Atari Grants Licensing Rights to Build Atari Hotels in the United States

Paris, January 24, 2020 – Atari®, one of the world’s most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers, today announced that they have concluded a licensing agreement with True North Studio, a US real estate developer, and GSD Group, for the development of Atari branded hotels in 8 cities in the United States. According to the agreement, Atari will be entitled to 5% of the revenue of these hotels and has received a non-refundable advance of 0.6 million US$ at signing.

True North Studio is a truly innovative specialist in commercial real estate development, active in Arizona. The Group is deploying its “TNS lifestyle” concept, allying design and food & beverage offers with the latest trends in hospitality, by offering dynamic and immersive experiences.

The Atari hotels will feature common areas following the latest trends in hospitality, with a focus on the video game universe and the Atari brand. They will include a state of the art eSport studio, an Atari gaming playground, meeting and event rooms, co-working spaces, restaurants, bars, a bakery, a movie theatre and a gym. They are targeted at family or business travelers, providing a luxurious, relaxed and one-of-a-kind experience.

The first hotel is planned to break ground in 2020 in Phoenix, close to the first “Woz U” university campus, created in 2017 in Phoenix, AZ by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple. The other cities are Austin, TX, Chicago, IL, Denver, CO, Las Vegas, NV, San Francisco, CA, San Jose, CA, and Seattle, WA. Atari retains the rights to develop similar activities in other cities in the United States and the rest of the world.

