The other factors that is leading to the growth of the market are growing geriatric population and presence of the market leaders that offer various nurse call systems and rising numbers of the hospitals, assisted living centers and other healthcare centers across the country.



As per the recent data published by Alzheimer’s Association in 2019, states that approximately 5.8 million Americans are suffering with Alzheimer’s and the number is expected to rise approximately up to 14 million by 2050. In addition, the cost of care invested for the disease are rising. It was estimated that by 2019 Alzheimer’s and other form of dementias will cost nearly US$ 290 billion and it is also estimated that by 2050 the cost can rise roughly up to US$ 1.1 trillion. Therefore, owing to the above mentioned factors the market is likely to propel during the forecast period.

The global nurse call systems market, based on equipment is segmented into integrated communication systems, button systems, mobile systems and intercom systems.In 2018, the integrated communication system segment held the largest share of the market, by equipment.



Moreover, this segment of nurse call systems market is also expected to witness growth in its demand at a fastest CAGR of 10.9% during 2019 to 2027.

North America nurse call systems market, based on the technology was segmented into wired systems and wireless systems. Wired system segment led the market for nurse call systems in 2018, contributing a market share of 74.54% and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period from 2018 to 2027.

The nurse call systems market, based on application is segmented into emergency medical alarms, wanderer control, workflow support and others.Emergency medical alarms segment led the market for nurse call systems in 2018.



The emergency medical alarms offers advantages to nurses to communicate faster by creating real time alert and response tracking in minimal time, also helps in two way communication. Moreover, the emergency alarms also improve the work efficiency and helps in reducing the healthcare costs.



Some of the major primary and secondary sources for nurse call systems included in the report are Alzheimer’s Association, Alzheimer Society Canada, National Centre for Assisted Living and others.

