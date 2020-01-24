Dublin, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Edge Computing - Battle between Cloud Providers, Industrials and Telcos" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a global overview of the edge computing market. It explains why the concept is gaining so much traction and the high expectations alive from deploying it.



Alongside a review of the broad ecosystem of edge computing, the report examines the various approaches being taken by key stakeholders (cloud providers, industrials and telcos).



The report comes with a companion Excel document covering the benchmark of close to 120 initiatives across more than 10 use cases including:

Use case owner

Providers involved per category (telecom operators, HW Edge computing infrastructure providers, SW Edge computing infrastructure providers, Others)

Initiative stage (proof of content, live deployment, etc.)

Area of applications and Verticals (sector, type of solution)

Description and Results

Market sizing and forecasts up to 2024 is done for edge computing (in addition to addressable market sizing of 8 target use cases for edge computing):

By type of solution (hardware vs software)

By region

By type of stakeholder (industrial vs cloud provider vs CSP)

Companies Mentioned



ABB

ADLINK Technology

AWS

CenturyLink

Dell

Ericsson

Microsoft

Nokia

Rittal

Vapor IO

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b8sa7y

