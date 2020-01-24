TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 01.2020
24.01.2020
Please be informed of the following dates in 2020 for Tresu Investment Holding A/S´ planned announcements to NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S:
|Financial Calendar 2019
|Interim report 4th quarter 2019
|Thursday 27 February
|Annual report 2019
|Thursday 26 March
|Annual General Meeting
|Thursday 30 April
|Interim report 1st quarter 2020
|Thursday 28 May
|Interim report 2nd quarter 2020
|Wednesday 26 August
|Interim report 3rd quarter 2020
|Thursday 26 November
Birgitte Lønne Bloch
Group Executive Assistant
For further details, please contact:
Birgitte Lønne Bloch, phone: +45 2490 8312
Tresu Investment Holding A/S
Bjert, DENMARK