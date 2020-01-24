New York, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Sleep Apnea Devices Market to 2025 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Diagnostic Devices, Therapeutic Devices, End User, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05774534/?utm_source=GNW

However, absence of patient compliance and economic impact of sleep apnea are likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth.



On the other hand, growing medical tourism in Mexico is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the North America sleep apnea devices market in the coming years.

The rising population of the elderly people and growing life expectancy are expected to increase the prevalence of OSA in the region.Sleep disorders are growing in the elderly population.



Moreover, the occurrence of apnea is more in number in the geriatric population due to presence of other related diseases associated with apnea are in more number in ageing population.The other major factor is the upsurge in the urging frequency.



The higher occurrence of the OSA is attributed to the decline in the size of upper airway lumen due to increasing age factor. For instance, as per the report of UN, in 2012, the number of older persons (aged 60 years or over) is expected to more than double, from 841 million people in 2013 to more than 2 billion in 2050.

In 2017, the Polysomnography (PSG) segment held a largest market share of 70.2% of the sleep apnea devices market, by diagnostic devices. The segment is growing due to the combination of diagnosing the EEG and EOG and also the various user friendly functions. Additionally, the polysomnography is growing due it multifunction features, that are friendly and easy to use Furthermore, the oximeters segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2025.

In 2017, the Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) segment held a largest market share of 52.2% of the sleep apnea devices market, by therapeutic device. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025 as its cost efficient and advanced technology. Furthermore, the oral appliances segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2025.

North America sleep apnea devices market, based on end user was segmented into sleep laboratories & hospitals and home healthcare. In 2017, the sleep laboratories & hospitals segment held a largest market share of 88.5% of the sleep apnea devices market, by end user. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025 owing to the technological advancements used for the treatment of angioplasty that depends on the therapeutic approaches. Hospitals also follows the regulations and standards according to the American Academy of Sleep Centres and provides reimbursements to the patients. However, the home healthcare segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 9.2% during the forecast period, 2017 to 2025.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for sleep apnea devices included in the report are, The National Center on Sleep Disorders Research (NCSDR), Department of Assessment of Medical Devices (SED), World Health Organization (WHO), The National Committee for the Evaluation Of Medical Devices and Health Technologies (CNEDiMTS) and among others.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05774534/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001