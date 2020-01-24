Dublin, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Graphene Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for graphene has grown hugely in the past decade, with numerous products now on the market and more to come as graphene producers record steadily increasing revenues and OEMs witnessing significant returns in clothing, sportswear, footwear, tires, batteries, etc.

Graphene is available in multi-ton quantities from many producers and has been identified by many industry sectors as a key material that will drive future product development in flexible electronics, smart textiles, biosensors, drug delivery, water filtration, supercapacitors and more.



The Graphene Report 2020 is the most comprehensive and up-to-date report on graphene currently available, by the world's leading market authority on graphene. Profiling over 200 companies, the report provides key information for investors and executives to enable them to understand and take advantage of the opportunities provided by graphene (other 2D materials are also covered).



Purchasers of this report will receive updates for 12 months (access to online file repository) and also a free 12 issue subscription to Graphene Magazine, including access to back issues. A must-have for anyone interested in the business and investment opportunities in graphene.



The Graphene Report 2020 contains:

Unique market assessment tools to assess the viability of graphene, by market, and application.

Tabular data on current graphene products.

Market assessment of other 2D materials.

Assessment of graphene by market including applications, key benefits, market megatrends, market drivers for graphene, technology drawbacks, competing materials, potential consumption of graphene to 2030 and main players.

Graphical depictions of graphene applications by market.

In depth-assessment of graphene producer and distributor pricing in 2020.

The global market for graphene in tons, by sector, historical and forecast to 2020.

In-depth profiles of graphene producers including products, production capacities, manufacturing methods, collaborations, licensing, customers and target markets. Companies profiled include Directa Plus, Global Graphene Group, ZEN Graphene Solutions, HP1 Technologies Ltd, GrapheneCA, Saint Jean Carbon, SafeLi LLC, Versarien, Talga Resources, Archer Materials, Haydale Graphene, Paragraf, Graphenea and many more.

Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities, and demand.

Companies Mentioned



Archer Materials

Directa Plus

Global Graphene Group

Graphenea

GrapheneCA

Haydale Graphene

HP1 Technologies Ltd.

Paragraf

SafeLi LLC

Saint Jean Carbon

Talga Resources

Versarien

ZEN Graphene Solutions

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Why graphene?

1.2 The market in 2019

1.3 Future global market outlook

1.4 Market opportunities in graphene

1.5 Global graphene production 2010-2020

1.6 Estimated demand to 2030

1.7 Graphene market by region

1.7.1 Asia-Pacific

1.7.2 North America

1.7.3 Europe

1.7.4 Rest of the world

1.8 Graphene products

1.9 Graphene investments

1.10 Global government funding and support

1.11 Graphene producers and production

1.12 Industrial collaborations and licence agreements

1.13 Graphene market challenges

2 Overview of Graphene

2.1 History

2.2 Types of graphene

2.3 Properties

2.4 3D Graphene

2.5 Graphene Quantum Dots

3 Graphene Production

3.1 Large area graphene films

3.2 Graphene oxide flakes and graphene nanoplatelets

3.3 Production methods

3.3.1 Graphene nanoplatelets (GNPs)

3.3.2 Graphene oxide (GO)

3.3.3 Large-area graphene films

3.4 Quality

3.5 Assessment of graphene production methods

4 Graphene Patents & Publications

5 Graphene Production

5.1 Commercial production capacities

5.2 Graphene oxide production capacities

5.2.1 By producer

5.2.2 By region

5.3 Graphene nanoplatelets production capacities

5.3.1 By producer

5.3.2 Production capacity by region

5.4 CVD graphene film

5.4.1 By producer

5.5 Planned graphene capacities

5.6 Mass production challenges

6 Graphene Pricing

6.1 Pristine Graphene Flakes pricing

6.2 Few-Layer Graphene pricing

6.3 Graphene Nanoplatelets pricing

6.4 Reduced Graphene Oxide pricing

6.5 Graphene Quantum Dots pricing

6.6 Graphene Oxide Nanosheets pricing

6.7 Multilayer Graphene (MLG) pricing

7 Graphene in Batteries

7.1 Market overview

7.2 Market prospects

7.3 Market assessment

7.4 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

7.5 Product developers

8 Graphene in 3D Printing



9 Graphene in Adhesives



10 Graphene in Aviation & Aerospace



11 Graphene in Automotive



12 Graphene in Paints & Coatings



13 Graphene in Composites



14 Graphene in Electronics



15 Graphene in Conductive Inks



16 Graphene Transistors & Integrated Circuits



17 Graphene Memory Devices



18 Graphene in Supercapacitors



19 Graphene in Photovoltaics



20 Graphene in Fuel Cells



21 Graphene in Lighting



22 Graphene in Oil & Gas



23 Graphene in Filtration



24 Graphene in Life Sciences & Medicine



25 Graphene in Lubricants



26 Graphene in Rubber & Tires



27 Graphene in Sensors



28 Graphene in Smart Textiles & Apparel



29 Graphene in Construction Materials



30 Graphene in Photonics



31 Graphene Company Profiles (200 Company Profiles)

32 Key Graphene Players Competitive Analysis

33 Ex-Producers

34 Other 2-D Materials

34.1 Borophene

34.2 Phosphorene

34.3 Graphitic Carbon Nitride (g-C3N4)

34.4 Germanene

34.5 Graphdiyne

34.6 Graphane

34.7 Hexagonal Boron-Nitride

34.8 Molybdenum Disulfide (MoS2)

34.9 Rhenium Disulfide (ReS2) and Diselenide (ReSe2)

34.10 Silicene

34.11 Stanene/Tinene

34.12 Tungsten Diselenide

34.13 Antimonene

34.14 Diamene

34.15 Indium Selenide

34.16 Comparative Analysis of Graphene and Other 2D Materials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ccb8td

