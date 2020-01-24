Oslo, 24 January 2020: In line with the dividend policy, the Board of Directors have resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting of Scatec Solar, that a dividend of NOK 1.05 should be paid for 2019.
The following key dates for the dividend are proposed by the Board of Directors:
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.
For further information, please contact:
Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Communication & IR
tel: +47 950 38 364, ir@scatecsolar.com
About Scatec Solar
Scatec Solar is an integrated independent solar power producer, delivering affordable, rapidly deployable and sustainable clean energy worldwide. A long- term player, Scatec Solar develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains solar power plants and has an installation track record of more than 1.3 GW. The company has a total of 1.9 GW in operation and under construction on four continents.
With an established global presence and a significant project pipeline, the company is targeting a capacity of 4.5 GW in operation and under construction by end of 2021. Scatec Solar is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'SSO'. To learn more, visit www.scatecsolar.com.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Release
Oslo, NORWAY
logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: