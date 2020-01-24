Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on Lasik Eye Surgery Devices Market which estimates the global market valuation for lasik eye surgery devices will cross US$ 1.9 billion by 2025. The increasing advantages associated with lasik eye surgery devices and advent of new technology will drive market growth over the analysis timeframe. Increasing pollution globally and direct contact with polluted air is one of the primary causes of visual impairments such as nearsightedness, farsightedness and astigmatism. These visual defects lead to higher adoption of lasik eye surgeries, thus enhancing the overall business growth.

According to this report, the excimer laser segment was valued around USD 650 million in 2018 and is estimated to witness substantial growth opportunities during the forecast timeframe. Excimer has been a revolutionary laser in the ophthalmology field that has been used to treat various eye disorders. It specifically removes the tissue from anterior cornea through photoactive decomposition for easy diagnosis and treatment. These lasers are used to correct refractive errors of eye and treat myopia, hyperopia and astigmatism conditions. Thus, benefits of excimer laser such as ease of use and high efficiency will increase its preference during lasik eye surgeries, thereby fostering the industry growth.

Some of the industry growth drivers are,

Technological advancements in developed countries.



Increasing number of people suffering from ophthalmic disorders.



Increasing eye care expenditure.



Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures



The hospital end-use segment held over 30% revenue share in 2018, owing to an increase in number of lasik eye surgeries in being carried out in hospital settings. Several hospitals provide different schemes to below poverty line patients along with insurance coverage plans that will upsurge patient preference towards these surgeries. Eye surgery is one of the most critical treatments and availability of advanced instruments and technologies will increase patient footfall in hospital settings for lasik eye surgeries.

Regionally, Europe lasik eye surgery devices market accounted for over USD 400 million in 2018, owing to surge in eye-related issues among the population. Various clinics, hospitals and medical centers in Europe are performing lasik surgeries to improve eyesight problems. Moreover, presence of prominent business players in European region including Germany, France and UK among others will further drive the regional business growth during the analysis period.

Some major findings of the lasik eye surgery devices market report include:

Lasik eye surgery is the process for correcting visual acuity (UCVA) of 20/40 and achieve 80%-85% improved vision.





Increasing number of eye disorders across the globe will foster business expansion.





Growing number of ophthalmic procedures will eventually raise the demand for lasik devices in hospital settings.





Femtosecond laser, used to create a thin flap on the cornea, is widely adopted laser due to its accuracy and success.





Companies operating in lasik eye surgery devices market are focusing on various organic and inorganic strategies to sustain market competition.



Some of the notable business players operating in lasik eye surgery devices market include Carl Zeiss, Alcon, NIDEK, Johnson & Johnson, BAUSCH + LOMB, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems, SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions and LASERSIGHT among others. These industry players are implementing different organic and inorganic growth strategies to stay ahead in market competition.



About Global Market Insights

