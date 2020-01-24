Digitalist Group Plc Inside information 24 January 2020 at 09:00





Digitalist Group Plc (“Digitalist Group” or “Company”) has agreed with Holdix Oy Ab on a short-term loan amounting to EUR 1,000,000. The loan was granted on market terms, and it will fall due on 13 March 2020.

Holdix Oy Ab is the second largest shareholder of Digitalist Group.





Digitalist Group Plc

Board of Directors





For further information, please contact:

Digitalist Group Plc

Mervi Södö, Interim CFO, tel. +358 40 136 5959, mervi.sodo@digitalistgroup.com





Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media

https://digitalist.global

Attachment