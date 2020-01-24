Dublin, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Private Networks - Drivers, Ecosystem and Market Sizing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive outlook on the development and state of 5G private networks worldwide, including a market sizing covering the forecast period of 2020-2025.

The main cases covered are: Industrial IoT, Automation, Location Tracking, Edge Analytics, Control Systems, Video, Fixed Wireless Access.

Focus on selected countries in North America: USA and Canada, in Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, and South Korea and in Europe: Germany, Italy and the UK.

List of Use Cases

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

  • Main characteristics of private wireless network
  • Benefits of private mobile network
  • Architecture of private wireless network

2. 5G Deployment

  • Main characteristics of 4G and 5G
  • 5G assignment dates worldwide
  • 5G subscriptions by region
  • Regional shares of 5G subscriptions, 2020-2025

3. 5G Private Network: Key drivers and enablers

  • Evolution from 4G to 5G network
  • Architecture of edge computing network
  • Main challenges for 5G in edge computing
  • Different approaches to sharing

4. Deployment models

  • LTE Private network revenue
  • Architecture of standalone private 5G network
  • Architecture of shared radio access private 5G network
  • Architecture of private 5G hosted on a shared radio access network
  • Architecture of a NPN hosted by the public network

5. Use cases and major players

  • Overview of 5G use cases

6. Market sizing

  • Worldwide 5G private network revenue forecast 2019-2025
  • Distribution of revenue by region, 2020 and 2025

