• By type, the safety lancets segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on type, the lancets market is segmented into safety and personal lancets.The safety lancets segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



This is mainly due to the benefits associated with safety lancets such as their ease of use, the capability to prevent needlestick injuries and cross-contamination, and painlessness of vein puncture.

• By end user, the hospitals and clinics segment to dominate the lancets market in 2019.



On the basis of end user, the lancets market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, home care settings, and other end users.The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to hold the largest share of the lancets market in 2019.



This is attributed to rising awareness about diabetes treatment and the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases that require blood testing.



APAC is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the lancets market in 2019, followed by Europe.The large share of the market in North America can majorly be attributed to the increasing prevalence of diabetes and the favorable reimbursement scenario in the region.



However, the APAC region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can primarily be attributed to the growing healthcare industry, increasing geriatric population, rapid economic growth, and rising awareness about diabetes treatment.



A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–55%, Tier 2–25%, and Tier 3–20%

• By Designation: C-level–43%, Director-level–32%, and Others–25%

• By Region: North America–38%, Europe–23%, Asia Pacific–29%, Rest of the World–10%



The prominent players in the lancets market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Ypsomed (Switzerland), B. Braun Melsungen (Germany), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Own Mumford (UK), HTL-STREFA S.A (Poland), ARKRAY (Japan), Sarstedt (Germany), and SteriLance Medical (Suzhou) (China).



