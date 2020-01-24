New York, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global CNS Therapeutics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01139068/?utm_source=GNW

Diseases of the brain and mind range from epilepsy, stroke, migraine, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, dementia, multiple sclerosis, brain injuries, neuroinfections, schizophrenia, psychosis and other mental disorders. With unmet needs continuing to persist, societal and healthcare burden continues to increase. Stroke and infections such as meningitis and encephalitis continue to be the leading cause of disability worldwide, pushing up the cost of nursing care, hospice and bringing down quality of life. The unmet needs are evident in all phases of drug development i.e. identification of therapeutic targets; optimization of lead compounds; gaps in toxicity and pharmacokinetics studies; and slow resolution of ethical issues, among others. The need of the hour is innovation in developing more potent drugs and therapies. One of the reasons for the slower development of safe and effective drugs for neurology is the fact that the human brain is one of the most complex and highly organized organs in the universe. The brain is a highly sophisticated piece of organic system perfected over millions of years of evolution. Scientists continue to struggle to fathom the complex interaction of chemicals and neurons in the brain. Investments in drug development in neurology is risky since certain diseases like neuropsychiatric diseases are difficult to target, are poorly defined, cannot be easily assayed, and pose challenges in efficiently validating clinical efficiency of drugs during clinical trials as most diseases progress slowly and develop over the years.

- Strong opportunities for CNS focussed drugs therefore exists and compounding this need is the rapidly aging population and a parallel rise in Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, pain manifestations, cerebrovascular disorders, stroke, seizures, cognitive and memory disorders. The scenario has created a healthy global pipeline of late stage drugs and the market is expected to benefit from rising acceptance of new therapies and new classes of drugs; increased demand for combination therapies; growing use of generics; and launch of new Alzheimer’s drugs including anti-amyloid proteins, cholinergic and nicotine receptor agonists, neuro protective drugs, vaccines and GABA receptor modulators. Better understanding of the electrochemical processes of the brain and development of disease-modifying therapies is driving growth in the antiepileptic drugs market. Combination CNS Therapies are especially gaining prominence for their ability to target multiple pathologic processes simultaneously. Volume of CNS prescriptions for chronic pain and psychiatric disorders will grow in the coming years as the burden of mental illnesses intensifies as a result of lifestyle and societal changes and physiological stress. The growing focus on healthcare cost containment and rationalization and legislation of policies that encourage physician prescription of generic drugs will encourage sales of generic CNS medications. A key trend in the market is pharma companies’ efforts to restrategize CNS drug development, which still continues to cost significantly higher than development costs in other therapeutic areas. Increased use of contract research organization services; and predictive planning to prevent late stage drug failure are few of the strategies adopted to infuse vigor in the CNS drug development space. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 70% of the market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period supported by factors such as changing social structures and increased risk of developing psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, sleep disorders, depression and anxiety; growing literacy rates, improved awareness and gradual reduction in the stigma associated with neurological disorders; and government policy led development of healthcare delivery systems.

- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Alkermes Plc., Allergan Plc., AstraZeneca Plc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline, H. Lundbeck A/S, Johnson & Johnson, Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., Novartis AG, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.,Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., UCB S.A.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Central Nervous System (CNS) Therapeutics: A Prelude

CNS Therapeutics Exhibit Robust Opportunities amidst Rising Incidence of CNS Disorders

List of FDA Approved CNS Drugs: 2019

List of FDA Approved CNS Drugs: 2018

Patent Expiries of Major Drugs Exert Downward Pressure on the Global CNS Market

Patent Expiries of Leading CNS Drugs: 2008-2022

Developed Markets to Maintain their Dominance

Developing Market to Drive the Market Momentum

MARKET ANALYSIS BY THERAPEUTIC CATEGORY

Anti-Epilepsy Market

Global Market Overview

Regional Landscape

Developed Countries Account for a Major Share of Epilepsy Treatment

Developing Countries Struggle with Low Treatment Rates

New Approvals (2019 and 2018)

Disease Overview

Epilepsy Incidence by Type (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown for Idiopathic and Symptomatic Epilepsy

Symptomatic Epilepsy Incidence by Type (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Congenital, Degenerative, Infective, Neoplastic, Trauma, and Vascular Epilepsy

