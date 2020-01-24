New York, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oilseeds Market by Type, Category, Application And Region-Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05790142/?utm_source=GNW





The soybean segment projected to be the largest segment in the oilseeds market during the forecast period.

Soybean has increasingly finds applications in the feed, food, and biodiesel industries.The genetically engineered version of soybeans is gaining popularity among feed manufacturers due to its low cost as compared to the conventionally produced ones.



Since soybean is known for its high protein content, manufacturers are focusing on utilizing the soybean processing wastes for other industrial uses.



The genetically modified segment to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

By category, the oilseeds market is segmented into conventional and genetically modified segments.The modification of oilseeds helps to enhance the characteristic traits of the seeds, due to which it benefits the manufacturers in increasing the volume of production.



In some instances, the genetically modified seeds are cost-effective, due to which manufacturers prefer utilizing it in the production of oils that are rich in oleic.

South America in the RoW market is estimated to account for the largest market share due to the high demand from European and North American regions.



In 2019, South America is estimated to hold the largest market share as the region exports a major portion of its produce to countries such as the US, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Libya, and European countries.In addition, the favorable trade conditions in Argentina for the export of soybean is projected to impact the market growth significantly.



For instance, the reduction in the soybean tax has led to an increase in the trade-related benefits in the oilseeds sector in the region.



Break-up of Primaries

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 45%, Tier 2 - 33%, and Tier 3 - 22%

• By Designation: C-level - 45%, D-level - 33%, and Others* - 22%

• By Region: North America – 15%, Europe – 29%, Asia Pacific – 44%, Rest of the World (RoW)** – 12%

*Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.

**RoW includes South America and the Middle East & Africa.



Leading players profiled in this report

• Cargill (US)

• Archer Daniels Midland (US)

• Bühler Group (Switzerland)

• Bunge Limited (Netherlands)

• AGT Food and Ingredients (Canada)

• Louis Dreyfus Company (Netherlands)

• Mountain States Oilseeds (US)

• Soni Soya Products Limited (India)

• Kanematsu Corporation (Japan)

• CHS Inc. (US)

• Oilseeds International (US)

• Wilmar International (Singapore)

• Cootamundra Oilseeds (Australia)

• Bora Agro Foods (India)

• ETG Agro Private Ltd (Africa)



Research Coverage

This report segments the oilseeds market on the basis of type, category, application, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the oilseeds market, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



