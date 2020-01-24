Dublin, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wheelchair Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wheelchair market is expected to reach an estimated $7.5 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the wheelchair market looks promising with opportunities in homecare and health institutions. The major drivers for this market are growing elderly population, rising spinal cord injuries, and increasing obesity rate.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the wheel chair industry, include increase adoption of power assistance device and development of hybrid concept wheelchair. Invacare, Pride Mobility Products, Sunrise Medical, Ottobock, Permobil, Drive Medical, LEVO, and 21st Century Scientific are among the major suppliers of wheelchair market.



Some of the wheelchair companies profiled in this report include Invacare Corporation, Pride Mobility Products Corporation, Sunrise Medical Limited, OttoBock Healthcare GmbH, Permobil AB and others.



The study includes the wheel chair market size and forecast for the wheelchair market through 2024, segmented by wheel chair type, category, design and function, end use and the region.



The analyst forecasts that the power wheelchair is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for multi-functionality wheelchair, such as tilt in, reclining, and standing wheelchair.



Within this market, basic, sports, bariatric, and standing wheelchairs are used in various applications. Basic wheelchair will remain the largest segment due to easy availability and low cost.



North America will remain the largest region due to an increasing obesity rate and growing elderly population. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing government healthcare expenditure, rising disabled population, and increasing in development of medical facilities.



The report includes:

Market size estimates: wheelchair market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (thousand units) shipment.

wheelchair market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (thousand units) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by wheel chair type, category, design and function and end use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by wheel chair type, category, design and function and end use industry. Segmentation analysis: wheelchair market size by wheel chair type and end use industry in terms of value shipment.

wheelchair market size by wheel chair type and end use industry in terms of value shipment. Regional analysis: wheelchair market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

wheelchair market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of wheelchair in the wheelchair market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of wheelchair in the wheelchair market. Strategic analysis: This includes M& A, new product development, and competitive landscape of wheelchair in the wheelchair market.

This includes M& A, new product development, and competitive landscape of wheelchair in the wheelchair market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Industry Drivers and Challenges

2.3: Supply Chain



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Wheelchair Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Wheelchair Market by Product

3.3.1: Manual Wheelchair

3.3.2: Power Wheelchair

3.3.2.1: Power Wheelchair by Product: Front Wheel Drive, Central Wheel Drive, Real Wheel Drive, Standing Electric Wheelchair, and Others

3.4: Wheelchair Market by Category

3.4.1: Adult Wheelchair

3.4.2: Pediatric Wheelchair

3.5: Wheelchair Market by Design and Function

3.5.1: Basic Wheelchair

3.5.2: Bariatric Wheelchair

3.5.3: Standing Wheelchair

3.5.4: Sports Wheelchair

3.5.5: Other Wheelchairs

3.6: Wheelchair Market by End Use

3.6.1: Homecare

3.6.2: Healthcare Institution and Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Wheelchair Market by Region

4.2: North American Wheelchair Market

4.3: European Wheelchair Market

4.4: APAC Wheelchair Market

4.5: RoW Wheelchair Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Raw Material Cost

6.3: COGS

6.4: SG&A

6.5: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Wheelchair Market by Product

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Wheelchair Market by Category

7.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Wheelchair Market by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Wheelchair Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: New Product Development

7.3.2: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Wheelchair Market

7.3.3: Capacity Expansion of the Wheelchair Market

7.3.4: Technology Development



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: Invacare Corporation

8.2: Pride Mobility Products Corporation

8.3: Sunrise Medical Limited

8.4: OttoBock Healthcare GmbH

8.5: Permobil AB

8.6: Drive Medical Ltd.

8.7: Levo AG

8.8: 21st Century Scientific

8.9: Karman Healthcare Inc.

8.10: GF Health Products, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ya5vzl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900