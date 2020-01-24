ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC
(the “Company”)
24 January 2020
Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
This announcement is made pursuant to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
The Company wishes to announce that it received notification on 23 January 2020 that Gerhard Fusenig, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, bought 1,500 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 970.48 pence per share.
As a result of this transaction Gerhard Fusenig and his connected persons hold a total of 11,000 ordinary shares, being 0.02% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).
Contacts
Investor Enquiries:
Ian Stanlake
Head of Finance and Investor Relations
+44 (0) 20 3201 7880
Media Enquiries:
Alicia Wyllie
Corporate Communications
+44 (0) 20 3201 7994
ICG Enterprise Trust Plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM