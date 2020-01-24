Dublin, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Gambling Quarterly Report - Winter 2019/2020 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A comprehensive quarterly report analysing updated benchmarks, KPIs, trends, covering all sectors of the online gambling industry. The report also covers a wide range of topics from key company sectors, such as finance, marketing, and strategy.

Due to this extensive coverage, the report is a must-read for executives and departments of all companies active in the online gambling market. In total, the report has 60 pages and more than 100 graphs/exhibits.

Report Contents

Strategic issues - Strategic topics, such as overall industry climate, trends, forecast, stock development.

Financial benchmarks - Quarterly revenue benchmarks, EBIT and cost benchmarks.

Marketing benchmarks - Social benchmarks, SEO benchmarks, affiliate marketing benchmarks.

Product-related topics and benchmarking - Product-related topics and benchmarking - Growth potential for selected products, benchmarking of product offers.

Analyses of regions and regulated markets - Regional analyses, such as in-depth coverage of regulated markets.

Key Topics Covered



Part 1 - Trends

Online gambling industry climate

Future winners in the online gambling market

Key trends and topics

Mobile gambling KPIs

Share developments

Analyst recommendations

Part 2 - Financial Figures and KPIs

Total revenue

Betting revenue

Casino revenue

Active players/customers and ARPUs

EBIT/operating profit benchmarks

Part 3 - Marketing Analyses

Social marketing benchmarks

SEO benchmarking

Affiliate marketing benchmarking

Part 4 - Product Analyses

Betting offers

Football/soccer bets

Other sports - tennis, basketball

Live/in-play betting

Casino games/offers

Part 5 - Regulated Markets Analyses

Overview of regulated markets

French online gambling market

Spanish online gambling market

Danish online gambling market

New Jersey online gambling market

Part 6 - Methodology

Companies Mentioned



Bet-at-home

Betsson

Better Collective

Catena Media

Churchill Downs

Evolution Gaming

France total (ARJEL)

Gambling.com Group

Gamesys

GIG B2C

Global Gaming

GVC Online

Jackpotjoy

Kambi

Karamba

Kindred

LeoVegas

Lotto24

Lottomatica

Net Gaming

NetEnt

PPB (Flutter) Online

Scout Gaming

Sisal

Spain total (DGOJ)

Stars Group

Svenska Spel

Vera&John

William Hill Online

Zeal/Tipp24

