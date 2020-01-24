New York, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hospital Lighting Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798773/?utm_source=GNW

3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.7 Billion by the year 2025, Fluorescent will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$99.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$87 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Fluorescent will reach a market size of US$187.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$747.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.; Cree, Inc.; Eaton Corporation PLC; GE Lighting; Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG; Hubbell, Inc.; KLS Martin Group; Koninklijke Philips NV; Trilux Lighting Ltd.; Zumtobel Group AG





Table 1: Hospital Lighting Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Hospital Lighting Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Hospital Lighting Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Patient Wards & ICUs (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Patient Wards & ICUs (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Patient Wards & ICUs (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Examination Rooms (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 8: Examination Rooms (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 9: Examination Rooms (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 10: Surgical Suites (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Surgical Suites (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Surgical Suites (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Fluorescent (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Fluorescent (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Fluorescent (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: LED (Technology) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: LED (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: LED (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Renewable Energy (Technology) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Renewable Energy (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Renewable Energy (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 26: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Hospital Lighting Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 28: United States Hospital Lighting Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Hospital Lighting Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 30: Hospital Lighting Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Hospital Lighting Market in US$ Million in the United

States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 32: United States Hospital Lighting Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Hospital Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Hospital Lighting Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Hospital Lighting Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 36: Canadian Hospital Lighting Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Hospital Lighting Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 38: Hospital Lighting Market in Canada: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: Canadian Hospital Lighting Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hospital

Lighting in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Japanese Hospital Lighting Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Hospital Lighting Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Hospital

Lighting Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 44: Hospital Lighting Market in Japan in US$ Million by

Technology: 2009-2017

Table 45: Japanese Hospital Lighting Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Demand for Hospital Lighting in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Hospital Lighting Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Hospital Lighting Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Hospital Lighting Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 50: Chinese Hospital Lighting Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 51: Hospital Lighting Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Hospital Lighting Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 52: European Hospital Lighting Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Hospital Lighting Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: European Hospital Lighting Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Hospital Lighting Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: Hospital Lighting Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: European Hospital Lighting Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Hospital Lighting Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 59: European Hospital Lighting Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 60: Hospital Lighting Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: Hospital Lighting Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 62: French Hospital Lighting Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Hospital Lighting Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 64: French Hospital Lighting Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 65: French Hospital Lighting Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Hospital Lighting Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 67: Hospital Lighting Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Hospital Lighting Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Hospital Lighting Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: German Hospital Lighting Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 71: Hospital Lighting Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2009-2017

Table 72: German Hospital Lighting Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian Demand for Hospital Lighting in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Hospital Lighting Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Hospital Lighting Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Hospital Lighting Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 77: Italian Hospital Lighting Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 78: Hospital Lighting Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Hospital Lighting in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: United Kingdom Hospital Lighting Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Hospital Lighting Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Hospital Lighting Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 83: Hospital Lighting Market in the United Kingdom in US$

Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 84: United Kingdom Hospital Lighting Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Hospital Lighting Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Hospital Lighting Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 87: Spanish Hospital Lighting Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Hospital Lighting Market Analysis in Spain in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 89: Hospital Lighting Market in Spain: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: Spanish Hospital Lighting Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Hospital Lighting Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Hospital Lighting Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Hospital Lighting Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Hospital Lighting Market in US$ Million in Russia by

Technology: 2018-2025

Table 95: Russian Hospital Lighting Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 96: Russian Hospital Lighting Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Hospital Lighting Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 98: Hospital Lighting Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Hospital Lighting Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Rest of Europe Hospital Lighting Market Assessment

in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 101: Rest of Europe Hospital Lighting Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 102: Hospital Lighting Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Hospital Lighting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 104: Hospital Lighting Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Hospital Lighting Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Hospital Lighting Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Hospital Lighting Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Hospital Lighting Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Hospital Lighting Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Hospital Lighting Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Hospital Lighting Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Hospital Lighting Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Hospital Lighting Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 114: Hospital Lighting Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Australian Hospital Lighting Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 116: Hospital Lighting Market in Australia: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2009-2017

Table 117: Australian Hospital Lighting Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 118: Indian Hospital Lighting Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Hospital Lighting Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 120: Indian Hospital Lighting Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Hospital Lighting Market Analysis in India in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 122: Hospital Lighting Market in India: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 123: Indian Hospital Lighting Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Hospital Lighting Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Hospital Lighting Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 126: Hospital Lighting Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Hospital Lighting Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Hospital Lighting Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 129: Hospital Lighting Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Hospital Lighting in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hospital Lighting Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 132: Hospital Lighting Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Hospital Lighting Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 134: Hospital Lighting Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hospital Lighting Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Hospital Lighting Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 137: Hospital Lighting Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Hospital Lighting Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Demand for Hospital Lighting in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Hospital Lighting Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Hospital Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Hospital Lighting Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 143: Latin American Hospital Lighting Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 144: Hospital Lighting Market in Latin America :

Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Hospital Lighting Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 146: Hospital Lighting Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Hospital Lighting Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Argentinean Hospital Lighting Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 149: Argentinean Hospital Lighting Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 150: Hospital Lighting Market in Argentina: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

BRAZIL

Table 151: Hospital Lighting Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Hospital Lighting Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Hospital Lighting Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 154: Brazilian Hospital Lighting Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Hospital Lighting Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Hospital Lighting Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 157: Hospital Lighting Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Hospital Lighting Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 159: Hospital Lighting Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Mexican Hospital Lighting Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 161: Hospital Lighting Market in Mexico: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2009-2017

Table 162: Mexican Hospital Lighting Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Hospital Lighting Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Hospital Lighting Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 165: Hospital Lighting Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Hospital Lighting Market in US$ Million in Rest of

Latin America by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 167: Rest of Latin America Hospital Lighting Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 168: Rest of Latin America Hospital Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Hospital Lighting Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 170: Hospital Lighting Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Hospital Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Hospital Lighting Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 173: Hospital Lighting Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East Hospital Lighting Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Hospital Lighting Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 176: Hospital Lighting Market in the Middle East:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Hospital Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hospital

Lighting in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Iranian Hospital Lighting Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 180: Hospital Lighting Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Hospital

Lighting Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 182: Hospital Lighting Market in Iran in US$ Million by

Technology: 2009-2017

Table 183: Iranian Hospital Lighting Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Hospital Lighting Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 185: Hospital Lighting Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Hospital Lighting Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Israeli Hospital Lighting Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 188: Israeli Hospital Lighting Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 189: Hospital Lighting Market in Israel: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Hospital Lighting in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 191: Hospital Lighting Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Hospital Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Hospital Lighting Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 194: Saudi Arabian Hospital Lighting Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 195: Hospital Lighting Market in Saudi Arabia: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Hospital Lighting Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Hospital Lighting Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 198: Hospital Lighting Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Hospital Lighting Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Technology for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Hospital Lighting Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 201: Hospital Lighting Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Hospital Lighting Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Hospital Lighting Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 204: Hospital Lighting Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Rest of Middle East Hospital Lighting Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 206: Hospital Lighting Market in Rest of Middle East: A

Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 207: Rest of Middle East Hospital Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 208: African Hospital Lighting Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Hospital Lighting Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 210: Hospital Lighting Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Hospital Lighting Market in US$ Million in Africa by

Technology: 2018-2025

Table 212: African Hospital Lighting Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 213: African Hospital Lighting Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING

CREE

EATON CORPORATION PLC

HERBERT WALDMANN GMBH & CO. KG

HUBBELL

KLS MARTIN GROUP

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV

TRILUX LIGHTING

ZUMTOBEL GROUP AG



V. CURATED RESEARCH

