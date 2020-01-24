Dublin, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Private Networks - Drivers, Ecosystem and Market Sizing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive outlook on the development and state of 5G private networks worldwide, including a market sizing covering the forecast period of 2020-2025.
The main cases covered are: Industrial IoT, Automation, Location Tracking, Edge Analytics, Control Systems, Video, Fixed Wireless Access.
Focus on selected countries in North America: USA and Canada, in Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, and South Korea and in Europe: Germany, Italy and the UK.
List of Use Cases
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. 5G Deployment
3. 5G Private Network: Key drivers and enablers
4. Deployment models
5. Use cases and major players
6. Market sizing