High Unmet Needs Offer Scope for Market Growth

Treatment

Anti-Epileptic Drugs (AEDs) by Generic Name and Brand Names

Leading Anti-Epileptic Drugs

Leading Anti-Epileptic Drugs and Their Mechanism of Action

Patent Expiries of Major Anti-Epilepsy Drugs

FDA’s New Policy for AED Drugs to Bolster Market Growth

AAN Updated Guidelines on New AEDs Use for Treating New Onset Epilepsy (2019)

Select Currently Available Epilepsy Drugs

Select Anti-Epilepsy Drugs (AEDs) in Phase III Trials

Innovative Drugs Needed for Better Treatment Compliance

Abounding Potential for NCEs

A New Research Demonstrates Effectiveness of Gluconate in Treating Neonatal Seizures

FDA Approves Epidiolex (Cannabidiol) - First Drug for Treating Dravet Syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome

Refractory Childhood Epilepsy & Pregnancy Epilepsy - Major Concerns

Recent Approvals for Childhood Epilepsy: 2016-2019

Review of Anti-Epilepsy Drugs

Vimpat®

Keppra®

Lamictal

Tegretol®

Sabril®

Perampanel

Zonegran®

Topamax®

Trileptal®

Neurontin®

Lyrica®

Depakine®

CNS Pain Management

Market Overview

Treatment

Drugs Indicated for Pain Management

Select Phase III Ongoing Studies for Cancer Pain

Regional Overview

Players

Combination Therapies Gain Prominence

Key Trends in Chronic Pain Management

Neuropathic Pain Management: Market with High Potential

Select Phase III Ongoing Studies for Neuropathic Pain

Lyrica’s Generics Gain FDA Approval

Migraine Market: A Core Vertical in CNS Pain Management

Migraine Care: Select Patent Expiries (2013-2015)

Migraine Completed Phase III Studies: As of October 2019

Migraine Ongoing Phase III Studies: As of October 2019

Select Pain Management Drugs

Flupirtine

Lyrica®

Oxycodone

Nucynta ER

Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors (mGluRs)

New Pain Management Drugs

Novartis Presents New Data for Aimovig

Reyvow, Eli Lilly’s Novel Migraine Drug with the Potential to Lead the Global Migraine Medications Market

Three New Migraine Drugs Obtain FDA Approval

Eli Lilly’s Emgality Receives FDA Approval

Anti-Alzheimer's

Market Overview

Global Alzheimer's Prevalence by Age Group

Alzheimer's Phase III Completed Studies

Alzheimer’s Phase III Ongoing Studies

Treatment for Alzheimer’s

Select Leading Drugs for Alzheimer's Disease by Drug Category

Patent Expiries of Leading Alzheimer’s Drugs

Aducanumab Marches towards FDA Approval, Following being Abondoned by Biogen a few Months Ago

The Clinical Trials for Aducanumab

Aducanumab: A Promising Drug Which would Revolutionalize the Alzheimer’s Market

Alzheimer’s Drugs: A Market Plagued with Failures

Promising Compounds with Silver Lining

PR

Alzheimers Disease

Updated FDA Standards Make Way for Increased Alzheimer’s Drug Testing

Rising Discontinuation of BACE Programs for Alzheimer’s to Dampen Market Growth

Elenbecestat’s Phase 3 Trials Halted

Novel Drug Delivery Method to the Brain Discovered

Alzheimer’s Association Provides Grant to Longeveron

BPN14770 Demonstrates Potential to Protect Against Alzheimer`s Symptoms

A Review of Select Anti-Alzheimer’s Drugs

Aricept

Exelon

Reminyl

Ebixa

Namenda

A Review of the Alzheimer ’s disease

Alzheimer’s Effect on Brain

Causes for Alzheimer’s

Who Are at Risk?

