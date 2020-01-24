Dublin, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazilian Electric Vehicles Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With about 1,000 BEVs and PHEVs in Operation as of 2018, PHEVs are Expected to Lead Market Growth in 2019
The study analyzes and provides growth forecasts for 2025 for the Brazilian electric vehicles market (only PHEVs and BEVs).
In Brazil, about 15,000 EV units (about 9,300 PHEVs and 5,800 BEVs) are expected to be commercialized by 2025. This study focuses on vehicle features, technology, infrastructure, brands, models, and new services in the Brazilian EV market.
The Brazilian automotive market is still driven by the ethanol industry, which may be another factor in restraining strong and rapid growth in the share of electric vehicles. Some of the OEMs are announcing the Flex Hybrid technology that dispenses with the need for charging infrastructure and can effectively leverage the existing regulations and incentives in the country.
Electrification in new services and mobility types is in a growth stage. Solutions such as EV car sharing will grapple with challenges to develop profitable business models mainly due to high asset cost, whereas micromobility will record strong growth, particularly in solutions such as electric bikes and scooters.
The research is structured in 5 key sections that are discussed below:
The EV market in Brazil lags behind that in the developed countries in all areas of the electrification ecosystem. However, going forward, the market is expected to grow, primarily driven by attractive Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle offers and decreasing EV prices. Currently, OEMs are focusing more on EV launches and sales strategies in developed markets as compared to emerging markets.
However, going forward, the emerging economies are expected to make significant strides in testing the EV market with regard to infrastructure, vehicle price, technology, regulations, and models.
EV regulations and incentives are at an initial stage in Brazil. Although the government is developing new regulations to stimulate the EV market and infrastructure, vehicle prices and technology costs are high. This impedes strong growth in the Brazilian EV market in the near term.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background & Methodology
3. Definitions and Segmentation
4. Market Drivers, Restraints, and Challenges
5. Market Overview
6. EV Market Sales and Forecasts
7. EV Charging Infrastructure
8. EVs in New Mobility Services
9. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Imperatives
10. Key Conclusions and Future Outlook
