This report explores the Internet of Things (IoT) strategies of selected mobile network operators (MNOs). It describes the business and consumer-oriented IoT offering of these MNOs and highlights their key preferences among IoT vertical markets.



The study also analyses the maturity of the overall IoT offering and the competitive position of operators in the IoT space.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Role of MNOs on the IoT value chain

2.1. IoT value chain

2.2. Operators are seeking new profits from revenue streams

2.3. Rising competition in IoT

3. IoT strategies of selected MNOs

3.1. IoT offering of MNOs

3.2. Key IoT vertical markets for MNOs

3.3. AT&T

3.4. Verizon

3.5. China Mobile

3.6. Vodafone

3.7. Deutsche Telekom

3.8. NTT DoCoMo

3.9. Zain

3.10. Orange

3.11. Telefonica

3.12. TIM

3.13. Etisalat

3.14. Vivo

3.15. Telstra

3.16. Singtel

4. Competitive analysis

4.1. IoT offering analysis

4.2. Selected MNO placements in IoT



List of Tables & Figures

IoT value chain

Distribution of global cellular M2M revenues by segment in 2020

Examples of end-to-end IoT solutions by Vodafone

Vertical IoT markets addressed by Orange

Vertical IoT markets addressed by Vodafone

AT&T combined approach to IoT

End-to-end IoT offering of AT&T

Complete asset tracking IoT solutions offered through the AT&T marketplace

Shared IoT plans offered through the AT&T marketplace

AT&T B2B vehicle solution portfolio

B2C connected car offering by AT&T

Major IoT verticals targeted by AT&T

Platform-centric IoT ecosystem of Verizon

YoY growth in Verizon IoT network connections

Major IoT verticals targeted by Verizon

Example of China Mobile's OneNet IoT platform applied to healthcare

The multitude of IoT use cases covered by China Mobile's offering

Major IoT verticals targeted by China Mobile

Acquisition of Cobra to create Vodafone Automotive

End-to-end IoT offering of Vodafone

Typical solution composition of the V offering by Vodafone, an example of V-Auto

Major IoT verticals targeted by Vodafone

End-to-end IoT offering of Deutsche Telekom

Major IoT verticals targeted by Deutsche Telekom

SyncUP DRIVE connected car B2C solution by T-Mobile USA

Major IoT verticals targeted by T-Mobile USA

Elements of the Globiot IoT solution by DoCoMo

NTT DoCoMo IoT offering

Zain Group subsidiary ownership structure

Zain Saudi Arabia M2M/IoT offering

Fleet management solution by Zain Saudi Arabia

IoT offering of Zain by a subsidiary

End-to-end IoT offering of Orange

Major IoT verticals targeted by Orange

End-to-end IoT offering of Telefnica

Major IoT verticals targeted by Telefnica

End-to-end IoT offering of TIM

Major IoT verticals targeted by TIM

End-to-end IoT offering of Etisalat

Major IoTverticals targeted by Etisalat

End-to-end IoT offering of Vivo

Major IoT verticals targeted by Vivo

End-to-end IoT offering of Telstra

Major IoT verticals targeted by Telstra

End-to-end IoT offering of Singtel

Major IoT verticals targeted by Singtel

