Oslo, 24 January 2020: In line with the dividend policy, the Board of Directors have resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting of Scatec Solar, that a dividend of NOK 1.05 should be paid for 2019.

The following key dates for the dividend are proposed by the Board of Directors:

Dividend amount: NOK 1.05 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 28 April 2020

Ex-date: 29 April 2020

Record date: 30 April 2020

Payment date: 15 May 2020

Date of approval: 28 April 2020

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

For further information, please contact:

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Communication & IR

tel: +47 950 38 364, ir@scatecsolar.com



About Scatec Solar

Scatec Solar is an integrated independent solar power producer, delivering affordable, rapidly deployable and sustainable clean energy worldwide. A long- term player, Scatec Solar develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains solar power plants and has an installation track record of more than 1.3 GW. The company has a total of 1.9 GW in operation and under construction on four continents.



With an established global presence and a significant project pipeline, the company is targeting a capacity of 4.5 GW in operation and under construction by end of 2021. Scatec Solar is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'SSO'. To learn more, visit www.scatecsolar.com .

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act