This report provides a comprehensive outlook on the development and state of 5G private networks worldwide, including a market sizing covering the forecast period of 2020-2025.

The main cases covered are: Industrial IoT, Automation, Location Tracking, Edge Analytics, Control Systems, Video, Fixed Wireless Access.

Focus on selected countries in North America: USA and Canada, in Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, and South Korea and in Europe: Germany, Italy and the UK.

List of Use Cases

China Mobile

Deutsche Telekom

Ericsson

Huawei

Nokia

Telefonica

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

Main characteristics of private wireless network

Benefits of private mobile network

Architecture of private wireless network

2. 5G Deployment

Main characteristics of 4G and 5G

5G assignment dates worldwide

5G subscriptions by region

Regional shares of 5G subscriptions, 2020-2025

3. 5G Private Network: Key drivers and enablers

Evolution from 4G to 5G network

Architecture of edge computing network

Main challenges for 5G in edge computing

Different approaches to sharing

4. Deployment models

LTE Private network revenue

Architecture of standalone private 5G network

Architecture of shared radio access private 5G network

Architecture of private 5G hosted on a shared radio access network

Architecture of a NPN hosted by the public network

5. Use cases and major players

Overview of 5G use cases

6. Market sizing

Worldwide 5G private network revenue forecast 2019-2025

Distribution of revenue by region, 2020 and 2025

