 20 % $ 1,688,834 $ 1,603,427 5 %
Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,027,106  $ 1,610,168  $ 1,683,790 26 20 % $ 1,730,320 $ 1,642,803 5 %
Average equity $ 558,478  $ 391,086  $ 357,505 43 56 % $ 425,674 $ 327,557 30 %
Average tangible equity $ 378,185  $ 296,645  $ 261,393 27 45 % $ 309,193 $ 245,159 26 %




                 
  For the Quarter Ended: 
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS December 31,  September 30,  June 30, March 31, December 31,  
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2019  2019  2019  2019  2018 
Interest income $ 42,471  $ 33,250  $ 33,489  $ 33,449  $ 35,378 
Interest expense   3,242    2,625    2,573    2,407    2,318 
  Net interest income before provision                
  for loan losses   39,229    30,625    30,916    31,042    33,060 
Provision (credit) for loan losses   3,223    (576)   (740)   (1,061)   142 
Net interest income after provision                
  for loan losses   36,006    31,201    31,656    32,103    32,918 
Noninterest income:                
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts   1,140    1,032    1,177    1,161    1,132 
Increase in cash surrender value of                
  life insurance   405    336    333    330    229 
(Loss) gain on sales of securities   (217)   330    548    —    — 
Gain on sales of SBA loans   358    156    36    139    147 
Servicing income   156    139    150    191    176 
Other   551    625    521    647    709 
Total noninterest income   2,393    2,618    2,765    2,468    2,393 
Noninterest expense:                
Salaries and employee benefits   18,819    10,467    10,698    10,770    9,699 
Occupancy and equipment   2,013    1,550    1,578    1,506    1,484 
Professional fees   899    789    753    818    853 
Other   8,895    5,103    5,416    4,824    4,905 
Total noninterest expense   30,626    17,909    18,445    17,918    16,941 
Income before income taxes   7,773    15,910    15,976    16,653    18,370 
Income tax expense   2,088    4,633    4,623    4,507    5,138 
  Net income $ 5,685  $ 11,277  $ 11,353  $ 12,146  $ 13,232 
                 
PER COMMON SHARE DATA                
(unaudited)                
Basic earnings per share $ 0.10  $ 0.26  $ 0.26  $ 0.28  $ 0.31 
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.10  $ 0.26  $ 0.26  $ 0.28  $ 0.30 
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic   57,168,605    43,258,983    43,202,562    43,108,208    43,079,470 
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted   58,361,976    43,796,904    43,721,451    43,670,341    43,691,222 
Common shares outstanding at period-end   59,368,156    43,509,406    43,498,406    43,323,753    43,288,750 
Dividend per share $ 0.12  $ 0.12  $ 0.12  $ 0.12  $ 0.11 
Book value per share $ 9.71  $ 9.09  $ 8.92  $ 8.74  $ 8.49 
Tangible book value per share $ 6.55  $ 6.92  $ 6.75  $ 6.54  $ 6.28 
                 
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                
(unaudited)                
Annualized return on average equity   4.04   11.44   11.96   13.28   14.68
Annualized return on average tangible equity   5.96   15.08   15.94   17.90   20.08
Annualized return on average assets   0.55   1.44   1.48   1.58   1.64
Annualized return on average tangible assets   0.57   1.49   1.53   1.63   1.69
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)   4.15   4.24   4.38   4.38   4.42
Efficiency ratio   73.58   53.87   54.76   53.47   47.78
                 
