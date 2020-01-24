PRESS RELEASE Lausanne, 24 JANUARY 2020

Adjusted revenue of CHF 1,012.5m in 2019, growth of 4.7% in constant currencies

Compagnie Financière Tradition activity grew in the year with reported consolidated revenue of CHF 924.1m compared with CHF 884.7m in 2018, up 5.1% in constant currencies. At current exchange rates, consolidated revenue presented an increase of 4.5%.

For the whole year, the Group’s consolidated adjusted1) revenue was CHF 1,012.5m, compared with CHF 971.7m in 2018, an increase of 4.7% at constant exchange rates. The adjusted revenue from interdealer broking business (IDB) was up 5.0% in constant currencies while the forex trading business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB) was down 2.7%.

After an increase of 3.4% in constant currencies during the first semester, the consolidated adjusted revenue was up 6.1% in constant currencies in the second half of the year compared with the equivalent period in 2018, with IDB up 7.0% and Non-IDB down 14.8%.

Finally, in the fourth quarter, reported consolidated revenue was CHF 219.0m compared with CHF 220.7m in the fourth quarter 2018, representing a decrease of 0.2% in constant currencies. The Group’s consolidated adjusted revenue was CHF 238.1m against CHF 241.9m in 2018, down 1.1% in constant currencies with IDB down 0.5% and Non-IDB down 17.5%.

1) Proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted")

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in 29 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,300 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information, please visit www.tradition.com



