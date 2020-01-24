﻿﻿﻿Brussels, Friday, January 24, 2020, 08h30 CEST --- According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) recently sent to Solvay a transparency notification indicating that:

on January 20, 2020 BlackRock Inc. crossed upwards the 3% statutory threshold for direct voting rights, holding 3,05%. Including equivalent financial instruments, the total voting rights stood at 3.74%.

Declarations by BlackRock Inc. are published in the Investor Relations Section of Solvay's website.

