Linedata launches “Linedata Charity”

The Group puts the environment, education and health at the center of its redistribution policy

Paris, January 24, 2020 – Linedata (Euronext Paris: LIN), a global provider of lending and asset management technology, data and services, introduces its global charitable project, "Linedata Charity".

With this program Linedata will redistribute part of its results to causes particularly close to Linedata’s employees’ hearts: the environment, health, and education. For education, in particular, Linedata is participating in the construction of the Aga Khan University Hospital in Uganda by financing its student residency building. The aim of this initiative is to facilitate the access to knowledge for Ugandan students, who in turn will support the development of their country.

The Linedata Charity initiative includes the creation of an internal solidarity fund, with financing made available each year from Linedata’s results. Its purpose is to make donations in cash or in kind to external charitable projects or initiatives involving Linedata employees.

An internal committee will provide governance for this fund, defining its priorities, voting a budget and monitoring the proper use of its donations. Since 2019, the fund has benefited from an annual endowment of around one million euros.

"Since the creation of Linedata more than 20 years ago we have been committed to innovating in the areas of finance and technology, contributing to the economic development of our societies in a constantly changing world. Building on this great human adventure, with our 1,300 employees and our 700 customers, we now wish to reinforce our societal contributions and impact by supporting charitable and educational projects. I fully support the Linedata Charity initiative which will strengthen and better convey Linedata’s core values", says Anvaraly Jiva, founder and CEO

of Linedata.

