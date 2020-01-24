New York, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "MulteFire Market by Device, Application And Geography - Global forecast 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05790144/?utm_source=GNW

Deployment of a 5G network is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the MulteFire market, whereas development of the ecosystem of MulteFire-compatible devices is quite challenging for the MulteFire market players.



Based on devices, MulteFire market for small cells to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

Small cells are expected to witness the highest CAGR in the MulteFire market during the forecast period.MulteFire technology enables the deployment of a single small cell network capable of supporting subscribers from all mobile network operators (MNOs) and roaming users.



The single network allows the most cost-efficient deployment, whether by a building owner, one or more MNOs, or a neutral host operator.Many companies, including Nokia, Baicells Technologies, Ericsson, and Ruckus Networks, have taken initiatives to develop small cells that support networks in shared or unlicensed spectrums.



All these factors are boosting the growth of the small cell market.



Industrial application is to lead MulteFire market by 2020

The industrial application expected to hold the largest share of the MulteFire market.Industrial infrastructure comprises various automated systems, including robotics, automated guided vehicles (AGVs), drones, augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/VR) technology-based devices that are working in accordance with each other to develop a product or move it from one location to another.



Therefore, high-speed and low latency data transfer has become a critical requirement.

Highly automated enterprises and industries having highly distributed assets need to monitor and control data in real time.Using technologically advanced devices, the processes are not deviating from normal operating conditions and could perform optimally as network shutdown, even for a few minutes, may cause huge losses.



Advanced technologies, such as Industry 4.0 and IIoT, require secure, reliable, and high-performance network. Hence, industrial applications need the spectrum that fulfills the abovementioned demands, which influences the growth of MulteFire market for industrial applications.



MulteFire market in North America to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the MulteFire market.North America is one of the early adopters of advanced telecommunication technologies, and growing requirement for stable and reliable networks in an industrial environment creates opportunities for MulteFire networks in the region.



Similarly, the North American market growth is also fueled by the presence of several key players, such as Qualcomm, Redline Communications, Casa Systems, and SpiderCloud Wireless. Hence, these factors are likely to result in the highest CAGR of North America in the MulteFire market during the forecast period.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key industry experts in the MulteFire market. The break-up of primary participants for the report has been shown below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 35%, Managers – 45%, and Others – 20%

• By Region: Americas – 40%, Asia Pacific – 33%, Europe – 20%, RoW – 7%



The report profiles key players in the MulteFire market with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report are Qualcomm (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia (Finland), Samsung (South Korea), Huawei (China), Casa Systems (US), Baicells Technologies (China), Redline Communications (Canada), SpiderCloud Wireless (US), Ruckus Networks (US), Athonet (Italy), Airspan (US), ip.access (UK), Quortus (UK), and Qucell (South Korea).



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the global MulteFire market, by device, application, and geography. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the MulteFire market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report



The report would help leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the MulteFire market comprehensively and provides the closest market size projection for all subsegments across different regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth.

3. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to improve their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, product launches, agreements, partnerships, contracts, collaborations, and expansions.