AVERAGE BALANCES                
(in $000’s, unaudited)                
Average assets $ 4,124,018  $ 3,103,043  $ 3,070,043  $ 3,109,583  $ 3,208,177 
Average tangible assets $ 3,943,725  $ 3,008,602  $ 2,975,096  $ 3,014,029  $ 3,112,065 
Average earning assets $ 3,762,239  $ 2,878,590  $ 2,844,677  $ 2,885,591  $ 2,980,207 
Average loans held-for-sale $ 3,299  $ 4,171  $ 4,256  $ 3,125  $ 5,435 
Average total loans $ 2,442,802  $ 1,851,669  $ 1,831,218  $ 1,833,965  $ 1,868,186 
Average deposits $ 3,432,771  $ 2,612,252  $ 2,590,933  $ 2,637,308  $ 2,752,120 
Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing $ 1,452,893  $ 1,041,712  $ 1,001,914  $ 1,024,142  $ 1,107,813 
Average interest-bearing deposits $ 1,979,878  $ 1,570,540  $ 1,589,019  $ 1,613,166  $ 1,644,307 
Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,027,106  $ 1,610,168  $ 1,628,554  $ 1,652,658  $ 1,683,790 
Average equity $ 558,478  $ 391,086  $ 380,605  $ 370,792  $ 357,505 
Average tangible equity $ 378,185  $ 296,645  $ 285,658  $ 275,238  $ 261,393 




               
  End of Period: Percent Change From: 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31,  September 30,  December 31,  September 30,  December 31,  
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2019  2019  2018  2019  2018  
ASSETS              
Cash and due from banks $ 49,447  $ 48,121  $ 30,273  3 63 %
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits              
  in other financial institutions   407,923    367,662    134,295  11 204 %
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value   404,825    333,101    459,043  22 (12)%
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost   366,560    342,033    377,198  7 (3)%
Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs   1,052    3,571    2,649  (71)(60)%
Loans:              
Commercial   678,696    528,060    597,763  29 14 %
Real estate:              
CRE   1,495,903    1,080,235    994,067  38 50 %
Land and construction   147,109    96,610    122,358  52 20 %
Home equity   136,259    111,610    109,112  22 25 %
Residential mortgages   55,128    47,276    50,979  17 8 %
Consumer   21,068    11,701    12,453  80 69 %
Loans   2,534,163    1,875,492    1,886,732  35 34 %
Deferred loan fees, net   (319)   (105)   (327) 204 (2)%
Total loans, net of deferred fees   2,533,844    1,875,387    1,886,405  35 34 %
Allowance for loan losses   (23,285)   (25,895)   (27,848) (10)(16)%
Loans, net   2,510,559    1,849,492    1,858,557  36 35 %
Company-owned life insurance   76,027    62,858    61,859  21 23 %
Premises and equipment, net   8,250    6,849    7,137  20 16 %
Goodwill   167,420    83,753    83,753  100 100 %
Other intangible assets   20,415    10,346    12,007  97 70 %
Accrued interest receivable and other assets   96,985    74,685    69,791  30 39 %
Total assets $ 4,109,463  $ 3,182,471  $ 3,096,562  29 33 %
               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY              
Liabilities:              
Deposits:              
Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,450,873  $ 1,094,953  $ 1,021,582  33 42 %
Demand, interest-bearing   798,375    666,054    702,000  20 14 %
Savings and money market   982,430    761,471    754,277  29 30 %
Time deposits-under $250   54,361    53,560    58,661  1 (7)%
Time deposits-$250 and over   99,882    95,543    86,114  5 16 %
CDARS - money market and time deposits   28,847    17,409    14,898  66 94 %
Total deposits   3,414,768    2,688,990    2,637,532  27 29 %
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs   39,554    39,507    39,369  0 0 %
Other short-term borrowings   328    —    —  N/A N/A 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   78,105    58,628    52,195  33 50 %
Total liabilities   3,532,755    2,787,125    2,729,096  27 29 %
               
Shareholders’ Equity:              
Common stock   489,745    302,983    300,844  62 63 %
Retained earnings   96,741    98,161    79,003  (1)22 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (9,778)   (5,798)   (12,381) (69)21 %
  Total Shareholders' Equity   576,708    395,346    367,466  46 57 %
  Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,109,463  $ 3,182,471  $ 3,096,562  29 33 %




