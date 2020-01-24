Bruxelles, le vendredi 24 janvier 2020, 08h30 CEST --- Conformément à la législation et réglementation en matière de transparence financière (loi du 2 mai 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) a envoyé à Solvay que :

Le 20 janvier 2020, BlackRock Inc. a franchi à la hausse le seuil statutaire de 3 % du nombre de droits de vote directs avec 3,05 %. En additionnant les droits de vote liés aux instruments financiers équivalents le total est de 3,74 % des droits de vote existants émis par Solvay S.A.

La participation de BlackRock Inc. dans Solvay SA est rapportée également dans la section Relations Investisseurs du site web de Solvay.

