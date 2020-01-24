Dublin, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Influencing, Persuading and Negotiating Skills for International Lawyers" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This two-day personal development workshop has been specifically developed for international lawyers. It offers a unique opportunity to focus on developing advanced influencing, persuading and negotiation skills to enhance your ability to make an impact, improve visibility and influence both clients and colleagues to manage legal risk and achieve business goals.
Key Skills Developed
Boost your influence across the business to control and protect against legal risk
Being able to positively impact negotiations both with clients and colleagues will decide your level of success. In today's commercial climate having a wide range of techniques at your fingertips is essential to guarantee your continued high performance.
Who Should Attend?
This programme has been specifically designed for all in-house and private practice lawyers who would like to improve their performance through enhanced influencing, persuading and negotiation skills.
Agenda
Day One
Day Two