                
  End of Period:
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31,  September 30,  June 30, March 31, December 31, 
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2019  2019  2019  2019  2018 
ASSETS               
Cash and due from banks $ 49,447  $ 48,121  $ 36,302  $ 38,699  $ 30,273 
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits               
  in other financial institutions   407,923    367,662    239,710    196,278    134,295 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value   404,825    333,101    383,156    452,521    459,043 
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost   366,560    342,033    351,399    367,023    377,198 
Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs   1,052    3,571    5,202    3,216    2,649 
Loans:               
Commercial   678,696    528,060    567,529    559,718    597,763 
Real estate:               
CRE   1,495,903    1,080,235    1,037,885    1,012,641    994,067 
Land and construction   147,109    96,610    97,297    98,222    122,358 
Home equity   136,259    111,610    116,057    118,448    109,112 
Residential mortgages   55,128    47,276    48,944    49,786    50,979 
Consumer   21,068    11,701    10,279    9,690    12,453 
Loans   2,534,163    1,875,492    1,877,991    1,848,505    1,886,732 
Deferred loan fees, net   (319)   (105)   (224)   (187)   (327)
Total loans, net of deferred fees   2,533,844    1,875,387    1,877,767    1,848,318    1,886,405 
Allowance for loan losses   (23,285)   (25,895)   (26,631)   (27,318)   (27,848)
Loans, net   2,510,559    1,849,492    1,851,136    1,821,000    1,858,557 
Company-owned life insurance   76,027    62,858    62,522    62,189    61,859 
Premises and equipment, net   8,250    6,849    6,975    6,998    7,137 
Goodwill   167,420    83,753    83,753    83,753    83,753 
Other intangible assets   20,415    10,346    10,900    11,454    12,007 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets   96,985    74,685    76,976    72,746    69,791 
Total assets $ 4,109,463  $ 3,182,471  $ 3,108,031  $ 3,115,877  $ 3,096,562 
                
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY               
Liabilities:               
Deposits:               
Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,450,873  $ 1,094,953  $ 994,082  $ 1,016,770  $ 1,021,582 
Demand, interest-bearing   798,375    666,054    682,114    704,996    702,000 
Savings and money market   982,430    761,471    788,832    759,306    754,277 
Time deposits-under $250   54,361    53,560    53,351    56,385    58,661 
Time deposits-$250 and over   99,882    95,543    88,519    90,042    86,114 
CDARS - money market and time deposits   28,847    17,409    15,575    12,745    14,898 
Total deposits   3,414,768    2,688,990    2,622,473    2,640,244    2,637,532 
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs   39,554    39,507    39,461    39,414    39,369 
Other short-term borrowings   328    —    —    —    — 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   78,105    58,628    57,989    57,703    52,195 
Total liabilities   3,532,755    2,787,125    2,719,923    2,737,361    2,729,096 
                
Shareholders’ Equity:               
Common stock   489,745    302,983    302,305    301,550    300,844 
Retained earnings   96,741    98,161    92,105    85,953    79,003 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (9,778)   (5,798)   (6,302)   (8,987)   (12,381)
  Total Shareholders' Equity   576,708    395,346    388,108    378,516    367,466 
  Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,109,463  $ 3,182,471  $ 3,108,031  $ 3,115,877  $ 3,096,562 
                