Prevalence of Alzheimer’s Disease

Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s

Anti-Parkinson's

Market Overview

Select Top Selling Drugs for Parkinson's Disease

Nourianz, An Add-on Medication for Treating Episodes of Parkinson’s Disease Secures FDA Approval

Recent Approvals

Novel Drug and a New Delivery Method for Restoring Brain Cells in People Suffering from PD

Xadago - Add-On Therapy for Parkinson’s Disease

NUPLAZID® - The First and the Only Approved Drug for Psychosis related to Parkinson’s disease

Parkinson’s Phase III Completed Studies: As of October 2019

Parkinson's Ongoing Phase III Studies: As of October 2019

Select Anti-Parkinson’s Drugs

Levodopa

Dopamine Agonists

Mirapex

FDA Announces Imminent Discontinuation of Certain Formulations of GSK’s Requip for PD and RSL Treatment

A Review of the Parkinson’s Disease

Prevalence

Symptoms

Causes

Diagnosis

Anti-Depressants

Market Overview

Anti-Depressant Market: Percentage Share Breakdown by Depressive Disorder Type

Anti-Depressant Treatment

Select Top Selling Anti-Depressants in 2018

Select Antidepressant Drugs

Zoloft (Sertraline)

Cymbalta®

Prozac (Fluoxetine)

Effexor (Venlafaxine)

Paxil

Wellbutrin (Bupropion)

Recent Approvals of Anti-Depressants

Esketamine, the Fast Acting Drug for Depression from Janssen Receives FDA Approval

Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for Depressive Disorder: As of October 2019

A Review of Depression

Prevalence of Depression

Causes of Depression

Types of Depressive Disorders

Available Treatment

Tricyclic Antidepressants

Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors

Lithium Salts

Working of Antidepressants

Ranking of Antidepressants in Terms of Efficacy

Types of Antidepressants

NMDA Receptor Antagonists

NMDA Receptor (NMDAR)

NMDA Receptor Agonists

Acetylcholinesterase Inhibitors

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)

Workings of SSRIs

Safety Levels of SSRI Drugs

Adverse Effects of SSRI

Serotonin Noradrenaline Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)

Anti-Psychotics

Market Overview

Leading Atypical Antipsychotics for the Treatment of Schizophrenia

Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for Schizophrenia: As of October 2019

Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for Bipolar Disorder: As of October 2019

Select Anti-Psychotic Drugs

Zyprexa

Seroquel

Abilify

Clozaril

Risperdal

Risperdal® Consta®

Geodon

Invega Sustenna

Saphris

Latuda

A Review of Anti-Psychotics

Indications of Antipsychotics

An Effective Adjunctive Therapy

Off-label Uses

Efficacy - Marred by Lack of Evidence Base

Types of Antipsychotics

Difference between Typical and Atypical

Atypical Antipsychotics Up Against Typicals

Side Effects of Antipsychotics

Symptoms of Antipsychotics Withdrawal

Bipolar Disorder

Symptoms of Bipolar Disorder

Mood Episode - A Major Symptom

Manic Episode Vs Depressive Episode

Causes of Bipolar Disorder

Types of Bipolar Disorder

Co-morbidities of Bipolar Disorder

Schizophrenia

Prevalence by Gender

Symptoms of Schizophrenia

Causes of Schizophrenia

Other CNS Disorders (Multiple Sclerosis, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), and Insomnia)

Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

List of Approved Drugs for MS

Patent Expiration Date/Year of the Major MS Drugs

Leading Multiple Sclerosis Drugs (2018): Sales in USD Million

New Approvals

Novartis Receives FDA Approval for Mayzent for Use in Multiple Sclerosis

Mavenclad Gains FDA Approval

Celgene Files NDA for Ozanimod

Ocrevus - The First Approved Drug for Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS)

Multiple Sclerosis: Pipeline Analysis

Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for Multiple Sclerosis: As of October 2019

A Review of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

Types of Multiple Sclerosis

Clinical Subtypes of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

Prevalence of MS

Causes of MS

Myths Surrounding Multiple Sclerosis

Symptoms of MS

Diagnosis of MS

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Market Overview

Approved Drugs for ADHD: 2017

Sales of Vyvanse in 2018

Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for ADHD: As of October 2019

Select ADHD Drugs

Vyvanse

Concerta

Adderall

A Review of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Consequences of ADHD

What Leads to ADHD?

