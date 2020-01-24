Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US – 24 January 2020: Acacia Pharma Group plc (“Acacia Pharma”, the "Company”, the “Group”), (EURONEXT: ACPH), a pharmaceutical company developing and commercialising hospital products for US and international markets, has been awarded BEL Small Company of the Year 2019 by Euronext Brussels at its annual New Year’s Ceremony held in Brussels last night.

Mike Bolinder, CEO of Acacia Pharma, said: “We are delighted to be recognised with this award. In 2019, we have been finalizing our commercial strategy and infrastructure ahead of a number of key milestones expected during the first half of 2020. Regulatory decisions to approve two product candidates for marketing in the US, BARHEMSYS® and ByFavo™, are expected by 26 February and 5 April, respectively. These products address important unmet needs in the treatment and care of patients undergoing invasive medical procedures. Our US team is now preparing to commercialise these products, pending approval, and we are confident in the benefits and value they will bring to patients, healthcare providers and shareholders alike. We are looking forward to 2020, which is expected to be an exciting and transformational year for Acacia Pharma.”

The annual ceremony recognises the best performing companies in Belgium and is attended by 600 key stakeholders. BEL Small Company of the Year is awarded to a company that has demonstrated the highest relative increase in market capitalisation. The award was presented by the Prime Minister of Belgium, Sophie Wilmès.

Contacts

Acacia Pharma Group plc

Mike Bolinder, CEO

Christine Soden, CFO

+44 1223 919760

IR@acaciapharma.com

Citigate Dewe Rogerson (Financial PR)

Mark Swallow, Frazer Hall, David Dible

+44 20 7638 9571

acaciapharma@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Acacia Pharma

Acacia Pharma is a hospital pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialisation of new products designed to improve the treatment and care of patients undergoing invasive medical procedures or cancer therapy. The Group’s pipeline includes near-market opportunities, which it plans to sell directly in the US through its own commercial operations, and in other territories through licensing and distribution agreements with selected partners.

The Group's pipeline includes:

BARHEMSYS® (intravenous amisulpride) for post-operative nausea & vomiting (PONV) (NDA filed)

ByFavo™ (intravenous remimazolam), an ultra-short-acting and reversible intravenous sedative/anaesthetic designed for use during invasive medical procedures, such as during colonoscopy and bronchoscopy (NDA filed), and

APD403 (intravenous and oral amisulpride) for chemotherapy induced nausea & vomiting (CINV) (Phase 2)

Acacia Pharma is based in Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, IN. The Company is listed on the Euronext Brussels exchange under the ISIN code GB00BYWF9Y76 and ticker symbol ACPH. www.acaciapharma.com

Forward looking statement

This announcement includes forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and projections about future events. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as “believe”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “plan”, “will”, “should”, “could” and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company and its subsidiaries and investments, including, among other things, the development of its business, trends in its operating industry, and future capital expenditures and acquisitions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances. Any forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Group's business, results of operations, financial position, prospectus, growth or strategies and the industry in which it operates. Save as required by law or applicable regulation, the Company and its affiliates expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update, review or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this announcement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.