Dublin, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Edge Computing - Battle between Cloud Providers, Industrials and Telcos" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a global overview of the edge computing market. It explains why the concept is gaining so much traction and the high expectations alive from deploying it.

Alongside a review of the broad ecosystem of edge computing, the report examines the various approaches being taken by key stakeholders (cloud providers, industrials and telcos).

The report comes with a companion Excel document covering the benchmark of close to 120 initiatives across more than 10 use cases including:

  • Use case owner
  • Providers involved per category (telecom operators, HW Edge computing infrastructure providers, SW Edge computing infrastructure providers, Others)
  • Initiative stage (proof of content, live deployment, etc.)
  • Area of applications and Verticals (sector, type of solution)
  • Description and Results

Market sizing and forecasts up to 2024 is done for edge computing (in addition to addressable market sizing of 8 target use cases for edge computing):

  • By type of solution (hardware vs software)
  • By region
  • By type of stakeholder (industrial vs cloud provider vs CSP)

Companies Mentioned

  • ABB
  • ADLINK Technology
  • AWS
  • CenturyLink
  • Dell
  • Ericsson
  • Microsoft
  • Nokia
  • Rittal
  • Vapor IO

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b8sa7y

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900