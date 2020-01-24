TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S                                                                           ANNOUNCEMENT NO.  01.2020
24.01.2020


Please be informed of the following dates in 2020 for Tresu Investment Holding A/S´ planned announcements to NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S:

                     

Financial Calendar 2019
Interim report 4th quarter 2019Thursday 27 February
Annual report 2019Thursday 26 March
Annual General MeetingThursday 30 April
Interim report 1st quarter 2020Thursday 28 May
Interim report 2nd quarter 2020Wednesday 26 August
Interim report 3rd quarter 2020Thursday 26 November 


Birgitte Lønne Bloch
Group Executive Assistant


For further details, please contact:
Birgitte Lønne Bloch, phone: +45 2490 8312