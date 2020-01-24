Dublin, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazilian Electric Vehicles Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



With about 1,000 BEVs and PHEVs in Operation as of 2018, PHEVs are Expected to Lead Market Growth in 2019



The study analyzes and provides growth forecasts for 2025 for the Brazilian electric vehicles market (only PHEVs and BEVs).

In Brazil, about 15,000 EV units (about 9,300 PHEVs and 5,800 BEVs) are expected to be commercialized by 2025. This study focuses on vehicle features, technology, infrastructure, brands, models, and new services in the Brazilian EV market.



The Brazilian automotive market is still driven by the ethanol industry, which may be another factor in restraining strong and rapid growth in the share of electric vehicles. Some of the OEMs are announcing the Flex Hybrid technology that dispenses with the need for charging infrastructure and can effectively leverage the existing regulations and incentives in the country.



Electrification in new services and mobility types is in a growth stage. Solutions such as EV car sharing will grapple with challenges to develop profitable business models mainly due to high asset cost, whereas micromobility will record strong growth, particularly in solutions such as electric bikes and scooters.



The research is structured in 5 key sections that are discussed below:

Market Overview: The section provides an overview of the vehicles in operation, current brands, models, technology, legislation, and existing partnerships between cities, government companies, and OEMs in the Brazilian EV market.

EV Sales and Forecasts: This section focuses on presenting the progress of the sales by technology and model, providing PHEV and BEV sales forecasts until 2025, and highlighting upcoming vehicle introductions in the market and the required infrastructure.

EV Charging Infrastructure: This section provides an overview of charging technology, highlights the currently available infrastructure by connector type, region, and establishment, and identifies the most commonly used chargers.

EVs in New Mobility Services: This section discusses new mobility services and activities.

Growth Opportunities and Strategic Imperatives: This section highlights the key growth opportunities in the Brazilian EV market.

The EV market in Brazil lags behind that in the developed countries in all areas of the electrification ecosystem. However, going forward, the market is expected to grow, primarily driven by attractive Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle offers and decreasing EV prices. Currently, OEMs are focusing more on EV launches and sales strategies in developed markets as compared to emerging markets.



However, going forward, the emerging economies are expected to make significant strides in testing the EV market with regard to infrastructure, vehicle price, technology, regulations, and models.



EV regulations and incentives are at an initial stage in Brazil. Although the government is developing new regulations to stimulate the EV market and infrastructure, vehicle prices and technology costs are high. This impedes strong growth in the Brazilian EV market in the near term.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Brazil - Top-level Fact Sheet

Brazilian EV Market - Top Trends

EV Ecosystem in Brazil

EV Sales in Brazil

Projected National EV Parc based on Market Forecast

Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background & Methodology

Research Scope and Aim

Research Aim and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Methodology

3. Definitions and Segmentation

Vehicles Segmentation

EV Segmentation

EV Chargers Segmentation and Types of Connectors

4. Market Drivers, Restraints, and Challenges

Brazilian EV Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Brazilian EV Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

Brazilian EV Market Challenges

5. Market Overview

Market Engineering Measurements

Total Electrified VIO in Brazil (Including HEV)

Brands and Models Currently Available in the Market (PHEV and BEV)

BEVs and PHEVs Models by Technology

Snapshot of Tax Exemption and Incentives for EVs in Brazil

EV Pilots/Testing-Existing Partnerships among OEMs, Cities, National Government, and Companies

6. EV Market Sales and Forecasts

Total EV Sales (Including HEVs)

EV Sales Snapshot by Model

Projected National Electric Vehicle Parc

Expected BE/PHE Vehicle Introductions in Brazil

EVs in Operation and Associated Charging Infrastructure

7. EV Charging Infrastructure

EV Charging Overview

Existing Charging Infrastructure in Brazil

Charging Station Installation by Location

Charger Infrastructure Activities

8. EVs in New Mobility Services

New Mobility Solutions in Brazil (including Non-EVs) - An Overview

City-level activities with OEMs

EVs in New Mobility

Case Example - Riba Brasil Indstria e Comrcio Ltda

9. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Imperatives

Growth Opportunity - Infrastructure Development

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

10. Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