               
  End of Period: Percent Change From: 
CREDIT QUALITY DATA December 31,  September 30,  December 31,  September 30,  December 31,  
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2019 2019  2018  2019  2018  
Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment $ 8,675 $ 13,638  $ 13,699  (36)(37)%
Restructured and loans over 90 days past due              
  and still accruing   1,153   609    1,188  89 (3)%
  Total nonperforming loans   9,828   14,247    14,887  (31)(34)%
Foreclosed assets   —   —    —  N/A N/A 
Total nonperforming assets $ 9,828 $ 14,247  $ 14,887  (31)(34)%
Other restructured loans still accruing $ 436 $ 247  $ 253  77 72 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter $ 5,833 $ 160  $ (280) 3546 2183 %
Provision (credit) for loan losses during the quarter $ 3,223 $ (576) $ 142  660 2170 %
Allowance for loan losses $ 23,285 $ 25,895  $ 27,848  (10)(16)%
Classified assets $ 32,579 $ 20,225  $ 23,409  61 39 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   0.92  1.38   1.48 (33)(38)%
Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans   236.93  181.76   187.06 30 27 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.24  0.45   0.48 (47)(50)%
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.39  0.76   0.79 (49)(51)%
Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp              
  Tier 1 capital plus allowance for loan losses   8  6   8 33 0 %
Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce              
  Tier 1 capital plus allowance for loan losses  7  6   7 17 0 %
               
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS              
(in $000’s, unaudited)              
Heritage Commerce Corp:              
Tangible common equity (1) $ 388,873 $ 301,247  $ 271,706  29 43 %
Shareholders’ equity / total assets   14.03  12.42   11.87 13 18 %
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2)   9.92  9.75   9.05 2 10 %
Loan to deposit ratio   74.20  69.74   71.52 6 4 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits   42.49  40.72   38.73 4 10 %
Total risk-based capital ratio   14.6  16.2   15.0 (10)(3)%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   12.5  13.3   12.0 (6)4 %
Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   12.5  13.3   12.0 (6)4 %
Leverage ratio   9.8  10.0   8.9 (2)10 %
Heritage Bank of Commerce:              
Total risk-based capital ratio   13.9  15.2   14.0 (9)(1)%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   13.1  14.1   12.8 (7)2 %
Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   13.1  14.1   12.8 (7)2 %
Leverage ratio   10.2  10.6   9.4 (4)9 %

(1) Represents shareholders’ equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets

(2) Represents shareholders’ equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets

                 
  End of Period: 
CREDIT QUALITY DATA December 31,  September 30,  June 30, March 31, December 31,  
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2019 2019  2019  2019  2018  
Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment $ 8,675 $ 13,638  $ 15,695  $ 15,958  $ 13,699  
Restructured and loans over 90 days past due                
  and still accruing   1,153   609    1,323    1,357    1,188  
  Total nonperforming loans   9,828   14,247    17,018    17,315    14,887  
Foreclosed assets   —   —    —    —    —  
Total nonperforming assets $ 9,828 $ 14,247  $ 17,018  $ 17,315  $ 14,887  
Other restructured loans still accruing $ 436 $ 247  $ 175  $ 201  $ 253  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter $ 5,833 $ 160  $ (53) $ (531) $ (280) 
Provision (credit) for loan losses during the quarter $ 3,223 $ (576) $ (740) $ (1,061) $ 142  
Allowance for loan losses $ 23,285 $ 25,895  $ 26,631  $ 27,318  $ 27,848  
Classified assets $ 32,579 $ 20,225  $ 31,176  $ 25,176  $ 23,409  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   0.92  1.38   1.42   1.48   1.48 
Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans   236.93  181.76   156.49   157.77   187.06 
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.24  0.45   0.55   0.56   0.48 
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.39  0.76   0.91   0.94   0.79 
Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp                
  Tier 1 capital plus allowance for loan losses   8  6   10   8   8 
Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce                
  Tier 1 capital plus allowance for loan losses  7  6   9   8   7 
                 
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS                
(in $000’s, unaudited)                
Heritage Commerce Corp:                
Tangible common equity (1) $ 388,873 $ 301,247  $ 293,455  $ 283,309  $ 271,706  
Shareholders’ equity / total assets   14.03  12.42   12.49   12.15   11.87 
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2)   9.92  9.75   9.74   9.38   9.05 
Loan to deposit ratio   74.20  69.74   71.60   70.01   71.52 
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits   42.49  40.72   37.91   38.51   38.73 
Total risk-based capital ratio   14.6  16.2   15.9   15.6   15.0 
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   12.5  13.3   13.0   12.6   12.0 
Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   12.5  13.3   13.0   12.6   12.0 
Leverage ratio   9.8  10.0   9.9   9.5   8.9 
Heritage Bank of Commerce:                
Total risk-based capital ratio   13.9  15.2   14.9   14.6   14.0 
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   13.1  14.1   13.7   13.4   12.8 
Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   13.1  14.1   13.7   13.4   12.8 
Leverage ratio   10.2  10.6   10.5   10.1   9.4 

