NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today led opening ceremonies at the London Stock Exchange (“LSE”), reflecting Cowen’s strong commitment to serving its clients and providing access to capital markets in the UK and Europe. A diversified financial services firm with over 100 years of history, Cowen has strategically built and grown a comprehensive, cross-border financial services platform to include equities, credit, prime brokerage, research, and sector-focused investment banking across the U.S. and Europe over the last decade.



Recently, the Company added seven new senior hires to its international sales and trading team, based in London and led by Matt Cyzer, CEO of Cowen Execution Services Limited (“CESL”). CESL is a top independent, non-conflicted trading platform, providing execution services in more than 100 markets worldwide over a full range of multi-asset capabilities. CESL and its UK affiliate are differentiated by exceptional algorithmic execution capabilities, an award-winning full-service prime brokerage team, and access to Cowen’s differentiated research, which is based in the United States.

Dan Charney, Co-President, Cowen and Company, said, “As one of the world’s largest capital markets, the London Stock Exchange provides a key platform for Cowen to deliver on its commitment to helping our clients outperform globally. Today, with over 180 professionals in nine European cities, including 63 professionals here in London, we have built a full service, cross-border, capital markets, investment banking and research solution for our clients. Additionally, through the successful integration of several acquisitions, we have ensured that our markets business is at scale and able to excel under MiFID 2.”

Matt Cyzer added, “This is a tremendously exciting time for Cowen. Our expansion into capital markets in Europe helps globalize our offering to clients and better meet their evolving needs. We really are the only full service, non-bulge bracket investment bank with an unconflicted equity trading platform which provides best in class execution as well as a world-renowned premier research product. At all times our focus is singularly to look after our clients in any way we can in order to better help them achieve their goals. Cowen is proud to be associated with the LSE and the robust global equity and credit market it comprises.”