Insomnia

Overview

List of Approved Drugs for Insomnia

Pipeline Drugs for Insomnia: As of October 2019

Zolpidem

Eszopiclone

A Review of Insomnia

Prevalence of Insomnia

Therapies for Insomnia



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AbbVie Inc. (USA)

Alkermes Plc. (Ireland)

Allergan Plc. (Ireland)

AstraZeneca Plc. (UK)

BIAL Group (Portugal)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (USA)

Eisai Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (USA)

Eli Lilly and Co. (USA)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)

GlaxoSmithKline (UK)

H. Lundbeck A/S (Denmark)

Johnson & Johnson (USA)

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)

Merck & Co., Inc. (USA)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (USA)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Pfizer, Inc. (USA)

Purdue Pharma L.P. (USA)

Sanofi (France)

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

UCB S.A., (Belgium)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Burgeoning Global Aging Populace, Longer Life Expectancy to Drive CNS Demand

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Increased Spending on Prescription Drugs Bodes Well for the CNS Therapeutics Market

Rising Healthcare Expenditure to Boost CNS Therapeutics Market

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries for 2018

Growing Middle Class Population in Emerging Regions to Spur the Market

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Growing Penetration of Generic Drugs Emerges as a Key Trait

Global Spending on Generic Drugs Vis-à-vis Branded Drugs (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Dollar Spending by Drug Category

Developments in CNS Drug Delivery Technologies Bode Well for the CNS Drugs Market

Understanding of BBB Cell Biology & Its Positive Impact on Epilepsy Drugs: A Case-in-Point

Pharma Companies: Seeking New Tools to Offset Pressure on Drug Pipelines

Awareness Campaigns Launched by Pharma Companies to Benefit the Market

Music and Memory Programs Positively Impact Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) and Related Dementia (ADRD) Patients

New Method to Isolate Active Compounds Related to Alzheimers from Plant Medicines



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: CNS Therapeutics Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: CNS Therapeutics Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: CNS Therapeutics Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Pain Management (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Pain Management (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Pain Management (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Anti-Psychotics (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Anti-Psychotics (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Anti-Psychotics (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Anti-Depressants (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Anti-Depressants (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Anti-Depressants (Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Anti-Epilepsy (Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Anti-Epilepsy (Segment) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Anti-Epilepsy (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Anti-Alzheimer's (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Anti-Alzheimer's (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Anti-Alzheimer's (Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Anti-Parkinson's (Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Anti-Parkinson's (Segment) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Anti-Parkinson's (Segment) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Other Segments (Segment) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Other Segments (Segment) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Other Segments (Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Aging Population: A Strong Demographic Driver

North American Elderly Population by Age Group (1975-2050)

The Largest CNS Therapeutics Market Globally

Patent Expiries of Leading CNS Drugs in the US

Focus on Select Markets

Alzheimer’s Market

Anti-depressant Drugs

Usage of Antidepressants Surges in the US

Anti-Epilepsy Market

Epilepsy - A Major Concern for the Healthcare Industry

A Glance at Epilepsy Statistics

Anti-Epilepsy Drugs

The US Epilepsy Market: Patent Expiry of Select Major Drugs

Epilepsy in Children

Growing Competition from Generics

Pain Management Market

Consumers in the US Seek Different Options for Chronic Pain Management

Neuropathic Pain Market

Anti-Psychotic Drugs Market

Mental Illnesses - Epidemiology

Facts & Figures

Lifetime Prevalence (%) of Bipolar Disorder in the US Population by Age Group

Popular Antipsychotic Drugs in the US

The US Anti-Psychotic Drugs Market by Indication (2019E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales

Surging Off-label Prescriptions

Generics Occupy Front Seat

Rising Antipsychotic Use among Children - A Cause of Concern

ADHD Market

Select Available ADHD Drugs in the US

The US ADHD Drugs Market by Drug Category (2019E): Market Share Breakdown of Total Prescription Sales for Stimulants (Amphetamines and Methylphenidates) and Non-Stimulants

The US ADHD Drugs Market by Type (2019E): Market Share Breakdown of Total Prescription Sales for Branded & Generic Drugs Groups

Adult ADHD Drugs Continue to Widen their Share

The US ADHD Drugs Market by Drug Category (2019E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Total Prescriptions for Adult & Pediatric Patient Groups

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States CNS Therapeutics Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: CNS Therapeutics Market in the United States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: United States CNS Therapeutics Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

CNS Diseases: Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 28: Canadian CNS Therapeutics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Canadian CNS Therapeutics Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 30: CNS Therapeutics Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for CNS Therapeutics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: CNS Therapeutics Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: Japanese CNS Therapeutics Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

China: The Primary Market for CNS Drugs in Asia-Pacific

Select Anti-Schizophrenia Drugs Available in China

Other Available CNS Drugs in China

Market Analytics

Table 34: Chinese CNS Therapeutics Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: CNS Therapeutics Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 36: Chinese CNS Therapeutics Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Patent Expiries of Select CNS Drugs

Pain Management Market

Neuropathic Pain Market Witnesses Foray of Generics

Anti-Psychotics Market

Demand for Antipsychotics for Bipolar Disorder Upbeat

Ageing Population Boosts Demand

65+ Population as Percentage of Total Population for Major Countries in Europe: As on June 2019

Market Analytics

Table 37: European CNS Therapeutics Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 38: CNS Therapeutics Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: European CNS Therapeutics Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: European CNS Therapeutics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 41: CNS Therapeutics Market in Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: European CNS Therapeutics Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 43: CNS Therapeutics Market in France by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: French CNS Therapeutics Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 45: French CNS Therapeutics Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 46: CNS Therapeutics Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: German CNS Therapeutics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 48: German CNS Therapeutics Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Market Snapshots

Market Analytics

Table 49: Italian CNS Therapeutics Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: CNS Therapeutics Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 51: Italian CNS Therapeutics Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

NICE Recommendations on CNS Therapeutics

Market Analytics

Table 52: United Kingdom Market for CNS Therapeutics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: CNS Therapeutics Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: United Kingdom CNS Therapeutics Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 55: Spanish CNS Therapeutics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Spanish CNS Therapeutics Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 57: CNS Therapeutics Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 58: Russian CNS Therapeutics Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: CNS Therapeutics Market in Russia by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 60: Russian CNS Therapeutics Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 61: Rest of Europe CNS Therapeutics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 62: CNS Therapeutics Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: Rest of Europe CNS Therapeutics Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Growing Antipsychotics Market in Asia

Market Analytics

Table 64: Asia-Pacific CNS Therapeutics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 65: CNS Therapeutics Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: Asia-Pacific CNS Therapeutics Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: CNS Therapeutics Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Asia-Pacific CNS Therapeutics Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 69: Asia-Pacific CNS Therapeutics Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 70: CNS Therapeutics Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Australian CNS Therapeutics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 72: Australian CNS Therapeutics Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 73: Indian CNS Therapeutics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Indian CNS Therapeutics Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 75: CNS Therapeutics Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 76: CNS Therapeutics Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: South Korean CNS Therapeutics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 78: CNS Therapeutics Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for CNS Therapeutics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: CNS Therapeutics Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific CNS Therapeutics Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Latin American CNS Therapeutics Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 83: CNS Therapeutics Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: Latin American CNS Therapeutics Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 85: Latin American CNS Therapeutics Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: CNS Therapeutics Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 87: Latin American CNS Therapeutics Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 88: Argentinean CNS Therapeutics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 89: CNS Therapeutics Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: Argentinean CNS Therapeutics Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 91: CNS Therapeutics Market in Brazil by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Brazilian CNS Therapeutics Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 93: Brazilian CNS Therapeutics Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 94: CNS Therapeutics Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: Mexican CNS Therapeutics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 96: Mexican CNS Therapeutics Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 97: Rest of Latin America CNS Therapeutics Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: CNS Therapeutics Market in Rest of Latin America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Latin America CNS Therapeutics Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 100: The Middle East CNS Therapeutics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 101: CNS Therapeutics Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 102: The Middle East CNS Therapeutics Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 103: The Middle East CNS Therapeutics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: The Middle East CNS Therapeutics Historic Market by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 105: CNS Therapeutics Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 106: Iranian Market for CNS Therapeutics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: CNS Therapeutics Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: Iranian CNS Therapeutics Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 109: Israeli CNS Therapeutics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 110: CNS Therapeutics Market in Israel in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 111: Israeli CNS Therapeutics Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 112: Saudi Arabian CNS Therapeutics Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: CNS Therapeutics Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 114: Saudi Arabian CNS Therapeutics Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 115: CNS Therapeutics Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: United Arab Emirates CNS Therapeutics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 117: CNS Therapeutics Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 118: CNS Therapeutics Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Rest of Middle East CNS Therapeutics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 120: Rest of Middle East CNS Therapeutics Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 121: African CNS Therapeutics Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: CNS Therapeutics Market in Africa by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 123: African CNS Therapeutics Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