(1)  Represents shareholders’ equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets
       
(2) Represents shareholders’ equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets

 

                  
  For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended 
  December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 
     Interest Average    Interest Average 
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate 
Assets:                 
Loans, gross (1)(2) $ 2,446,101   35,487   5.76$ 1,873,621 $ 28,364   6.01%
Securities - taxable  653,623  3,687   2.24  692,903   4,099   2.35%
Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3)   82,034  663   3.21  86,597   697   3.19%
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits                 
  in other financial institutions  580,481  2,773   1.90  327,086   2,365   2.87%
Total interest earning assets (3)   3,762,239   42,610   4.49  2,980,207   35,525   4.73%
Cash and due from banks   48,313        40,963      
Premises and equipment, net   8,497        7,201      
Goodwill and other intangible assets   180,293        96,112      
Other assets   124,676        83,694      
Total assets $ 4,124,018      $ 3,208,177      
                  
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity:                 
Deposits:                 
Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,452,893      $ 1,107,813      
                  
Demand, interest-bearing   789,465   600   0.30  678,983   566   0.33%
Savings and money market   1,009,880   1,283   0.50  802,384   878   0.43%
Time deposits - under $100   19,613   28   0.57  21,787   22   0.40%
Time deposits - $100 and over   143,095   373   1.03  127,911   266   0.83%
CDARS - money market and time deposits   17,825   2   0.04  13,242   2   0.06%
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,979,878   2,286   0.46  1,644,307   1,734   0.42%
Total deposits   3,432,771   2,286   0.26  2,752,120   1,734   0.25%
                  
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs   46,758   955   8.10  39,341   583  5.88%
Short-term borrowings   470   1  0.84  142   1  2.79%
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,027,106   3,242   0.63  1,683,790   2,318   0.55%
Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand,                  
  noninterest-bearing / cost of funds   3,479,999   3,242   0.37  2,791,603   2,318   0.33%
Other liabilities   85,541        59,069      
Total liabilities   3,565,540        2,850,672      
Shareholders’ equity   558,478        357,505      
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,124,018      $ 3,208,177      
                  
Net interest income (3) / margin      39,368   4.15     33,207   4.42%
Less tax equivalent adjustment (3)      (139)        (147)   
Net interest income    $ 39,229       $ 33,060    


(1) Includes loans held-for-sale.  Nonaccrual loans are included in average balance.
       
(2) Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $90,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $53,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018.

(3) Reflects the fully tax equivalent adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21%.

                  
  For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended 
  December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 
     Interest Average    Interest Average 
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate 
Assets:                 
Loans, gross (1)(2) $ 2,446,101 $ 35,487   5.76$ 1,855,840   27,264   5.83
Securities - taxable   653,623   3,687   2.24  629,339   3,504   2.21
Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3)   82,034   663   3.21  83,403   671   3.19
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits                 
  in other financial institutions   580,481   2,773   1.90  310,008   1,952   2.50
Total interest earning assets (3)   3,762,239   42,610   4.49  2,878,590   33,391   4.60
Cash and due from banks   48,313        37,615      
Premises and equipment, net   8,497        6,933      
Goodwill and other intangible assets   180,293        94,441      
Other assets   124,676        85,464      
Total assets $ 4,124,018      $ 3,103,043      
                  
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity:                 
Deposits:                 
Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,452,893      $ 1,041,712      
                  
