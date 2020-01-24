Dublin, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Gambling Quarterly Report - Winter 2019/2020 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive quarterly report analysing updated benchmarks, KPIs, trends, covering all sectors of the online gambling industry. The report also covers a wide range of topics from key company sectors, such as finance, marketing, and strategy.

Due to this extensive coverage, the report is a must-read for executives and departments of all companies active in the online gambling market. In total, the report has 60 pages and more than 100 graphs/exhibits.

Report Contents

  • Strategic issues - Strategic topics, such as overall industry climate, trends, forecast, stock development.
  • Financial benchmarks - Quarterly revenue benchmarks, EBIT and cost benchmarks.
  • Marketing benchmarks - Social benchmarks, SEO benchmarks, affiliate marketing benchmarks.
  • Product-related topics and benchmarking - Product-related topics and benchmarking - Growth potential for selected products, benchmarking of product offers.
  • Analyses of regions and regulated markets - Regional analyses, such as in-depth coverage of regulated markets.

Key Topics Covered

Part 1 - Trends

  • Online gambling industry climate
  • Future winners in the online gambling market
  • Key trends and topics
  • Mobile gambling KPIs
  • Share developments
  • Analyst recommendations

Part 2 - Financial Figures and KPIs

  • Total revenue
  • Betting revenue
  • Casino revenue
  • Active players/customers and ARPUs
  • EBIT/operating profit benchmarks

Part 3 - Marketing Analyses

  • Social marketing benchmarks
  • SEO benchmarking
  • Affiliate marketing benchmarking

Part 4 - Product Analyses

  • Betting offers
  • Football/soccer bets
  • Other sports - tennis, basketball
  • Live/in-play betting
  • Casino games/offers

Part 5 - Regulated Markets Analyses

  • Overview of regulated markets
  • French online gambling market
  • Spanish online gambling market
  • Danish online gambling market
  • New Jersey online gambling market

Part 6 - Methodology

Companies Mentioned

  • Bet-at-home
  • Betsson
  • Better Collective
  • Catena Media
  • Churchill Downs
  • Evolution Gaming
  • France total (ARJEL)
  • Gambling.com Group
  • Gamesys
  • GIG B2C
  • Global Gaming
  • GVC Online
  • Jackpotjoy
  • Kambi
  • Karamba
  • Kindred
  • LeoVegas
  • Lotto24
  • Lottomatica
  • Net Gaming
  • NetEnt
  • PPB (Flutter) Online
  • Scout Gaming
  • Sisal
  • Spain total (DGOJ)
  • Stars Group
  • Svenska Spel
  • Vera&John
  • William Hill Online
  • Zeal/Tipp24

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9w6o9w

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900