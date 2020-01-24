Dublin, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Key IoT Verticals - IoT Strategies of Mobile Network Operators" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report explores the Internet of Things (IoT) strategies of selected mobile network operators (MNOs). It describes the business and consumer-oriented IoT offering of these MNOs and highlights their key preferences among IoT vertical markets.
The study also analyses the maturity of the overall IoT offering and the competitive position of operators in the IoT space.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Role of MNOs on the IoT value chain
2.1. IoT value chain
2.2. Operators are seeking new profits from revenue streams
2.3. Rising competition in IoT
3. IoT strategies of selected MNOs
3.1. IoT offering of MNOs
3.2. Key IoT vertical markets for MNOs
3.3. AT&T
3.4. Verizon
3.5. China Mobile
3.6. Vodafone
3.7. Deutsche Telekom
3.8. NTT DoCoMo
3.9. Zain
3.10. Orange
3.11. Telefonica
3.12. TIM
3.13. Etisalat
3.14. Vivo
3.15. Telstra
3.16. Singtel
4. Competitive analysis
4.1. IoT offering analysis
4.2. Selected MNO placements in IoT
List of Tables & Figures
