Dublin, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disruptive Trends Impacting the South American Power Rental Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The focus of this research service is to analyze the drivers and restraints that affect the growth of the South American power rental market.
Despite the current economic and political crisis, the region has strong economic conditions in place to ensure continuous market development. Factors including increased awareness among customers, demand consolidation, and added-value services are likely to drive demand for power rental equipment during the next five years.
The study also addresses the future and present market opportunities in South America as well as the challenges faced by industry participants in the rapidly changing environment.
Research Scope
The current market size for 2019 and forecasts till 2024 have been provided. Revenue has been tracked and forecasted by country, namely for:
Key Issues Addressed
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Power Rental Market
4. Forecast and Trends - Total Power Rental Market
5. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
6. Power Rental Market in Argentina
7. Power Rental Market in Brazil
8. Power Rental Market in Chile
9. Key Conclusions
10. Appendix
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