Demand, interest-bearing   789,465   600   0.30  670,203   571   0.34
Savings and money market   1,009,880   1,283   0.50  737,484   1,073   0.58
Time deposits - under $100   19,613   28   0.57  18,549   23   0.49
Time deposits - $100 and over   143,095   373   1.03  127,314   373   1.16
CDARS - money market and time deposits   17,825   2   0.04  16,990   2   0.05
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,979,878   2,286   0.46  1,570,540   2,042   0.52
Total deposits   3,432,771   2,286   0.26  2,612,252   2,042   0.31
                  
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs   46,758   955   8.10  39,477   583  5.86
Short-term borrowings   470   1  0.84  151   —  0.00
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,027,106   3,242   0.63  1,610,168   2,625   0.65
Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand,                  
  noninterest-bearing / cost of funds   3,479,999   3,242   0.37  2,651,880   2,625   0.39
Other liabilities   85,541        60,077      
Total liabilities   3,565,540        2,711,957      
Shareholders’ equity   558,478        391,086      
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,124,018      $ 3,103,043      
                  
Net interest income (3) / margin      39,368   4.15     30,766   4.24
Less tax equivalent adjustment (3)      (139)        (141)   
Net interest income    $ 39,229       $ 30,625    
                  

(1)  Includes loans held-for-sale.  Nonaccrual loans are included in average balance.
       
(2) Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $90,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $189,000 for the third quarter of 2019.

(3) Reflects the fully tax equivalent adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21%.

                  
  For the Year Ended  For the Year Ended  
  December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 
     Interest Average    Interest Average 
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate 
Assets:                 
Loans, gross (1)(2) $ 1,994,917 $ 116,808   5.86$ 1,801,015 $ 105,635   5.87%
Securities - taxable   682,602   15,836   2.32  669,994   15,211   2.27%
Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3)   84,165   2,720   3.23  87,639   2,817   3.21%
Other investments, interest-bearing deposits in other                 
  financial institutions and Federal funds sold   332,905   7,867   2.36  285,702   6,774   2.37%
Total interest earning assets (3)   3,094,589   143,231   4.63  2,844,350   130,437   4.59%
Cash and due from banks   40,070        38,665      
Premises and equipment, net   7,395        7,298      
Goodwill and other intangible assets   116,481        82,398      
Other assets   95,235        82,925      
Total assets $ 3,353,770      $ 3,055,636      
                  
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity:                 
Deposits:                 
Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,131,098      $ 1,029,860      
                  
Demand, interest-bearing   712,186   2,401   0.34  658,386   1,885   0.29%
Savings and money market   811,266   4,298   0.53  777,749   2,701   0.35%
Time deposits - under $100   19,448   94   0.48  21,375   80   0.37%
Time deposits - $100 and over   130,856   1,359   1.04  130,548   830   0.64%
CDARS - money market and time deposits   15,078   7   0.05  15,369   10   0.07%
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,688,834   8,159   0.48  1,603,427   5,506   0.34%
Total deposits   2,819,932   8,159   0.29  2,633,287   5,506   0.21%
                  
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs   41,278   2,686   6.51  39,270   2,314  5.89%
Short-term borrowings   208   2  0.96  106   2  1.89%
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,730,320   10,847   0.63  1,642,803   7,822   0.48%
Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand,                  
  noninterest-bearing / cost of funds   2,861,418   10,847   0.38  2,672,663   7,822   0.29%
Other liabilities   66,678        55,416      
Total liabilities   2,928,096        2,728,079      
Shareholders’ equity   425,674        327,557      
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,353,770      $ 3,055,636      
                  
Net interest income (3) / margin      132,384   4.28     122,615   4.31%
Less tax equivalent adjustment (3)      (572)        (592)   
Net interest income    $ 131,812       $ 122,023    





(1) Includes loans held-for-sale.  Nonaccrual loans are included in average balance.
       
(2) Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $580,000 for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $375,000 for the year ended December 31, 2018.

(3) Reflects the fully tax equivalent adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21%.