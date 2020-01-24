Dublin, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drafting International Intellectual Property Agreements" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Focus on the drafting skills and legal and commercial issues to be considered when drawing up international IP agreements
The world's national laws surrounding intellectual property have become more and more consistent over recent years but, whilst this is helpful to a large extent, it also sets the scene for numerous misunderstandings and disputes.
This practical course has been designed to focus on drafting skills and legal and commercial issues to be considered when drawing up international IP agreements. If you are doing business in a complex multi-jurisdictional environment you need to know how to address difficult situations when designing and negotiating IP related agreements in cross-border projects.
Why you should attend:
Agenda
Introduction
The legal framework for international IP agreements: national and international differences and similarities
Dealing with different types of IP (or quasi IP):
Drafting key terms in IP agreements: grant of rights
Practical exercises on drafting international IP agreements
Differences in national and industry-sector practices and commercial expectations: How these affect the terms of IP agreements
Dispute resolution in international IP agreements
Selected legal' clauses in international IP agreements
Financial terms in international IP agreements
Forbidden clauses
Brexit proofing your agreements
