ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC

(the “Company”)

24 January 2020

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

This announcement is made pursuant to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

The Company wishes to announce that it received notification on 23 January 2020 that Gerhard Fusenig, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, bought 1,500 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 970.48 pence per share.

As a result of this transaction Gerhard Fusenig and his connected persons hold a total of 11,000 ordinary shares, being 0.02% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

Contacts

Investor Enquiries:

Ian Stanlake

Head of Finance and Investor Relations

+44 (0) 20 3201 7880

Media Enquiries:

Alicia Wyllie

Corporate Communications

+44 (0) 20 3201 7994