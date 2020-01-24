New York, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High Performance Film Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798752/?utm_source=GNW
5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$16.5 Billion by the year 2025, Polyester will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Polyester will reach a market size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, 3M Company; American Durafilm Co., Inc.; Covestro AG; DowDuPont, Inc.; DowDuPont, Inc.; Eastman Chemical Company; Evonik Industries AG; Honeywell International, Inc.; Sealed Air Corporation; Solvay SA
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798752/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
High-Performance Films and their Applications
High Performance Polyesters - Strong Demand from End-Use
Industries
INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
Focus on Product Innovations in Biodegradable and Water Soluble
Films
Innovative Plastic Film Extrusion Process
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
High-Performance Films - Categories
Global Competitor Market Shares
High Performance Film Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Flex PCB and Consumer Electronics Drive the Market for High
Performance Film
Demand from Packaging and Automotive Industries Drives Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: High Performance Film Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: High Performance Film Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: High Performance Film Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Polyester (Material) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Polyester (Material) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Polyester (Material) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: EVA (Material) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: EVA (Material) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: EVA (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Polyolefin (Material) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Polyolefin (Material) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Polyolefin (Material) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Polyamide (Material) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Polyamide (Material) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Polyamide (Material) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Fluoropolymers (Material) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Fluoropolymers (Material) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Fluoropolymers (Material) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other Materials (Material) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Other Materials (Material) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Other Materials (Material) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Barrier Films (Type) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Barrier Films (Type) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Barrier Films (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Safety & Security Films (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Safety & Security Films (Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Safety & Security Films (Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Decorative Films (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Decorative Films (Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Decorative Films (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Microporous Films (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Microporous Films (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 33: Microporous Films (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 36: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Automotive (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 38: Automotive (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 39: Automotive (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Aerospace (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 41: Aerospace (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 42: Aerospace (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 45: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Packaging (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: Packaging (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 48: Packaging (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Construction (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Construction (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 51: Construction (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 54: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US High Performance Film Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Table 55: High Performance Film Market in the United States in
US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 56: High Performance Film Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 57: United States High Performance Film Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: United States High Performance Film Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: High Performance Film Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 60: United States High Performance Film Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: United States High Performance Film Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: High Performance Film Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 63: High Performance Film Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 64: Canadian High Performance Film Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 65: High Performance Film Market in Canada: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017
Table 66: Canadian High Performance Film Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Canadian High Performance Film Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Canadian High Performance Film Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 69: High Performance Film Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Canadian High Performance Film Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: High Performance Film Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 72: Canadian High Performance Film Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 73: Japanese High Performance Film Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 74: High Performance Film Demand Patterns in Japan in US$
Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 75: Japanese High Performance Film Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Japanese Market for High Performance Film: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 77: High Performance Film Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Japanese High Performance Film Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for High
Performance Film in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Japanese High Performance Film Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: High Performance Film Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 82: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for High
Performance Film Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 83: High Performance Film Historic Demand Scenario in
China in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 84: Chinese High Performance Film Market Share Breakdown
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Chinese High Performance Film Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: High Performance Film Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 87: Chinese High Performance Film Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: Chinese Demand for High Performance Film in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: High Performance Film Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 90: Chinese High Performance Film Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European High Performance Film Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 91: European High Performance Film Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 92: High Performance Film Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 93: European High Performance Film Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: High Performance Film Demand Potential in Europe in
US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 95: European High Performance Film Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 96: High Performance Film Market in Europe : Breakdown of
Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: European High Performance Film Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 98: High Performance Film Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: European High Performance Film Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: European High Performance Film Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 101: High Performance Film Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: European High Performance Film Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 103: High Performance Film Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 104: French High Performance Film Market: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: French High Performance Film Market Share Shift by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: High Performance Film Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 107: French High Performance Film Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: French High Performance Film Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: High Performance Film Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 110: French High Performance Film Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: French High Performance Film Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 112: German High Performance Film Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 113: High Performance Film Market in Germany: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period
2009-2017
Table 114: German High Performance Film Market Share
Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: High Performance Film Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: German High Performance Film Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 117: German High Performance Film Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: High Performance Film Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: German High Performance Film Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 120: High Performance Film Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 121: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for High
Performance Film Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 122: High Performance Film Historic Demand Scenario in
Italy in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 123: Italian High Performance Film Market Share Breakdown
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Italian High Performance Film Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: High Performance Film Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 126: Italian High Performance Film Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 127: Italian Demand for High Performance Film in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: High Performance Film Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 129: Italian High Performance Film Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 130: United Kingdom High Performance Film Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 131: High Performance Film Demand Patterns in the United
Kingdom in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 132: United Kingdom High Performance Film Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: United Kingdom Market for High Performance Film:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: High Performance Film Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 135: United Kingdom High Performance Film Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
High Performance Film in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 137: United Kingdom High Performance Film Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 138: High Performance Film Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 139: High Performance Film Demand Potential in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 140: Rest of Europe High Performance Film Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 141: High Performance Film Market in Rest of Europe:
Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 142: Rest of Europe High Performance Film Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 143: High Performance Film Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Rest of Europe High Performance Film Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Rest of Europe High Performance Film Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 146: High Performance Film Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Rest of Europe High Performance Film Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 148: High Performance Film Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material:
2018-2025
Table 149: Asia-Pacific High Performance Film Market: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Asia-Pacific High Performance Film Market Share
Shift by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: High Performance Film Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 152: Asia-Pacific High Performance Film Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 153: Asia-Pacific High Performance Film Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: High Performance Film Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 155: Asia-Pacific High Performance Film Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 156: Asia-Pacific High Performance Film Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 157: Rest of World High Performance Film Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 158: High Performance Film Market in Rest of World:
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period
2009-2017
Table 159: Rest of World High Performance Film Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Rest of World High Performance Film Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Rest of World High Performance Film Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 162: High Performance Film Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 163: Rest of World High Performance Film Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 164: High Performance Film Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 165: Rest of World High Performance Film Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
3M COMPANY
AMERICAN DURAFILM
COVESTRO AG
DOWDUPONT
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL
SEALED AIR CORPORATION
SOLVAY SA
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798752/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker FR
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001